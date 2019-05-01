Lattice Semiconductor Posts A Good Quarter, But The Bigger Story Is Still Building

Lattice's strong run has soaked up the undervaluation I saw, though an upcoming Investor Day could "rally the troops" depending upon how management frames the addressable product opportunities.

Lattice is still looking forward to opportunities in 5G, autos, servers, and edge AI inference, the latter being an especially attractive opportunity where higher-power FPGAs and MCUs may well struggle.

When I last wrote about Lattice (LSCC) I said “clearly the word is out” on this company’s turnaround/restructuring plan, but the shares are up another 25% since then as investors continue to wake up to the significant opportunities for Lattice’s low-power FPGAs in emerging applications like 5G and edge AI inference. With FPGA competitors like Xilinx (XLNX) and Intel (INTC) focusing on much different products and markets, and product performance challenges with would-be competitors from the MCU space, I like the set-up for Lattice over the next three to five years.

What I don’t like is the price. Even factoring in a significant revenue and margin ramp, it is difficult to call today’s price a bargain. While there is room for Lattice to exceed even bullish expectations, and investors love semiconductor growth stories (as seen with IoT-driven Silicon Labs (SLAB) ), I’m not inclined to chase the shares at this point.

Solid Execution, But The Story Is Still In Its Early Stages

Lattice’s biggest opportunities in areas like 5G, auto ADAS, and edge AI inference are still in the future, so first quarter results really aren’t reflective of the opportunity over the next three to five years. That said, a beat is a beat and I was happy to see the margin outperformance as the company reaps the benefits of an improved product mix.

Revenue declined less than 1% yoy, while rising about 2% on a sequential basis, beating expectations by about 2%. Revenue growth is being driven by the Auto/Industrial segment (where revenue fell 10% yoy but rose about 2% sequentially) and the Comm/Computing segment (revenue up 28% yoy and 8% qoq), while the Consumer business is languishing (down 26% yoy and 7% qoq) on lower handset volumes and a decision to transition away from lower-margin legacy business.

Gross margin improved 100bp year-over year and almost two points sequentially, coming in about a full point ahead of management’s guide. Operating expenses were slightly better than expected, driving 72% year-over-year and over 17% quarter-over-quarter operating income growth, with margins improving more than eight points year over year and two and a half points quarter over quarter.

Management slightly boosted revenue guidance, but continues to look for a more noticeable ramp from 5G orders in the second half and potentially stronger server orders next year from Whitley servers. They did boost gross margin guidance by about a point, though, which I believe does reflect a lasting product mix shift.

Multiple Opportunities, But Edge AI Inference Is Probably The Most Exciting

There are multiple potential drivers for improved performance at Lattice in the coming years. The company is already seeing improving attach rates with Purley servers, where Lattice’s FPGAs handle tasks like power delivery, memory configuration, and glue logic. Looking ahead to Whitley, the company will be introducing a new FPGA that addresses security and pre-boot authentication needs and further add to the company’s addressable content per box in the data center.

I’ve discussed the 5G opportunity before, so I won’t rehash most of that. Suffice it to say, 5G spending should become more noticeable in the second half of 2019 and is likely to have a longer build-out than 4G. What’s more, given the demands of the standard, 5G will demand more base stations, which means more content opportunities for chip suppliers like Silicon Labs and Lattice (Silicon Labs provides timing products).

The exciting opportunity, in my view at least, remains the one in edge AI inference. Establishing intelligent edge nodes improves overall power efficiency and latency, reduces bandwidth consumption, and reduces demands on the core. With Lattice focusing particularly on low-power FPGAs, I believe they have a strong solution for this emerging need.

Moreover, it’s a market niche where I think Lattice can carve out meaningful share. Yes, Xilinx and Intel have old FPGA designs with similar performance characteristics (in terms of BOPs or billions of neural ops per second), but these old chips are not nearly so efficient in terms of power consumption, and that is going to be a key issue with edge sockets. While Xilinx, Intel, Nvidia (NVDA) and the like have no issues with performance in their high-end offerings, their attention is focused on core CPUs and GPUs which would be overkill in edge apps.

I also believe that companies like STMicro (STM), Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), Microchip (MCHP), and Renesas (OTCPK:RNECY) will have a hard time winning slots with MCUs given their lower computing/processing power relative to power consumption. I’d also note that edge AI inference applications are likely to be heterogenous and fragmented, with fast-evolving demands – an ideal application for FPGAs where the development costs and lead-times are low relative to ASICs/ASSPs (which are cheaper to produce per chip, but more expensive and time-consuming to design).

The Outlook

Lattice has an investor day coming up in a few weeks, and I expect management to take that opportunity to quantify the addressable markets for end-markets like 5G, auto image stitching, servers, and edge AI inference. In the meantime, I’m valuing Lattice on the assumption of long-term annualized revenue growth in the high single digits and adjusted FCF margins reaching into the low 20%’s.

Neither the projected cash flows nor the nearer-term operating margins and revenue growth support a truly appealing fair value at this point. I may yet be too conservative in modeling the opportunities Lattice is addressing over the next three to five years, but suffice it to say that the Street is already expecting significant growth and margin improvement.

The Bottom Line

If I already owned Lattice, I’d be in no hurry to sell – successful turnarounds can go further than you think, and Lattice is addressing some markets with attractive long-term characteristics. I would consider a trailing stop, though, as I do think the semiconductor sector may be overextended and Lattice shares could get caught up in a broader correction. Were that to happen, though, I’d definitely take a second look at establishing a position, as I do like this company’s business plan even if I don’t like today’s valuation.

