New Highs Trump 'Sell In May'

The Wall Street slogan, "Sell in May and go away," is being quoted now as never before. Countless articles on various financial portals have been devoted to it, and many investors intend to take that advice literally this month. As I'll show in today's report, however, a powerful rising trend in forward revenues and earnings for S&P 500 companies - along with new highs in the major indices - is a bullish portent for the spring and summer months ahead. Selling stocks in May is therefore likely to be a bad strategy.

Recently there have been quite a few articles in the financial press extolling the wisdom of exiting the stock market in May. The argument is based on the long-term tendency for corporate shares to underperform during the May-October period, which has been called the "worst six months" for equities. And while there is a historical basis for this belief, it hasn't always proven to be a sound strategy.

Take last year's May-October period, for instance. If anyone had sold out his stock holdings at the start of May 2018, they would have missed out on a rather nice, steady rally in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Moreover, buying stocks last October during the start of the traditional "best six months" for stocks would have also been a case of getting in way too soon (see chart below). This is a prime example of how taking a bromide too literally can result in missed opportunities.

One reason why this year's "sell in May" strategy is likely to be disappointed was pointed by Mark Haefele, an investment officer with UBS. Haefele was quoted in a recent MarketWatch article devoted to the "sell in May" topic. He noted that sizable market declines have been less likely after the major indices have recently made record highs. According to Haefele, the stock market has only rarely dropped by more than 5% over the six months following an all-time. He also observed:

Record highs tend to be supportive of, rather than detrimental to, near-term returns. Using S&P 500 price data since 1950, after stocks set an all-time high, their subsequent six-month price return has been 4.7%,

From a fundamental perspective, one of the biggest arguments for the continuation of the bull market in equities this spring is the rising trend and recent all-time highs in forward revenues per share for U.S. corporations. Critics of fundamental analysis contend that since corporate profit and revenue data is a lagging indicator, corporate profits are of little use in determining the future direction of stock prices.

Yet there's no denying that rising profits constitute the basis of rising stock prices. The problem of lagging earnings data is easily solved by turning to earnings estimates by Wall Street analysts, which are updated on a weekly basis. Forward earnings and revenue estimates aren't a perfect substitute for actual profits, of course, but in the aggregate they tend to accurately reflect the overall earnings trend. Shown here is a graph which combines actual S&P 500 revenues per share (blue line) with forward revenues (red line). Both indicators are still rising at a solid rate and provide a strong fundamental support for current stock prices. This graph also suggests that there is more to this bull market than the so-called "Fed pivot."

While we're on the subject of forward earnings and revenues, one of the strongest industry groups from a forward earnings perspective is communications services. Shown below are the revenue growth projections for 2019 and 2020. As you can see here, revenues for communications services companies, which include such notables as Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Netflix (NFLX), Twitter (TWTR), and Facebook (FB), are expected to rise sharply in the coming year - especially compared to other major industries.

Now let's take a look at some underperforming segments of the market which should soon catch up with the SPX. One of the most notable laggards in recent months has been the small-cap stocks as represented by the Russell 2000 Index (RUT). It looked like the small caps were on the cusp of a major breakthrough in late February after the RUT hit a multi-month peak and, at the time, was outperforming the S&P 500 large cap index. Since then, however, small-cap stocks have lagged the large caps and have gone essentially nowhere since the previous peak in February.

Once the uncertainty and volatility that accompanies earnings season for the small caps has ended, however, the Russell 2000 Index should be able to break out of its 2-month trading range. Heading into the latest reporting season, many analysts were bearish on small-cap stock earnings, with one analyst predicting a "very ugly season" for small-cap stocks based on the extent of cuts to earnings-per-share estimates for Q1. These low expectations have paved the way for the small caps to outperform, some instances of which we've already seen in recent days.

You can see the lateral consolidation in the RUT over the past couple of months in the above chart. An upside move which takes RUT's price line above the late February high would confirm that the small caps are finally on the move. Even better from a bull's perspective would be for the RUT to once again return to a position of relative strength versus the SPX. Small-cap leadership is historically a sign of a health broad market condition.

Another area of the market worth watching for signs of continued strength are stocks related to U.S. infrastructure. Shown here is the Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, which invests in companies that stand to benefit from increased infrastructural development in the U.S. Also included are companies involved in the production of raw materials and heavy equipment, as well as engineering and construction firms.

As you can see, PAVE has lagged the SPX but continues to recover from last year's collapse. The strong intermediate-term internal momentum current within the NYSE, based on the 120-day rate of change in the 52-day highs and lows, should help PAVE to recover its previous high from 2018. What's more, according to FactSet, the materials sector which is represented by this ETF is one of four sectors which have the highest percentage of companies reporting earnings above estimates. This provides a fundamental basis for the continuation of the rally in infrastructure-related stocks.

Aside from the new highs in forward revenues per share, there is also the continued rising trend in NYSE-listed stocks making new 52-week highs to consider. As I've emphasized heavily in these reports, there is no greater indicator of a bull market's health than the net trend in the 52-week highs and lows. The new highs-lows reflects the incremental demand for equities, and by definition, a rising trend in the new highs minus new lows shows that there is more buying than selling interest in stocks.

Shown below is the NYSE new high/low ratio, which is another way of showing the dominant trend in the demand for equities. As you can see here, the new high/low ratio trend remains positive and is above its long-term average. This reflects the tendency in recent months for stocks making new 52-week highs to expand while new lows remain subdued. With this bullish trend in place, investors have another reason for avoiding the "sell in May" strategy.

As we've talked about in today's report, there are fundamental and technical reasons for expecting a continuation of the rising trend in stock prices this spring. New highs in S&P 500 forward revenues per share, along with a healthy number of stocks making new 52-week highs on the NYSE, are just some of the important reasons for expecting gains in the major indices beyond May. There's also plenty of money on the sidelines to fuel additional market gains in the coming months. What's more, there is more than enough short interest to keep the market buoyant by way of the periodic short-covering rally. In view of this combined evidence, investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish stance.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.70 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing industrial, consumer staples, and financial sectors.

