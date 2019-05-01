Regenxbio: A Stellar Gene Therapy Innovator With Multiple Upsides

As lucrative investments, gene therapy companies also are delivering hope for countless patients worldwide. Early-bird investors already secured sizable profits, but the best is yet to come.

History has shown that in every age and in every field of human knowledge, many of the views which almost everyone accepted as true and never bothered to think about further, were in time proven completely wrong. - Phillip Fisher (Warren Buffett's Teacher)

The largest profits are usually derived from investing in an emerging industry operating at a "growth inflection." That being said, gene therapy is hitting its growth spurts after over a decade of early setbacks. It's now a lucrative field delivering substantial profits for investors and hopes for countless patients worldwide. While gene therapy is a fertile investment field, it's important that you select the most outstanding innovators instead of "run of the mill" stocks: Building stakes in leading companies usually deliver the most gargantuan returns. In researching many gene therapy issues, Regenxbio (RGNX) stood out as the most promising prospect. Asides from brewing an organic pipeline, this "cream of the crop" operator is advancing what I believe is the best gene therapy platform. In this unprecedented research, I'll conduct a deep-dive fundamental analysis on Regenxbio. My hope is that after reading this IBI article, you'll be empowered with expert knowledge to be confident in whether you should purchase this company.

Figure 1: Regenxbio chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

Headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, Regenxbio is focused on the innovation and commercialization of gene therapy to manage retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company employs a single gene therapy injection to alter the disease course. Of note, I'm a firm believer that executing the proper initial steps will lead to stellar results. And in my view, it's prudent that Regenxbio employs the adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) as the gene delivery "vector of choice." Being a non-enveloped DNA virus, AAV can be engineered to transfer the correct genes to target cells to ameliorate an underlying medical condition. And in harnessing the power of AAV, Regenxbio is powering a robust portfolio of in-house development. The company concurrently owns impressive out-licensed programs.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Regenxbio)

Gene Therapy Using AAV

Based on my observation, I noticed that gene-based therapy, especially AAV, is gaining market traction. Many companies are tinkering with gene-altering medicines. Even Hollywood recently featured a movie about gene-based therapy, suggesting that this sector is hitting its growth spurt. In my view, the ability to generate recombinant AAV particles devoid of viral genes while containing therapeutic DNA sequences has thus far proven to be one of the safest strategies for gene therapies. I strongly believe a DNA vector-like AAV is the most "stable" vehicle and thereby experiences less mutation than an RNA virus. As a result, this translates into maximal efficacy and minimal toxicity.

Figure 3: Normal AAV life cycle (Source: Pubmed)

Employing AAV is advantageous for various reasons. For one, the approved drug Luxturna successfully incorporated AAV and thus provides the prima facie of safety and efficacy. Though investors can be fearful of AAV because it is, after all, a “virus,” the particle is engineered to be harmless. In other words, the virulence genes are stripped off with only the outer coat (aka capsid) remains. As a result, the virus cannot replicate itself to induce an infection. This strategy is analogous to us forcing the virus to work in our favor instead of being victimized by the aforesaid bug. Specifically, the genes of interest for correcting a genetic defect are first inserted inside those capsids that are then injected into the patient. Depending on the subtypes, these AAV particles will target specific bodily tissues. For instance, it's best to correct neurodegenerative conditions by using AAV5 that particularly infects the brain (i.e. neuronal) tissues.

Figure 4: AAV vector manufacturing (source: Pubmed)

Subsequent to entry, the capsid deposits the correct genes inside the cell’s nucleus. Next, these genetic materials are "translated" into proteins to ameliorate enzyme deficiency. A prime example is RGX 121: it's a drug to replace the defective iduronate 2-sulfatase (“IDS”) gene that causes the genetic disease, Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1 (MPS 1). With correct genes inserted, the IDS enzyme - responsible for breaking down large sugar molecules glycosaminoglycans or “GAGs” - will be produced. Ultimately, this alleviates MPS 1 symptoms.

Figure 5: Cell nucleus (Source: FSU)

Fundamental Industry Shift Toward Gene Therapy

Despite that gene therapy is safe and efficacious, it's important to assess its economic viability. It's interesting to follow debates regarding the high premium price tag of gene therapy. In my view, gene therapy has to be reasonably priced in order to gain sales traction. At one extreme, completely reducing the price to a depressed level would surely deter innovation. Meanwhile, price hiking to millions of dollars also dampens innovation because the drug will not be heavily utilized. The best solution that comes to my mind is "installments" because it makes these lifesaving drugs affordable. or else, the "copay" would be excessively high, even with insurance coverage.

