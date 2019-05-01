GAM AG, A Troubled Specialist Asset Manager With An Asymmetrical Risk/Reward Proposition

GAM AG specifically targets more esoteric and niche products within the investment management space. This keeps their margins higher than competitors and attract new capital.

However, GAM AG is beaten down enough where the price does not justify the quality of their performances or the stabilizing AuM (Private labelling is a bonus).

The industry outlook is somewhat negative, with pressures to fee margins and passive/quant investing attracting most of the new capital inflows.

Company Description

GAM Holding AG operates as an asset management company in Switzerland and internationally. It provides a range of investment products, including equity, fixed income, and alternative investment funds, as well as provides portfolio management services. The company is structured like a fund of funds, with no overarching house-view or overall portfolio construction, as it allows different funds and teams to make their own investment decisions based on their preferred investment philosophy, strategies, and analyses.

The company is a specialist asset manager with CHF55.1bn AuM focused on managing fixed income (52% in YE2018), equity (16%), multi-assets (14%), etc. GAM employees many focused high-fee margin strategies including but not limited to: Opportunistic Credit Funds (CHF7.7bn), Emerging Market Credit Strategies (CHF7.8bn), CAT Bonds (CHF3.2bn), MBS (CHF1.7bn), Supply Chain Finance, and Systematic (CHF4.2bn and growing; driven by 2016 Cantab Capital acquisition at $217mm). Almost all of the listed funds above and over 66% of their AuM have beat their respective benchmarks and are rated 1st or 2nd quartiles in Morningstar Rating.

Special Situation

The company just went through a scandal which resulted in the liquidation of CHF11bn ARBF fund in one of their key high-margin strategies and met a huge setback with facing additional CHF10.5bn and CHF4bn AuM outflows during FY2018 and Q1 2019 respectively caused by breached trust/investors flee (AuM currently stands at CHF55.1bn not including the unliquidated portion of the ARBF - the management considers this to be not a part of AuM). The scandal turned out to be more of a non-event with one of their star-managers taking too many gifts (based on the company internal policies) and making investment decisions with possible conflicts of interests (although they did not necessarily cost the investors before the liquidation of the ARBF fund). Outside investigators as well as the UK financial authority found no ground for charging the fund with any breach of fiduciary duties, and with the improved oversights under the new management, this kind of risk is unlikely to resurface again.

This is precisely where we find an opportunity in this beaten-down/hated asset manager. Although AuM is still bleeding out – at a slower pace than in 2018 – the company and new management are doing their best to rebuild the trust while securing the company’s most important resources – employees that can generate abnormal returns for investors (there has been only minimal impact to their human capital since the scandal). The company is concentrating their focus on their flagship strategies while cutting down on expenses (CHF40mm by FY2020) to make it through this difficult time and execute a classic turn-around story.

*GAM's AuM and Net AuM Flows charts

Industry/Competitive landscape

There are a few overarching themes in the active investment management industry which are: 1. A continuous management fee margin squeeze, 2. Small to medium sized players unable to compete on the same level due to the increased emphasis/importance of technology and data, 3. As a result, a lot of M&A activities with big/mega active managers buying small to medium managers on bolt-on acquisitions.

All of the above are at least partly attributable to the flow to passive investing as well as the explosion of quant investing. With some of well-known passive managers charging as low as 0bps on a dollar, active managers cannot justify keeping up high (up to 100bps in the past) management margins on their funds. As management fee margins affect profitability directly, the lower they get, the harder it is for the active managers to make profits (or even breakeven). With the continuous pressure on their topline, they have to find ways to either protect the topline by differentiating or decrease the lines below to minimize the impact on their bottomline. With many managers opting for the latter (one of the reasons why there are increased M&A activities is to combine platforms and cut down on excess expenses – non-essential employees, redundant functions, etc.).

Overall, the size of global AuM is projected to increase at a steep pace. However, as the new money flows in to find a home, the active managers have to protect their high fees by actually performing better than passive investing or go the way of the passive funds.

