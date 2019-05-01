Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WLTW) CEO John Haley on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Welcome to the Willis Towers Watson First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Please visit our Web site for the press release and supplemental information that was issued earlier today. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for the next three months on our Web site.

Some of the comments in today's call may encompass forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today and the company undertakes no obligation to update these statements unless required by law. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, investor should review the forward-looking statements section of the earnings press release issued this morning. As well as other disclosures in our most recent Form 10-K and other Willis Towers Watson SEC filings.

During this conference, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures as well as other information regarding these measures, please refer to the most recent earnings release and other materials in the Investor Relations section of the company's Web site.

Okay. Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us on our first quarter earning call. Joining me here today, Mike Burwell, our Chief Financial Officer and Rich Keefe, Head of Investor Relations.

Today, we will review our results for the first quarter of 2019 and the outlook for the remainder of the year. We are pleased with the results this quarter. We were able to generate strong organic top-line growth of 5%. And this marks the third consecutive quarter in which we have generated 5% or more of organic revenue growth.

Moreover, this quarter, we faced a challenging comparables 6% organic revenue growth in the first quarter of 2018. Despite that challenge, we still manage to generate strong organic revenue growth and more important, we delivered profitable growth with meaningful margin expansion of 200 basis points and double-digit adjusted EPS growth.

As we discussed at our recent Analyst Day, we have a disciplined strategy focused on generating profitable growth and we feel positive about the strong progress that we have made in this area. I believe this progress is a testament to the immense talent and effort that our colleagues around the world bring to the table on a daily basis.

I would like to take the moment now to recognize their hard work and dedication. Their commitment to client service and living our values and are making deep and lasting impacts on our business, I'm very proud of what they have achieved for the company for our clients and for our shareholders and what for bringing our story to life. I thank them for their efforts and for another solid performance this quarter.

We remain committed to our strategy and we are pleased with the progress that has been made, but we are not standing still. This is demonstrated by a recent announcement to acquire TRANZACT. We are extremely excited to bring TRANZACT into our Willis Towers Watson family. They bring exceptional talent and capabilities to bear including a leading technology driven direct to consumer solution platform and we think they will be a great fit within our company.

This pending acquisition is an excellent example of our focus on investing in areas that deliver a sustainable competitive advantage. We continually look to identify investment opportunities that are high margin or have the prospect of getting to relatively high margin. Similarly, we like them to be adjacent to our core business and have the potential to disrupt or transform some existing value chain.

We believe TRANZACT checks the box across the board and represents a tremendous growth opportunity in the Medicare space. By leveraging Willis Towers Watson technological infrastructure and scale with TRANZACT's telesales and digital marketing expertise, we will have exceptional distribution and enrollment capabilities as well as a broadening position in the rapidly growing Medicare space.

Further, we look forward to unlocking the synergies between the two companies and we as execute on our plans. Overall, we are excited about the step and what it means for Willis Towers Watson for our colleagues and for our shareholders as the next step of significant value creation.

At this time, we are still in the regulatory approval process and we expect to continue -- we continue to expect closing will occur in the third quarter of 2019.

Now, let's move on to our quarter one 2019 results. Reported revenue for the first quarter was $2.3 billion, up 1% as compared to the prior year first quarter and up 5% on a constant currency and organic basis.

Reported revenue included $84 million of negative currency moment. Once again, this quarter, we experienced growth on an organic basis across all of our segments. Net income was $293 million up 33% for the first quarter as compared to the $221 million of net income in the prior year first quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $601 million or 26% of revenues as compared to the prior year adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of $557 million or 24.3% of revenues representing an 8% increase on an adjusted EBITDA dollar basis and 170 basis points of margin improvement.

For the quarter, diluted earnings per share were $2.15 an increase of 34% compared to prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.98 reflecting an increase of 10% compared to prior year.

Overall, it was a solid quarter, we grew revenue and earnings per share and it had enhanced adjusted EBITDA margin performance.

