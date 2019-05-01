IPO Update: Milestone Pharmaceuticals Readies $75 Million IPO

MIST has achieved very promising Phase 2 trial results and expects top-line results for its pending Phase 3 trial by 1H 2020.

The firm is developing etripamil, a treatment candidate for various cardiovascular conditions.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has filed proposed terms for its $75 million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) has filed to raise $75 million from the sale of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a compound for the treatment of cardiovascular conditions.

MIST has achieved compelling Phase 2 trial results for its lead program and expects Phase 3 initial results by 1H 2020.

For life science investors with a 12-18-month hold timeframe, the MIST IPO may be one worth watching closely.

Company & Technology

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Milestone was founded in 2003 to develop etripamil for the treatment of various cardiovascular diseases, including paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia episodes (PSVT), atrial fibrillation, and angina.

Management is headed by CEO, President, and Director Joseph Oliveto, who has been with the firm since 2016 and was previously CEO at Galleon Pharmaceuticals.

Etripamil is a calcium channel blocker with rapid onset and short duration of effect.

Below is a brief overview video of women's stories with managing PSVT:

Source: Milestone

PSVT is characterized by altered electrical conductivity that results in a rapid heart rate, usually above 200.

Management states that the current widespread treatment of PSVT is an IV adenosine injection - the drug "temporarily stops the heart and patients have reported experiencing chest tightness, flushing and a sense of impending death."

MIST is developing etripamil as a nasal spray with rapid onset and short duration that would allow for a self-administered treatment of acute PSVT episodes, thus alleviating disease-related ER visits.

Below is the current status of the company's drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Milestone Pharmaceuticals include Novo Holdings, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Pappas Capital, Tekla Capital Management, BDC Capital Corporation, Forbion Capital Partners, Boxer Capital, Domain Associates, GO Capital, and Venrock Healthcare Partners, among others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Future, the global PSVT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2023.

The primary types of arrhythmias are atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, sick sinus syndrome, sinus tachycardia, supraventricular tachycardia, ventricular tachycardia, ventricular fibrillation, and premature ventricular contractions. Moreover, some arrhythmias may lead to more serious medical problems such as sudden stroke or cardiac arrest.

The North American region is projected to dominate the market due to it being home of key market players, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow the fastest due to the increasing incidence of heart disease.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Novartis (NVS)

Pfizer (PFE)

AstraZeneca (AZN)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Sanofi (SNY)

Medtronic (MDT)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLENMARK.NS)

Source: Sentieo

According to management, the company's product is self-administered (nasally) and solves many of the side-effects present with the currently-approved treatments, which require medical supervision, and is most commonly performed in the emergency room due to the need for IV knowledge and resulting in possible negative results.

Financial Status

MIST's recent financial results are common for development stage biopharma firms. They show no revenues and significant and increasing R&D and G&A expenses from advancing its pipeline of drug treatment candidates through the trials process.

Below are the company's financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $86.0 million in cash and $4.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MIST intends to sell 5.0 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $75.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. It is typical for development-stage life science firms like Milestone to have investor 'support' for the IPO, so the lack of this element is a negative signal.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $347.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 21.6%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately $85.0 million for our Phase 3 clinical trials of etripamil in PSVT; approximately $20.0 million for pre-commercialization activities; approximately $6.0 million for our Phase 2 clinical trials of etripamil in atrial fibrillation and angina; and the remainder to fund other research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, Cowen, and Piper Jaffray.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 8, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.