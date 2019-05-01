Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - BGH Has The Highest Yield And One Of The Lowest Durations

BGH is the fund with the highest current yield. We think it may be an interesting option for the market participants with a longer investment horizon.

Most of the closed-end funds from the sector are traded at positive Z-score, so you need to be cautious when you select your long positions.

Introduction

The closed-end funds from the high-yield sector significantly increased their prices over the past four months. Currently, most of them are traded at positive Z-scores, which is an indication that they have lost most of their statistical edge. Still, they are traded at high discounts, but we are cautious when we select our positions due to the lack of statistical edge. I still see several interesting buying opportunities in the sector, which I am going to discuss with you in this article. At the end of the article, we will review in more detail Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) as interesting buying opportunity based on the high yield and one of the lowest durations in the sector.

The Benchmark

On a weekly basis, the price of the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) reported a gain of $0.29 and finished the Friday session at $86.27 per share. The positive week helped to the main index to reach its new highest level for the year. The sector is performing really well, and for the current year, it managed to increase its price by $6.25 per share. The last time when we saw the benchmark to be traded at these levels was during the sharp drop at the beginning of 2018.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase of 0.02 bps.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread, and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between HYG and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors - it is only 0.59 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between HYG and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). There is definitely a stronger relationship between them for the last 80 days. As you see, it is 0.99 points.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several of the funds announced their dividends:

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.0591 per share which is -$0.0001 change from the prior distribution.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) $0.0215 per share which is -$0.0020 change from the prior distribution.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD) $0.1050 per share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) $0.0201 per share.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) $0.0655 per share for May which is $0.0044 lower than the dividend from April.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

As usual, our weekly review starts with searching for potential "Buy" candidates based on their Z-score. The calm week for the sector led to a slight increase in the Z-scores of the funds as only four of the closed-end funds from the sector reported a decrease in their prices on a weekly basis. As you see, only several high-yield funds are traded at negative Z-score and we cannot talk about a strong statistical edge to include them to our portfolio.

I am not surprised to see Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund among the funds with the lowest Z-scores. The management team decided to decrease its dividend and maybe there will be pressure on the price in the next several weeks. This dividend cut does not come as a big surprise just because historically when the earning/coverage ratio and UNII/share balance did not meet the needed requirements the management team took the same decision.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

If I have to point out an interesting fund based on the statistical metric and its valuation, I think Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) deserves attention. It has a very stable dividend and an attractive current yield of 8.80%. Moreover, the period to include it to your portfolio is favorable because of high discount which you can buy it at. The spread between its price and the net asset value is 12.11% and it is one of the highest discounts in the sector.

Data by YCharts

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Only a bunch of participants are traded at negative Z-score but plenty of them have a statistical indicator above 1.00 point. So, for the traders and more active investors, the situation signals for a time to close a long position or to find a hedging reaction.

The excitement after the dividend increase seems over for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS). Although its price remained in a red territory with 0.17% decrease, the fund continues to be a leader in the sector with its Z-score of 2.60 points.

The best performer of the past week was Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT). Its price reported 2.07% increase even when its net asset value fell slightly by 0.20%. The deviation between the two metrics is the reason to see an increase in its Z-score. Over the past two years, the fund managed to improve its earning/coverage ratio and its UNII/share balance which a supportive factor for the recovery of the price. However, I think PHT is not a bad hedging option because it has one of the highest Z-score and its price is trading relatively close to its net asset value.

To illustrate my logic, I will use our statistical software to compare the price of PHT to the price of IVH which I discussed above. No doubt, 0.96 point is a strong correlation between their prices for the last 200 days. Currently, we see more than four standard deviations between their prices. The red line is the price of PHT and the blue one is the price of IVH.

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

The average Z-score of the high-yield CEFs is 0.84 points. On a weekly basis, we find an increase of 0.07 bps of the average value. At the end of December, we had -3.43 points average Z-score, and now, it is close to 1.00 point.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table above aims to show us the closed-end funds with the biggest spread between their price and net asset value. Compared to the previous week, there is almost no change among the top ten candidates. Once again, we find the leader of the ranking to be Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY). Over the past week, the price of the fund reported a gain of 0.28% while its net asset value went down by 0.18%. If you want to include some CEF with relatively low duration to your portfolio, GHY is a good option. It has a 3.2 years duration and currently offers an 8.50% current yield.

