JPS: A High-Yield (Yet Pricey) Closed-End Fund

The fund is leveraged and its liabilities make up over half of its assets: two large risk factors.

JPS's performance has been falling behind its benchmark, NAV has seen little growth, and price movement is mostly sideways.

Investment Thesis

Investors may benefit from the high yield provided by Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS), however, the yield is greatly diminished by an oversized expense ratio, the fund's NAV has decreased over the past five years, and recent price history has gone mostly sideways. As I will highlight below, JPS is not a suitable investment for a long-term, low-cost, passive investment portfolio.

Background

From the fund's website, JPS is a CEF that "seeks primarily to offer high current income consistent with capital preservation. The fund invests at least 80% of its managed asset in preferred and other income-producing securities, including hybrid securities such as contingent capital securities. At least 50% is invested in securities that are rated investment grade (BBB/Baa or better). The fund uses leverage." JPS is almost 17 years old and was established on September 24, 2002. The website lists the fund's total managed assets as $3.042 billion.

Distributions

Distributions are paid monthly. JPS has paid $0.056 per share since July 2018 and $0.062/share before that time period, as shown below:

Using JPS's most recent closing price of $9.41 on 04/30/2019, this results in a dividend yield of 7.86% with the special December 2018 dividend and 7.27% without the special dividend.

Expense Ratio and Liquidity

As shown in a table from the fund's website, JPS's total expense ratio of 2.58% is comprised of the following items:

By utilizing the Closed-End Fund Center's screener, you can see that JPS's expense ratio falls in the lower-performing half of the group. Similar CEFs such as TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI), Bexil Dividend and Income Fund (DNI), and Destra Alternative Access Fund (various share classes) all have expense ratios below 2%.

In terms of liquidity, JPS trades quite frequently. The most recent figure from Yahoo! Finance indicates that JPS trades an average of about 577,000 shares per day.

Portfolio

JPS holds a total of 212 holdings as of 03/29/2019. Their website reports that 54.32% of these are foreign holdings and 38.83% of them are CoCos (Contingent Capital securities). The top issuers of these securities are from notable financial firms such as HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, BNP Paribas, and Credit Suisse. Of note, 26.5% of the holdings are U.S.-based, 20.4% are based in the United Kingdom, and 11% are based in France.

Performance

JPS's average annual total returns are listed below:

While JPS does not list its benchmark in this table for comparison purposes, the fund's semi-annual report (linked below) shows that JPS beat its benchmark by about 5% over a 10-year period, by 1% over a 5-year period, and performed 4% worse than its benchmark over the most recent 1-year period. This indicates a downtrend in the fund's performance.

Balance Sheet and Income Statement

The last (and largest) piece of my analysis involves JPS's most recent financial statement, which is their semi-annual report, dated January 31, 2019. The most relevant aspects of the report are discussed below. (Note: If you are seriously considering the addition of JPS to your portfolio, I also recommend that you read the fund's most recent annual report.)

Use of Leverage (p. 15)

This section is a brief overview of JPS's use of leverage. The report indicates that 35.03% of the portfolio is leveraged. This can enhance returns but can also magnify losses in falling markets.

Distribution Information (p. 17)

The schedule on this page shows a yield of 7.35% for JPS over the six months covered on the semi-annual report. This is similar to the yield of 7.86% calculated earlier.

Performance Overview and Holding Summaries (pp. 26-27)

The performance data and holdings in this section were mostly the same as the data report earlier in this article. However, in this section I would note that the majority of JPS's fixed-income investments are rated "BBB" (68.3%) and "BB or lower" (26.5%); only 5.2% of investments are rated "A".

Portfolio of Investments (pp. 42-48)

A quick review of JPS's portfolio holdings shows preferred stocks, CoCos, corporate bonds, a repurchase agreement, and a position in a Morgan Stanley interest rate swap. JPS also has positions in two investment companies totaling about $23.3 million, which is only a small portion of the portfolio. These positions all adhere to the stated objectives of the fund and I saw no areas of concern.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities (pp. 53)

JPS reports $2.9 billion in assets, $2.881 billion of those representing fund investments. Total liabilities are $1.039 billion, which mostly consists of borrowings and repurchase agreements of $823 million and $200 million, respectively. This results in net assets of about $1.898, resulting in a debt-to-equity (net assets) ratio of 54.75%, which is a significant risk factor when considering that over half of JPS's net assets must at some future time be expended towards the fund's liabilities.

Statement of Operations (p. 54)

For the six months of the report, JPS posted total investment income of $96 million and total expenses of $28 million, resulting in net investment income of $67 million. On a net basis, JPS retains $0.70 for every dollar of income that it earns. Notably, the two major expenses were management fees of $11.9 million and interest expense of $15.9 million. Despite the positive investment income, JPS experienced a decrease in net assets totaling $16 million due to an almost $84 million decrease in the value of its investments.

Statement of Cash Flows (p. 57)

I like to scan this statement to determine the source of a fund's cash. This can be especially enlightening during loss years and may point towards a possible distribution in the future that is not covered by investment income. This is not the case for JPS, however. The schedule shows that of the $90.8 million in cash paid to shareholders and towards their borrowings, JPS funded almost the entire amount through its operating activities.

Financial Highlights (pp. 60-61)

This section tracks JPS's NAV and shows the various factors that have affected it since mid-2014. It is encouraging that the Total column under the "Investment Operations" heading shows gains for all years except 2019. However, it appears that JPS overdistributed its earnings in a few years. While the NAV starts at $9.45 in 2014 and ends 2017 at $10.30, future investment returns did not cover all distributions and the NAV ends the current period at $9.31, a modest 1.48% decrease from 2014.

Purchase Decision and Price

Finally, before making a purchase decision, I always look at a security's chart to get a feel for long-term price movements. Below is the complete price chart for JPS:

Like many other investments, JPS experienced a dramatic price decline during the height of the financial crisis in 2008-2009. Since late 2011, JPS has traded in a band of about $7.50-$10 per share, having hit its most recent peak of $10.46 in December 2017. While the fund's distributions may present an attractive opportunity for yield, it is clear that the fund's investment value is moving sideways instead of increasing.

Summary

For my own purposes as a passive, long-term, low-cost index fund investor (described here, in another Seeking Alpha article), it is clear to me that JPS is not an appropriate investment for my portfolio. While it does offer an attractive yield, JPS is leveraged, the NAV has dropped over the past few years, the fund's liabilities exceed more than half of its assets, and price movement has been mostly sideways for the past several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.