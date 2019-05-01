ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Marc Schegerin - Chief Financial Officer

Paolo Pucci - Chief Executive Officer

Peter Lawrence - President and Chief Operating Officer

Brian Schwartz - Head of R&D

David Ruch - SVB Leerink LLC

Gregory Renza - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Chad Messer - Needham & Company, LLC

George Zavoico - B. Riley FBR, Inc.

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Marc Schegerin

Thank you very much. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the ArQule investor conference call reviewing operational and financial results for the first quarter 2019. I'm Marc Schegerin, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Strategy at ArQule.

This morning we issued a press release that reported results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2019. This release is available on our website at arqule.com.

Leading the call today will be Paolo Pucci, Chief Executive Officer of ArQule. Also present from the Company are Peter Lawrence, President and COO; and Brian Schwartz, Head of R&D.

Paolo Pucci

Paolo Pucci

Marc, thank you very much. Thank you all for joining us this morning for our first quarter call of the year. I would start by saying that during Q1, we have continued to implement our operational plans just on track or better than expected. And we will like to give you a little bit of an update of that implementation.

So although the work we have done I’ll provide a couple of key updates upfront. In terms of call organization, I will provide an introduction then Brian will go in deep in the medical clinical development update, Marc will go in-depth in the financials, and then we'll open it up for questions.

Given that we have a number of new investors that we have welcomed in the last few months. Just a very brief table setting introduction. We are pursuing right now three strategies that define our efforts for each of the three fully-owned pipeline candidates that we are pursuing.

In BTK-mutated B-cell malignancies with ARQ 531, we aim to be first and best-in-class for this new approach of reversible dual BTK inhibition. In rare overgrowth spectrum disorders with miransertib, we aim to be first and best-in-class for Proteus syndrome and PROS as well. In hormone-sensitive solid tumors with ARQ 751, we aim to be fast-follower and the next-generation in the AKT class.

Now the two update upfront. We’ll focus on ARQ 531 and I’ll focus then with a few words on miransertib rare diseases. The trial that we are conducting for ARQ 531 in B-cell malignancies, which is a Phase I those setting safety and signal generation, particularly in this later stage has progressed very well. No issues whatsoever in recruiting and we're very, very happy with the way we work with the sites that are participating in this trial.

Briefly on safety. To set the table on the safety side, as we announced previously, we expanded the cohort number 7 that was 65 milligram QD and that cohort has now been completed for safety. You will recall that in that cohort, we observed our very first in the trial those limiting toxicity in the form of rash and that was one of the first three patients enrolled.

As per the 3/3 protocol design, we expanded that cohort and we have recently communicated that cohort subsequently cleared. And so having cleared cohort 7 for safety, we initiate the cohort number 8. And we are already well on the way to dose the six patients that are foreseen to be enrolled in cohort number 8 at the dosage of 75 milligram QD.

I'm happy also to report that thus far no additional DLTs have been observed in any other patient at any dose level. Relative to clinical activity, I also have some incremental news to share. We continue to monitor approximately six patients that have been does escalated from 45 milligram to 65 milligram QD, which was possible as soon as the 65 milligrams QD cleared for safety. And we're also following approximately six patients that have been enrolled and are available still in cohort 7 at 65 milligrams QD.

Previously we have reported 2PRs in these trials and I'm very happy to tell you that both patients continue on the trial and they're confirmed responders. Important is to remember that the first C481S patients that was a responder at 88% shrinkage in the first scan, which we announced in the Q4 2018 call just a couple of months ago has since been rescanned any of these confirmed responder. So we're beginning to see a little bit of durability as well in these responders.

Brian will give more detail in his part. We are very busy collecting right now and compiling data for our mid-June EHA presentation that will occur in – at the European Hematology Congress. The dose dependent effect on clinical activity that we began to detail with our ASH presentation of late last year and the data that at that point in time only include the cohort 6 and no cohort 7, which is the one where we assess the more extensively the highest does deployed.

