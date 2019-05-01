Lululemon Investor Day Takeaways: Omni Channels To Fuel Future Growth

Overview

LULU hosted its investor day on 4/24/19, the first time in the past 5 years. LULU has accomplished it’s previous 2020 operating goal ahead in Q4’18 and therefore announced a new five-year operating plan through 2023. In the new plan, LULU aims to double its revenue by 2023 with low-teen annual growth fueled by existing product lines sales, including 2x men’s, 2x digital, and 4x international. LULU will also continue to grow its core business: women’s and reiterated to focus on women’s bottoms as the most profitable segment. LULU expected gross margin and SG&A leverage to expand modestly with EPS outpacing the growth of revenue.

Accelerated future growth powered by five dimensions

Product innovation: Innovation is embedded in LULU’s culture and has fueled LULU’s growth. As an athletic sportswear company, LULU leads in sportswear innovation and dedicates to leverage this strength to transform the sportswear industry. Innovation in terms of new product, new technology, and new material is always under testing, and management learned through this innovation journey despite of success or failure. In its current the pipeline, LULU developed a new technology called “SenseKnit” that engineers sensations different parts of one cloth to offer the best comfortability and will come up online in the 2 nd half of 2019. Notably, the pipeline also includes LULU’s new product line such as footwear and travel bags, aiming to provide both convenience and functionality. In Mar’19, LULU hired football star Nick Foles as the brand ambassador to further penetrate men’s market.

Touching up our financial model:

For Q1’19, we are maintaining our EPS estimate to $0.69 in-line with the company’s guidance of $0.68 - $0.70 and in-line with the consensus of $0.69. We are touching up LULU’s total revenue to $777MM from $766.5MM, vs. consensus of $753, representing 19.5% YoY growth, above guidance of $740 - $750M. We are also touching up GM at 53.9% from previous 53.3%, up 200bps YoY and in-line with the consensus of 53.7%. We are modeling SG&A margin to 37.5%, vs. consensus of 36.9%.

For FY2019, we are raising our EPS to estimate to $4.67, vs. guidance of $4.48 - $4.55 and consensus of $4.59. We are now modeling total revenue to $3,939M from previous $3,908M, representing 20% YoY growth, vs. consensus of $3,767M and guidance of $3.70B - $3.74B. We are modeling GM at 55.3%, in-line with consensus of 55.7% and guidance of “modest expansion”. We are modeling SG&A at 33.5%, in-line with consensus of 33.6%and guidance of “modest deleveraging”.







