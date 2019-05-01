Alphabet's Q1: Some Disappointment

However, with an 18.6 percent return on shareholder's equity, Alphabet is still in a strong position even though it might have experienced some bumps, here and there.

Big tech has been getting a lot of favorable attention lately, but yesterday, Alphabet provided some disappointment in all the good news.

Over the past several weeks, the talk has all been about the "Big Tech" companies and how they were performing in an economy that did not seem to be that strong, and how this performance was leading to a buoyant stock market, one in which new historical highs were being achieved. Big Tech stock prices seemed to be all the thing. Then, on Tuesday, Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) provided their first-quarter results.

During the day, the stock price of Alphabet was down by a little more than 8.0 percent during the day. Year-to-date before the fall, Alphabet's stock had been up by more than 23.0 percent.

In perusing the discussions surrounding the performance, analysts identified three sources for the "poor" first-quarter performance. These three reasons were: 1) the strong US dollar, 2) the $1.7 billion fine levied by European regulators, and 3) a decline in Google's online advertising. The consequences of these three factors contributed to the fact that Alphabet's revenue growth, year over year, came in at only 17 percent, down from 25 percent last year, and the slowest rate of revenue growth since 2015. Expectations were for a 19 percent rate of increase.

It was also reported that "the company's margin dropped to 18% from 25% a year earlier, hurt by a $1.7 billion fine from European antitrust regulators last month for limiting how some websites could display ads sold by rivals. Excluding the fine, though, the company's margin came in at 23% and its per-share earnings were $11.90 a share, a sign of the steady profitability that has drawn investors to Alphabet in recent years."

And, Alphabet's return on shareholder's equity came in at 18.6 percent, a figure that was still substantially ahead of the average return on shareholder's equity of the last five years, which was right at 150 percent.

Not a bad result at all, yet investors concentrated on the negative, generally because Alphabet has had so little negative news to report over the past several years. Even when the revenue growth was so low in 2015, Alphabet posted only an 13.2 percent return on shareholder's equity.

The "poor" first-quarter results were given the blame for the decline in the S&P 500 stock index and the NASDAQ index during Tuesday's trading. At one point during the day the S&P 500 index was down by 19 points and the NASDAQ was off by 110 points. At the close, however, the S&P was actually up by almost 3 points and the Nasdaq was down by only 54 points.

There are two responses to these negative comments. As presented in The New York Times, Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, stated "So long as they're growing, I don't have a problem with the rate (of revenue growth) being 17 percent versus 19 percent." Mr. Pachter continued, "We're all just guessing at growth rates." But the second has to do with timing: "The company's results are an outlier amid what has otherwise been a steady earnings season in the technology sector. Peers like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) previously posted strong earnings, while Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) last week reported record profit."

Alphabet is still living up to its role as a "new" modern corporation with a return on shareholder's equity in excess of 15 percent. Furthermore, it's financial engineering is right in line with other "Big Tech" companies: It has tons of cash assets on hand and it have very little long-term debt.

It is not goosing up its return on equity by either fully investing all the liquid assets it has and it is not leveraging up its return by amassing large amounts of debt. Thus, the 18.6 percent return on equity it posted for the first quarter of 2019 represents, I believe, a strong performance, even with all the other distractions that took place.

Alphabet is still a good bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.