Zynex: Uncontested Market Leader In Electrotherapy Pain Management, An Opioid Alternative

But with only $31.7 million in revenue for 2018 Zynex still has tremendous growth in front of it.

Going into 2016 Zynex (ZYXI) seemed to be headed for bankruptcy. They had a good product, but in a crowded marketplace. Their earnings were negative quarter after quarter, they were in default on a multi-million-dollar credit line, and their auditors stamped them with a qualified opinion, doubting their ability to continue as a going concern.

But as Bob Dylan (may as well have) said of the stock market, “The darkest hour is right before the dawn.” Things have turned around dramatically for Zynex. Going into 2016 Zynex and its two (much larger) competitors were all audited by the Office of Inspector General. Both competitors were issued multi-million-dollar fines and were shut down. Zynex passed the audit and found itself alone in a wide-open market. As the CEO put it in last month’s investor summit, “We literally have no competition left.”

So now Zynex’s flagship product, the NexWave, is the only quality device available in electrotherapy for pain management market. Their only current restraint as they grow into this market lies in how quickly they can grow operations. At their competitors' exit (circa 2015), those entities were together selling about $400 million in revenue annually in this area. Zynex is growing its staff, facilities, and revenues rapidly but has a long way to go to fill this vacuum, as its 2018 revenues were only $31.9 million.

This article also discusses their potential for growth well past that $400 million point, most notably in their ability to market their device as an opioid alternative.

Methodology

My methodology in researching ZYXI: The market likes tiny caps these days. So last month I wrote a stock scan that produced a list of every stock under $200 million market cap with at least two years of revenue growth. Then I looked over every stock in the list.

I eliminated all companies that didn't appear to work for shareholders (e.g., heavy insider selling, dilution, etc). That generally eliminates most very small cap stocks, and it did this time as well. From those remaining, ZYXI was best on both a fundamental and technical basis. I believe it offers the lowest-risk potential for outsize gains.

In this article, most of my information about the company came from its SEC filings (especially the 2018 10-k). The recent investor summit is also a source (link to webcast). All text enclosed in quotation marks is quoted from the summit, unless otherwise specified.

Company increasing rate of growth

Zynex has the tremendous good fortune to be the sole player in an established market. As they rush to fill that market, nothing constrains their growth rate except their ability to manage that growth in an orderly fashion. With annual revenues of only $31.9 million in 2018 they have a long way to go before their market provides any resistance to their growth model.

Since the 2016 turnaround, Zynex's earnings have been consistently growing and consistently beating estimates.

(Note: First-quarter earnings will be consistently light, then earnings are set to increase through the year as more customers pass their health insurance deductible.)

Management and analysts have forecast continued growth at over 30% annually (out to 2021).

But those estimates are likely low. Zynex is growing its sales force very quickly. Last year they expanded it from 100 to 163. Management has stated they have doubled the rate of increase for 2019, to “eight to 10 a month.” At that rate, Zynex should have hit 200 sales reps last month (April).

Revenue has so far grown steadily in proportion to the sales force. As long as they are working to fill the vacated market for electrotherapy pain management, salespeople are mainly targeting the clients of their ex-competitors. In fact, after the closure of EMPI (their largest competitor), Zynex immediately scooped up 74 of EMPI's former sales representatives, making it that much easier to secure EMPI's old clients. Such frictionless sales are at least part of the reason the CEO refers to their revenue model as “very predictable.”

The CEO also states that a fully integrated (ramped-up) salesperson should "generate $1 million in revenue" for the company annually. With only $30 million revenue in 2018, of course very few of the 200-odd salespeople are currently doing those numbers. To explain, close to 80% of Zynex's revenue is from the recurring sale of supplies (batteries, electrodes, etc.) to customers that have bought or leased the device. A "ramped-up salesperson" will have been selling full-throttle for several years. When supplies are being billed for device sales made over several years, that $1 million figure seems very reasonable.

But with such rapid expansion few salespeople now have even three years of history with the company. Furthermore, over the last three years the company has been shutting down less profitable areas of operations. Each salesperson will be responsible for more revenue the longer they stay with Zynex, and as more and more have been focused on NexWave sales for several years, more will approach that $1 million figure in annual revenue.

Without having to make too many additional assumptions, as long as Zynex is growing without competition into an established market, their sales should grow in proportion to the growth of their sales force ("predictably"). But the indefinitely recurring supply sales add an exponential element to that growth. Since over 80% of revenue is from supplies, that ramping-up will add significantly to the earnings growth rate.

It is not only the sales force that is expanding: Zynex has been concurrently adding office and warehouse space (they leased an additional 50% office space last year, after leasing an entirely new office in 2017). And the majority of their manufacturing process is handled by third parties. As long as those third parties can handle the additional orders, Zynex growth shouldn’t be constrained by product supply, and they can expand quickly with minimal capital expenditure (which has become less important – the company now has no debt and $10.1 million in cash).

So just considering that they have doubled their sales force in the last 16 months, the estimates of ~30% growth seem decidedly on the low side. The long tail on supply sales adds an additional, exponential element to revenue growth.

Working from the CEO’s statement, the ~200 salespeople Zynex now has should translate to $200 million in annual revenue at some point in the not-so-distant future. The sales force should be over 250 by year's end, and will continue expanding until the company finds resistance to growth.

Potentials for growth in market size

In 2013-2015 Zynex had two larger competitors: International Rehabilitative Sciences, which did approximately $150 in annual revenue with their electrotherapy device, and EMPI, which did $250 million. Both closed after failing audits from the OIG.

