AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) CEO Aengus Kelly on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joseph McGinley – Head of Investor Relations

Aengus Kelly – Chief Executive Officer

Pete Juhas – Chief Financial Officer

Moshe Orenbuch – Credit Suisse

Ross Harvey – Davy

Scott Valentin – Compass Point

Helane Becker – Cowen

Catherine O'Brien – Goldman Sachs

Susan Donofrio – Macquarie Capital

Kristine Liwag – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Rajeev Lalwani – Morgan Stanley

Vincent Caintic – Stephens, Inc.

Reno Bianchi – Cantor Fitzgerald

Koosh Patel – Deutsche Bank

Kevin Crissey – Citigroup

Joseph McGinley

Welcome to our first quarter 2019 conference call. With me today is our Chief Executive Officer, Aengus Kelly; and our Chief Financial Officer, Pete Juhas.

Before we begin today's call, I would like to remind you that some statements made during this conference call, which are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

AerCap undertakes no obligation, other than that imposed by law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after this call. Further information concerning issues that could materially affect performance can be found in AerCap's earnings release dated May 1, 2019. A copy of the earnings release and conference call presentation are available on our website at aercap.com.

I will now turn the call over to Aengus Kelly.

Aengus Kelly

Thanks Joe. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2019 earnings call. I am pleased to report another quarter of strong profitability, generating earnings per share of a $1.68. This result is driven once again by a robust performance of the underlying business and our disciplined capital allocation strategy. AerCap is the largest aircraft lessor in the world.

This scale provides us with tremendous amounts of data. For example, in the last five years alone we have bought, sold or leased over 2, 000 aircraft. This is approximately 10% of the in-service large commercial aircraft lease. In an opaque [ph] markets, this gives us a unique knowledge advantage and this is a key differentiator in the aircraft leasing business. Ally to this knowledge advantage, the real foundation of AerCap success is our longstanding, deeply ingrained culture of action and disciplines. You can see the culture at work in our proactive forward order placement, which are 90% plays through December, 2021 in our globally diversified funding sources which we have spent years cultivating and in the speed and forcefulness of our execution around the airline defaults.

These scales and knowledge advantages coupled with our culture of action and discipline have enabled AerCap to produce superior economic results quarter-after-quarter, year-after-year-after-year. Over the past five years alone, we have generated over $15 billion of operating cash flow, over $5 billion of net income, $30 of earnings per share and we have increased our book value per share by 200% during that period, so that's the past.

Now what I want to talk about is how AerCap is positioned for the future. As of today, AerCap has over $40 billion of contracted revenue. That's more than five times our market capitalization, 51% of our portfolio is comprised of the most in-demand variants of new technology aircraft. No other lessor in the world is close to this. Our average lease expiry day is mid-2026. We have our long-term debt structure in place and $10 billion of liquidity.

And as our track record has demonstrated, we have a platform that is unrivaled in its capabilities. So as we look to the next five years, we are very confident that the business will continue to generate strong profitability. Very few businesses in any industry can show this level of topline predictability on a consistent and sustained basis and critically also have the track record to match.

Turning to demand side of the business, I also reported a 5.3% increase in global RPKs in February. Growth was driven by Europe at 7.3% and Asia Pacific at 6.3%. Offset by an expected reduction in the Middle East of 1%. Load factors remains strong as 80.6% and this is a key indicator of whether or not there is support for this level of growth in the industry. The actual indicator for AerCap, of whether or not there is support for growth at these levels is what is actually happening with our aircraft placement activity every day in the markets. And there we continue to see solid demand.

So overall we see a generally healthy environment for airlines, not withstanding some recent smaller airline failures. For context, there have been over 200 airline defaults in the past five years and AerCap itself has dealt with over 60 since it's time as a public company.

Yes our default costs have averaged approximately 1% of lease revenue in that time. So whilst airline defaults are certainly a significant driver of news headlines, these results show that airline credits has not been a material driver of profitability when the risks are managed correctly. As a truly globally diversified lessor with 200 airline customers in 80 countries, we are a better placed than anyone to deal with airline credit issues. Jet Airways is an excellent and tangible example of our culture of action, AerCap had its aircraft repossessed and critically deregistered out of India before anyone else in the industry that is the norm. And we see it timing again be it with Air Berlin or Primera or Monarch, et cetera, et cetera. This is one of the many areas where the capability and knowledge of the AerCap platform produces superior economic returns for our shareholders.

Frankly, when it comes to managing customer defaults, having no security deposits, but a platform that has the willingness and the capability to act is far superior to having three months of security deposits and no willingness to act or six months are worse, no capability to act.

