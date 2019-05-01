Edwards Lifesciences: Assessing The Next Moves

Introduction

Edwards Lifesciences (EW) is a leading manufacturer of tissue heart valves and repair products used to replace or repair a patient's diseased or defective heart valve. The company is also an established player hemodynamic monitoring systems in the hospital setting. In the backdrop of increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, this product portfolio has poised Edwards Lifesciences for a solid growth trajectory for future years.

Trading at a PE of 46.99x, Edwards Lifesciences is definitely an expensive stock, especially when the company’s EPS growth in the past five years has been 15.10% and forecasted EPS growth for next five years is 11.47%. The PEG ratio is an unflattering 4.10x. And despite these shortcomings, I believe that this company which makes its living by mainly focusing on structural heart disease in critically ill patients makes an attractive buy in May 2019.

In this article, I will be presenting the hypothesis to support my recommendation of Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards has been outperforming the industry return for the past year.

The attractiveness of a stock is essentially a game of demand and supply. As demand outpaces supply, the stock becomes more attractive and vice versa. In this backdrop, it definitely makes sense to check out whether the company’s share price growth is surpassing the industry average, which in turn is reflective of the overall interest or demand levels for the stock.

While SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE), which can be considered a proxy for the U.S. medical device industry, has reported a 3-month return of 4.90%, Edwards Lifesciences’ share price has grown by 5.99% in the same period. Edwards Lifesciences share price growth in the last three months has also surpassed the median industry share price return of 1.72%. This implies that investors seem to be liking what they see in Edwards in the past three months.

As you can see in the charts, Edwards Lifesciences’ returns as compared to XHE have been even better in the one-year time frame.

The company has maintained its revenue guidance and upgraded its EPS guidance for fiscal 2019.

In the first quarter, Edwards Lifesciences surpassed both revenue and EPS estimates. The company has reiterated its fiscal 2019 revenue guidance of $3.9 billion - $4.3 billion, and raised fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.05 to $5.30 to $5.10 to $5.35. The company has reiterated its confidence in its organic growth outlook and has also incorporated contribution from CASMED acquisition.

Edwards Lifesciences has guided for gross margin of 76% - 78%, SG&A to sales percentage of 28% - 29%, R&D to sales percentage of 17% - 18%, and tax rate of 12% - 14% for fiscal 2019. The company also reiterated its adjusted free cash flow guidance of $800 million - $900 million, despite paying $180 million related to the settlement of patent litigations to Abbott Laboratories.

TAVR is a huge growth opportunity for Edwards Lifesciences

In my previous articles published in August 2017 and November 2017, I had explained the dynamics in the TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) market and Edwards’ strategy to maintain leadership in this segment.

Edwards Lifesciences expects global TAVR opportunity to be worth $7.0 billion, while opportunity in global THVT (transcatheter valve therapy) market is expected to be $10.0 billion by 2024. The company is focused on maintaining its leadership position in the global TAVR market through by focusing on label expansion of already approved products, developing next-generation products, ensuring access, and building relationships with key stakeholders such as payers, prescribers, and patients.

In the first quarter, Edwards’ TAVR sales were close to $597.7 million, up 8.5% from the prior-year quarter. Globally, TAVR procedures have grown in low-double-digits, and Edwards seems to have reported comparable growth rates in this segment. Newer and smaller centers emerged as a major driver of TAVR growth, because of new patients making use of local referral pathway that was not there before.

International markets remain a very promising growth area for Edwards Lifesciences, especially since TAVR adoption rates are still quite low. In Europe, while TAVR procedures grew by low-double digits in the first quarter, Edwards Lifesciences growth was a little lower than that. However, the company strong TAVR adoption in Japan, mainly driven by SAPIEN 3 system and ongoing addition of new centers.

Certain events have transpired in the past few months that can potentially fast-track the company’s growth trajectory. First and foremost amongst them is that Edwards Lifesciences presented data from PARTNER3 trial at Annual ACC Scientific Session demonstrating the superiority of TAVR with SAPIEN 3 technology to SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement) in low-risk patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. These results have been ground-breaking and can prove to be a strong platform for future growth. Based on this data, the company anticipates label expansion for SAPIEN 3 at the end of fiscal 2019.

