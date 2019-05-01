IPO Update: Cortexyme Aims For $84 Million IPO

CRTX has achieved Phase 1 safety trial success but Phase 2 results won't be known until 2020 and the IPO isn't cheap.

The firm is developing a compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Cortexyme has filed proposed terms for its U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Cortexyme (CRTX) has filed to raise $83.8 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

CRTX is operating in a very difficult research area, has top-tier pharma competition, a long time period before publishing Phase 2 trial results, and pricey valuation expectations.

Company And Technology

San Francisco, California-based Cortexyme was founded in 2012 to develop a new upstream therapy for Alzheimer’s disease [AD].

Management is headed by Founder, President and CEO Casey C. Lynch, who was previously co-founder and board member at Neurotechnology Industry Organization.

Cortexyme has developed the COR388, a selective gingipain inhibitor [SGI] that effectively crosses the blood-brain barrier. Gingipains are secreted by Porphyromonas gingivalis, an intracellular bacteria that is present in 80 to 90% of all AD patients.

Management states that according to new clinical data, gingipains have been found to cause Alzheimer’s pathology in animal models. Moreover, AD pathology is thought to mimic that of an infection - for example, the presence of amyloid beta, a peptide that was recently categorized as antimicrobial.

In preclinical mouse models, P. gingivalis has been found to penetrate the brain tissue and cause amyloid formation, inflammation, and neurodegeneration - underlying causes of AD and other neurodegenerative diseases.

In Phase 1a/1b placebo-controlled clinical trials, CRTX enrolled 67 AD patients for a 28-day treatment with COR388. According to management, the drug “was well-tolerated with no concerning safety signals,” while post-treatment AD markers were improved in the treated group.

Investors in Cortexyme include Vulcan Capital, Takeda Ventures, Breakout Ventures, Huizenga Capital Management, Dolby Family Ventures, EPIQ Capital Group, Lamond Family, Verily, Pfizer Venture Investments, and Sequoia Capital, among others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market And Competition

According to a 2015 market research report by Research and Markets, the AD treatment market was valued at $4.75 billion in 2014 and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 9.5% between 2015 and 2020.

The syndromes of dementia and movement disorders treatment markets were valued at $12.86 billion in 2014 and are expected to reach $20.15 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.6 during the forecast period.

The main factors driving market growth are the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, growing research and development initiatives, and rising awareness of mental disorders.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the period.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

AbbVie (ABBV)

Biogen (BIIB)

Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

Merck & Company (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Source: Sentieo

Management considers its lead drug candidate to be the first SGI to be clinically developed and believes that gingipains are an upstream cause of AD and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Financial Status

CRTX’s recent financial results are typical of a trials stage biopharma in that the firm has no revenues and significant G&A and R&D costs associated with its regulatory effort.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two years (Audited PCAOB):

Source: Company registration statement

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $71.7 million in cash and $1.5 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

CRTX intends to sell 4.4 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $83.8 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $35 million in the aggregate at the IPO price. This investor ‘support’ is typical for successful life science IPO transactions and is a positive signal for prospective investors.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $442.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 16.96%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund our global Phase 2/3 GAIN clinical trial for COR388, and to support future clinical and preclinical activities, manufacturing and development of our library of compounds, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include the costs of operating as a public company. We estimate that our current capital resources, along with the net proceeds from this offering, will be sufficient to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through 2021, including through the completion and the announcement of the top-line results of our Phase 2/3 GAIN trial. However, the net proceeds from this offering, together with our current cash, will not be sufficient for us to fund the development of COR388 through regulatory approval, and we will need to raise additional capital to complete the development and commercialization of COR388.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 8, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.