And so we can say that as we continue to move higher, we see a dose dependent effect on clinical activity and therefore we're highly confident that we will show significant incremental clinical activity from cohort 7 in the target patient population of CLL C481S-mutated patient in our presentation at EHA.

To my knowledge that will probably be the largest number of C481S-mutated patient CLL that will be presented for a long, long time. I think the only such presentation – there is no such a presentation before the one we are going to give in EHA. So relative to the dataflow and to EHA, let me conclude by saying that the abstract that is made public recently for EHA was filed in February and it does not include any of the data that we have discussed since during our Q4 call for 2018 and during this call.

So you have to consider that EHA data set will be very rich because you will include all the data that we will have be able together compile and QA between mid-February and early June. So that concludes my introductory remarks for 531 and not be more positive about this drug. I've been 30 years in this business and I have rarely seen a drugs perform in this way in a Phase I trial.

The second update. I'm glad to report that we are fully absorbed by the efforts in 531, current effort, but as well the effort to plan for the next-stage trials. We in fact will have an advisory committee at EHA to discuss that with opinion leaders from around the world. We have also been focusing on our Red Sea strategy with miransertib. Those patients are in their need of therapeutic alternatives, particularly the Proteus patients they have none other than surgery.

And I think that is the need in that ultra-rare patient population is felt also by our collaborators and the IRB. And in fact, there were a couple of very speedy reviews by IRBs of sites that will be involved in our registrational program for Proteus and PROS.

And so I'm happy to report that we have received already the first couple conditional IRB approvals and that puts us closer to a initiating those registrational trials. Brian and I have recently spent a week in Europe, visiting the top opinion leaders for CLL as well as some of the key sites for a rare disease with miransertib, and we have seen a lot of enthusiasm in wanting to participate in both programs.

So Brian now will give you a more detailed overview of how the clinical development programs by proceeding. Please Brian.

Brian Schwartz

Thank you, Paolo. Let me start with ARQ 531, which is our potent and reversible dual inhibitor of both wild-type and C481S-mutanted BTK. As a baseline, please recall that in the ASH poster, we reported anti-tumor activity with reduction in tumor burden observed in nine out of 20 patients.

Let me comment on how the clinical activity is evolving. Beginning with two patients that were previously reported as responders, patient number one, a follicular lymphoma, who began in cohort one at 5 milligram QD was dose escalate it to 15 and into 45 remains on therapy for 24 cycles that's almost two years and continues as a PR.

Our second responder, which we announced in our last call, patient 27, a CLL-C481S mutation, who was first evaluable scan and cohort 7 at 65 at 65 milligram QD, received a second scan and continues as a confirmed PR.

Regarding cohort seven at the 65 milligram QD dose, a total of six-CLL, SLL patients with documented C481S-mutation grew mainly valuable and have received at least one post treatment scan and disease assessment.

This includes the one patient already disclosed with the confirmed PR. We plan to provide a more detailed update at EHA, which we expect will include more extensive safety data as well as significant incremental clinical activity data.

In total, 10 patients were enrolled in cohort 7. The six evaluable CLL patients just described. Two patients, one MCL and one CLL patient. We're not evaluable for clinical activity one DLBCL and another patient of particular interest. The first patients recruited with Richter's transformation who remains on study.

Regarding the safety and dose escalation since ARQ 531 continues to be well tolerated. As previously reported cohort 7 was expanded to a total of 10 patients per protocol and subsequently cleared for safety.

Consequently, we have been able to do two things, escalate to 65 milligram QD, five out of the six eligible patients that were on therapy at 45 milligram QD, initiate dosing of an additional six patients in cohort eight at 75 milligram QD of which four have already been dosed.

