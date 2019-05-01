HYG And U.S. High-Yield Market Outlook: Week Ending April 26, 2019

During the last week, the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) gained 0.33%, following a strong rally of US asset classes (SPY returned 1.17%, US investment - grade Bond ETF (LQD) gained 0.89%) due to strong US macro data and better than expected corporate earnings. According to NASDAQ, 78% of companies in the S&P 500 have exceeded profits expectations so far this quarter, which is above the historical average. Moreover, investors feared over political risks in Argentina and, as a result, withdrew money from emerging markets and shifted to US assets.

Figure 1. HYG ETF price dynamics during the week ending April 26

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Last week, US Treasury yield curve shifted downward due to weak data from the German economy and fears over Argentinian and Turkish asset performance. Over the last weeks and months, there has been high volatility among the main confidence indicators that makes investors nervous. The 10Y UST yield declined by 6 bps, while 2Y UST yield declined by 10 bps last week. The sharp 2Y UST yield fall can be explained by its high sensitivity to expected Fed policy. In our view, investors decided to buy 2Y UST after disappointing US inflation data. Core inflation, which strips out private transport and accommodation costs, decreased to 1.4% year on year, just under the 1.5% recorded in February. The figure was lower than what was expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg (1.7% for core inflation). Core inflation is one of the main indicators for Fed monetary policy.

The US macro data was primarily negative, especially consumer data. There were disappointing existing home sales in March and weak consumer expenditures component (in Q1 GDP) growth. But US durable goods orders demonstrated positive dynamics in March. Existing home sales, which account for the main share of home sales in the US, fell almost 5% in March from the previous month, while economists expected a fall of 3.8%. That was the biggest monthly drop since November 2015. Unsold inventories also increased and are currently higher than inventories in February 2019 and in March 2018. It indicates a weaker consumer component of the US economy. US GDP grew at an annualized pace of 3.2%, but such high growth was driven primarily by trade components and inventories. Personal consumption at a seasonally adjusted average rate of 1.2% was at its lowest since the first quarter of 2018. This also makes it the second weakest reading in five years.

Figure 2. Change in US Treasury Active Contracts Curve for the last week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The underlying HYG portfolio price increased by 1.5 bps. NAV increased by 12 bps, while HYG price increased by 33 bps due to premium growth.

Figure 3. Contribution of sectors to changes in HYG over the week

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

The sectors performed differently: only the consumer sector demonstrated positive return last week. But the performance of the consumer sector was sufficient to offset the negative returns demonstrated by other sectors. The worst performers were industrial and communication sectors. Energy sector also performed poorly as Donald Trump has been critical about OPEC's influence.

Figure 4. HYG sectors weekly price changes

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

We are cautious on HYG performance as there are no fundamental triggers for growth. The next round of China-U.S. trade talks will get underway this week with significant issues still unresolved but with enforcement mechanisms “close to done", according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Anyway, it cannot be the main trigger for HYG as the main issuers included in HYG are the domestically oriented companies which do not have significant exposure to Chinese tariffs. Fed accommodative policy has been mostly reflected in US asset prices, including HYG. Currently, the only supportive factor for HYG is potential outflow from emerging markets to risky US assets. But we do not consider such trigger as sustainable for the US assets. But the main risk remains the same: Global and US economy slowdown. The US consumer data reflects signs of weakness that increases the risk of recession.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.