Micron's Bond Is Also Too Cheap

By K C Ma and Luca Zambelli

Despite of recent revenue misses and downward Q1 guidance, shares of Micron Technology (MU) still managed to advance close to 45% since the 2018 December low. Setting an improving macro picture and a wide spread expectation of a DRAM market recovery in 2H 2019, Micron bulls argue the stock is just being mildly corrected from a stubbornly undervalued level. However, more and more negative Q1 earnings releases have come out to challenge such a premise.

Since Micron has an issuer “BB+” rating, its near-junk bond status pretty much makes the bond trade more like a stock (Figure 1). The valuation of Micron’s bond may give some clue about the valuation of Micron’s stock. This is why in this post, we set to value Micron’s 5.5% 2025 bond (Table 1).

Bond Fair Valuation

The fair bond valuation is the fair yield that can be estimated by the “sum of the risk parts” method. A risky bond should yield at a higher level than a risk-less bond. The difference in yields (yield spread) should be commensurate with its risk level. As bonds are long-term loan contracts that are precisely priced based on contractual terms, the bond should be yielding based on the following risk structure:

Fair Bond Yield = 10-Y T-Bond Yield + Sector Risk + Credit Risk + Company Risk + Mispricing

The intuition behind this is that the Micron bond issue, 5.5% 02/01/25, with a credit rating of B+, should have a yield which is moving with the general interest rate, and high enough to compensate for the junk bond credit risk and DRAM commodity sector risk.

Bond Price Increase Because of Stock Price Increase

Using this structure, I can first examine whether the recent bond price increase in Figure 1 was a stock effect or an interest rate (decrease) effect. If the bond price increase is a result of falling interest rate, it is a macro effect. If the bond price increases with the stock price, the bond price increase is due to company-specific factors. Consequently, the underlying cause for the bond price increase can be contrasted by the different movement in Micron yield versus in yield spread (Figure 2). As Micron's bond yield spread has moved virtually the same way as the bond yield, the yield spread has been narrowed during the same period of stock price increases, it can be safely concluded that the recent bond price increases are not a result of general interest rate change but because of the stock price increases.

Bond Mispricing

Once you rule out the general interest rate effect, the rest of the estimation process becomes intuitive. By elimination, when you hold other factors constant, the yield difference must be a result of the difference in the remaining one factor. For example, the difference in “B+“ rated 5-year technology callable bond yield and A-rated 5-year technology callable bond yield must be a result of the 7-year credit risk premium. The same process applies to identify the sector risk premium. If the above logic has merit, you have to agree that two bonds have identical bond characteristics should have the identical valuation (yield). If there is a difference in yields, it will be a measure of bond mispricing.

Accordingly, I used two different approaches to estimate Micron bond’s mispricing. First, I used the yield curve of all technology BB-, BB, and BB+ rated bonds identified by Bloomberg. Given that Micron bond in question has a 5-year duration, the actual bond yield around 4.86% will place the bond about 41 basis points above the fair bond yield curve (Figure 3). In other words, Micron bond is undervalued by 41 basis points, relative to the same Technology BB+ rated 5-year bonds.

Since the yield curve approach is only a rough average of many technology bonds with different characteristics that we really cannot fully control, I repeated the same comparison in a “surgical” manner. In this case, we identified all “semiconductor” “callable” bonds with a bond rating “BB- to BB+” and with a duration between “4 and 5 years.” This search narrows down the peer group into only eight bonds in Table 2. The average bond yield of these eight peer bonds is 3.97%, 89 bps lower than the Micron actual bond yield. In other words, Micron bond is again deemed undervalued by 89 bps, albeit by a different magnitude.

Between the two estimates, it is reasonable to conclude that Micron 5.5% 2025 bond yield is about 65 basis points higher than the comparable. Given a duration of 4.8 years, the bond is about 3.15% undervalued. To put the 3.15% mispricing in perspective, the correction of the 3.15% can easily increase additional 75% of the 4.86% expected bond yield for Micron bondholders to about 8% total return.

A Possible "Implicit BB-" Credit Rating

At this point, it looks like that the Micron bond is undervalued. This should not come as a surprise, because Micron stock has been widely considered undervalued, based on Street analysts’ mean price targets. It is easy to reconcile why two stakeholders of the same company would think alike about its valuation using the same company fundamentals. There is always an alternative “rational” explanation for the seemingly bond price discount. The bond market may have priced the bond at an “implicit” lower than BB+ rating for the credit risk. That is, as Micron is negatively affected by the downturn of the DRAM/NAND cycle, the bond market has factored in the commodity risk by actually pricing in a lower credit rating.

To examine this possibility, we identified the Technology BB- yield curve and Micron BB+ bond is sitting 28 bps over the BB- curve. This suggests the possibility that the market may have priced Micron bond implicitly at a lower BB rating. However, even with a de factor implicit BB- rating, it would explain at best 10-13 basis points of the 65 bps mispricing away for the higher credit risk. Micron’s bond is still undervalued under a more conservative scenario.

Takeaways

Since a typical BB-rated junk bond often behaves more like a stock, it is not surprising to see the correlation between Micron stock price movements and its bond price movements over time (Figure 1). It is also not surprising that while Micron stock has been considered undervalued, Micron bond may be also undervalued. One source of the correlation could be that bond prices are less affected by “non-fundamental” sentiment factors, so they are allowed to reflect true or clean financial information of the company. If that is the case, Micron stockholders may extract that information from the company's bondholders in the form of bond price movements. In fact, in a previous post, there is evidence showing that bondholders are more efficient in processing information, so bond price moves tend to lead stock price moves. Other than being a source of confirmation for stock prices, as Micron has been negatively affected by the downturn of the DRAM/NAND cycle for a while, the bond market may have already factored in the expected commodity risk.

Incidentally, there is an important stock pricing implication from the above bond pricing conclusions. As the numbers show that the Micron bond is about 3.15% undervalued, a 315 basis points mispricing is significant considering the bond has a 5% yield to start with. Furthermore, if Micron bond is undervalued and the bond price looks on its way up already (Figure 1), the fact that bond prices lead stock prices should also lead to a logical inference that Micron stock price should rise too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.