Let me move onto the pharmacokinetic data. This continues to be predictable with the mean plasma half-life which supports QD dosing. The pharmacodynamic biomarkers in cohort 7 continue to demonstrate profound BTK reduction of 100%. In summary, we are pleased with the progress we continue to make with this trial and specifically the dose dependent clinical activity that is emerging in the 65 milligram QD dose in heavily pretreated, C481S-mutated CLL patients.

Lastly, let me just go through the new data that we are going to present at EHA. This will include three groupings of patients; the first group will include safety and some additional clinical activity data of approximately six patients who could be dose escalated from 45 to 65 QD.

Safety and clinical activity data of 10 patients that have been enrolled in cohort 7 at 65 milligram QD included in this group of 6 CLL patients with a C481S-mutation who remain a valuable for response. And finally, initial safety data from the patients that are being enrolled in cohort 8 at 75 milligrams.

With that, let me move on to miransertib in rare overgrowth spectrum disorders. Miransertib is a potent and selective AKT inhibitor. Our objective is to be the first and best-in-class AKT inhibitor in Proteus syndrome and PROS family of rare overgrowth diseases. This family of diseases is an ultra rare very heterogeneous and patients currently suffer from a dismal quality of life and early mortality.

No systemic therapies have been approved for this patient population and the only current therapy is surgery. We have two main updates for this program. Firstly, we have received our first IRB conditional approvals and hope to enroll our first patient in the upcoming months. Our collaborators at Gemelli Hospital in Rome will be presenting an oral presentation at the European Society of Human Genetics Conference in Gothenburg in mid-June, where we will highlight primarily our PROS patients.

The registration program will consist of one protocol divided into three cohorts. The first cohort we'll focus on Proteus syndrome, which we'll enroll at least 10 patients. The second cohort we'll focus on PROS family of overgrowth disorders and we'll enroll at least 20 patients. And the third group will be a signal generation arm that will include patients from either group that do not qualify for cohorts 1 and 2, but otherwise deemed eligible to benefit from therapy.

These cohorts will be open label and the primary endpoint will be response rate driven based on objective measurable criteria. We are currently enrolling additional sites and expect to begin dosing as soon as possible. With regards to our other programs for ARQ 751 the next generation AKT inhibitor, the signal generation work in oncology continues in the Phase Ib study and we plan to present data from this study in the second half of the year.

For derazantinib our FGFR inhibitor, our partners Basilea and Sinovant continue to implement their plans respectively for the registrational Phase II trial and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and initiate the clinical efforts in China.

With that summary, I would like to turn it over to Marc to go over the financials.

Marc Schegerin

Thank you, Brian. The Company reported a net loss of $10.3 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared with a net loss of $6.5 million or $0.07 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. As of March 31 of this year, the Company had a total of approximately $92.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Revenues in Q1 2019 were $1.3 million compared with revenues of $4.1 million in Q1 2018. Research and development revenue this quarter was comprised of $1.1 million of reimbursable clinical trial costs from our Sinovant licensing agreement and $0.2 million of revenue from reimbursable costs associated with our Basilea licensing agreement.

Research and development expense for Q1 2019 was $7.4 million compared with $5.8 million for Q1 2018. The $1.6 million increase was primarily due to higher outsource preclinical clinical and product development costs of $1.2 million and $0.4 million for labor related and other research and development costs.

General and administrative expense was $4.3 million in Q1 2019 compared with $2.4 million in Q1 2018. The $1.9 million increase was primarily due to higher labor related costs consisting of $1.3 million of non-recurring executive retirement costs and $0.5 million of stock-based compensation costs.

Our 2019 guidance has not changed we continue to expect to end the year with between $60 million and $63 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, revenues to range between $3 million and $5 million in a net loss ranging between $40 and $43 million, which translates to a net loss per share of $0.37 to $0.39.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Q&A. Operator, please feel free to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jonathan Chang of SVB Leerink. Your line is open.

David Ruch

Hey, guys. This is David Ruch on for Jonathan. Thanks for taking my questions and congratulations on the progress.