As gene therapy is still a novel field, there's a common misconception that I'd like to point out. Contrary to conventional wisdom, I do not believe that gene therapy is a one-time treatment. Surprisingly, many people (even scientists) still believe that gene therapy is a "one time cure." Though single treatment will certainly "alter" the disease course, I strongly believe that a gene therapy still needs to be injected periodically. Nonetheless, the repeated treatment will pan out in years rather than months.

In my opinion, claiming that gene therapy is a one-time cure reflects inadequate knowledge in this arena. For one, nearly all gene therapies seek to transfer genes into "somatic cells." These are regular cells forming bodily tissues like muscles or bones. Since most gene therapies deliver the correct genes to somatic cells, the effects will be diminished over time because these cells only have a certain number of cycles before they die off. When they senesce, the inserted genes die with the cells. Consequently, the therapeutic efficacy will be diminished due to the fact that the number of cells carrying those genes is reduced. This explained my data observation and forecasting that the effects of gene therapy will be lowered over time. The Xconomy article raised similar concerns.

One question is whether the drug (Luxturna), injected into the eye, should be given to a patient more than once. “It's unclear if the effect decays over time, as longer term follow up data is not available,” the agency (FDA) writes. “Repeat administration of voretigene neparvovec in any eye was not evaluated in the clinical studies. Therefore, there are no clinical data that address the potential benefits and risks of repeat administration of voretigene neparvovec.”

In the alternative scenario, if gene therapy transfers genes to either "germ cells or stem cells" then it's reasonable to assert that it's a one-time treatment. Gene introduction to germ cells (i.e. sperm and eggs) would enable the genes to be transferred to the next generation. As for genes delivered to stem cells, these cells will replace the somatic cells that will eventually die off. Unless the DNA sequences of gene therapy are inserted into either stem cell or germ cells, they will surely senesce and thereby reduces in number. Ultimately, the efficacy will be reduced, if not diminished. Consequently, patients will need repeated treatment. The positive point about gene transfer to somatic cells is that it'll safeguard the profits for the bioscience company at the expense of slight patience inconvenience. Notwithstanding, repeated treatment won't be dosed as often as either RNA-based medicines or other conventional drugs.

Despite limitations like the need for repeated injections, I view gene therapy as a highly promising field both from the medical and investing paradigms. As technology is fine tuned, gene therapy will replace many drugs and thereby becomes an excellent treatment alternative. I strongly believe that genetic conditions are best managed with gene therapy rather than conventional meds alone that simply "bandage" the symptoms. And contrary to the market, I believe that gene therapy will not be priced astronomically. Over time, the reimbursement will trend down to an affordable level. Once gene therapy becomes mainstream, manufacturers should be able to produce it without incurring extreme costs. For medicines that still warrant a hefty price tag to offset the innovation costs, "installment" is a good solution.

NAV Technology Platform

Amid the growing field of gene therapy, there are various vectors and gene delivery platforms. I'm most interested in Regenxbio's proprietary NAV technology. The first assertion is that intellectual property protection is an important "moat" for bioscience stocks. It's great that Regenxbio secured more than 100 patents for NAV. With strong intellectual property protection, investors do not have to worry that, once development efforts are fruitful, other companies will try to "take that pie." This underlies the heart of NAV is AAVs. There are various AAV strains, ranging from 1 to 9. Notably, AAV1 to 6 were utilized in the early generation gene therapy.

Figure 6: 50 clinical candidates employing rAAV (source: Pubmed).

As the technology was in its infancy stage, there were significant setbacks associated with AAV 1-5. For example, the body already generated antibodies against the viral coat of most AAV 1-5 virus and thereby confers immunogenicity to negate its therapeutic efficacy. In contrast, the new generations (AAV7 to 9 and AAVrh10) are part of NAV. As the most advanced AAVs, they can circumvent previously encountered issues. The key NAV advantages include the following: Lower immune response, improved manufacturability, higher and longer-term gene expression, as well as broad and novel tissue selectivity. Development-wise, Regenxbio is brewing NAV for various therapeutic franchises. The company also out-licensed NAV to 10 different licensees (i.e. partners) for 20 medicinal candidates. Per Regenxbio,

We believe NAV is proving to be a significant advancement over earlier AAV vectors in delivering these therapies. Based on data derived from third-party clinical studies and animal models, we believe NAV possesses unique, beneficial properties that are not seen in earlier generations. We believe that NAV, which underpins our internal development programs and the programs of our licensees, will enable us and our partners to develop best-in-class gene therapy candidates for a wide range of disease targets due to these unique properties.