Now, let's look at each of the segments in more detail. To provide clear comparability with prior periods all commentary regarding the results of our segments would be on an organic basis unless specifically stated otherwise. Segment margins are calculated using segment revenues and exclude unallocated corporate cost such as amortization of intangibles, certain transaction and integration expenses resulting from mergers and acquisitions as well as other items which we considered non-core to our operating results. This segment results do include discretionary compensation.

The human capital and benefit segment revenue was up 3% on an organic and constant currency basis compared to the first quarter of prior year. The health and benefits business delivered strong performance again this quarter with revenue growth of 11% with new business and product revenue continuing to drive revenue expansion in North America, while global benefit management appointments contributed to the growth outside of North America primarily in Western Europe and Latin America.

Health and benefits revenue growth was also bolstered by the non-recurrence of downward revenue adjustments which were made in the prior year in connection with the initial adoption of the new revenue standard.

Talent and rewards revenue increased 3% as a result of increased advisory and survey work in North America and Western Europe. As expected retirement revenue declined 2% mainly as a result of headwinds from having one less billing day this quarter and the impact of a touch comparable from the prior year, which benefited from the triennial valuation cycle worked in both Canada and Great Britain.

Technology and administration solutions revenue decreased 2% as new business activity was eclipsed by reduced demand for project work in Great Britain.

HCB's operating margin improved by 150 basis points to 25% compared to the prior year first quarter. This improvement reflects top-line growth alongside disciplined expense management efforts. HCB is our largest segment. We're confident about the future prospects of all the businesses within it, on both the short-term and long-term basis.

From employee benefits to executive compensation, HCB sits in a position of strength in the markets it serves attracting top- talent retaining over 90% of its client base and consistently generating industry-leading margins.

Now, let's look at corporate risk and broking or CRB, which had a revenue increase of 3% on a constant currency basis and 4% on an organic basis as compared to the prior year first quarter. North America's revenues grew by 4% in the first quarter primarily as a result of new business. The international regions revenue was up 6% compared to prior year as a result of new business wins in China, Argentina, Venezuela and Central America.

Western Europe contributed 5% revenue growth. Their growth was led by France's new business wins in large and mid-market accounts. Great Britain had a nominal decline in revenue. CRB revenues were $728 million with an operating margin of 17.4% as compared to a 16.8% operating margin in the prior year first quarter. The margin expanded due to the top-line performance coupled with continued cost management efforts.

As a side note, I'd like to say, how pleased I am with the progress the management team and indeed all of our colleagues in CRB have made over the last few quarters. To see the steady top-line growth and the continued margin expansion is excellent and our outlook on our CRB business remains positive going forward.

Turning to investment risk and reinsurance or IRR, revenue for the first quarter increased 6% to $589 billion on a constant currency basis and increased 5% on an organic basis as compared to the prior year first quarter. Reinsurance with growth of 6% continued to lead the segments growth through a combination of net new business and favorable renewals. Insurance consulting and technology grew by 6% mainly from technology sales.

Investment revenue declined because of one offs in the comparable period and timing of performance fee bookings in the current year. Our wholesale business was up 5% on a constant currency basis. On an organic basis wholesale revenues decreased by 6% excluding the Alston Gayler acquisition. The organic decline in wholesale was primarily attributable to reduced marine placements in the Miller unit.

Iowa had revenues of $589 million and an operating margin of 43% as compared to 45% for the prior year first quarter. The margin decline was attributable to softer trading in the Miller unit and one-off timing related items within the investment business. Overall, we continue to feel positive about the momentum of our IRR business for 2019.

Revenues for the BDA segment increased by 10% from the prior year first quarter primarily as a result of having added about 300,000 lives during the 2019 enrollment period in the mid-market and large market space. Project work and out of scope services further enhanced the segments revenue growth. Individual marketplace revenue was down nominally as seasonality for this business is shifting, while the remaining businesses in the segment generated 14% growth primarily led by benefits outsourcing.

The BDA segment had revenues of $135 million with a minus 15% operating margin. Now that's up 11% from a minus 26% in the prior year first quarter. Top-line growth and greater operating leverage both contributed to the segments margin expansion.

Our BDA offerings remained fundamental to our business growth engines of our enterprise strategy. We're optimistic about the long-term growth of this business.