Paolo Pucci

Thank you.

David Ruch

First question, could you help set investor expectations for the EHA data in terms of the activity signals you'll be looking for? And how are you thinking about efficacy benchmarks in the fast-to-market patient populations?

Paolo Pucci

So for the efficacy, overall I go back to what I just say, we're highly confident that we'll show significantly incremental clinical activity, but equally from cohort 7 where we issued the highest dose that we have tested so far if you exclude cohort 8, but cohort 8 is just the beginning. So that's what we are expecting to show. We're highly confident that the clinical activity will be very interesting for investors as well as for the scientific community frankly.

I know that this is an investors call, but we are talking about fairly high science as well, the two things going in and obviously, and they'll connect at EHA. So we're looking forward to see everybody at EHA. We are also preserving the dataset for EHA because the totality of the dataset we believe will be highly informative for both investors and the scientific community.

As far as the benchmark, it's not so clear to talk about benchmarks. Jonathan has recently published one where we would – somewhere in his newest release, where he quotes two opinion leaders. If I remember, well that we're talking about benchmarks. Those vaccines are sensible. The benchmarks depend on what we'll do next. So let's talk about what we might do next step. We may pursue second and third line, CLL-mutated patients.

Second line as we described before, will be patients that have received ibrutinib progress with the mutation have seen venetoclax, received venetoclax or combination are there off and intolerant on third line, there will be patients that have received venetoclax or combination there off have the mutation and have progressed.

So in that case, the natural benchmark would be whatever will have been seen in the previous line of therapy, right. That will be venetoclax. The measurement will be somewhat below in terms of response rate what venetoclax has shown in that setting. Obviously, you have to differentiate for side effects. You have to differentiate for these patients be more tested in a way and spent then they will be in pure second line, et cetera, et cetera.

If you are instead looking at what we could be doing in Richter's transformation. If we were to find a signal in a Richter's transformation while that miransertib benchmark because essentially most studies don't even ongoing, don't even include those patients, which are considered among the hardest to treat and the one for which there is the yes therapeutic need.

So that that's as much as we can say. Obviously, as our plans for the next steps get for NAP. As we have discussion with regulatory authorities will be more informative about the benchmarks will pursue, which will ultimately be enshrined in a clinical trial to pursue.

David Ruch

Great. Thank you. And just one more from me. You've previously guided to cohort 8 as being the final dose cohort for the Phase I study? Could you just talk a little bit more about why you believe this is the case and your reasons for confidence that you're closing in on a recommended Phase II dose? Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

So first I need to correct your statement. It is not the final cohort. It’s the last cohort that we are dosing, so not final, but last cohort that we are dosing. We could go to cohort 8 because cohort 7 cleared for safety, and the number of other boxes checked.

We will observe these spaces. We’re very young in the observation of these patients cohort 8. I have to be specific, has not been clear for safety, yet. Hopefully, we'll be cleared once that cohort is clear then we will look at the totality of our data and see what we do, if that is going to be the last cohort or otherwise. At the minimum, if you assume the cohort 8 gets cleared for safety, he will help us, identify those range.

And so your question gives me the opportunity to clarify something. Cohort 7 at 65 milligram QD has already shown to be safe and has already shown to be a fee caches and has already shown that 65 milligram is very much in line to what we had expected.

Obviously, if we were to present out of the cohort 7 patients that Brian detailed more efficacy along the lines of the one patient that we have already declared. The C481S patients that we declared to be a responder a couple of months ago that has been respond and continues a responder.

Well then cohort 7 dosage would look a very viable one to bring forward. But we are – as I said the DJ's developing what we see so far is the developing positively and they will have to look at the data in its totality. We'll begin to do that at, yes.

David Ruch

Great, thank you.

Paolo Pucci

You're welcome.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Gregory Renza of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Gregory Renza

Hey guys. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations on all the progress.