On the topic of the MAX aircraft, we currently have five aircraft that is delivered to a carrier in Asia. We are still awaiting further information on its potential return to service, but we would clearly expect some impact on our 2019 deliveries. At the moment it is too early to say when there will be a return to service on a global basis.

On capital allocation, we continue to see considerable value in our stock given the discount to book value, in contrast to the volatility in the financial markets and our stock price. Our business continues to add value on a consistent basis growing book value per share to $64.92 and we will continue to take advantage of that disconnect.

So to close, we operate a long-term stable business model. We have one of the longest average remaining lease terms in the industry, even though some of our competitors have younger fleets. This is another clear and tangible example of the competitive advantage that AerCap has and how these competitive advantages brings superior economic returns for our shareholders. As I mentioned, our average lease expires in the middle of 2026 which provides a very durable and earnings cash flow profile.

In closing, our first quarter results are another demonstration of the power of the AerCap platform. We will continue to run our business according to our core principles because we know that by doing so we will generate significant value for our shareholders. With that I will hand the call over to Pete.

Pete Juhas

Thanks Aengus. Good morning everyone. Our net income for the first quarter was $234 million and our diluted earnings per share was $1.68. We completed 81 aircraft transactions in the quarter, including 16 widebody transactions. This included purchases of 17 new technology aircraft during the quarter for CapEx of one $1.2 billion and the sale of 19 mid-life and older current technology aircraft. Our utilization rate remained high at 99.2% for the quarter. Our basic lease rents increased in the first quarter as our average lease assets grew by over $2.3 billion year-over-year.

Our net income was lower in the first quarter of 2019 and in the prior year period primarily due to lower gain on sales compared to the first quarter of 2018. In the first quarter of 2018 we sold a much higher volume of aircraft and also had a record amount of gains on sale. Our earnings per share was slightly lower in the first quarter as our purchases of 17 million shares since January of 2018 basically offset the impact of the lower gain on sale this quarter and that's a result of our disciplined and consistent capital allocation strategy.

The average age of our fleet continue to decrease and we're now operating in the low sixes. Average age was 6.2 years at the end of March. We've reduced the age of our fleet in the right way by buying new technology aircraft that will be in demand for the next 25 years. The average age of our new technology fleet was only 1.9 years at the end of March, while the average age of our current technology fleet was 10.8 years. And we believe this barbell approach is the correct way to manage the portfolio.

Our average remaining lease term for our existing fleet is now 7.4 years taking that out to the third quarter of 2026. We continue to maintain very strong liquidity of over $11 billion and our leverage ratio was 2.8:1 at the end of the quarter, which is in line with the revised target we set earlier this year. We continued with our share repurchase program and bought back 3.1 million shares for $137 million during the quarter.

We currently have around $150 million remaining in our existing authorization. Our basic lease rents for the quarter were $1.75 billion. Continuing the growth we saw in the third and fourth quarters as we took delivery of new technology aircraft and grew our aircraft assets.

Our maintenance revenues for the first quarter were $87 million, which was in line with last year. Our net gain on sales was approximately $22 million for the first quarter, which as I mentioned was significantly lower than the $89 million last year, which was a record number. This was really due to the lower volume of sales this quarter as well as the composition of those sales.

Our other income in the first quarter was higher than last year, primarily due to insurance proceeds that we recognized in the quarter as well as higher interest expense resulting from our higher cash balance during the quarter and our higher interest rate that we earned on that cash.

Turning to Slide 7, our net interest margin was $757 million for the first quarter and the increase over last year was due to growth in our basic lease rents, driven by higher average lease assets. Our average cost of debt was 4.2% for the first quarter with the increase from 2018, driven primarily by the roll-off of fair value of debt related to purchase accounting. The average cost of debt of 4.2% includes all fees including debt issuance cost, upfront fees, commitment fees and original issue discounts. It also includes the impact of finance leases and if you add all those up, they come to about 40 basis points, that's included in that 4.2%.

Our net spread was 8.1% for the first quarter, slightly below the 8.2% we reported last quarter and the decrease from the first quarter of 2018 was due to the lower average age and longer average remaining lease term of our fleet. The average age of our fleet decreased from 6.8 years to 6.2 years at the end of March and this was achieved through a combination of purchases of new technology aircraft and sales of older current technology aircraft.

Our average remaining lease term, as I mentioned, has now moved out to 7.4 years, which is one of the longest in the industry and longer than any of our publicly listed U.S. peers. That's due to the fact that we're placing almost all of our new aircraft and 12-year leases and we're also placing and extending many of our used aircraft on longer lease terms.