So in summary, I'm very pleased with our progress. We've put a strong earnings growth in the first quarter, we had strong revenue growth, we had meaningful margin expansion and significant adjusted EPS growth all while continuing to invest in our future and return capital to shareholders through dividends.

As we look to the remainder of 2019 and beyond, our future is bright. Our business has continued to shift towards faster growing areas. We expect to reap benefits from our investments in areas focused on innovation such as digital and technology and we're confident in our ability to complete and successfully integrate TRANZACT.

Thanks John. And I'd like to add my congratulations to our colleagues for another good quarter. And thanks to our clients for their continued support and trust in us.

First quarter represented a good start to the year with strong organic revenue growth, robust margin expansion and underlying adjusted EPS growth.

Now I'll turn to the overall detailed financial results. Let me first assess income from operations. Income from operations for the first quarter was $359 million or 15.5% of revenue up 420 basis points from the prior year first quarter income from operations of $259 million or 11.3% of revenue.

Adjusted operating income for the first quarter was $492 million or 21.3% of revenue up 200 basis points for the prior year first quarter adjusted operating income of $443 million or 19.3% of revenue.

Let me turn to earnings per share or EPS. For the first quarter of 2019 and 2018, our diluted EPS was $2.20 and $1.61 respectively. For the first quarter of 2019, our adjusted EPS was up 10% to $2.98 per share as compared to $2.71 per share in the prior year first quarter. FX was modestly worse than previously anticipated due to a stronger U.S. dollar resulting in a significant net unfavorable impact or approximately $0.12 in the quarter.

Likewise, as previously guided, we're adversely impacted by a decrease in non-cash pension income compared to the prior year which results in a year-over-year decline of $0.12 in the quarter. Excluding the combined headwinds from currency of $0.12, the reduced pension returns of $0.12 and a little bit higher tax rate of $0.02 versus a prior year adjusted EPS growth was approximately 20%.

From an effective tax rate perspective, our U.S. GAAP tax rate for the first quarter was 18.8% versus 16.3% in the prior year. Adjusted tax rate for the first quarter was 20.1% up slightly from the 19.7% rate in the prior year first quarter. This increase in the effective tax rate for the quarter compared to the prior year was primarily due to additional taxes on global intangible low taxed income or GILTI. And we continue to evaluate the impact of global tax reform on our effective tax rate including the effect of new taxes associated with computations for changes resulting from updated interpretations and assumptions issued by the taxing authorities.

As a result, the effective tax rate is subject to movements and will continue to be updated as more analysis and information becomes available. The adjusted tax rate for the first quarter is lower than our full year guidance due to one-time or discrete tax benefits related to excess tax benefits of share-based compensation and valuation allowance releases in certain non-U.S. jurisdictions.

Turning to the balance sheet. We continue to have a strong financial position, in the first quarter, we implemented a new lease accounting standard. This result had no material impact to our operating income, but did result in increase in liabilities on our balance sheet which is largely offset by a corresponding increase in assets. The grossed up total was approximately $1.5 billion.

For the first quarter of 2019, our free cash flow was negative $104 million versus $47 million in the prior year. Q1 is our seasonally lowest quarter from a cash flow standpoint due to the impact of incentive compensation payments. Year-over-year decline in free cash flow is due to higher compensation payments as well as some timing related to income taxes and pension contributions.

As we think about cash flow generation for the remainder of the year, we expect free cash flow to build as a result of operating income growth, improve working capital and disciplined capital spending. In terms of capital allocation, we paid approximately $77 million in dividends and did not repurchase any shares in the first quarter of 2019.

Thinking about our guidance, for the full year, we're reaffirming our original guidance. We continue expect organic revenue growth of around 4% and full year adjusted operating income margin to be around 20%. One point of clarification around our guidance, we will remind you that our fourth quarter is our seasonally highest quarter primarily result of our enrolment activity within our benefits administration and delivery business. Also concerning the HCB brokering recapture from the adoption of ASC 606, we recaptured approximately $11 million in Q1 2019 within the HCB segment and expect to recapture remainder by the end of Q3 2019.