The average discount/premium of the high-yield CEFs is -7.01%. Last week, the average spread between prices and net asset values was -7.44%. This is the lowest average discount for the past 40 weeks.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, I am looking for potential "Shorts" based on their premiums and statistical performance. The situation remains the same as we used to see it over the last months. The seeking of "Sells" is still a challenging task and the sample above proves it. Barings Participation Investors (MPV) may be an interesting option if we see an additional increase in its premium and its Z-score. The tricky part here is the rare announcement of the net asset value. So, I believe the real spread between the price and net asset value of the fund is not so widened.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 5.03% for the sector. As you can see, the current yields of most of the funds are much higher than the historical ones. This fact can be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) and KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) could be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidates. They not only have one of the best performance for the past five years but also have a current yield much higher than the historical one.

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Currently, the funds offer pretty attractive yields. Three funds from the sector have yield more than 9.00%. The average yield on price for the sector is 8.09% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.51%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.67%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

The fund which I am going to review today may not be the best option for the active traders because its Z-score is already 1.00 point, but it may be a very interesting option for the market participants who have longer investment horizons and are looking for juicy yields.

The hero of the day is Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund. It does not have the lowest Z-score or the most attractive discount in the sector, but it is the fund which offers the highest current yield. Its dividend is very stable and protected by positive earning/coverage ratio and improving UNII/share balance. On top of that, you will find out that BGH has one of the lowest durations in the area.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Fund basics

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund seeks to generate as high a level of current income as we determine is consistent with capital preservation, and seeks capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of three years or less and a weighted average portfolio maturity of five years or less.

Fund will invest at least 80 percent of its managed assets in corporate bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are rated below investment grade

Fund may invest up to 50 percent of its managed assets in bonds and loans issued by foreign companies

The total assets managed by the fund are $559 million and $160.2 million of them are coming from the leverage. In other words, the effective leverage of the fund is 28.66%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Current Yield

I have already mentioned the fact that BGH has the highest current yield in the sector. It offers yield on the price of 9.74%. Respectively, the yield on the net asset value is 9.16%.

The current distribution is $0.1482, and it is paid on a monthly basis. A positive here is that the management team has already announced the amounts of the next dividends until the month of June. At all, BGH has one of the most stable dividend distributions in the sector. Only a few changes over the past five years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com

Protection Of The Dividend

It seems that the management team does not have any difficulties to distribute the dividend. I am making this conclusion based on the positive earning/coverage ratio and the positive UNII/share balance. These two metrics are used by the market participants to predict how likely it is to see a change in the dividend.

Source: CEFdata.com

In our case, BGH has earning/coverage ratio of 105.80% and it is impressive to see that most of the time the value of the ratio remains above 100%. It is a good indicator of the quality of the investments decisions. The improving UNII/share balance is another fact which should be taken into consideration when we are talking about the protection of the dividend. As per the latest report, BGH has UNII balance $0.105 per share.

Source: CEFdata.com

The Portfolio Quality

The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 73.63% of the assets are from issuers located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is well-diversified and that "Oil and gas" and "Healthcare, education and childcare" are the industries which have the biggest weights.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The main distribution is between "BB" and "B" ratings. The assets with investment grade quality are 0.15% and the assets which are not rated are only 3.95%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Duration

Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond or other debt instrument to a change in interest rates. It is really important characteristics of the closed-end funds which invest in fixed income instruments. The duration of the portfolio of BGH is only 2.04 years which is one of the lowest in the sector.

Source: CEFdata.com

Hedging Reaction

As you know, one of our purposes is to be prepared always for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction to our positions. As a hedge, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II. They have a pretty strong correlation between their net asset values. Additionally, VLT has one of the highest Z-scores in the sector at that moment.

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are trading at discounts, and it is difficult to find reasonable "Short" candidates. On the other hand, there are still interesting funds which provide us with an attractive valuation to review them as potential "Buy" candidates.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, BGH can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on April 28, 2019, and, as such, some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

