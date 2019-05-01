Wells Fargo Looks To Be In A Good Position Despite Current Mortgage Environment

Wells Fargo is one of the largest mortgage originators by volume, but I believe that they are in a good position to increase revenues and margins through their mortgage channel.

Mortgages Are Becoming Less and Less Profitable

With rising interest expenses, a flat yield curve, and no expected rate hikes in the foreseeable future, banks have seen better days. Gone are the times where the costs of deposits lagged behind rising interest rates, and seemingly every bank was seeing margin expansion whether they were effectively managing the balance sheet or not. Now, deposit rates are finally catching up and banks are feeling the margin compression. The effective deployment of capital for banks is as crucial now more than ever.

You may have read Jamie Dimon’s letter to shareholders, where he writes about how owning mortgages is becoming unprofitable partly due to unnecessary origination and servicing requirements. He argues that shadow banks and other mortgage originators not regulated by the FDIC are not bound by the same requirements and are hindering banks in this fiercely competitive market, which is part of the reason why the bank is reconsidering its place in the mortgage market. It’s no secret that the mortgage space is a competitive landscape, but when the mortgage origination market as a whole starts to contract, that’s when you really start to see competition heat up. According to LendingTree, shoppers for mortgages are “receiving significantly more offers on average through its lender network compared with a year ago” through the use of online market places. Not only that, but some “lenders are expanding their credit box” to pull in more borrowers.

Below is a slide from JP Morgan’s (JPM) Investor Day slide deck talking about mortgage origination and the production cost per loan:

Year-over-year increases in production costs per loan shouldn’t be surprising, as the cost of commissions, compensation, occupancy, equipment and other expenses increase each year. That’s just the cost of doing business. But when expenses are relatively fixed and production shrinks, that’s when profitability can become squeezed, or even negative. Below is a chart put together using data from the Mortgage Bankers Association:

With independent mortgage banks and mortgage subsidiaries of chartered banks reporting a net loss for each mortgage loan originated in the fourth quarter of 2018, the outlook is bleak for mortgage originators and the mortgage market as a whole.

Which Brings Us to Wells Fargo...

Wells Fargo (WFC) is one of the largest mortgage originators by volume. This should surprise no one, since they are also one of the largest banks in the world. It should also surprise no one (if you looked at the slide above) that the bank's mortgages originations are down YoY and have been falling since they peaked in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Source: Wells Fargo 10Q

When you add this on top of disappointing earnings, the current rate environment, the asset cap, and the seemingly endless negative press, it’s easy to see why many investors are bearish on Wells Fargo. If the bank is going to turn things around, it’s going to have to begin at their core; and according to their CFO John Shrewsberry, “mortgage lending is core to Wells Fargo.”

Wells Fargo is not losing money per mortgage loan originated. The bank provides a production margin each quarter, which represents net gains on residential mortgage loan origination/sales activities divided by total residential held-for-sale mortgage loan originations. Its ultimate purpose is to provide a measure of the profitability of residential mortgage origination activity. Below is the most recent history:

Source: Wells Fargo 10Q

The overall trend is obviously down, driven by lower margins due to factors discussed in the first few paragraphs. However, what’s encouraging for the bank and shareholders is that the production margin has increased over the past four quarters in the face of declining volume. In fact, this quarter was the first time the production margin has been over 1% since 2017. According to the latest earnings call:

the production margin increased to 105 basis points, primarily due to improvement in secondary market conditions. We currently expect the production margin in the second quarter to remain in a similar range to what we've had for the past two quarters.

So good news and bad news. Even though the production margin is up, management expects it to regress back to the 0.89 – 0.97 range next quarter. This is most likely due to the continued shift toward a larger percent of originations coming from their correspondent channel, which has a lower production margin and has been a trend in their quarterly reports. For those unaware, correspondent lenders are those that originate mortgages and then immediately sell the mortgage to a sponsor, in this case Wells Fargo. Correspondent lenders earn a point or two from each sale, which is why margins aren’t as wide when compared to originations that Wells Fargo does in-house.