Significant Progress In Out-Licensing Programs

Though partnered companies are advancing their NAV-powered pipeline, I'll discuss the most important out-licensed program with AveXis (AVX). Back on April 09, 2018, AveXis was acquired by Novartis (NVS) at $218 per share for the staggering $8.7B. It's quite likely that Novartis was enticed by the lead gene therapy, onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi (AVXS-101 aka Zolgensma). In my view, Zolgensma is the "silver bullet" for Spinal muscular atrophy ("SMA") Type 1.

I believe that Zolgensma is special because it utilizes NAV's highly advanced vector AAV9. As the strain with extremely low immunogenicity, AAV9 has yet to induce antibody formation in most patients. In other words, over 95% of patients in pertinent trials have not developed "antibody" to AAV9. If the antibody is there, it will clear out the gene therapy and thus reduces efficacy. Now without a pre-existing antibody, Zolgensma is sure to enjoy enhanced efficacy. In the disease context, SMA Type 1 is a lethal genetic condition due to the mutation of SMN1 gene that codes for SMN protein, which is necessary for the survival of "motor neurons" or nerve cells that innervates muscles. With the rapid progressive loss of motor neuron that, in and of itself, nourish the skeletal muscles, the corresponding muscles deteriorate. As a result, this deficiency manifests as various symptoms like respiratory failure and eventually death.

As the leading genetic cause of death in infants, nine out of 10 babies with SMA Type 1 either do not live to their second birthday or dependent on mechanical ventilation. Of note, mechanical breathing comes with issues like increased infection rate or physical trauma to the lungs. Regarding the disease prevalence, one out of every 6K-10K children is afflicted by some form of SMA. Enthused by the said merger and acquisition (M&A), the CEO of Novartis (Vas Narasimhan) stated,

The proposed acquisition of AveXis offers an extraordinary opportunity to transform the care of SMA. We believe AVXS-101 could create a lifetime of possibilities for the children and families impacted by this devastating condition. The acquisition would also accelerate our strategy to pursue high-efficacy, first-in-class therapies and broaden our leadership in neuroscience. We would gain with the team at AveXis another gene therapy platform, in addition to our CAR-T platform for cancer, to advance a growing pipeline of gene therapies across therapeutic areas. We look forward on the closing of the deal to a smooth transition for AveXis employees and welcoming them to Novartis.

Since the said milestone, Novartis is rapidly advancing Zolgensma. Most notable is the STR1VE study - an ongoing, open-label, single-arm, multi-center Phase-3 trial - designed to investigate the safety and efficacy of single-dose Zolgensma in infants (six-months-old) afflicted by SMA Type 1. Without treatment, half of the babies will either not survive or will require permanent mechanical breathing apparatus by 10.5 months old. It's remarkable that as of Sept. 27, 2018, 21 of 22 (95%) patients in STR1VE were still alive and "event-free." The median age was 9.5 months, with six of seven (86%) subjects who could have reached 10.5 months or older surviving "disease-related event-free." That aside, the three-month difference in milestone achievement as shown below is remarkable! It strongly supports the claim that Zolgensma works.

Figure 7: STR1VE data (Source: Novartis)

Additionally, the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Infant Test of Neuromuscular Disorders (CHOP-INTEND) scores for these infants increased by an average of 7.0 points one-month subsequent to gene transfer and 11.8 points three months after gene delivery. Of note, the CHOP-INTEND increase reflects significant motor function improvement from baseline. In my view, the results are extremely robust that it seems as if Zolgensma "essentially cured" SMA Type 1. Regarding safety, Zolgensma is overall well tolerated. The excellent safety results are as I expected due to AAV9's low immunogenicity. Moreover, most adverse effects were comparable to the pivotal Phase 1 START study. Specifically, there was temporary (self-corrected) elevation in liver enzymes and decrease platelet counts. Commenting on the stellar results, the Chief Medical Officer (Dr. Olga Santiago) enthused,

These STR1VE data reinforce what was seen in the pivotal Phase 1 START trial, including trends toward prolonged survival and milestone achievement never seen in the natural history of the untreated disease. With a patient population and baseline characteristics closely matched to the START trial, these data build upon the body of evidence supporting the use of Zolgensma for SMA Type 1.

With unquestionable efficacy data, I believe that Zolgensma will be FDA approved this May. And that will be an unprecedented approval of gene therapy for SMA Type 1. That aside, the US and Japan launch is expected in 1H2019 whereas the European commercialization is anticipated in 2H2019.