The adjusted effective tax rate is still expected to be around 22% excluding any potential discrete items. And we still expect free cash flow growth of 15% or better. Foreign exchange to be a headwind to adjusted EPS in the first quarter of '19 assuming exchange rates remain at current levels, we expect an FX headwind of around $0.15 for the full year of 2019 despite the additional potential FX headwinds, our adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance will remain unchanged as projected to be in the range of $10.60 to $10.85.

On the next quarter earnings call, we expect to update our guidance to reflect the TRANZACT acquisition, which is expected to close in Q3 2019.

Overall, we delivered solid financial performance in the first quarter. While I'm pleased with the results and the continued momentum of our business, there's still a lot of opportunity ahead and remain focused on driving execution.

Thanks very much Mike. And now we'll take your questions.

[Operator Instructions] And our first question coming from the line of Greg Peters of Raymond James.

Greg Peters

Good morning. I'll ask a couple of questions. First on organic growth; the first quarter result running ahead of your full year guidance, if I reflect back on the last couple of years, it seems like the second quarter has always been a struggle, but nevertheless, with you running ahead of your guidance it's suggesting that maybe some of the quarters may be lower going forward than where you were in the first quarter. Can you comment?

John Haley

Yes. I think, Greg, we don't reflect our guidance for what we think are relatively smaller changes we don't. So Mike [indiscernible] even though we had the negative currency effect is bigger than we anticipated, we're not changing our guidance, we have a range there. And similarly with the revenue even though we're a little bit ahead in the first quarter, we're not changing our guidance right now. So we don't adjust for every small little thing.

Greg Peters

I got it. I thought we were done with ASC 606, but it popped up in Mike's comments and if I'm not mistaken, the benefit to 2019 was going to be in total around $40 million and you've only booked $11 million of that. So that leaves $29 million to fall through in the second, third quarter, is that correct?

John Haley

Yes. I'll let Mike comment on that, but let me just say I had -- we were talking about this the other day about 606. I thought we were done with it too and I was telling folks that have reminded me from the scene in Carrie where the hand comes up out of the grave to strangle you. We just can't seem to get rid of this the effects of the standard so up. Mike?

Mike Burwell

Yes. So, Greg, the number actually is $59 million in total and the remainder above the $11 million that I commented on in my prepared remarks will happen by the end of the third quarter.

Greg Peters

I love the analogy. And so should we look at this $59 million as recurring in nature going forward. So, when I think about 2020 et cetera or is this one time where it gets pulled out of 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Mike Burwell

Now, it'll be recurring going forward, is how we think about it.

Greg Peters

All right. I guess the final question would be around the adjusted operating margin, 20% is your target for the year. And then, I look at the segment results and I've always felt like CRB had the most opportunity and yet it looked like, it was a drag on the consolidated adjusted operating margin at least in terms of improvement in the first quarter. Can you give us some updated perspective on how that might progress through the year?

Mike Burwell

Greg, so when we look at it. I mean there's no doubt we continue to see opportunity in that business. Todd Jones and the management team they're very focused on it. And we saw improvement in the first quarter in terms of overall margin improvement. We continue to think of opportunity that we'll see and continue to see that happening. So, as we look at the quarter, we're pleased with the progress they're making. We still see more as about 50 basis points improvement is what we saw in the first quarter for CRB.

Greg Peters

Okay, great. Thanks for that.

John Haley

Try to compare that to others. It's hard to compare that to the improvement in other segments because in HCB some of the 606 changes in other things, so we feel pretty good about the CRB, they're making -- as I said in my remarks, they're making good steady progress at the margin improvement exactly what we're looking for.

Greg Peters

I have other questions, but I'll follow up offline.

John Haley

Okay.

Our next question coming from the line of Elyse Greenspan with Wells Fargo.

Elyse Greenspan

Hi. Good morning. Thank you. My first question, I'm just trying to get a little sense of the organic revenue outlook for HCB for the balance of the year. So, the previous question you addressed the fact that we have some rev rec benefit coming back into numbers. But then, that was offset this quarter by some timing issues in retirement. And then, also by the triennial valuation cycle. So do either of those -- do the impact of either those of two items benefit you in the back three quarters, are these things that we should be thinking about as being a headwind to organic within HCB for the balance of the year?

