Ensco Rowan: Still Not Enough

Introduction

Ensco Rowan (ESV) continues to be one of my long-term investments in the offshore drilling sector with Transocean (RIG). However, I have significantly reduced my position in this company and increased my short-term trading position in the past two years. For Ensco, my decision to cut my holding drastically was based on two new developments.

First, I believe Ensco made a huge and costly mistake by merging with Atwood Oceanics (I was strongly opposed to the deal at the time) which severely weakened the company balance sheet and created a corrupt relationship between Ensco shareholders and its management who forced the sale on nebulous assumptions.

Second, the offshore drilling industry is experiencing a tough period of transition that seems to get more severe than previously expected. The recovery often announced around the corner is barely visible and daily rates have reached a rock bottom but are not about to bottom out due to a severe oversupply and significant reduction of exploration CapEx. As I said in my analysis of Transocean yesterday, the industry is entering a new paradigm and will have to adapt to survive. It will take lean years, in my opinion. This transition period will create high volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of these sharp swings by trading a significant portion - minimum 50% - of your ESV position based mainly on the future oil prices outlook.

Here is the Fleet composition after the merger with Rowan.

Fleet composition Drillships SemiSubs Jack-ups Others DW SemiSub Total ESV 12 12 33 2 59 RDC 4 0 20 0 24 ARO Drilling (including new builds) 0 0 25 0 25 TOTAL 16 12 78 2 108

The company said in a previous press release:

28 floaters and 54 jack-ups will be among the most technologically advanced in the industry, ideally positioned to meet increasing levels of customer demand for the highest-specification ultra-deepwater drillships and harsh environment jack-ups

Ensco: Fleet status and analysis: April 29, 2019.

Graphs, analysis:

Contract backlog is ~$2.6 billion as of April 29, 2019. It is essential to indicate that Ensco decided to show the backlog details that provided me how Aro Drilling bareboat charter contribution was effectively contributing to the overall backlog.

Backlog remaining for 2019 is about $1.29 Billion. The most crucial segment is still the jack-ups with $1.59 Billion in contract backlog. I presented the details below:

Drillships and semi-submersibles segments combined to represent 36.3% of the total contract Backlog.

April Fleet Status: New Contracts and Extensions

It looks like Ensco indicated only the change to its fleet without indicating what has changed to Rowan fleet.

However, I noticed changes with the drillship Rowan Relentless and the Drillship Rowan Renaissance for the floaters; for the jack-ups, changes were seen with the Ralf Coffman, Joe Douglas, Rowan Viking, and four of the JU leased to Aro Drilling (Earnest Dee, Bess Brants, Rowan EXL IV, and Rowan XL I).

Conclusion and technical analysis

Ensco's April fleet status was decent in terms of contracting if we calculate the adding backlog from what has been indicated by the company, I came up with $187 million only.

The company will have to get more added backlog to keep a sufficient backlog, and so far, the backlog erosion is still in full gear even if we see an uptick in 1Q'19 due only to Rowan merger.

Here is my calculation using element indicated by OffshoreEnergyToday here:

Rig Duration Day Rate Backlog in $ million Ensco DS-9 12 months 180k/d (Bassoe) 65 Ensco DS-7 180 days ~180k/d 33 Ensco 8503 ~10 months 155k/d (Bassoe) 46 Ensco 68 30 days 65K/d (Bassoe) 2 Ensco 72 Three months 65k/d 6 Ensco 100 ~12 months 75k/d (Bassoe) 27 Ensco 101 Three months ~70k/d 6 Ensco 122 30 days ~70k/d 2

This new fleet status gives us the same unsettled contracting situation that I described last year and appears to extend in 2019.

The company contracted its jack-ups at a slower pace and daily rates are not showing any signs of improvement. The floaters' side continues to concern me more and produces very little excitement.

The contracting is not entirely gone, but it is not sufficient, and the backlog erosion continues unabated. Furthermore, rig attrition has slowed down considerably, and daily rates are still at rock-bottom. In short, the offshore drilling industry is clasping for relief.

This contracting vulnerability is much more severe than previously envisioned, and I wonder seriously if this weakness situation is what we can call the "new normal."

A radical shift that seems becoming permanent and will force the offshore industry to adjust quickly to survive with fewer revenues and less cash flow.

The US Shale is to blame in large part, in my opinion. Many oil operators have prioritized CapEx for the shale, which seems more attractive because CapEx can turn into cash flow very quickly, unlike the offshore projects which need a great deal of exploration CapEx and multi-years of expansion to pay off finally.

Technical Analysis (short-term)

ESV experienced a negative breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern yesterday. Line support is now line resistance at about $14.75 (I recommend to take some profit at this level), and the new line support could be around $13.25 (double bottom), at which point, I recommend buying a little for a rebound to the line resistance indicated above.

However, be extra-careful about the direction of the oil prices, especially the downside that will push the offshore drillers even lower.

