Watsco May Be Worth Adding To Your Portfolio

Watsco (WSO) is a mid sized market capitalization company that operates as a distributor of HVAC supplies in the North America. The company should benefit from the continued growth in new homes built and aging equipment. Additionally, it has been increasing its dividend for the last 5 years and paying one for over 35 years. The company has a healthy balance sheet and should continue to reward investors through increased market share gains and infrastructure improvement. The best part is that while investors wait for the coming age of equipment replacement and upgrades, they get paid a handsome 4%+ yield. We take a look to see if shares would fit in our portfolio at current levels.

Performance

Watsco recently reported earnings that were in line with expectations.

While the company missed slightly on the top line, it still managed to report record revenues. The company had a few headings including cooler weather in the seasonally weak first quarter and one less selling day than the prior year period. While this may seem like not much, it can make an impact of about $10 million or more in sales which is about as much as the company missed by.

The company reported earnings that didn't grow either, however, that was due primarily to increases in shares outstanding and a dividends paid on divested stock.

The company is continuing to make investments in the business to drive technology enabled offerings. The offerings should ultimately reduce expenses and drive margins higher as well as operating expenses lower.

The ability to submit an order on a wireless device or have a secretary submit the order while your service techs are on the road, gives the capability to Watsco's customers to turn around jobs quicker. In turn its customers become more profitable. Additionally, the smaller competitors who can't afford this type of investment in infrastructure will lose market share to Watsco. As the company continues to expand it should continue to win new customers for having wider availability of parts and inventor when needed as well.

The company last reported it has 563 branches, though this should change with recent acquisitions.

The company announced the acquisition of a company in New Jersey with 7 locations. This should help the company continue to eliminate competition and improve margin. With such a vast market available to take share from, the company can continue to slowly take share. Currently it has about 12% market share. Reducing competition should help in reducing margin pressure as it is operating in a commodity like business will be crucial in making sure the company can increase profitability in the long run.

The company operates with an impeccable balance sheet as well, which should give investors confidence.

The company had $77 million in cash on hand in the recently reported quarter and only a debt to market capitalization ratio of 8%. So while the company operates in a somewhat cyclical environment, it can be trusted it can withstand a downturn.

Valuation

Taking a look at historical average valuation we can get an idea if the shares trade at a level that offer value.

Currently, they trade at a higher P/S and forward P/E ratio than its 5 year average but a lower P/E, and P/B ratio. The shares seem to be offering an inline valuation and not much of a discount at this time. This being despite the fact they are down from their 52 week high by over 17%. The recent market rally has probably helped shares as the rebounded from lows as well.

Next, we review the divided to see if it offers an above average yield.

The company currently is offering a yield of 4.04% which is well above the average 2.3% it has offered typically. The yield above 4% has only happened about 8.5% of the time in the last 24 years of history, implying shares could be undervalued. This is partially helped by the fact the company has been increasing its dividend at an attractive pace. For me this signals a buying opportunity, as typically shares would resume to a more average historical yield.

Conclusion

Watsco operates in an industry that does have much competition, but not by any other public player. It offers investors a way to invest in a space that has consistent demand driven by the need for heat and air condition. While an economic down turn can slow sales down, the company should have a strong recurring cash stream that will provide a stable revenue stream. This would be driven by the need for replacement and repairs that keeps the need for a distributor around. The company should start to benefit strongly as the aging equipment from the early 2000's construction boom starts to need to be replaced as well. While the shares don't trade at a discount to their typical trading valuations, they do offer a higher than average yield. As a dividend growth investor this entices me. I would look for any future market weakness to offer a chance to add shares to my portfolio along side further diversification.