Placing Adverse Events Into Context

Despite the overall strong safety data, there were two deaths in the clinical investigation of Zolgensma that created a sense of uncertainty among investors. In my experience, I noticed that the market is horrible at dealing with any uncertainty. For "opportunistic investors," uncertainty creates an "inefficient market" for highly-profitable investing. In my view, the two deaths are not essentially "make it or break it" events for Zolgensma and ultimately for Regenxbio.

I'll analyze these adverse events within their appropriate clinical context. Accordingly, the trial investigator and the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board ("DSMB") determined that the first death arises from breathing failure: it's NOT related to Zolgensma treatment. As a matter of fact, that patient experienced significant motor improvement with a 27-point increased in CHOP-INTEND due to Zolgensma. Out of the unfortunate situation, the investigators gained invaluable biopsy data. Specifically, the biopsy showed that Zolgensma successfully integrated into the brain and spinal cord tissues with widespread SMN expression compared to untreated patients. Hence, the biopsy results provide definitive tissue evidence to further support the observed clinical improvement. As for the second death of a six-month-old patient in the European trial, Novartis spokesman (Eric Althoff) elucidated,

Preliminary findings indicate this occurred in the context of a severe respiratory infection followed by neurological complications in a symptomatic SMA Type 1 patient, and was deemed possibly related to treatment by the investigator.

Althoff mentioned that an autopsy has been performed with "pending results." The trial investigators and regulatory authorities also were notified. In my view, the biopsy results will reveal that it's NOT related to Zolgensma. Let me walk you through my reasoning. The answer resides in the clinical context of SMA Type 1 - the most severe of SMA - and its associated complications.

Due to the reduction in the number and function of muscle fibers innervating the diaphragm and lungs, I strongly believe that patients with SMA Type 1 are highly prone to lung infections. The clinical setting also put patients at risk for infections. There are a lot of patients who are sick in hospitals which increases the chances of "nosocomial" infection. Perhaps, the patient probably picked up an RNA virus that initially infected his lungs, thus causing pneumonia. Since the patient is only six-months-old, the immune system is weak to prevent him from keeping the infection under control. Adding further injury to the insult, it's likely that the patient did not receive Zolgensma long enough for his lung muscles to work adequately to clear out infections.

As the pneumonia ramps up, the patient's physiology is compromised to cause other neurological complications as observed. Therefore, the deceased patient is most likely to have experienced death due to the natural pathologic process itself rather than Zolgensma. Another clue is the statement made by the trial investigator. Mr. Althoff mentioned that it's "possibly" related to Zolgensma. That tells me he is "uncertain" about its exact cause. Since he is unsure, he has to state that it's possibly related to the treatment to "cover his base."

Taken all that together, I strongly believe that the aforesaid market uncertainty will ultimately translate into optimism if the biopsy results later rule out the infection due to Zolgensma. Ultimately, the drug will be easily approved. While I'm confident in my analysis, it's good to consider the other side of the equation. If the second death is truly related to Zolgensma, it's quite likely that Regenxbio will tumble but not over 30%. Even in that case, I strongly believe that the FDA will still grant a "conditional approval" of Zolgensma pending on final STR1VE results because of the observed robust efficacy and overall favorable safety profile.

Other Catalysts Powering Regenxbio

Asides from Zolgensma, it's important for investors to keep tabs of pertinent development. Therefore, I presented a comprehensive list of catalysts powering Regenxbio in Table 1. The other key catalyst is the development relating to the lead molecule, RGX-314, for acute age-related macular degeneration ("AMD"). In January 2019, Regenxbio explicated that RGX-314 is cleared for a Phase 2a trial commencement. The aforesaid study already dosed 30 patients. Cohort 4 recently added six more subjects, who will receive the lower dose at 1.6x10^11 gene copy per eye (GC/eye). To assess for the "dose-response" relationship, patients in cohort 5 will receive the higher dose (i.e. 2.5 x 10^11 GC/eye). This cohort also recently added 12 more patients. Looking ahead, Regenxbio will report the top-line results by year-end. President and CEO (Kenneth Mills) remarked,

"2018 was a pivotal year for Regenxbio. Significant clinical and regulatory progress was made in advancing our NAV Technology Platform across 18 diverse clinical stage programs, four of which are in our own expanding pipeline of gene therapy product candidates for the treatment of retinal, neurodegenerative, and metabolic diseases. In 2019, we are focused on advancing and expanding our ophthalmology franchise with RGX-314, our lead product candidate for subjects with wet AMD, by extending development of this asset as a one-time anti-VEGF treatment in another chronic retinal condition. In addition, we anticipate the launch of the first NAV Technology-based treatment, Novartis' Zolgensma for the treatment of SMA Type 1, in the U.S., Japan, and Europe in 2019. This would be a major commercial milestone for our NAV Technology Platform and represent a post-launch commercial revenue stream for Regenxbio.

