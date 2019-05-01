3 Reasons Why I Think The T-Mobile Sprint Merger Could Close

5G requires enormous investments from the carriers and a newT-Mobile may be better equipped to compete in that environment.

The narrative that T-mobile will continue to compete after industry consolidation is believable because of Legere.

A few days ago, I promised you more on Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS). Here are 3 reasons why I think the odds of the deal closing may be slightly better than widely anticipated. It is far from a lock but here goes:

John Legere

T-Mobile's John Legere is a fun guy who doesn't necessarily tap dance to work but especially loves tap dancing all over Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T). Ever since he got the top job he has been bringing a ferocious attitude to the competitive arena and having it out for the big two. Now he is bringing that narrative to this deal. For a long time, I haven't been too interested in this deal because going from 4 to 3 telcos seemed like such a basic non-starter. I only started digging in after the spread widened out even further very late in the story. It is currently the largest annualized return in the Special Situations M&A Dashboard:

Arguably, this is due to the high risk of the deal getting shut down.

As I'm digging in and learning more about Legere and other players, I'm starting to think differently about certain things.

Yes, the baseline is for the FCC or DOJ to shut this down. I've seen analyst estimates of 33% and 50% that it closes. I'm sure most will have it pretty low.

But Legere could be a game changer here as he's been for T-Mobile's marketing. While most CEOs would not have credibility if they argued they wouldn't raise prices, Legere could get the benefit of the doubt. You can legitimately see him go after AT&T and Verizon even harder after a merger gets him the scale and network to truly meet them head-on.

Source: John Legere's twitter

If you've never heard of him, here's a nice CNBC profile:

The market took the involvement of the states as very bad as indicated by the large drop in Sprint. I don't have experience with states getting involved like this but often regional problems (you can imagine they will have too much market share in some places) can be mitigated if players want a deal to get done.

If states get involved pushing S/TMUS to divest assets or promise price stability perhaps that could help the FCC to get comfortable with the deal. As the key problems get resolved locally. I can see why it is obviously bad the states got involved but believe there could be a silver lining. As the price action has been a significant sell-off that caused me to look more closely and initiate a small position.

5G

5G is the next big thing in telecom. What this allows you is to use a lot more data which is going to be fun. On the provider side, their main problem is they need to greatly increase the density of cells (the new cell towers). Telecom is all about the scale advantage. Building the network entails large fixed costs. The investments are very similar for every player but the players with the most users enjoy the best economics. 5G is another round of gigantic investments that have this dynamic. Although regulators do not seem impressed by the argument that Sprint is struggling, they may take it into account given we are going into this 5G cycle.

The competitive dynamic is so that there are two huge firms and two sizeable underdogs:

Data by YCharts

Is that a better situation than one where there are 3 major players?

Perhaps under normal circumstances, we should always resort to the 4 is better than 3 in terms of competitive dynamics (from the customers perspective) but is that also true as we are going into this situation?

5G II

The upcoming 5G technology may also make it easier for new competition to come into wireless. Some of the large cable guys have already woven Wi-Fi networks into their footprint. 5G can augment those networks further allowing them to capture additional ROI.

This is what Morningstar wrote in its Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) report (emphasis mine):

We further expect Comcast will have a role to play in the wireless business over the longer term. The firm’s fiber network penetrates deeply into residential areas, providing an opportunity to either build a wireless network or partner closely with an existing carrier. Comcast has already deployed millions of Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint and has begun offering wireless service to customers through an agreement with Verizon Wireless. The firm also acquired some spectrum in the 2017 broadcast auction and will have the opportunity to acquire more in upcoming auctions.

DISH Network (DISH) is a very curious case because they actually hold enough well-diversified spectrum assets to start offering wireless service even before the 5G era but they don't have a network and they can't afford to build one by themselves, no network to utilize that spectrum nor the financial resources to build one on its own.

If 5G starts enabling cable players like Comcast, Charter Communications (CHTR) and DISH to compete, the landscape starts to look very different.

Data by YCharts

I'm far from certain this merger will close but have a small position because of the sizeable upside while I believe the market is underrating the chance of this closing. If it breaks, I expect both Sprint and T-mobile stock to withdraw. A hedged position therefore also mitigates some of the losses on the Sprint side through potential gains on the T-mobile short.

Disclosure: I am/we are long S. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: short TMUS