In March 2019, CMS released a draft NCD (national coverage determination) for TAVR procedures, which can ultimately expand access for TAVR procedures, especially for underserved populations. Edwards Lifesciences expects finalization of NCD by end of June 2019.

To improve procedural success rates, Edwards Lifesciences is launching improved technologies such as Sapien 3 Ultra and CENTERA systems in the European market. Sapien 3 Ultra received FDA approval in January 2019, while the company is currently enrolling patients in a pivotal trial to evaluate self-expanding CENTERA valve in intermediate risk aortic stenosis patients.

TMTT is an upcoming growth opportunity for Edwards.

Edwards has estimated the global opportunity for TMTT (Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid therapies) therapies to be $3.0 billion by 2024. The company is working to increase its Mitral and Tricuspid valve disease portfolio beyond Cardioband Mitral and Tricuspid Annual Reduction Therapy.

Edwards received CE mark for PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system to treat patients with mitral regurgitation in February 2019. This has been an early addition to the company’s TMTT portfolio, two months ahead of schedule. Edwards Lifesciences has already initiated the launch of PASCAL in Europe. To further expand PASCAL’s label, the company is adding clinical sites enrolling patients in CLASP IID pivotal trial to study PASCAL in primary or degenerative mitral valve disease. The company also plans to initiate CLASP IIF pivotal trial for patients with secondary or functional mitral valve disease in late 2019.

Edwards is also enrolling patients in an early feasibility study for EVOQUE transcatheter mitral valve replacement system. The company plans to initiate pivotal trial evaluating novel mitral valve device, SAPIEN M3, in late 2019.

In Transcatheter tricuspid repair segment, the company is evaluating PASCAL, Cardioband and PHARMA technologies in the early U.S. feasibility studies. Based on data, the company plans to choose a technology and study it further in the U.S. Tricuspid pivotal trial, expected to commence in late 2019.

Edwards Lifesciences is focused on organic and inorganic growth of the Critical Care segment.

In this segment, Edwards Lifesciences demonstrated strong top-line growth, backed by solid surge in the sales of the company’s all-in-one hemodynamic status monitoring platform, HemoSphere, primarily in the U.S. HemoSphere is expected to continue to be a key driver in 2019, as the company continues to launch this system with FloTrac System and Acumen Hypotension Predictive Index.

Besides this, the company’s recent acquisition of a non-invasive cerebral oximetry company, CASMED, is expected to further bolster the company’s position in the smart monitoring technology market. The company expects full-year 2019 underlying sales growth in critical care of 5% to 7%.

There are certain risks to consider prior to investing in Edwards Lifesciences

One of the biggest risks for Edwards Lifesciences arises from multiple lawsuits filed by Abbott Laboratories (ABT) against Edwards Lifesciences related to PASCAL’s launch in both the United States and Europe. Recently, the U.S. District Court in Delaware heard Abbott's motion for a preliminary injunction. Any unfavorable decision for Edwards can result in mounting penalties for the company.

Another major risk factor for Edwards Lifesciences has been FX movements, which have lately affected the company’s margins. Competitive pressures in the TAVR market from Medtronic and Boston Scientific can have a detrimental impact on Edwards’ sales growth.

The increasing adoption of TAVR technology and superior PARTNER 3 trial data can prove to be a headwind Edwards Lifesciences’ structural heart business.

But I believe there is still a good upside available in Edwards Lifesciences.

Wall Street analysts have estimated 12-month consensus target price for Edwards Lifesciences to be $193.20, while Zacks has forecasted it to be $195. This implies a rise of either 9.7% to 10.75% as compared to the company’s share price on April 30. I believe that the target price of $193.20 - $195 is achievable even at existing high valuations, mainly because of the solid business fundamentals of the company.

I believe that retail investors should add Edwards Lifesciences to their portfolio in May 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.