Besides RGX-314, the company is concurrently pushing other organic development. But as reflective in the aforementioned statement, CEO Mills is determined on advancing RGX-314. In my view, RGX-314 holds the most value for Regenxbio. And it's prudent that Mills is focusing on that crown jewel. Mills enthused,

Our mission is to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. We continue to execute on our strategic priorities including the expansion of RGX-314 development into additional retinal conditions, advancing our current clinical programs with RGX-314, RGX-121, RGX-111, and RGX-501 and enabling our NAV Technology licensee network to develop potentially life-changing treatments. We believe we are well positioned for a transformative 2019 as we build on last year's pivotal achievements and broaden our NAV Technology footprint.

Latest advancement RGX-314 In January 2019, Regenxbio announced that RGX-314 is cleared for a Phase 2a trial under its current investigational new drug application ("IND"). 30 patients are dosed in the Phase 1/2a trial. Cohort 4 added six more subjects for a total of 12 patients (1.6x10^11 GC/eye). Cohort 5 ( 2.5 x 10^11 GC/eye) recently gained 12 patients. The top-line results will be presented by year-end 2019. Phase 2b trial is expected to commence in late 2019. Regenxbio is advancing RGX-314 in other conditions that respond to anti-VEGF. The company will file an IND for another Phase 2 trial for a retinal condition in 2H2019. The company hosted an Analyst and Investor Day on Feb. 21, 2019, with leading retina specialists who provided their perspectives on the potential advantages of one-time gene therapy as a foundational anti-VEGF treatment for wet AMD and other retinal diseases. The experts believed that repeated anti-VEGF injections cause blindness over time due to the treatment burden. Less frequent RGX-314 treatment reduces the said burden and thus confers strong demands. In 2018, Regenxbio conducted a survey of members of the American Society of Retina Specialists ("ASRS"). The results showed that 88% of retinal surgeons are willing to incorporate a surgical procedure readily into their treatment strategy for wet AMD. This bodes well for RGX-314 depending on good data and future approval. RGX-121 Phase 1/2 trial is ongoing for Mucopolysaccharidosis Type 2 (MPS 2) with additional site activation and patient recruitment. At the 8-week safety assessment, one treated patient demonstrated an excellent safety profile. The company will disclose interim data in 2H2019. It's can be premature to place too much expectation on RGX-121. And yet, the fact that one patient tolerates the drug well is encouraging. RGX-111 Recruitment is ongoing for the Phase 1 trial studying RGX-111 in MPS 1. The U.S. study is focused on adults (i.e. over 18 years of age). Moreover, Regenxbio is progressing the pediatric study in Brazil. Dosing of the first patient is expected in mid-2019. In my opinion, Regenxbio is "playing it safe" by initially studying RGX-111 elsewhere. And, I do not believe there will be any significant safety issue because the firm is still investigating adults in the U.S. RGX-501 After working with the FDA regarding corticosteroid prophylaxis, Regenxbio resumed recruitment for the Phase 1/2 trial assessing RGX-501 in homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). The company will present the interim data in 2H2019. I believe that using a steroid to prevent gene therapy rejection is the right approach. It'll improve efficacy and reduce potential toxicity. Furthermore, all gene therapy should be given a prophylactic corticosteroid dose to prevent potential immune rejection. Though there are treatment options available for this condition, gene therapy is likely the best treatment due to the less frequent need for the drug. Gene therapy also addresses HoFH at the "root cause" or genetic level. RGX-181 The FDA granted the Orphan Drug and Pediatric Rare Disease designations to RGX-181 for the treatment of the CLN2 form of Batten disease. IND-enabling studies are on the way and Regenxbio is on track to file IND for the first-in-human study in 2H2019. Outlook I expect the biopsy of the second patient death to be unrelated to Zolgensma. Novartis is projected to commercialize the first NAV-based gene therapy for SMA Type 1 (i.e. Zolgensma) in 1H2019 in the US/Japan. The European launch is anticipated in 2H2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Quantitative Clinical Forecasting For RGX-314

Leveraging Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - I prognosticated that there are more than 70% chances that RGX-314 will procure positive outcomes in AMD future Phase 2 trial, thereby indicating a “strongly favorable” clinical reporting.