Marc Schegerin

Thank you, Greg.

Gregory Renza

Hi, Paolo. I just wanted to get your view on how you were thinking about business development with respect to 531 as the cards are turning over there, but also as you comprehend your fuller portfolio of miransertib et cetera? And how have your views essentially been informed over time as the data, directionally is heading in the right direction. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

Yes. Well, now you will. So Greg excellent question, as we have shown in the past, we are always open for business, for business development. Peter, who's joining us today on the call. He's is always by the phone and he takes a calls and we discuss with people.

We are just a little bit selective in that. We have one the guiding principle that the partners that we might ended up working with need to help us to do incrementally more than we would have been able to do on our own now considering our capital resources as well as the importance in the our organization or resources.

If you follow that principle then 751 hormone-sensitive tumors is likely the drug where we would most benefit from embracing a partner. Miransertib in rare diseases is actually something that we believe we could pursue on our own and if anything a partner would come and play at a later time when one would want to expand geographically as much as possible commercial reach for the drug.

531 we are just fine doing on our own for now, as you could see we made a good progress. We have a partner quite frankly, we have a partner in the James at Ohio State that help us guide us through the last four years I would say, because this is a preclinical project that we share with them for since four years ago. And they have provided to us that hematology oncology expertise that we don't really have in our DNA because we are work mostly during our 30 years of career on solid tumors.

So a partner for 531 one would have to be somebody that brings additional hematology expertise and would allow us to expand dramatically if the EHA data begins to give that sense the program. But for now we are – so in that framework would Peter takes the calls that come in.

But for now we are counting of our own forces, our own organization, which however small has proven to be effective in the past and or our own capital resources that quite frankly, right now as sufficient to the operational plans that I have in front of me for this year and the way early part of next. I hope that in forms that gives you an answer of at least what the mindset in this. Obviously I cannot go into more specifics.

Gregory Renza

That's great. That's very helpful. I really appreciate that. And just one that quick one on the miransertib program, I just to put a finer point I know what it somewhat of an extended, but rapid the timeline if you will on that the potential enrollments and the developing the time on drug? I'm just curious, with respect to that signal generation cohort; would that be something that would see faster enrollment? Just as by nature of the filtering and exclusion of patients to find in the first registrational cohorts. And would that we potentially see data from that first and maybe just more generally how you would think about the data disclosures of certainly and these open label trials that those progress? Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

Brian, will answer that.

Brian Schwartz

I think you bring up a really good point. Discussions with the agencies because of the large heterogeneity of the disease and the fact that they wanted a very hard endpoint, we would be excluding potentially a large number of patients that could benefit. So the FDA asked us almost to take each patient as a single case study. So that once the drug gets approved, please got physicians will be able to try and match up different baselines, signs and symptoms to follow with the drug.

So for example, in that expanded cohort, we would look at multiple endpoints and be able to help the physician in that expanded group look for specific endpoints to assess drug efficacy. In addition quality of life as you know is also really important and pain and other softer measurements. And that expanded cohort will give us the ability to pull the Proteus, the PROS and the expansion cohort and get sufficient data to evaluate quality of life with the standard quality of life tools.

So it's really two fold, the sort of pick up all the heterogeneous groups that don't qualify for a hard measurement and then to try and get as much data on safety and quality of life as we could.

Paolo Pucci

And find a signal generation, we are still open for business although in more selectively with our compassionate use program. We know that if there is a family with a child affected by this disorder, somewhere in the interior of Brazil is highly unlikely and we have one as a matter of fact or in the mountains over Peru and we have another one there as well.

It's hard for us to ever reach them with a clinical trials even with the arm three, and we believe we have an obligation to do the best that we can. If there is a sponsor physician, reach those patients with some hope through our miransertib. So we are still open for business for that and that will also continue to generate hopefully important signals for the use of miransertib, Proteus and PROS.