Investment thesis

We recommend buying GAM with the investment horizon of holding the position until one of the catalysts discussed (in the section following this one) is materialized, barring the unexpected fundamental (especially the Investment Management AuM and Blended Management Margin) deterioration. Here are the tenets of our investment thesis:

The company is severely undervalued compared to its previous earning power (generating well over CHF100mm in underlying profits) as well as the forecasted going-forward earning potential (forecasted below conservative pro-forma valuation) with the high probability of engineering a turn-around in its AuM and margin numbers (which are functions of investors’ trust as well as funds performances). Although tainted by the recent scandal, the company is still one of the top players in many different investment niche markets with some of the best portfolio managers and analysts sticking around to see through the current crisis. The company has a stable/predictable revenue source from the Private Labeling business which is expected to generate at least CHF35mm in additional revenue going forward. The valuations based on both the conservative DCF and transaction multiples from previous consolidations in the sector shows a significant negative divergence in the current price. Based on 12 public transactions involving asset managers (including the likes of Aberdeen, Oppenheimer, Brightsphere, etc.), the valuation statistics are on average: EV/AuM of 2.05%, EV/OP at 19.69x, Blended Management Margin number for these asset managers at 41.34bps (significantly lower than GAM).On the other hand, GAM currently trades at EV/AuM of 0.7%, discounted 2020 EV/OP at 8.5x, with the 2018 Blended Management Margin of 59.10bps.The following is its DCF Valuation with conservative estimates: The company possesses many proprietary investment strategies and funds that are hard to replicate (many of its flagship products are in niche investment markets). Many of strategies have low correlation to the general market – their primary selling point as well as the reason they have a higher Blended Margin number than other traditional active managers – which should better protect the downside even if the equity market turns. The company would be an attractive bolt-on acquisition target for traditional asset managers with basic/homogeneous product offerings (e.g. vanilla equity and fixed income benchmarked to S&P 500 and Barclays US Corporate Investment Grade Index respectively) looking to enter new markets.

Catalysts (from most likely to least likely)

The Tim Haywood scandal concludes with GAM paying off the last tranche of ARBF fund liquidation. The scandal overhang is resolved and some of the investors’ trust is won back with institutions and intermediaries (overall accounting for more than 90% of AuM split quite evenly) once again considering GAM as their potential asset manager. AuM, Blended Management Margin surprises at April 19th Q1 results and/or additional financial results to follow for the rest of 2019. Acquisition by a larger player (there has been talks of acquisitions in the past since the start of the scandal – most likely a part acquisition offer for GAM’s systematic capability). The company has started talking to potential buyers again and is in the process of measuring interests by early May.

Risks

The Key-man risk: other asset managers can pick off individual star managers at GAM by offering more lucrative comps (there has been one significant manager departure so far) which can draw down the AuM for the funds managed by the said star managers. The AuM and Blended Management Margin: the AuM can be down severely due to bad market performances, some of the key institutional investors (institutional outflows have been minimal since the scandal) leaving the fund, or a combination of both. A flow of cash toward the low margin funds will shift the asset mixture to lower the Blended Margin (for example, cash flowing into low margin multi-asset strategies). Legal Issues: although very unlikely, there is a low probability of legal/regulatory issues arising from the scandal discussed above.

How we are different from the street’s view

While the street on average has higher expectations for the AuM recovery than we do (we are modeling GAM as conservatively as possible to establish a base value), the street’s average Blended Management Margin forecasts going forward from 2019 are unreasonably low considering that GAM is making a mission focusing on selling their high-margin strategies. With many of these strategies fetching 60+ bps, it is unreasonable to forecast rising AuM numbers with substantially decreased Blended Margin numbers.

Author's Additional Comments:

This article was originally written and submitted for review in mid-April prior to GAM's Q1 results release on April 17th, 2019. It was meant to be a timely article recommending long position before a major catalyst kicks in (Q1 results showing AuM stabilizing and many uncertainties - thus investor nervousness - getting cleared).

Although the Q1 results were less rosy than we expected (we expected lower AuM net outflows and better investment/FX performances), GAM is finally stabilizing its AuM number with significantly less net outflows in Q1 2019 (net outflows of CHF4bn) than H2 2018 (net outflows of CHF13.1bn).

The AuM stabilization coupled with the ARBF scandal being almost resolved (the management guides that the ABRF fund liquidation will be completed by mid-July 2019) and renewed acquisition talks have increased the share price by over 20% (from CHF3.50 on 4/16 to CHF4.22 on 4/30).

Although we are still long the stock for we see the confirmation of our theses in stabilizing numbers and renewed acquisition interests, we will not be a net buyer of the stock as much of the margin of safety has disappeared due to the price action after the Q1 results.

We advise prospective investors to conduct their own due diligence before considering investing in this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMHLF, GMHLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.