TSV, CMV, and DSV factored substantially into this data forecast. In other words, RGX-314 delivered highly robust data in its Phase 1 trial: This increased the chances that similar results can be expected in a Phase 2 study. That aside, the successful genes transfer (indicated via increased protein expression) and vision improvement as observed in a "dose-response" relationship foretell positive future results to come. The clinical success of Zolgensma further legitimizes NAV and thereby increases the chances of success for other NAV assets.

Additionally, RGX-314 scored "extremely high" on all qualitative metrics. This is due to the breakthrough or "novelty" nature of gene therapy. As repeated anti-VEGF injections cause progressive vision loss, the demand for a one-time or less frequent injections is extremely high. Synthesizing all variables, the ease of regulatory approval should also be "extremely high."

Qualitative data analysis for RGX-314 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Comprehensive Pipeline Forecasting

On top of RGX-314, Regenxbio is brewing an enriched in-house pipeline. Therefore, I will forecast the chances of success for all assets. As mentioned, Zolgensma's clinical success lowered the hurdle to positive clinical outcomes for other molecules. After all, they have the common denominator, NAV. Given that RGX-121, -111, -501, and -181 are all in their early clinical stages of development, the highest score that they can earn is a 60% (i.e. "slightly favorable" chances of positive clinical results). As these molecules progress in their development, I'll update their score accordingly.

Molecules and franchise Chances of success in advanced trials Interpretation RGX-121 60% More than favorable RGX-111 60% More than favorable RGX-501 60% More than favorable RGX-181 60% More than favorable

Table 3: Comprehensive pipeline forecasting (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Zolgensma Regulatory Forecasting

From the regulatory viewpoint, Zolgensma already received the Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA in July 2016. Due to strong Phase 1 and Phase 3 data, AveXis filed a Biologic License Application ("BLA") of Zolgensma for SMA Type 1 (in patients up to 9 months old). The agency accepted Zolgensma's BLA back in December 2018 and granted the Priority Review with May 2019 as the action date. That aside, the EMA awarded Zolgensma access to its Priority Medicine ("PRIME") program back in January 2017.

Accordingly, I ascribed a 65% chances of regulatory approval for Zolgensma this May. This equates to the "more than favorable" odds of approval. My rationale stems from the drug's robust data amid the strong demand for "disease-modifying" treatments. I also forecasted that the second patient death is unrelated to Zolgensma. That said, the upcoming approval will be "market-moving" news for investors and hopes for patients because the drug will replace current treatments that mostly patch up symptoms.

Market Potential And Penetration For Zolgensma And RGX-314

According to Grandview, the global market for SMA is estimated at $883.7M in 2017. Moreover, it's expected to grow at 12.9% CAGR. The aforementioned research noted that increasing awareness regarding SMA as well as innovation incentive and orphan designation is fueling further growth. In my view, the market will reach over a billion dollars within the next three years due to the emergence of gene therapy like Zolgensma. The fact that gene therapy warrants a high premium would result in significant sector growth.

It's worthwhile to note that back on June 11, 2018, Regenxbio received an accelerated license payment of $100M - comprising of $60M in annual fees and a commercial milestone $40M - due to the AveXis acquisition. Additionally, Regenxbio stated that it "remains eligible to receive a potential commercial milestone fee of $80M and certain royalties on net sales for any product developed for the treatment of SMA using NAV technology." I'm uncertain as to the specific royalties. Therefore, I'll assume it's a 20% of Zolgensma net sales.

As shown below, I estimated that the market size and potential for other corresponding drugs. For RGX-314, market research published by P&S Intelligence projected that the global market of wet AMD is valued at $6.9B in 2018. Growing at a 7.1% CAGR, it's projected to reach $10.4B by 2024. The predominant growth driver is the increase disease prevalence, a surge in the geriatric population, and a lack of available treatment.

Molecules Market size Market potential Notes Zolgensma $1B $500M (assuming a 50% penetration) $100M (assuming a 20% royalty) RGX-314 $10.4B $3.64B (assuming a 35% market penetration) $3.64B

Table 4: Market penetration for lead assets (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Valuation Analysis

In investing, it's imperative that you value the company. or else, there's no way to be cognizant that a purchased equity that's overvalued or undervalued. Purchasing a stock without valuation is analogous to buying a home without appraising its true worth. Be that as it may, biotech valuation is highly difficult because it necessitates knowledge from various disciplines. In contrast, it's much easier to value a blue-chip utility company. I adapted my own valuation technique that's most applicable to developmental stage bioscience companies. The IBI method that I employ leverages "realistic" assumptions based on sound underlying science, forecasting of clinical success, potential market penetration, and appropriate discounts. Developmental-stage companies are like "babies." Hence, it's more appropriate to assess how a baby crawls rather than "measuring and discounting" how fast that baby runs via conventional approaches.