Gregory Renza

Great. Really appreciate it. And I look forward to EHA.

Paolo Pucci

As well, see you there.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Chad Messer of Needham & Company. Your line is open.

Chad Messer

Great. Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Very excited for EHA this year.

Paolo Pucci

Chad, the data, if you look at our presentations, we presented 531 three times, all of them are congresses last year. I think you said [indiscernible] went to EHA and you were at EHA and went to ASH, then we gave one update only and then it’s natural for us to go to EHA. And we're confident that the data will continue to look incremental. There is another month and a half of data we need to collect. This is a Phase I trial obviously so that it's important, but yes, we are excited about going to EHA as well, Chad. Sorry for that. Let us go on with your question, please.

Chad Messer

Yes. I was just wondering for the one patient responder with the C481S mutation. You said it was confirmed CR. I was just wondering if you can disclose whether that response was deepening or is that something I'm going to have to wait for Amsterdam for it.

Peter Lawrence

Yes. It will be in the presentation. We wanted to disclose that patient because obviously haven’t disclose that as a responder, I think is only fair that we also update on the status of that responder having disclosed that patient already. If that’s been a non-confirmed responder, we would have – we will update it just as well because we think it’s fair to do so given that the information on that patient was out turned out to be a responder. More details we'll provide in the presentation.

Chad Messer

Chad Messer

Paolo Pucci

Brian, do you want to add anything.

Brian Schwartz

Yes. Chad, I mean, just to remind everyone, in our last call we said there was a reduction in 88% of the size of that patient's lymph nodes and that continues to be in the same top range.

Chad Messer

Okay, great. And then just on miransertib, you commented that you've got some additional sites you're working with there. What is the target number of sites for that and what's the sort of geographical spread?

Brian Schwartz

The geographical spread is, is U.S. focused because they have a network of hospitals, and then a number of countries in Europe and Latin America and really focused where they are centers of excellence treating, for example, in Italy, in Rome, in France, in Dijon, in Spain, around Barcelona. So to focus on the centers of excellence and then to draw on the experience in the U.S. of the Vascular Anomaly geneticists that are forming a consortium and pretty much all the big pediatric hospitals in the U.S.

Paolo Pucci

Yes. Brian and I, Chad as we are saying, we were in Europe for about 10 days for 531 and for miransertib. I have to say 531 is fairly self explanatory to everybody. You go to a top CLL opinion leader in Italy, Germany or France. You show that they get a no problem. It's easy to understand strategy. It’s a very exciting scientific endeavor for them given that they're kind of tie working with the third, the fourth irreversible inhibitor, and they're more interested in okay, what comes after the dose and that's the goal inhibitors.

For miransertib, it is a little bit more mixed, because some sites really fitted very well to the endeavor that we have in front of us. Some other side where Brian and I were very hopeful didn't fit nearly as well as we adopt, because they were mostly, surgery, sites for surgery.

And it turns out that some of those sites might have the patients, but we will have to work and a referral system so that those patients get treated because oftentimes the site where the searches are performed don't have the extended team that will care for a patient holistically, in a clinical trial. So in some sites we have work to do. It's still a little bit earlier to give a specific number of site, but I would say that no fewer than 15 sites.

Chad Messer

15 sites, yes.

Paolo Pucci

Yes. So no fewer than 15 to be precise right now, it will be the answer. Okay.

Chad Messer

Okay, great. Thank you.

Paolo Pucci

But Chad, they might be spread because you have three sites in Italy, two sites in Australia and one site in Peru, one side then in Brazil. So it's a significant logistical endeavor that we have in front of us. I don't want to sugarcoat.

Chad Messer

All right, great. Thanks guys.

Paolo Pucci

You're welcome.

Operator

George Zavoico

Hi. Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the update – Brian. So you mentioned – first question of the 531, you mentioned that you've got 100%, BTK reduction. I guess in cohort 7, so obviously in cohort 8 you've got to as well. Are you thinking perhaps the duration of 100% reduction in activity will add to efficacy or is there some sort of pharmacokinetic limit that you think will be sufficient for Optima efficacy?