Now the company has no barriers to filling the vacuum left by their competitors’ exit, and that $400 million is a good point from which to begin to estimate Zynex's growth potentials – potentials I believe extend far further.

Considering that analysts give the wider electrotherapy market a 4.2% CAGR, the dormant market for the NexWave in the United States would be over $500 million next year.

However, Zynex also supplies the market for non-opioid pain management – a market that is both growing quickly and a focus of social and political interest. Year-old data shows that opioid prescriptions accelerated their decline to 12% in 2017, for a total 22% decline from 2013-2017. The base figures for opioid prescriptions are still staggering: In 2016, there were over 214 million prescriptions written for opioid pain medication, with as many as 1 in 5 people receiving prescription opioids long-term for non-cancer pain in primary-care settings (the kind of pain Zynex addresses with its products).

Zynex is working to seize this opportunity. For the past year they have refocused marketing efforts to present their products not only as a non-opioid pain management system but also a treatment for opioid dependency. This is not a difficult sell considering that independent studies have confirmed the efficacy of electrotherapy (and TENS) in pain treatment.

So the decline in opioid prescriptions grows Zynex’s market naturally. But if the company can successfully brand itself as an effective opioid replacement its opens a market that dwarfs its current market, and the rewards to shareholders will be significantly larger than the large returns I already expect.

Additional possibilities for further growth

This discussion has focused only on domestic sales of the NexWave, the company’s flagship products and the source of substantially all revenue and growth. However there are growth possibilities beyond the domestic market and the Nexwave.

Zynex is planning to move NexWave into international markets, and currently has distribution agreements in several countries – but no significant international revenue yet. Expansion into international markets will be a natural step once the company's rate of growth in the domestic market can't expand further.

Zynex manufactures several other products, and distributes several more “complementary” products. The focus of its sales activities is the NexWave, but the focus of company R&D since its inception in 2011 has been its "Blood Monitoring Device." This device monitors blood loss during surgical procedures and during recovery (in contrast to the NexWave, which is for home use – so it targets a different customer group). This is a potential game changer longer term, and it has been moving forward. It has been patented and has had successful clinical trials. The company is awaiting FDA clearance.

Valuation and conclusion

In this article I have tried to sketch out potential long-term futures for Zynex. To sum up these prospects, Zynex has an established domestic market for its flagship product, the NexWave, of over $500 million, and I expect they will grow at a significantly higher rate than their current ~30% YoY rate. With a current P/E ratio of only 18, its stock price is certainly still suffering from the company's near failure a few years ago. As it accumulates a longer history of growth, and more awareness on the part of the investing community, that multiple should expand. And with current revenue of $31 million, if it can approach $500 million in revenue this should be a ten-bagger-plus.

Factors that could raise those returns significantly include the increased interest in non-opioid pain relief and success in selling the NexWave specifically as an opioid alternative, as well as success in entering international markets, and FDA clearance for their Blood Monitoring Device.

For a look at near-term catalysts and current valuation, I’d recommend Sergio Heiber's recent article on Zynex. As for my near-term targets, if the market believes Zynex will reach over $500 million in revenue, it will likely give it a stock price reflecting that sooner rather than later.

I do have one near-term catalyst to mention: ZYXI is currently at the breakout point of a textbook cup-and-handle, the most powerful continuation pattern (arguably).

Risks

The key risk to this more optimistic growth forecast is the potential for a larger company to come to market with a device competing with the NexWave. I have been unable to find any evidence of such a competitor on the horizon (I called investor relations about this, and they said they are also unaware of any competitors attempting to enter this market). And there are barriers to entry, beyond developing a competitive product. FDA clearance can be a long process, as can be developing relationships with insurance companies. Insurance billings are what sank both of Zynex's previous competitors – billings, with the recurring supply charges and complicating factors such as customer returns, are complex. Zynex, however, has been building its system for years and has proven it can handle this successfully.

Nonetheless, until Zynex can establish a strong brand in its area I would say the market needs to be watched for potential competitors.

The second serious risk is the possibility that insurers for some reason stop reimbursing customers for the NexWave. This would be catastrophic if it happened en masse. There may be difficult relations with one insurer or another, but it is hard to envision a realistic scenario in which all insurers turn away – the NexWave has been proven a safe and effective product.

But there are in general risks to Zynex's business model along the government-insurer-prescriber axis. Prescribers need to continue viewing the Nexwave favorably, insurers need to keep reimbursing its costs, and regulation changes are a wild card.

On the flip side, Zynex should weather a recession well – it is actually a relief to be able to worry about political factors instead of macroeconomics.

Liquidity is always an issue with small stocks. But this may be an advantage as much as a risk: They have instituted several ambitious stock-repurchase plans. And the company seems to be working hard to attract and build trust with shareholders. I do not consider dilution or shareholder oppression in all its possible forms (since Zynex is majority-owned by its CEO) an imminent risk.

If vendors are unable to fulfill Zynex’s orders for device parts this would constrain their growth rate.

They have had liquidity problems in the past, but now have no debt, $10.1 million cash, and excellent margins and cash flow. I think that problem is off the table for the foreseeable future

One outstanding issue: In 2016 an insurance issuer demanded Zynex refund $880,000. Zynex is now disputing the refund, and claims to be “reasonably assured” they will be able to maintain their claim to the reimbursement. I am not so assured. However I don't consider it to be a serious issue. As Zynex has no debt and over $10 million cash on hand, they can absorb a one-time charge of that size.