Our net spread less depreciation was 3.3% for the first quarter, an increase from 3% in 2018. This was primarily due to lower maintenance rights amortization as well as the lower depreciation rate on our assets generally. And as the average age of our fleet has fallen, our depreciation rate has also decreased.

So effectively in the first quarter of 2019, we continued to generate strong returns on a better positioned portfolio with the lower average age, a higher proportion of new technology assets and a longer lease term.

Turning to Slide 8, our net gain on sales was $21.5 million for the first quarter. As I mentioned, we sold 19 aircraft with an average age of 15 years. That resulted in sales proceeds of $340 million for the quarter.

Our gain on sales margin was around 7% for the first quarter. And as you can see from the chart on the right, sales volumes and margins tend to move around from quarter-to-quarter, but the margins have remained consistently high generally in the 7% to 10% range, but sometimes above that.

We've only shown you the last eight quarters here, but the story is really the same as you go further back. We've consistently generated gains on sale for the last 14 years and it's also worth noting that these are unlevered gains measured as the sales proceeds over the cost of goods sold of the assets, because we're levered at 2.8 to 1 and asset margin of 7% is equal to an equity margin of around 27%.

We've continued to see strong demand from buyers for our mid-life and older aircraft. We said in February that we expected to sell about $1 billion of assets in 2019. And given the fact that we've sold $340 million in the first quarter and currently have held for sale balance of $633 million at the end of March, at this point, we expect to do at least $1.5 billion of sales for the full year.

And turning to aircraft purchases in the first quarter, we took delivery of 17 new technology aircraft for CapEx of $1.2 billion, which was about what we had expected to do.

Turning to the next slide, our SG&A expenses were around $67 million for the quarter, which was a decrease of 22% from $86 million last year. That's mainly due to lower stock compensation expense, which was higher than normal during the first half of last year, but it's also due to a reduction in some other compensation-related expenses.

Our maintenance rights expense was about $21 million for the first quarter, down from $54 million in 2018 and this was primarily driven by the lower maintenance rights asset balance, which has come down substantially since 2014 and is now just over $1 billion.

Our other leasing expenses were around $70 million for the first quarter, a slight decrease from about $79 million last year and that's still a little higher than normal due to some aircraft transitions that we had during the quarter. We continue to maintain a very strong liquidity position. As of March 31st, we had available liquidity of $11.1 billion and that includes our cash, our revolvers, our other undrawn facilities and our contracted sales.

Together with their operating cash flows that gives us total cash sources of $14.3 billion, which is 1.4 times our cash needs over the next 12 months. This amounts to excess cash coverage of around $4.3 billion.

As you can see, we've exceeded our target level every quarter for the past two years. In fact, we've always exceeded this target ever since we first put in place five years ago. We raised around $2 billion of financing during the first quarter, including public unsecured bonds, unsecured loans and secured loans.

Maintaining this diversity of funding sources is an important aspect of our strategy and we'll continue to seek out new sources of liquidity. We currently borrow from over 120 banks and other financial institutions around the world as well as from public capital markets. But it's not just our liquidity and funding that remains strong. AerCap's credit metrics have improved considerably across the board since we were upgraded to investment grade ratings in 2016.

As Gus mentioned, new technology aircraft now make up more than half our fleet and of course that number will continue to decline as we take new deliveries. Our order book commitments are very manageable and represent 39% of our total assets compared to 56% in 2016.

We brought our debt to equity target down to 2.8 to 1 and we're currently at that target level. And we've reduced our secured debt to total assets from 28% in 2016 to 25% to-date, which is a reduction of around $1.2 billion of secured debt.

As I mentioned before, our average age is now in the lower 6s. Our fleet is now more than a year younger and our average remaining lease term is now a year longer and we've accomplished all of that in the right way by selling older, less liquid assets and taking delivery of the most in-demand, new technology aircraft.

Finally, our book value per share of $64.92 today is up by 32% since the end of 2016. And while this isn't a credit metric, it does show that we've been able to create significant economic value for our shareholders while at the same time improving the credit profile of the company and positioning it for long-term success.

And in fact on the next slide, if you look at the last five years since the ILFC acquisition, you can see that on average, we've grown our book value per share at an annual rate of about 14%. That's a very high level of consistent economic value creation year after year.

So to wrap-up, first quarter was another strong one for AerCap. We continue to make good progress in placing our new aircraft and we are now 90% placed through the end of 2021. Around 95% of our lease rents for the next three years are already contracted.

We continue to sell older and midlife current technology aircraft at attractive prices and the market for those assets remains robust. Our portfolio is now over 50% new technology aircraft. We ended the quarter in a very strong liquidity and capital position. We have significantly improved our credit metrics across the Board.