Mike Burwell

Yes, Elyse. We really purposely stopped giving the segment guidance and really looking at the totality around the 4% overall. But, we feel really good about the HCB business and their ability to continue to drive revenue growth. We're not overly concerned from the triennial impacts coming forward. They're very small, but we feel very confident, the management team and what that business is going to continue to drive and really contribute as we said on an overall basis around that 4%.

John Haley

I would say that the impact of the triennial valuations tends to be more pronounced in the first half of the year than in the second half.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. And then, in terms of IRR, you guys called out that wholesale organic was down around 6%, I believe due to reduced marine business within Miller. Could you just provide a little bit more color there and if that's something we expect to continue and was that the driver of the margin deterioration within IRR in the quarter?

Mike Burwell

Yes, Elyse. We were just calling out a particular businesses that we had seen, we just started seeing as much -- continued growth in that particular business. But, so yes, that's what we were -- that's what we're highlighting.

John Haley

The margin story is a little bit complicated with some of the expenses and everything.

Mike Burwell

Yes. I mean you do have -- we also have some expenses that we have included in there as we run-off -- continue to run-off and close out of our securities business. And equally when you look at where the market has been in terms of some of our performance fees, but we view those all this timing and we still feel confident back in terms of our overall guidance from an EPS standpoint, at $10.60 to $10.85 range.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. And then, in terms of the TRANZACT deal is and I know you said you guys will update on EPS guidance for that next quarter. Is the right way to think about it in that -- you're getting that business right. If the deal closes in the third quarter, the fourth quarter would be their strongest earnings quarter that relative to that type of seasonality there that would technically be accretive relative to your initial guidance or am I missing something and thinking about it that way?

John Haley

Well, there is something you need to be careful about because we were planning to buy back shares. And if we don't buy back shares and we do TRANZACT instead. Those two were offsetting whether they offset exactly or not that's something, we'll address later on.

Elyse Greenspan

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Our next question coming from the line of Mark Marcon with Robert W. Baird.

Mark Marcon

Good morning, John and Mike. I'm wondering if you can talk a little bit more about TRANZACT just in terms of what you've seen post the announcement just in terms of their continued momentum. They've been growing their policies at a rapid rate of 25% to 30%. Wondering if that's continuing if that from what you're seeing from an update perspective? And then, what are you hearing with regards to, obviously, it's early in the political season, but if Medicare ends up being expanded and includes say 50 plusers. How is that going to end up impacting their business?

John Haley

Yes. So I think, first of all, we're continued to be pleased with the performance of TRANZACT and they're doing very well. And in fact we expect to -- we had some sort of performance-related elements to the deal and we expect to be paying off on them. Ideally, we'd like to pay off on all of them. They really grow. But, TRANZACT continues to do -- continues to do very well and we're looking forward to getting together with them.

From the viewpoint of a Medicare expansion, whether it's even to 62 or down into the 50s, I think one of the things we found particularly attractive about the TRANZACT deal is that, if the Medicare space does expand at all that just opens up an enormous market. He has said even an expansion down to 62 would -- what's that like 10 million new lives or something like that?

Mike Burwell

Yes.

John Haley

So, all of that would be good for our business we think.

Mark Marcon

That's great. And then, can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing in Great Britain. You talked about HCB and CRB, just wondering how should we think about it because this has been dragging -- Brexit's been dragging on and I'm just wondering, what you're hearing from your people over there and how they're dealing with the uncertainty?

John Haley

Yes. So I would say, I think it's actually been surprising at least to some of us that how that there's relatively little disruption on our day to day work. I mean when we talked about some of the impacts in GB, when we talked about HCB, you noticed what we were talking about was the triennial valuation cycle not Brexit itself. So, we're not necessarily seeing a big impact from there. Even CRB which I mentioned it had a nominal decline in Great Britain. Actually the performance of CRB was really pretty good and it was ahead of what we had our internal projections. And the reason is, we had several a one-off natural resource projects last year that we knew were not going to be recurring. So then coming in where they did was actually ahead of where we are.

Brexit is something that's been weighing on the British people and British business for a couple of years now. But we're not seeing any necessary acceleration of that I don't think. And so like everybody else we're just waiting to see how this plays out.

Mike Burwell

Yes. Maybe John, I would just add one comment and that is to Mark. I mean, obviously, clients come first for us and obviously clients and colleagues. And we've been thinking about various scenarios and various alternatives, obviously, giving our presence and where it sits in that marketplace for some period of time and have continued, I've been working at the detail level at least -- in terms of working out the various alternatives. So, just to add to John's comments.

Mark Marcon

Terrific. Thank you.

Our next question coming from the line of Mark Hughes with SunTrust.

John Haley

Hello. I don't hear anything operator.

Mike Burwell

We may have lost the operator.

Rich Keefe

Olivia?

John Haley

Olivia? Can you hear something?

Participants' lines are open.

Mark Hughes

John, can you hear me?

John Haley

Oh, okay. We can hear you now.

Mark Hughes

Okay. Very good. Looking at the BDA business last year the margin was relatively stable through the first three quarters. Looks like both in absolute dollars and percentage, would we think that should be the same this year kind of relatively steady in terms of that loss?

Mike Burwell

Yes, but less of a loss. I mean obviously our team there led by Gene Wickes has been very focused on cost management and continue to -- continuous improvement like all of our segments, continued focused on it. And so, I think that's a fair assumption, but I would say that they're focused on continuous improvement.

Mark Hughes

In the reinsurance part of IRR, I think you talked about the momentum and renewal. Any comment on how much of that is market conditions you're just seeing more activity renewal rates are possibly improved or market share gains?

John Haley

I think it's a combination of all of those so. And we don't -- we can't actually break that down, but I think I wouldn't underestimate the impact of just a change in reinsurance buying behavior among clients too. So, that definitely is an element of it.

Mark Hughes

When you see a change in behavior?

John Haley

So, in other words buying more reinsurance.

Mark Hughes

Got you. Thank you.

Our next question coming from the line of Paul Newsome with Sandler O'Neill.

Paul Newsome

Good morning. Thanks for the call. Is there any offset to the FX and your thinking about guidance for the year that sort of offset to get us back to the overall total guidance in there that you would highlight?

Mike Burwell

Make sure I follow your question. I guess what I heard you asking is, is saying look with FX at -- $0.12 overall for the first quarter, we had updated our guidance to $0.15 headwind for the year and we did not change our guidance, we kept it at $10.60 to $10.85. So then, therefore, that's what we're assuming, we're going to be able to absorb that within that range that we said would be there. And there's really no change to margins. So that's how we're thinking about it. Call me, if that is -- I'm not responding…

Paul Newsome

That's exactly what I was seeing if there was some sort of -- if you think essentially the strong organic growth offset or anything that you thought you'd want to point out.

John Haley

Now, we just thought we would still be in that range.

Paul Newsome

Okay. I was hoping you could talk about a little bit of the market environment particularly for the brokerage operations and two things I would like you to touch on. One, obviously, there seems to be something going on with insurance pricing? And the other is, there are comments about dislocation of lots of folks from the GLT merger and whether or not that's having any impact on your business?

John Haley

Yes. So I mean I think -- look pricing is generally it -- each particular area has its own pricing changes. So auto is different from cyber whatever, but in general across most of them we're seeing modest price increases. I'd say that that's where -- there's a range everywhere. But they tend to be centered around modest price increases for most of them. I mean cyber is one particular example, worker's comp or both probably centered around zero change. No change in rates, but most of them have some slight one. So that's a headwind for us.

The other thing, what was it, GLT. And look we have seen a -- there have been a lot of resumes on the market and I think that's no surprise. This could be an opportunity for us to add some key people. But I think we also want to be careful about just who we bring on and when. So we're approaching this very carefully.

Paul Newsome

Great. Thank you very much.

Our next question coming from the line of Adam Klauber with William Blair.

Adam Klauber

Good morning. Thanks. TRANZACT deal that that gives you obviously great exposure to the growing senior market. You mentioned part of the business is telesales, part of the business is digital. Give any sense just as far as that that senior market how much of the market is digital today in other words, how much of the market actually initiates or does the sales online versus more of the traditional channel?

