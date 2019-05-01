Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended April 28, 2019

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers it the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration)

1) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) topped the charts with the Windfall Lake gold project for the second week in a roll with an interception of 3.7m @ 489g/t Au from 918m in hole OSK-W-19-934-W1. This is equal to 1,809(AuEq.)m and is the best drill result worldwide in 2019 so far. The intersected mineralization in this hole consists of local visible gold with pyrite-tourmaline stringers and up to 4% pyrite clusters hosted at the contact between a moderated sericite altered rhyolite and a weak sericite altered andesite.

(Source: Osisko Mining)

Other notable results from the announcement included 200g/t Au over 2.1m, 130g/t Au over 2.5m, and 139g/t Au over 2m.

Windfall Lake is situated between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is one of the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In November 2018, Osisko released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which boosted the project's resource to 754,000 ounces of gold averaging 8.17 g/t in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces of gold averaging 7.11 g/t in the inferred category.

I continue to think that the recent exploration success of the company will improve the already compelling economics of Windfall. Here are the key figures from the July 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

Windfall remains open at depth, and a resource update and a feasibility study are expected in 2019.

2) Marmato gold project in Colombia

On April 25, Gran Colombia Gold (OTCPK:TPRFF) released the final eight drill results from the 2018 drilling campaign on the Deeps Zone at its Marmato gold project, and the best interception was 459.1m @ 1.56g/t Au and 1.8g/t Ag from 242.1m in hole MT-IU-024. This is equal to 726(AuEq.)m, and the 2018 drilling campaign has managed to extend the geological model of the Deeps Zone at 1g/t Au to over 700 meters along strike, with an average width of around 165 meters.

Marmato is a small underground mine located in the Caldas department in the Middle Cauca gold district 80 km south of Medellin. The area has been in continuous production since Spanish colonists seized control of the Marmato mines in 1527:

(Source: Gran Colombia)

In 2018, Marmato accounted for just over 10% of Gran Colombia's production with some 25,000 ounces of gold.

(Source: Gran Colombia)

However, Gran Colombia sees great potential to expand Marmato and considers it one of the top 20 undeveloped global gold deposits. The exploration potential looks amazing with gold resources of more than 7.5 million ounces across all categories:

(Source: Gran Colombia)

The company plans to complete a preliminary economic assessment on Marmato's expansion by the end of 2019.

My main concern about Marmato is that it's located in a region over-run by illegal miners. I think that Gran Colombia could face serious opposition from the local population.

3) Kiena gold mine complex in Canada

On 28 January, Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCPK:WDOFF) announced additional results from underground definition and exploration drilling at the Deep A Zone of its Kiena mine complex in Val d'Or, and the best interception was 10.4m @ 66.4g/t Au from 51.9m in hole 6406. This is equal to 691(AuEq.)m.

The current drill program is focused on the up and down plunge extensions and recent resource infill. Wesdome plans to drill around 50,000 meters with five drills as part of the 2019 underground exploration program at Kiena. The company plans to release an updated resource estimate later in 2019, and this will serve as the basis for a preliminary economic assessment.

Kiena is a high-grade past-producing mine in Canada, and it has over 2.8 million ounces of historic gold production. The project was put under care and maintenance in 2013, and it has a 2,000 TPD permitted mill as well as a 900-meter production shaft. The property consists of a contiguous block of mining claims and concessions covering more than 7,500 ha with eight shafts:

(Source: Wesdome)

Over the past few years, Wesdome has been continuously increasing the amount in drilling at Kiena - it drilled 10,000 meters in 2016, 45,000 meters in 2017, and it plans to drill 62,000 meters in 2018.

On December 12, the company released a resource estimate for the project:

(Source: Wesdome)

Conclusion

Osisko Mining is fast becoming the 2019 exploration star in the mining sector thanks to several bonanza grade assays at Windfall Lake, and I continue to stand by my earlier opinion that the company is undervalued. There will be several catalysts for the company in 2019, such as drilling results, bulk sample results, a resource update for the whole project, as well as a feasibility study.

Marmato is a great project, and I think it has the potential to produce over 1.5 million ounces over a mine life of more than 12 years. However, I have serious doubts that the expansion of the mine will go smoothly as opposition from the local population seems to be strong. The company looks cheap even without this project as the turnaround of the Segovia operations has been phenomenal. I covered Gran Colombia in more detail at the end of November here, and my Marketplace service features an interview about the company with fellow SA contributor @Darp Research.

Wesdome delivered more impressive drill results for Kiena, and the project has already grown to over half a million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated category. Drilling results from the Eagle River project have also been very good. However, I think that Wesdome's market cap of over $400 million is far too generous.