That being said, the traditional techniques - discount cash flow ("DCF") and net present value ("NPV") - are inapplicable for developmental-stage biotech since they require the company to generate cash flow. As such, DCF and NPV are most applicable to blue-chip companies. Nonetheless, Wall Street analysts usually employ DCF and NPV for biotech because that's what they learned in business school. Their bosses also follow the same thoughtless "plug and chug" process. If you're interested in my rationale, I recommend that you read the valuation section of my article for BioScrip (BIOS).

Accordingly, the results of my calculations are presented in Table 5 below. After appropriate discounts for the chances of trial success and/or commercialization failure, my valuation revealed the $181.58 per share. This is Regenxbio's true worth or intrinsic value. Again, it's imperative to discount for chances of trial failure at this stage in the company's growth. The discounting of cash flow (as utilized in DCF and NPV) is inapplicable for Regenxbio: The company is not at a mature commercialization stage with stable cash flows.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 38.9M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Zolgensma for SMA $100M (calculated from Grandview's projection and took into account the 20% assumed royalty payment) $25M $6.42 $3.83 (discounted 40% for chances of commercialization failure) RGX-314 for AMD $3.64B (calculated from P&S Intelligence) $910M $233.93 $140.35 (discounted 40% for chances of commercialization failure) RGX-121 for MPS II $900M (I expected this to be higher than Grandview's $782.5M estimate) $225M $57.84 $17.35 (discounted 70% due to failure risks relating to early clinical phase) RGX-111 for MPS I $900M (I expect similar market size as MPS II due to similar prevalence) $225M $57.84 $17.35 (discounted 70% for the failure risks relating to early clinical phase) RGX-501 for HoFH $100M (calculation based on my prior research on HoFH of Madrigal) $25M $6.42 $1.92 (discounted 70% for the failure risks relating to early clinical phase) RGX-181 for CLN2 Disease $41M (Obtained from Zion Research) $10.25M $2.63 $0.78 (discounted 70% due to the failure risks relating to early clinical phase) Cumulative value of all pipeline assets $181.58 (obtained from adding all assets above)

Table 5: Valuation analysis (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Notably, my calculations revealed that RGX-314 is the most valuable molecule. It alone contributed to $140.35 per share valuation whereas Zolgensma only factored in $3.83 per share. When I broke down the share price for individual assets, I can correspondingly deduct a particular molecule that "flops" in its clinical study in the future. That mentioned, you should closely monitor the development of RGX-314 because it's truly the crown jewel of Regenxbio.

Financial Assessment

As an earnings report reveals important development, I'll briefly assess the 4Q2018 earnings for the period that ends on Dec. 31, 2018. Since the annual trend is most representative, I'll focus on fiscal 2018 (FY18) report instead of the latest quarter. Notably, Regenxbio procured $218.5M which represents a 2000% increased from the $10.4M for Fiscal 2017 (FY17). The stellar improvement is due to $176.1M in revenues garnered from the AveXis partnership. The said payment was triggered as AveXis was acquired by Novartis back on Aug. 09, 2018. That aside, the Abeona (ABEO) licensing agreement for NAV contributed to the $35.6M revenues. Figure 8: Key financial metrics (Source: Regenxbio)

Regarding research and development (R&D), Regenxbio tallied $83.9M and $57.2M for FY18 and FY17, respectively. The 46.6% increase relates to higher personnel, laboratory, and facility costs for advancing various clinical programs. I generally view an R&D increase for a bioscience company positively because the money invested today can become blockbuster profits tomorrow. Additionally, there were $99.9M ($0.11 per share) net income vs. the $73.1M ($2.45 per share) net loss for the same year-over-year ("YOY") comparison. The striking bottom line improvement signifies improving business fundamentals. And, it's remarkable how a young bioscience company like Regenxbio already is banking in a net profit at this early stage in its growth cycle.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $470.6M in cash, equivalents, and securities and thereby represents a 166% YOY increase from $176.4M. The robust cash position is due to the combinations of money procured from AveXis and a public offering executed back in August 2018. Looking ahead, the company expects to conclude FY19 with $330M to $350M in cash. Due to partnered programs advancement, I strongly believe that Regenxbio will enjoy a new revenue stream from Zolgensma commercialization. Based on the $130.4M annual OpEx rate, I project that Regenxbio has adequate capital to fund operations for 3.6 more years prior to the need for additional financing. In other words, the cash position is quite "healthy" that I'm not worrying about a near term public offering.

