Alaris Royalty: Go For A 10% Yield With A Margin Of Safety

Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) has made a habit of surprising investors. While the dividend metrics were being stretched in 2018, Alaris announced a rather surprising dividend hike sending the bears running for cover. A few days ago, just when all seemed right with the world and Alaris was flirting with 52 week highs, the stock suddenly sold off rather sharply in response to an analyst note.

Data by YCharts

Alaris did make the rare exception of actually providing some context for this selloff.

An analyst that covers Alaris distributed a research report this morning highlighting risks Alaris faces with regards to a current partner, Providence Industries (“Providence”). On April 2, 2019 Alaris filed its annual information form (“AIF”). In the AIF Alaris highlighted that its distribution from Providence (the “Providence Distribution”) had been blocked at the end of March 2019 but that it was too early in the discussions with Providence and Providence’s senior lenders (the “Lenders”) to determine the level of impact to our business. This is a non-material event to the Corporation with the Providence Distribution only accounting for approximately 5% of total revenue (CAD$5.9 million or $0.16 per share) that Alaris expects for the year ended December 31, 2019. The carrying value of Alaris’ investment in Providence also only accounted for approximately 5% of Alaris’ total investment book value (CAD$39 million or $1.07 per share) at year ended December 31, 2018. The Corporation expects no disruption to its dividend as a result of any outcome of the current issues with Providence. The Run Rate Payout Ratio at March 5, 2019 was estimated to be 90% and the impact on that ratio from any non-payment of the Providence Distribution would be approximately 5% in the event that Alaris receives no distributions from Providence for the remainder of the year. The numbers presented above represent the impact of the worst case scenario in regard to Providence, which is not what the Corporation expects at this time.

What to make of this news

Interestingly the day after this news release the stock did rebound, however it fell back and now is brushing against its recent lows. There is one thing here that spooks investors and we think it is the fact that Alaris had given zero warning on this specific investment in the past.

Source: Alaris Presentation

In fact, Providence was one of three investments that had shown a greater than 2.0X coverage for all of last year. So while Alaris may be downplaying this investment and its size, (5% of book value), the fact remains that such a sudden blow up, in what was shown to be one of Alaris' best investments by coverage, does not inspire faith in the earnings coverage heatmap.

Confidence moves even lower when we see the backdrop

Providence industries went down this spiral because of its lead customer LuLaRoe. Here is where things get really strange. Providence is suing LuLaRoe and details are worth reading.

In the suit, filed on November 29 in the Superior Court of California in Riverside County, LuLaRoe’s primary clothing supplier Providence Industries claims that it is owed more than $33 million in unpaid bills and is asking for nearly $49 million in damages. In addition to its outstanding debts to Providence Industries, the complaint alleges, LuLaRoe owes more than $4.1 million to other creditors including UPS and Zam Brand Inc., another clothing manufacturer. But instead of paying their mounting debts, LuLaRoe founders Mark and DeAnne Stidham are using the company’s dwindling revenue to maintain their “lavish lifestyle,” often purchasing luxury goods through shell companies in an attempt to hide assets from the vendors to which LuLaRoe owes money, Providence Industries contends.

The key takeaways there were that, one, Providence was duped by what might be a pyramid scheme and two, Providence was owed over $33 million USD at the time of filing the lawsuit. We don't have exact revenues for Providence, but according to this site it is under $30 million USD annually.

This low revenue estimate is backed by the fact that this company has sought financing from Alaris and Alaris' total investment is a mere $30 million USD ($40.5 million CAD). Our point here is that how did Alaris let Providence get into a situation where it had an accounts receivable of more than 1X revenue from a single customer and not raise some red flags?

Other recent issues

Alaris' largest investment showed problems in less than 90 days after Alaris went and invested in the company. The investment in Body Contour Centers, LLC was made on September 14, 2018. Less than one full quarter later, Alaris happily reported the following.

Based on unaudited statements provided by management for the year ended December 31, 2018, revenue is consistent with the comparable period while EBITDA has decreased due to challenges with sales performance at identified locations as BCC significantly grew their number of clinics. BCC management has addressed the issue through focused recruiting and onboarding efforts with improvements expected in future quarters. The BCC distribution will be adjusted annually (commencing January 1, 2020) based on the change in same clinic sales, subject to a 6% collar. The Earnings Coverage Ratio has declined since the last period and is now below 1.0x. BCC has no debt and a large amount of cash reserves, the Corporation expects their ECR to improve in the coming quarters.

Conclusion

The selloff was deserved. Alaris needs to up its game and show that the due diligence and monitoring process is being done well enough to assuage investor concern. Alaris has had an extremely strong tailwind of a falling Canadian dollar and that has allowed it to get away with a few extra errors while maintaining and even increasing the dividend. But the due diligence is not inspiring confidence.

Overall, we view Alaris dividend stream as risky and as such it should pay us at least 400 basis points over BAA bonds to get engaged.

Data by YCharts

Our previous purchase point was when we got 572 basis points over BAA yields and that turned out to be a great trade. At present, we have the opinion that this is a "weak buy". Investors looking for more robust margin of safety, should consider selling the October 2019 $17 puts for 75 cents.

Source: Author's calculations

This would also provide a higher level of yield than the yield on Alaris itself, which is currently near 9%. We are considering the same and would likely sell the put should be get a strong market selloff. We would look to reassessing post Q1-2019 results and see if a stronger buy recommendation can be made.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ALARF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD