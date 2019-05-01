Transocean's Tightrope

Over the past few years, few industries have been hit as hard as onshore shale. One such exception here appears to have been the offshore drilling space. This is due to the high costs inherent in offshore, as well as long development lifecycle, and as a result of this, big players like Transocean (RIG) have suffered. Fortunately, some evidence, including some recently released by the management team at Transocean, suggests that in some ways the market for the company’s services is improving, but in other respects, there is still a decent amount of pain for operators and shareholders alike. In all, it is clear that management is still walking a tightrope here, but as they have proven in the past, they can be resourceful, and so long as capex responsibilities can be met with debt or covered by asset sales, the picture for the business is likely better than the average player in the industry.

Some rough results

Anybody who has been following the offshore drilling space for any extended period of time knows that since about late 2014, there has been a lot of pain in the industry. That said, one of the best operators during this time frame has undoubtedly been Transocean. First through serious cost-cutting and then later through various M&A transactions, the firm has generated excess cash flows, lowered leverage, and boosted backlog enough to remain operational. That said, not everything has been cheery.

Take, for instance, some of the results generated by the business in the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year. Despite revenue growing from $664 million in the first quarter last year to $754 million this year (the increase in large part caused by M&A), the firm’s cost structure worsened some. Its operating and maintenance costs grew from 63.9% of sales in the first quarter of its 2018 fiscal year to 67.4%. Though this may seem small, that disparity, on annual revenue of $2.5 billion, would come out to about $87.5 million. The company’s general and administrative costs did improve some, falling from 7.1% of sales to 6.5%, but on the same run-rate revenue, this would only help cover $15 million of the company’s other cost increases.

As a result of costs rising, as well as due to other factors, Transocean’s cash flow picture for the latest quarter was also less than ideal. According to management, cash flows from operating activities came in at -$51 million during the quarter. A year earlier, it was positive to the tune of $103 million. Even if Transocean continues to generate a net loss like it has, generating excess cash flows is what is truly important because it will be cash, not profits, that keeps the entity alive for the long haul.

Management must do something eventually

Speaking of cash, while tough times have continued, management has done a decent job maintaining liquidity. Cash quarter-over-quarter fell from $2.16 billion to $1.89 billion, while cash plus restricted cash has dropped $242 million from $2.71 billion down to $2.47 billion. That said, nearly two-and-a-half billion dollars is still a significant pool to tap into should management need it. If data from the company’s latest 10-K is any indication, management will need it before too long. As a note, actual net debt today stands at $6.95 billion, down from $7.27 billion seen a quarter earlier.

As you can see in the image above, this year, the company expects to spend $638 million toward capex (some of which is capitalized interest and non-cash items), followed by $1.76 billion in 2020 and just $106 million in 2021. This all excludes annual maintenance capex, which typically should be between $150 million and $250 million. Positive cash flow in subsequent quarters will help, as should any asset sales or scrapping that management can engage in with the goal of cutting off older rigs, but at the end of the day something must be done.

Fortunately, there are some things working to management’s advantage here besides its large cash holdings. Take, for instance, the average daily revenue per rig generated by the firm. Last quarter, this came out to $306,500, up from $287,600 seen the same time last year, and up from $293,100 in the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. Some of this is due to product mix, but even the ultra deepwater drilling revenue per day in the first quarter was $339,900, up from $337,100 one quarter earlier. Rig utilization, while down quarter-over-quarter, came in at 56%, up from the 52% seen the same time of 2018. As this figure rises, management will regain some of its pricing power. Not only that, but while backlog has declined over a year from $12.5 billion to $12.1 billion, it’s down only $0.1 billion quarter-over-quarter, meaning that recent contracting activities, combined with M&A activity, has helped to stem the declines in backlog the business has faced. Add in the fact that its gross debt/equity ratio stands at a nice 0.73, and the ability to borrow is still most certainly there.

Takeaway

Right now, the market doesn’t like a lot of what it sees in Transocean, and I do agree that management must work hard to maintain a healthy balance whereby the firm can operate without heavily and needlessly diluting shareholders. Recent rises in cost structure are disappointing, but with sturdy backlog, falling debt and leverage, and a history of innovative management, investors would be unwise to panic. Things aren’t great yet and we need to see further improvements, particularly regarding rig utilization and pricing, but so long as those come around the corner, the picture for the business will be fine. Until then, though, management should continue executing as if the worst is still not gone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.