Investment Profitability Forecasting

Since all stocks investments are not guaranteed bets, it's important to gauge at the chances of making a profit on any particular investments. Using the same Integrated BioSci investment framework - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including market potential and penetration ("MPP"), financial health and strength ("FHS"), future earnings power ("FEP"), and affordability via comparative market analysis ("ACM") - I prognosticated that there are over 75% profitability chances for Regenxbio, thereby indicating “extremely favorable" odds of making money on this stock.

In other words, the chances that you would make money on Regenxbio is "nearly certain." I also ascribed a three- to four-year time frame to reach profitability. That's adequate time for the Regenxbio to log in good clinical results. Since Novartis is a large company with strong sales and marketing teams, they will aggressively launch Zolgensma. Nonetheless, the nature of gene therapy can deter a robust and rapid launch.

For qualitative analysis, Regenxbio received an "extremely strong" score on both variables: Business moat and management competency. The strong patent protection for NAV created a very strong moat for Regenxbio. They successful out-licensed of NAV to other innovators and the clearance of various catalysts implied extremely competent management. Of note, I do not place much weigh on "charismatic" management. I strongly believe that investors should be deterred from investing in charismatic biotech management.

The bioscience sector is unique because I noticed that charismatic management tends to "promote" their stocks at the expense of "organic" clinical as well as corporate developments. Such management tends to sell you the "story" rather than real development. By artificially inflating the share price, charismatic management can only go so far until a "binary event" like either a data reporting or drug approval hits. In a binary event, only companies with excellent drugs having real prospects will perform well. Specifically, the ability to procure positive clinical outcomes and gains regulatory approval will translate into long-term share price appreciation.

Qualitative analysis for Regenxbio Business moat Extremely strong Management competency Extremely strong

Table 6: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

Potential Risks

As investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with a particular company regardless of its fundamentals. Therefore, you should be cognizant of the risks associated with Regenxbio. The main concern is that various franchises - RGX-314, -121, -111, -181, and -501- might not deliver positive clinical outcomes. In case of a failed clinical binary, it's quite likely that the stock will tumble over 50% and vice versa. I ascribed the aggregate 35% risk of a failed clinical binary. That aside, the other risks pertain to Zolgensma's upcoming commercialization. Though it has a "more than favorable" chance of success, there is no guaranteed that Zolgensma will be approved and successfully launched. I believe the "roll out" will be slower than conventional medicines. This is because gene therapy is more "complicated and individualized" which is strikingly different from simply taking a pill. Despite Novartis' robust sales and marketing infrastructure, I strongly believe that those hurdles will slow down launch. There's also the concern that the second death in the trial might be due to Zolgensma. Needless to say, that is a minor concern when looking at the appropriate medical context.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Regenxbio a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. And, I raised my price target ("PT") from $125 to $181.58 to be reached within three to four years. I expanded my timeframe to reached the PT due to early clinical development of most assets. From the investment viewpoint, I strongly believe that gene therapy stocks will perform quite well in the next few years. Early bird investors already enjoyed substantial profits. Yet there are much more upsides to this lucrative sector. And, Regenxbio is one of the leading gene therapy innovators. The earlier generation AAVs (1-5) experienced many setbacks. Conversely, the advanced vectors (AAV6-9) that underlie RGNX's NAV technology platform truly works. In my view, the company already mastered the intricacies of next-generation AAVs. More than 10 companies already inked a partnership for NAV applications. Hence, Regenxbio will earn sizable royalties in the coming years when those partnered-drugs are approved. One of those firms, AveXis was bought out last year for $8.7B and its gene therapy for SMA Type 1 will most likely be approved and launched thereafter. I expect that the Regenxbio will enjoy an initial rally when the second patient death is revealed to be unrelated to Zolgensma. Even if the death is due to Zolgensma, the said drug simply accounts for a small fraction of the company's intrinsic value. Better yet, RGNX is brewing its organic pipeline of potential blockbusters. The crown jewel molecule is RGX-314 that is most likely to capture the mega-blockbuster AMD market. This stock is most definitely a long-term holding that will handsomely reward you in the coming years. If you are patient, you have the "strongly favorable" chances of banking mega profits on Regenxbio. While there's no guaranteed bets, investing in a group of stocks with a "more than favorable" chance of profitability will certainly deliver stellar investment returns in the long haul. I also believe that Regenxbio will be acquired within one to three years. Last but not least, I hope you enjoy this new article format that incorporated the wisdom that I learned over the years and especially since serving you through IBI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.