Peter Lawrence

I think George, as we've mentioned before, we look at three separate things out PK, which we've exceeded now at the 65 milligram comfortably that we know that based on the preclinical models we work. The second thing is we always wanted to make sure that we've got a 100% BTK knockdown.

And the essay, we've always said has a little bit of variability in this last cohort that’s its very strong, the knockdown. But we saw good knocked down from a few cohorts earlier as well. But this one is looking as complete knockdown. I think the third piece which will guide the dosing now is the efficacy and that will go through with everyone around the EHA.

Paolo Pucci

Another rationale for a cohort 8 is purely clinical. In the reminder, we gave people today about having recruited and being treating the first-week, the proclamation patients. We are well aware and so are the sites that that we bring our site trial that we work with – that with tackling a monster there, a Richter transformation, the very bad condition for which there is not much available these days.

And you can imagine that he's worthwhile through the lead, and we didn't reasons for us to try to get to a dose that might help us not only address the more common B cell malignancies that are treated by these kind of inhibitors, but also those were the there's been failures.

And the drug was selected among a number of drugs that we had as candidate for IND four years ago together with a Dr. Byrd at Ohio State. To have a profile in terms of kinase inhibition profile. There might have utility for those kinds of harder to treat malignancies. And now we're beginning to test that profile a doses that we judge are becoming irrelevant.

George Zavoico

My second question about Richter's transformation, you have one patient in so far without condition. What are your plans or what are the hurdles you have to reach and crossover and to be able to expand into more of Richter’s patients. And would that be an expansion of the current trial? I imagine it would be.

Brian Schwartz

So as you guys are away, as soon as we get to the recommended Phase II dose, we'll expand into a number of cohorts based on OSU published data in cancer discovery. We so efficacy in the Richter’s model, so we always wanted a test it, we were lucky enough to get a Richter's transformation patient in the Phase I dose escalation portion. And we'll share that data with you.

But you're right, George, the hurdle for Richter's transformation is relatively low in the even first or second line setting and it could be a potential fast to market strategy as a survival is really short the progression free survival is really short in the debt patient population. So it's another potential fast to market opportunity behind our lead opportunity the C481S-mutant group.

George Zavoico

And I mentioned that Richter’s patient failed ibrutinib or it was second line or third line.

Brian Schwartz

So he transformed he wasn't a number of therapies, including ibrutinib for his CLL and then transform that received our chop and then progressed and then came on to the study.

Paolo Pucci

So that gives me the opportunity to say that although we are positive on the data right now, as of today, as of this minute, as it does developing an hour update today, they fully reflects what we have seen up to today. We remain that here as well with some challenges. And one of the challenges is that the patients that I'd been recruited in the trial being a Phase I trial. I still a relatively heavily pretreated them.

So we are probably, as I said in calls before we seeing any safety signals that we are seeing needs to be put in the context of those patients being spent physically through a number of prior therapies and being a fifth, fourth and such a lines, and any efficacy that we're seeing also needs to be seen in the light of the drug having to overcome a greater hurdle to show efficacy that we would normally have to overcome in a properly recruited trial with very strict inclusion criteria. But it's an opportunity for signal generation as well, and if the drug is stronger, he will come through.

George Zavoico

Thank you for that. Very heavily pretreated patient clearly. And my final question, quick question, for the miransertib cohorts 1, 2, what was the age range that you're enrolling patients at? How lower are you going in age? How young?

Brian Schwartz

So for Proteus syndrome, it’s two to 18 because based on the NIH data, that's when the growth of the CCTNs have been well documented. And then for PROS disease, it's two to 13 because that is based on the PROS studies conducted before.

George Zavoico

Okay, great. Thank you very much for all that. Thank you.