John Haley

I don't want to wing it here. We don't have a number on that right now. That's something we'll think about putting in when we do our update on TRANZACT for next quarter.

Adam Klauber

Okay. But as part of the thesis that digital online piece is going to grow pretty rapidly?

John Haley

That's correct. We do expect that to grow. Yes. And it's one of things as we said, we liked a lot about TRANZACT.

Adam Klauber

And then thinking forward as you look at other potential deals over the longer term, is it -- are you thinking about more like TRANZACT that have that digital online exposure. Are those in the pipeline I guess what were your thoughts on expanding your digital footprint?

John Haley

So I think something that has that kind of digital capability and that kind of exposure that's a feature that makes a deal more attractive. It doesn't mean that every deal has to have that there. So we'll be looking into that. But in general, what I laid out was where -- we're looking for businesses that are going to be high margin businesses either are already there, or have the capability to get there relatively quickly. We're looking for businesses that fit in and that are relatively near adjacencies to our existing business and we're looking for that simply put because we want to understand the businesses ourselves. We don't want to be acquiring things that we don't understand inside and out. So that's why we're looking for things that are relatively near adjacencies.

But within that, if the deals accretive it's more attractive, then if it's dilutive, if it has more digital capabilities, it's more attractive than if it doesn't. So we'd be looking about that. Having said that, we're really focused on organic growth.

Adam Klauber

Great. And then, as far as you are -- the benefits business for a large and jumbo clients, some of the other competitors there's been some dislocation as you know some have been splitting their tech and consulting, some trying to figure out what to do with their technology. Has been a benefit in -- would you picking up clients in that large and jumbo market?

John Haley

I don't know that we see that as having a particular large impact now.

Adam Klauber

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question coming from the line of Yaron Kinar with Goldman Sachs.

Yaron Kinar

Hi. Good morning. And I apologize in advance I missed the first part of the call. Did you talk about the FX impact on margins then if not can you maybe talk about that now?

Mike Burwell

Yes. Really no real meaningful impact on margins from FX not material.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. And then my other question, I guess I was caught off guard by the half year in terms of the triennial valuation cycle. Should there be any impact from that for the rest of the year and are there other maybe one-off that we should be thinking about for the rest of the year?

John Haley

Yes. I mean I think the answer to that is no. I mean the triennial valuations have an impact the whole year. I mean it's this year compared to last year. The effect is more pronounced in the first half of the year than it is in the second half of the year. There's nothing else comparable to that. We did call out that the last year that the triennial valuations were a reason that we had good growth last year. So it was something we tried to signal then.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. I must have missed that. And then finally, so the remaining $40 million of ASC 606 catch up in the second, third quarters. Should those be roughly evenly split or do you expect that to be more weighted to one and the two quarters?

Mike Burwell

I would think they'd be pretty even, I guess is the best way I would look at it.

Yaron Kinar

Okay. Thank you very much.

Our next question coming from the line of Sean Reitenbach with KBW.

Sean Reitenbach

Hi. It seems like going back to wholesale, it seems like pricing in many wholesale lines is generally positive and modest really -- modestly accelerating, but revenues decline. Would you guys call it out to the Marine? Are there any concern about the net new business going forward and whether you'd expect kind of to see some positive movement from on renewals due to rate and that be positively impacted going forward?

Mike Burwell

Yes. As John said, we see the rate is -- depends on the line and in terms of modest increase in pricing. Obviously that's winning and continue to win more than net new business so it's both volume and rates. So, we've had -- as we've articulated a little bit of volume change here that's gotten a little soft for us. But let me tell you the management team is very focused on it and we manage it for the entirety of the year, so we're giving an update here at the quarter, but our expectation is to meet what we said in terms of objectives for the year.

Sean Reitenbach

Okay. Thank you. That's the only question I had.

And our next question coming from the line of Michael Zaremski with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

John Haley

We are not hearing anything.

I'm showing [indiscernible] from the queue. At this time, I'm showing no further questions. I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Haley.

John Haley

Okay. Well, thanks everyone for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our second quarter call in August.

