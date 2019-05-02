Eagle Point Credit Company: 14% Yield, High Institutional Ownership, And Experienced Management Make Stock Very Attractive

Insiders own a large stake in ECC and so do institutional investors, making this fund even more attractive.

Investment Thesis

Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) is a Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) fund that offers a covered 14% yield. This fund is the choice CLO fund for large institutional investors due to management's buy and hold philosophy and conservative nature.

Business Overview

ECC owns a bundle of CLO - collateralized loan obligations. These investments are derived from bundling a number of senior secured loans together into tranches. The higher the credit rating of the tranche, the lower its yield.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

ECC as noted above focuses on the highest yielding section of a CLO, its bottom tiers. These also bear the greatest risk. However, ECC does not limit itself to simply holding CLOs, it also purchases other types of debt but does so in limited forms.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

ECC's portfolio is overwhelmingly invested in the equity position of CLO's. These are the last to get paid and the first to suffer loss. ECC is exceptionally prudent in their investments however and currently their monthly dividend is covered by their cash flows. However due to having a higher debt tranche exposure, ECC is more conservative and yields lower than its peers.

Net Asset Value - A Roller Coaster Ride Creates Opportunity

ECCs NAV has seen some rapid changes - thankfully though, they report more frequently than their peers.

Data by YCharts

ECC and its peer OXLC have not seen this type of NAV decay or pressure since 2016. ECC was able to rightfully recover their NAV when the pressures relieved and CLOs moved back to par. OXLC has struggled to fight its way back - why? Due to a near miss of violating their loan covenants, OXLC was forced to sell off performing CLOs. ECC was not forced to do so.

What about now?

Source: ECC Earnings Slides

ECC is actually seeing stronger realized gains than OXLC - but its unrealized gains are equaling a NAV decline regardless. ECC doesn't break out separately their unrealized losses due to NAV decline but NAV dropped almost $4 per share vs. a realized gain of $0.38 per share. So where are these gains coming from?

ECC called eight of their CLO positions this quarter - a continuing trend from previous quarters and provides their consistent realized gains. When a CLO is called, their position is cashed out and the CLO is closed. ECC loses any future income and is forced to recycle this capital - but ECC controls when their CLOs are called - since they hold the equity tranche. These CLOs are vintages from prior to their 2016 NAV collapse, meaning ECC has held onto these performing positions until their completion. But that conservative move is affecting their NAV now, and their GAAP NII which ignores repayment of principle.

Why would ECC call a CLO they hold? Opportunistic timing. ECC would call the CLO when they believe it will return the maximum value for them, and when it's most opportunistic to recycle the capital into other CLO tranches.

We expect ECC's NAV to rebound as before. They are rapidly buying performing CLOs and their current CLOs are still functioning properly - the market as a whole in December was negative on loans.

The Coverage Remains Strong and Getting Stronger

ECC's management was quick to reiterate that their dividend is going to be unchanged. ECC pays out a monthly dividend of $0.20 for a total of $2.40 annually. ECC's next ex-dividend date is May 10 and typically falls on the 10th of each month. This normally would be enough to remove any concerns about investing in a CEF or CLO fund, but let's dive into their cash flow and make sure this isn't going to negatively affect the fund as a whole.

ECC is at a turning point. Many of their CLOs are older in vintage, meaning they are at risk to be called and see lower returns. Furthermore, ECC's cash flow is hampered by its position in CLO debt tranches. ECC's portfolio has an overall yield of 13%. This is considerably lower than OXLC's 15%. ECC's management plans to see an increase by selling out of CLO debt tranches and shifting their capital to additional equity positions - increasing risk to boost returns.

Another effect of the aged CLOs in ECC's portfolio is the decrease in their yields - ECC is seeing these items age out.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

As these CLOs' yields are recast on an annual basis - for only the equity tranche - ECC is seeing downward yield pressure. ECC will need to rotate out of these CLOs to achieve a higher overall yield and growing cash flows. One way ECC has tried to overcome the age issues of their CLOs is through resets and refinancing activity.

Refinancing a CLO changes the rates of debt tranches in the CLO - producing higher income for the equity tranche by decreasing the CLO's expenses. This however causes short-term impacts on the cash flowing to ECC to do so. A reset extends the reinvestment period of the CLO - meaning the manager can redirect principal payments and overpayments into buying additional loans vs. paying it out - extending a CLO's lifespan. CLOs are not designed to exist forever.

Source: ECC Earnings Slides

ECC is covering their dividends and expenses each month - and just barely. But for ECC to expand the fund, they need to buy new CLO positions yielding above 13% on any called CLOs and issue equity to buy CLOs above 14% to be accretive. There's one unsung benefit for ECC investors in ECC's cash flow. All of their constant refinancing activity last year reduced their quarterly recurring income drastically. From $0.03-0.15 per share costs were associated with these refinancing - meaning ECC would've routinely out-earned their dividend by a large margin in 2018. These expenses were one time each quarter, depending on how many CLOs were refinanced last year. ECC doesn't have many eligible for these actions in 2019.

Moving forward, ECC should see cash flow growth from the lack of refinancing their current CLOs and from investing in new CLO equity positions. ECC is showing a coming of age transition for their portfolio. ECC's management needs to carefully navigate their fund into new long-term positions to support their dividend.

Management is Extremely Experienced and Committed

ECC's management is extremely experienced in the CLO space.

Source: ECC Earning Slides

This management experience from the financial industry backgrounds explains the extra conservative nature of ECC's management vs. ECC's peers. Together, management and ECC's advisor have $25.6 million invested in ECC and its preferreds and baby bonds (ECCA), (ECCB), (ECCX). Insiders own 6.7% of the outstanding common shares of ECC (manager and direct management), which is high and give them skin in the game.

Furthermore, ECC enjoys a much higher rate of institutional ownership vs. its peers as well - 35.43% of ECC's outstanding shares are held by institutional owners, compared to only 3.35% of OXLC. With regard to insider trading activity, ECC's manager purchased an additional 1.3 million shares in May 2018. ECC's management and advisor are heavily invested in ECC's success.

Two Funds Make Extreme Diversification

Investing in both ECC and OXLC would provide a single investor high levels of diversification within the CLO space. OXLC holds 80 different CLOs, and ECC is invested in 87 different CLOs. Since ECC and OXLC invest in primarily the equity tranche, they do not invest in the same CLOs - meaning investing in both ECC and OXLC expands one's CLO exposure to 167 different CLOs and 3,049 unique obligators. This provides investors an extreme level of loan diversification while providing a high yield. With OXLC yielding 15.3% and ECC yielding 14.1%, a weighted allocation to both would result in a yield of 14.7% and a much higher level of diversification.

The Bottom Line

Investing in ECC provides you with:

14.1% yield that's covered

Exposure to CLOs through a highly conservative management

When mixed with OXLC - an extremely high level of loan and CLO diversification

Investment in an asset that is tested by the greatest financial crisis of our generation.

Currently ECC is rated a buy under $17.70 to capture a yield in the market that's below their internal yield. ECC is expecting to see a higher future internal yield as they rotate their debt tranches out for more equity tranches, we do not expect ECC to raise their dividend unless forced to do so while they continue to grow the fund. We expect that the share price to move back to the $18.00 to 18.50 range where the stock was trading at during 2018 as the increased profitability of ECC starts showing in the next few quarters. ECC will go ex-dividend again next week, on Friday!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXCL, SAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.