Brian Schwartz

You're welcome, George. Take care.

Operator

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you for the question. I really appreciate it.

Paolo Pucci

You’re welcome.

Hartaj Singh

Thanks, Paolo, Brian. You might've addressed these questions already, so I apologize. One is, Paolo or Brian, I know that post-ASH we had talked about, you'd have the first scan done, you'd nine patients at that time of significant tumor shrinkage. You're planning on the second scan in the second quarter, can you just walk us through a little bit of just how you sort of – how that works, how many more patients you're scanning in that second quarter, how much more duration you're seeing, and what portion of that were making into EHA? And then I just got a follow-up question on just what you're thinking about in terms of the dose expansion.

Paolo Pucci

So we have indeed updated, but let repeat for everybody. Cohort 7 specifically at 65 milligram QD, and I'm reading from my script. The total six CLL, SLL patients, all with C481S mutation remain available and that received at least one post-treatment scan and this is assessment. This includes already the confirmed PR and that's as much detail as we provided today in our script Hartaj. So go ahead Brian.

Brian Schwartz

So in addition to those six, Hartaj, we will present the entire cohort will incorporate the patients another DLBCL and MCL and the patient who we declared to have the DLT. In addition to that, the patients who were on 45 that we presented at ASH who have been dose increased and we'll all have received the disease assessment. We now scanning the long-term patients every six months. So some of the really long-term patients may miss the scan between, I think there's only risk of one. Every other one will have at least another scan in the dataset, but the majority will receive at least one scan.

Paolo Pucci

Yes. And as in the past, whatever we will have been able to QA by the time of the presentation we'll present. We'll have not been QA, we will not present.

Hartaj Singh

Great. That's fantastic. I mean EHA and ASH are going to be both very exciting this year for you all. The second question I had was just in terms of, I think at ASH, it also given some color around the number of prior therapies. I mean you were seeing very heavily pretreated patients, seven lines I believe your CLL patients, four lines with lymphoma.

And then we'd also talked about maybe, how you could address about gaining to a third line kind of setting. Is that something that you look to do in the dose expansion that you could stratify patients by the line also off that they're getting a treatment and for you will get more data, again to identify more fast market opportunities?

Brian Schwartz

I think there is two things Hartaj, as we've move through the trial, there are some patients that are now third line, so a little bit better patients have come in, but the vast majority of numerous lines of therapy.

The second thing is there's two things. One, you would always like to get much earlier patients, but if our data in the latest setting looks really good, we would have to discuss with KOL. How we deal with prior lines of therapy and how we deal with when they got the prior of brutal faraway from ibrutinib, the patients were treat acalabrutinib, the patients were treated. But in our current feeling is that the earlier we can get the patients that greater likelihood we're going to see higher clinical efficacy.

Hartaj Singh

That makes sense, Brian. Then just my last question is, in terms of whether at EHA or ASH, there has been some therapies more recently approved venetoclax et cetera. Maybe you might even see some patients, might be getting some form of CAR-T or something. Would you break that out so that we will see aside from the regular standard of care? We could also see responses by patients who are on some of the more new approved therapy. And again, thank you.

Brian Schwartz

Yes. We will be able to say some of that in the EHA poster for sure. You always limited in how much you can actually say in those quick presentations. But we will try and give color on that. I must say CAR-T we haven't seen any patients that have gone through CAR-T's. I think we've seen one or two boss specifics, but no one with CAR-T and then as illustrated in the ASH post.

We've seen a fair number with prior venetoclax. So it's a real mix right now, Hartaj. My experience in dealing with these type of trials, as clinical data comes. So it's easier to convincing investigators to treat patients earlier in an earlier setting. So I think it's going to cut quite nicely.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you all. Great update.

Brian Schwartz

You're welcome.

Operator

Marc Schegerin

Thanks very much. That concludes today's call. Thanks everyone for joining.