So with that, now I'll turn it over for Q&A.

Moshe Orenbuch

Great, thanks. Peter, you had mentioned that your CapEx in the first quarter was roughly in line with your expectations. I guess as you look out the balance of the year given some of the delays that are out there from both of your major suppliers, is that likely to continue. And if not, what are your plans in terms of use of that capital?

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Moshe Orenbuch

Moshe Orenbuch

Ross Harvey

Ross Harvey

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Second risk is funding though as you mentioned. No one in the world has our experience of raising funding or the scale of having done it. We have the most diversified funding base in the world and the largest pool of stand-alone liquidity out there. No other leasing company in the world carries $10 billion plus of liquidity. So from that regard that risk is covered.

The third one you touched on it is residual value risk. The residual value risk materializes when you can't consume the carrying value of your assets. Today, AerCap has 51% of its portfolio in the most in-demand variants of new technology aircraft. No other leasing company in the world is anywhere close to this, despite having younger fleets. And that's why average age of a portfolio is not a good indicator of fleet quality or residual value risk. The truth is far more nuanced.

What is critical is, will your fee consumers remain in carrying value. And crucially, our current technology assets, our average age is 11 years. So I have every confidence that for the next decade, 320, 330, 777, 737s, they will be the backbone of the global fleets.

But after that, the sun will start to set in their customer base or the customer base for those airplanes. So you don't want to have economic exposure to those aircraft types at that time. And over the last five years, we've been very consistent and deliberate in creating a barbell in our portfolio regarding age. So the average age of the current technology is far, far older than the average age of the new technology. And look, as you've seen, we back test the carrying values of our assets all the time, we sold 450 airplanes off our own book at a gain.

And so over the last five years, look, it has been extremely enticing to purchase new 777s to boost near-term growth in earnings and to reduce the average age of your fleets. But this is where the real residual value risk lies because they will have declining user basis. But if you look at the way we've positioned ourselves for example on 777, our fleet has an average age of 13 years and we can clearly see the demand is there for the remaining useful life of our 777 fleets. So when we look forward, we are very confident our carrying values and again if you look at the past track record for 14 years, you'll see we consistently sold at a gain. And because of that we are very confident that we have the most attractive fleets in the industry from a residual value risk perspective and further evidence of that is the last time we placed an order for current technology airplanes with 2011.

So that's where those three risks are covered in our business and why we have so much confidence in the future and why we're continuing to buy our own stock when it's there at a discount in the market.

Pete Juhas

Yes. And Ross on the depreciation question, so you're right. It came down pretty substantially from the first quarter of last year and there are really two components of depreciation, so there is what I would say is the regular depreciation on the fleet and then there is the maintenance rights amortization and most of that reduction that you see year-over-year was really due to lower maintenance rights amortization, that's because the balance of that asset has come down.

So if you look at it and say without maintenance rights amortization, depreciation was about 4.6% over lease assets for the quarter and I think it will probably continue to be about that during the course of the year. Maintenance rights amortization, it was a little lower than normal just in terms of dollar numbers this quarter than it would typically be in a quarter, but not that much lower. So that's come down pretty substantially. So I think it will be relatively flat during the course of the rest of this year.

Ross Harvey

Ross Harvey

Aengus Kelly

Sure.

Scott Valentin

Scott Valentin

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Scott Valentin

Scott Valentin

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Scott Valentin

Scott Valentin

Helane Becker

Helane Becker

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

So what tends to happen is you sign an SBA purchase agreement for portfolio of aircraft and then it takes a few months for those aircraft to be innovated and to transfer and if you've got them held for sale at the end of the quarter, you may have to recognize impairment if there's forthcoming loss. As you can see, the numbers tend to be pretty small, I think $5 million.

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Helane Becker

Helane Becker

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Helane Becker

Helane Becker

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Helane Becker

Helane Becker

Catherine O'Brien

Catherine O'Brien

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Catherine O'Brien

Catherine O'Brien

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Catherine O'Brien

Catherine O'Brien

Aengus Kelly

Sure.

Vincent?

Susan Donofrio

Susan Donofrio

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Susan Donofrio

Susan Donofrio

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Susan Donofrio

Susan Donofrio

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Susan Donofrio

Susan Donofrio

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Kristine Liwag

Kristine Liwag

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Kristine Liwag

Kristine Liwag

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Kristine Liwag

Kristine Liwag

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Kristine Liwag

Kristine Liwag

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

You will always have one or two that are higher or lower than another, but on average, the yields across the three types are broadly similar.

