AK Steel - This Is What It Takes To Squeeze Higher

It's a while ago since I wrote my most recent AK Steel (AKS) article when I discussed the bear case. Back then, I was bearish due to an economic peak and global growth slowing. AK Steel's stock price has continued to decline since then, and even the most recent earnings beat did not really cause investors to cheer. The stock continues to be in a tough spot and a lot needs to change to finally squeeze this stock higher.

Earnings Beat, But Shipments Matter

First quarter EPS came in at $0.23. This is a significant earnings beat compared to expectations of $0.12. It is the second consecutive time the company is beating EPS expectations. Note that the growth rate has been positive since Q3 of 2018 with the current EPS growth rate hitting almost 160%. However, one should note that these growth rates are fairly common when a company goes from more or less zero to small growth in $ terms.

Sales growth on the other hand was only up by 2%which is the lowest number since the start of the expansion in 2017. Sales improved to $1.70 billion which is slightly below expectations of $1.73 billion. This is the third consecutive time the company's sales are coming short which does make sense given that (global) economic growth started to decline at the end of 2018 after being at multi-years for the bigger part of the year.

Slow sales growth was entirely caused by lower shipments. The company once again failed to raise total steel shipments. First quarter shipments totaled 1.39 million tons which is a decline of 3% compared to Q1 of 2018 when shipments totaled $1.43 million tons. The good news is that the average selling price improved by 6% to $1,112 per ton.

Fortunately, adjusted EBITDA increased by 36% to $160.9 million with adjusted EBIT margins improving by 32% to 9.5%.

Compared to Q4 of 2018, adjusted EBITDA benefited from raw materials and energy as price/volume/mix was only able to contribute $5 million to the total improvement of almost $30 million.

Overall, the company is expecting the steel market to be robust on the longer term. US housing starts are expected to reach 1.34 million in 2021 after 2019 is expected to be unchanged at 1.26 million. North American light vehicle production numbers are expected to remain close to 17 million over the next 3 years with a higher number of new models and the need for lightweight supplies. This would be a small secular trend within a bigger economic sideways trend if the expectations turn out to be correct.

And speaking of advanced materials. The demand for ultra high-strength steels are expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% starting this year. This would finally benefit AK Steel which has invested in advanced materials over the past few years. The company is also closing its Ashland Works facility by the end of this year after the blast furnace and 'hot-end' went already offline in 2015. The coating operations will be shifted to other existing facilities which will result in annual cost savings of more than $40 million according to AK Steel.

For the full year, AK Steel expects EPS to come in between $0.25 and $0.30 with flat-rolled shipments reaching 5.9 million tons. The flat-rolled selling price is expected to be unchanged.

Personally, I think all of these measures and trends are a good thing and I sure hope the company's expectations turn out to be correct. However, what I care about are macro indicators. There is a reason this company is failing to deliver capital returns. Shortly after earnings were released, the stock was up almost 8% (after-hours) which ended up being a decline of 1.6% the day after earnings.

The stock has erased the entire 2016 upswing and is back below $2.50 with a short float of more than 16%. I know that most traders are waiting for a situation where the stock price finally starts to gain upside momentum which will squeeze out the shorts and deliver hopefully 2016-like returns.

In order to get such a scenario, we need an economic rebound. Growth at solid levels is just not enough as this indicates that the risk/reward is getting worse. What this stock needs is a rebound of leading indicators like the Chinese manufacturing PMI which would indicate that the global steel demand is starting to increase again. This has an indirect effect on US steel demand and steel prices. The same happened in 2016 when economic expectations went from almost recession levels to multi-year highs in 2018.

Unfortunately, the Caixin China manufacturing PMI declined to 50.2 which is below expectations of 50.8. This means the rebound is taking a break which is one of the reasons why basic materials are struggling.

It also does not help that the US manufacturing PMI continues to be in a downtrend.

The graph below shows the leading US ISM manufacturing index (blue line) and the price of hot rolled coil steel. Not only does this show the high correlation between economic expectations and the price of steel, it also shows that there is no way AK Steel is going to escape this trend.

Takeaway

I am very happy I turned bearish on AK Steel when US growth started to decline. AK Steel is one of those stocks that needs a strong economic recovery to get its stock price up. Everything else is a headwind it seems.

With that said, first quarter earnings were not that bad. The higher selling price was once again able to offset lower shipments while EBITA margins were a tailwind. Nonetheless, as positive as the company's long-term outlook might be, there is no way I am buying the stock right here. Yes, the risk/reward has gotten a whole lot better after the most recent drop. However, I tend to agree with traders who sold the stock after earnings because China's economic rebound might be a bit slower than expected while the US economy is not out of the woods either.

I am waiting patiently to buy this stock once I witness upside momentum of economic growth in China and the US. In such a scenario, we might finally get a solid rebound with support from a lot of short covering. At this point, I don't think it's worth the stress to add a volatile and risky stock like AK Steel. I don't think I will regret staying on the sidelines for a bit longer.

