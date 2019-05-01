Oil: Mind Demand

Despite deep production cuts, why are oil prices still at $70?

Last Wednesday on April 24, the U.S. Energy Information Administration ("EIA") released its Weekly Petroleum Status Report, which I follow closely in order to understand U.S. oil demand and supply dynamics over time.

I will analyze today's (May 1) report in a separate article; but first, I would like to direct readers' attention to an interesting observation.

Inventories Jumped

Last week's report showed that total oil stocks, including the Strategic Petroleum Reserve ("SPR"), jumped by 8.8 million barrels from the prior week:

The jump in total oil inventories was primarily due to a week-over-week increase of 5.5 million barrels in commercial crude oil inventories.

More importantly, the U.S. commercial crude oil inventories jumped by 30.9 million barrels, or 7.2 percent, from the year-ago period.

This is surprising, especially considering the following section.

Against All Odds

The significant year-over-year jump in inventories appeared despite strong headwinds.

First, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") has been extra compliant with respect to its production cuts, which are meant to reduce oil inventories across the world to normal levels that support an oil price that is sustainable in the longer term:

Second, oil production in Venezuela has declined in the last year by more than even the oil bulls expected, and most recently, it dropped sharply due to blackouts in the country:

Rolling blackouts across much of the country that started on March 7 paralyzed most of the country’s oil wells and rigs, which have slowly come back online. Oil output averaged less than 600,000 barrels a day during the blackouts, the people said, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. For the full month, daily production was 890,000 barrels, according to a Bloomberg survey of officials, analysts and ship-tracking data.

Yes, Venezuela oil production and exports do not directly impact U.S. oil inventories due to sanctions, but they do so indirectly if Venezuela is allowed to export its oil to another country that would otherwise import from the U.S.

The two factors above have resulted in struggling OPEC crude oil production:

In March, OPEC produced only 30.0 million barrels of crude oil per day, down by 2.0 million barrels per day from the average production level in 2017.

This massive drop in oil production, however, has not resulted in a massive drop in oil inventories. Why?

Demand Cracks

The following table from last week's Petroleum Status Report shows something peculiar:

The last line, Crude Oil Input to Refineries, shows a week-over-week jump of 505 thousand barrels per day, a reversal of the trend in recent weeks, but the four-week average shows a sharp drop of more than 4 percent from the year-ago period or 728 thousand barrels per day. In other words, the U.S. refineries simply have not needed as much crude oil as they did in the year-ago period.

Some would say that this is due to variations in the planned refinery outages during maintenance season, which is a fair point, but how do we then explain the 1.6 percent year-over-year drop in the cumulative daily average? Weekly variations argument weakens when the drop is studied across a seventeen-week period, especially since the last week showed a significant jump of 505 thousand barrels per day.

Bottom Line

Two years ago, if you asked bulls what would happen to oil prices if OPEC reduced its production to 30.0 million barrels per day in early 2019, many would have predicted a surge above $100 per barrel. I did too.

This, however, did not happen, in part due to rapidly increasing U.S. crude oil production but also due to smaller than expected increases in oil demand.

I will be watching the Crude Oil Input to Refineries line item in today's report.

Premium Research If you're interested in my investment methodology and other holdings, join Value Portfolio. I'm confident that you will find my fundamental research to be insightful, and I look forward to discussing ideas with you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.