Kristine Liwag

Kristine Liwag

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Rajeev Lalwani

Rajeev Lalwani

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

There were concerns around the 787s family four or five years ago as to its residual value and how it would hold up. And what we believe is that Boeing will produce a quality product and that market demand is there for the airplane. We don't see that dash in the long run assuming Boeing deliver a quality product and we wouldn't envisage any type of long-term detrimental impact on the residual values, assuming Boeing build a quality product.

Rajeev Lalwani

Rajeev Lalwani

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

And again I would caution anyone who talks about are there open slots out there. This is anecdotal information. There is no access to that data by anyone as to how many open slots in reality there actually are in the Skyline. So that's completely anecdotal and of course you do hear those things from time-to-time, several years ago people talked about a 777 being worth less than $10 million, of course that was completely erroneous.

We knew the factual situation which was that because we managed the airplane for third-party, they received $30 million of end of lease compensation as part of the transaction and they were just selling the airframe for scrap. So I think it used to be very cautious about giving too much weight to anecdotal information without any evidence behind it.

Rajeev Lalwani

Rajeev Lalwani

Joseph McGinley

Joseph McGinley

Vincent Caintic

Vincent Caintic

Aengus Kelly

Sure.

Vincent Caintic

Vincent Caintic

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Vincent Caintic

Vincent Caintic

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Vincent Caintic

Vincent Caintic

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Vincent Caintic

Vincent Caintic

Reno Bianchi

Reno Bianchi

So my question is, I don't fully understand it, how much this is due to your larger critical mass, how much of that is due to your more prudent approach to where future committed aircraft order and how much maybe due because you don't spot as many opportunities as some of your competitors?

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

And from our perspective, we see at the moment the share buybacks provide an awful lot of opportunity for us that really frankly isn't matched by opportunity, certainly in the sale leaseback markets.

And with the OEMs, I think you've to be very cautious there and make sure that you buy what you and your customers want, not what the manufacturers are trying to sell you, there is a big difference there. And so I think we very carefully analyze how we deploy each dollar of capital, should it go to buybacks, should you to go to debt repayment, should it go to ordering airplanes from the OEMs. Clearly, if you look at the capability of the business we could of course absorb more, but we would only do that if it produce superior returns for our shareholders.

Reno Bianchi

Reno Bianchi

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

And as we look out and compare ourselves with those companies, we do think that there is a significant differentiator between both the power of the AerCap platform and our metrics relative to those. And so, as I've said in past calls, we would like to see an upgrade and we think it is warranted.

Reno Bianchi

Reno Bianchi

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Reno Bianchi

Reno Bianchi

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

And so that's one of the principal drivers, that's the main one really in terms of the year-over-year comparison. We did have some other lower expenses, both on the compensation side, little lower office expenses, little lower professional fees.

But going forward, I would say if you were to look out a typical quarter should be around $70 million to low 70s, say around $70 million, $73 million or so and that's inclusive of stock-based comp. So those are really the drivers there.

Reno Bianchi

Reno Bianchi

Aengus Kelly

Sure.

Koosh Patel

Koosh Patel

Pete Juhas

Pete Juhas

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

Koosh Patel

Koosh Patel

Pete Juhas

No.

Aengus Kelly

No.

Koosh Patel

Koosh Patel

Peter Juhas

Peter Juhas

Koosh Patel

Koosh Patel

Aengus Kelly

Sure.

Kevin Crissey

Kevin Crissey

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

So if that's your market, then it's a great airplane for us. But the heart of the A321 market is a much shorter haul market and that because sending airplanes long haul for many airlines is riskier than just flying two or three hours from your home base and in highly populated parts of the world like East Coast or the U.S., Western Europe, China where the heart of the market is, the average stage length is much smaller than that.

So we think that 321-LR has great role to play and it's a very capable airplane for those airlines that are going to need for you that length of mission. But the vast majority of the market is in the regular way, A321.

Kevin Crissey

Kevin Crissey

Aengus Kelly

Aengus Kelly

I think on a recession side, again, it depends on the severity of the recession. But what's very important to note is for our business, there was growth every year in traffic. So you can have a recession in the United States as we've seen in the past, but you can have growth in Brazil, you can have growth in China, you can have growth in Europe. As we just saw in the last quarter, Europe led the way for growth.

So a regional recession isn't something that's going to have material impact on this business, sure, there'll be guys will go bust. But that's the daily cut and thrust of the business, as I've said before and but with the platform of AerCap scale and its capability, we'll move those airplanes from underperforming regions to performing regions as we've shown time and time again, most recently with events at Jet Airways where of course we led the industry again.

Kevin Crissey

Kevin Crissey