So here's my thesis: The production margin on mortgages has bottomed out for Wells Fargo and mortgage profitability will be the main driver of revenue growth and earnings in the future. I believe that there are several catalysts for this going forward.

The first and most obvious catalyst: mortgage originations pick up. It no coincidence that the highest net production income per loan reported by the MBA over the last five years occurred in 2016 when mortgage originations were at their highest. A possible driver of increased volume is if refinance activity picks up, which is entirely possible given the recent decline in mortgage rates. Since peaking last November, the 30 yr PMMS rate (the primary mortgage market survey rate published by Freddie) has steadily declined. Many recent home buyers could benefit from refinancing.

Second, Wells Fargo is streamlining their mortgage operations. The bank recently announced that they are laying-off about 1,000 employees, nearly nine hundred of the planned layoffs are in its home lending unit. It appears that Wells Fargo is adapting to the shift in how the bank generates mortgage originations and the elimination of the fixed expenses occurred with salaries and benefits will boost mortgage profitability and flow to the bottom line.

The last catalyst for revenue and earnings growth is that Wells Fargo has returned to the mortgage securitization business. With the first issuance coming late last year and another under its belt this year, it looks like the once giant in the MBS securitization space is ramping back up. Wells Fargo was one of the top issuers of private-label MBS pre-crisis, issuing more than $1 trillion between 2005 and 2006, according to Sifma. This was a large source of revenue for them pre-crisis that could return for them in the future.

Issuance of private MBS is starting to pick up and is showing no signs of slowing down. Because demand has been high, spreads on non-agency MBS have tightened over the last several years but are still offering investors attractive yields. If Wells Fargo can continue to produce volume and the demand continues to be there, this could be a great way for them to increase revenues while also remaining under the asset cap.

From the Other Perspective

My thesis could be wrong for many reasons. The first is that some sort of systemic event occurs and/or we enter a recession. I won’t cover this, as I’m assuming that if you’re still reading and are trying to decide whether or not Wells Fargo offers an attractive risk/return then you don’t foresee a recession occurring within your investment horizon. However, the risk still remains.

Another reason is that competition continues to increase and spreads become razor thin, or even negative. I don’t think that this is likely to occur for Wells Fargo given the size of the bank and mortgage lending unit. At some point, unprofitable originators will be forced out of the market before the bank sees a significant decrease in margins from current levels due to competition. The market could also be impacted adversely by a continued decrease in mortgage originations, but this hasn't been impacting the bank's margins as of late. Wells Fargo has increased their profitability over the past quarters despite a slowdown in mortgage originations.

The third reason why I could be wrong is that demand in the private-label MBS market disappears and revenue stalls, or the bank sees no meaningful revenue generation at all. This is yet to be seen given the relatively small market and small number of issuers. However, judging from current demand, it appears that the market will continue to have a strong appetite for non-agency MBS.

The last reason that my thesis could be wrong is that despite the turn-around in mortgage profitability, the bank under performs in other areas. This is the main risk I believe to be true as mortgages are not the end-all be-all to the bank. However, I believe that my logic still stands that given their place in the mortgage market, any improvement in revenues and margins will have a large impact to the bottom line and will help propel the bank forward.

There could be other reasons that I’m overlooking, but those are the main ones that come to mind. I know some commentators won’t hesitate to inform me of some that I may have missed.

Valuation

As of the end of the first quarter, the bank was trading at a price to tangible book of 1.48x. With the stock trading at $48.27 at the end of Monday, the multiple was slightly lower at 1.47x. Historically, the 3- and 5-year averages have been 1.72x and 1.83x, respectively, and is currently valued at the low end of its historical range. A reversal back to its historical averages show a potential increase of between 17% and 24% given the current share price.

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe that Wells Fargo offers an attractive risk vs reward. The bank has multiple potential catalysts in the mortgage space that could drive revenues and earnings higher. Given this, along with the relative valuation of the bank compared to historical levels, I believe that the current share price offers potential investors a nice entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.