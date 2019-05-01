Apple As A Proxy For Sentiment

What happened in Apple stock over the last 8 months is extraordinary, given what happened to Apple's prospects.

iPhone sales never fell so fast. Apple never saw such massive degradation on its growth outlook. One couldn't have guessed it from the stock price.

Apple (AAPL) stock has, over the last 8 months, done something extraordinary. In simple terms, Apple stock is in the same place, while current and prospective growth has massively degraded. I believe this is just a symptom to a much larger phenomenon: extreme sentiment, favoring U.S. tech stocks in particular.

Let’s See What Happened At Apple

To get the proper context, let’s go back to early August 2018. This is how an Apple Chart would have looked back then:

Just days ago, Apple would have reported Q3 FY2018 earnings, for the quarter ending on June 2018. Revenue growth would have been 17% YoY. EPS growth would have been 40%. Apple would have guided for Q4 FY2019 revenue growth of 16%. iPhone revenue would have been up +20% YoY, on a rather low 1% unit growth.

At that point, Apple stock traded slightly above $210 and had been rallying for a while. It would rally further still into Q4 FY2019, the September 2019 quarter. In that quarter (which was still in the future), Apple would report massive +20% YoY revenue growth backed by +29% YoY iPhone revenue growth. It would also report +41% EPS growth. The only concern would have been flat iPhone unit growth, compensated by a better mix and higher prices.

This was an extraordinary environment for Apple. Apple was reporting massive growth, both historical and looking forward, led by even faster iPhone growth.

Now Fast Forward 8 Months

Trade war headwinds. Competition headwinds. Consumer slowdown, particularly in China. Rather unchanged iPhone models. What is Apple reporting today, and how is it guiding? Well:

For Q2 FY2019, Apple reported a 5% drop in revenues, led by a massive, unprecedented 17.3% drop in iPhone revenues. Given pricing changes, the drop in unit sales have been worse still.

Apple also reported a 10% YoY drop in earnings.

Apple further guided to flat Q3 FY2019 revenues, as well as an improvement in the iPhone decline rates. But do notice: iPhone declines are still expected.

Even services, which are billed as Apple's savior, have seen a significant slowdown. As of Q3 FY2018, services were growing +31% YoY. As of Q1 FY2019, they were growing +19% YoY. In the just-reported quarter (Q2 FY2019), they grew 16% YoY. This is not terribly surprising: Apple services are reliant on the iOS, mostly the iPhone, installed base. If iPhone sales weaken enough, services' growth will weaken over time as well.

So between August 2018 and May 2019, an investor saw Apple’s growth, both just reported and prospective, drop by more than 20%. He saw earnings growth evaporate as well. He also saw the iPhone, Apple’s main product, go from an explosive 20-30% YoY revenue growth, towards the largest drop ever recorded.

The same investor was also stuck with the prospect of continued iPhone revenue declines into future quarters. Finally, this investor cannot presently have any trust that come the next iPhone generation, iPhone growth will resume.

That is, Apple’s prospects have, in these 8 months, degraded very substantially. Perhaps Apple will improve enough from here, perhaps it will not. Such doubt didn’t even exist 8 months ago. Yet, where is Apple's stock? Well, it’s at the exact same levels.

Sentiment

Now, picture other companies going through the same, but trading on neutral sentiment. Does anyone have any doubt that those companies would have seen significantly lower stock prices and would not have recovered from such a slump on so inferior prospects?

There are dozens of companies, in retail (branded goods), consumer goods, financials, etc., which saw minimal degradation on their prospects on very lucrative market segments. The degradation on those prospects was a fraction of Apple’s. Their stocks plunged and didn’t come back to anything resembling the same extent. Capri Holdings (CPRI) would be an example. Or European banks in general.

The different treatment the market is dealing out is extreme and amazing.

Conclusion

While Apple is back to where it was before, it’s hard to close your eyes to the extreme degradation in growth rates Apple has experienced. Moreover, nothing tells us that the iPhone’s rough patch is over. Sure, decline rates will be moderating going forward. But there are still no signs it will be back to growth.

Yet, if we look 8 months back, this extreme degradation in prospects has brought with it no (other than temporary) degradation in the stock price. That’s nigh on extraordinary, especially considering how other “less sexy” stocks are treated, if they report even a fraction of the degradation Apple reported.

