SEC Settlement With Tesla, Musk Creates New Standard For Social Media Use By Executives

While Mr. Musk and Tesla are the only parties bound by yesterday’s order, I think the order creates a generally applicable standard for executive use of social media.

When the initial settlement did not achieve the desired result, the SEC went back to court to establish clearer rules for Mr. Musk’s public communications.

For the last 40 years, the bulk of my professional activities have focused on securities law and SEC compliance matters, and for the last 10 years, I’ve been a vocal critic of Tesla (TSLA). So I’ve been very interested in the SEC’s civil case against Elon Musk. I’ve downloaded all of the key court documents and created a permanent file for future reference. While many would find the technicalities boring, I think they’re fascinating.

When it comes to my day job, I’m one of the guys who write the deathless prose you find in offering documents, quarterly and annual reports, and proxy statements. The questions I ask as a lawyer when reviewing proposed disclosures by a public company include:

Is the disclosure timely and factually accurate?

Is the disclosure fair?

Does the disclosure omit any necessary material facts?

Do all forward-looking statements bespeak caution?

Is the disclosure made in a manner that maintains a level playing field?

If a proposed disclosure fails to meet any of these standards, I suggest appropriate edits to overcome the deficiency. Since it’s almost impossible to comply with applicable disclosure standards, as I understand them, in 240 characters, I’ve long believed that Twitter was an inappropriate forum for communicating material corporate information.

When the SEC instituted a civil action against Mr. Musk for his unsupervised dissemination of corporate information through his personal Twitter account, it wasn’t so much interested in penalizing perceived bad behavior as creating ground rules for Mr. Musk’s future use of social media. In that regard, paragraph 5(B) of the original “Consent of Defendant Elon Musk” dated Sept. 28, 2018, required him to:

“Comply with all mandatory procedures implemented by Tesla, Inc. (the “Company”) regarding (I) the oversight of communications relating to the Company made in any format, including, but not limited to, posts on social media (e.g., Twitter), the Company’s website (e.g., the Company’s blog), press releases, and investor calls, and (II) the pre-approval of any such written communications that contain, or reasonably could contain, information material to the Company or its shareholders.”

While I thought the language and supporting documents included in the Consent Judgment were pretty clear, Mr. Musk apparently took the more liberal view that he had the discretion to decide whether a particular tweet was material, and the right to tweet as he pleased if the content was not, in his sole judgment, material. The SEC disagreed and the second “Consent of Defendant Elon Musk” that Judge Alison Nathan approved requires him to:

“Comply with all mandatory procedures implemented by Tesla, Inc. (the "Company") regarding the oversight of communications relating to the Company made in any format, including, but not limited to, posts on social media (e.g., Twitter), the Company's website (e.g., the Company's blog), press releases, and investor calls; and obtain the pre-approval of an experienced securities lawyer employed by the Company ("Securities Counsel") of any written communication that contains information regarding any of the following topics:

The Company's financial condition, statements, or results, including earnings or guidance;

Potential or proposed mergers, acquisitions, dispositions, tender offers, or joint ventures;

Production numbers or sales or delivery numbers (whether actual, forecasted, or projected) that have not been previously published via pre-approved written communications issued by the Company ("Official Company Guidance") or deviate from previously published Official Company Guidance;

New or proposed business lines that are unrelated to then-existing business lines (presently includes vehicles, transportation, and sustainable energy products);

Projection, forecast, or estimate numbers regarding the Company's business that have not been previously published in Official Company Guidance or deviate from previously published Official Company Guidance;

Events regarding the Company's securities (including Musk's acquisition or disposition of the Company's securities), credit facilities, or financing or lending arrangements;

Non-public legal or regulatory findings or decisions;

Any event requiring the filing of a Form 8-K by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including: A change in control; or A change in the Company's directors; any principal executive o9fficer, president, principal financial officer, principal accounting officer, principal operating officer, or any person performing similar functions, or any named executive officer; or

Such other topics as the Company or the majority of the independent members of its Board of Directors may request, if it or they believe pre-approval of communications regarding such additional topics would protect the interests of the Company's shareholders.”

There's little or no room for misinterpretation of the new rules. If a public statement from Mr. Musk includes material information about Tesla, it must be vetted by an experienced securities lawyer employed by Tesla prior to publication. While I don’t envy the poor lawyer who gets tagged to review and pre-approve Mr. Musk’s contemplated public statements, I expect that the new restrictions will limit, if not eliminate, Mr. Musk’s use of Twitter for Tesla discussions because I can't imagine that another experienced securities lawyer would not ask the same questions I ask as a matter of course.

I think the SEC got to a good outcome in the Musk case. It discharged its duty to take action against conduct that might impair public confidence in the integrity of the capital markets, it crafted a settlement that did not damage Tesla or its business, it eliminated an impediment to Tesla’s ability to seek additional financing through the public securities markets, and it created a set of bright-line standards for the use of social media by Mr. Musk and by other executives who chose to follow the same path in the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA THROUGH LONG-DATED OUT-OF-THE-MONEY PUT OPTIONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.