The Market For Protein: It's Beyond Meat

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Kyle Yeatman as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Beyond Meat (BYND) is generating a lot of headwind being the first plant-based protein company to go public. Health trends are pushing consumers to seek healthier alternatives to processed meats, and Beyond Meat is meeting that need. Revenues are skyrocketing, and even though the company is not profitable to date, it has great potential.

Beyond Meat is a unique up and coming food company offering healthy alternatives to animal derived meats. Founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat is in the business of producing plant-based meat, poultry, and pork substitutes. Their product known as the Beyond Burger is currently sold at 11,000 out of the 17,000 grocery stores it does business with. Filing for an IPO in November 2018, Beyond Meat should be going public in the coming weeks at a price of around $19 to $21 per share while offering a total of 8.75 million shares. Through the IPO, the company is hoping to raise $183.3 million which they plan to put back into marketing and supply chain as well as investing in new manufacturing spaces.

The underwriters of the IPO are:

Credit Suisse

JPMorgan

Goldman Sachs

The co-managers of the deal are:

BofA Merrill Lynch

Jefferies

William Blair

Source: S-1

Overview of Company and Industry

Beyond Meat believes that plant-based meat is for any consumer because the 4 key building blocks of meat are also found in the plant kingdom: protein, fat, trace minerals, and water. Because of this, more than just vegans are exposed to the possibility of consuming one of their burgers. This is why Beyond Meat does not plan to market their products to just those that identify as vegans. Instead, the company wants their product to sell next to meat products in grocery stores. Only about 5% of the population consider themselves vegetarian or vegan, which is why they are targeting meat eaters. Source: S-1

Currently, Beyond Meats products are sold at Whole Foods and the restaurant chains TGIF, Carl’s Jr., and A&W. It just announced that its products would be coming to retail locations throughout Canada as well, so it is working to expand to new markets. Also, Tyson Foods (TSN), who recently held a stake in Beyond Meat, sold it prior to the IPO after investing $34 million from 2016 to 2017. It is not clear yet whether Tyson wanted to leave their position or Beyond Meat requested it.

Since it classifies itself as meat, it has a lot of competition in the meat industry as well as that of plant-based protein. Some of its competitors in the meat industry include Cargill Meat Solutions, JBS USA (OTCQX:JBSAY), and Tyson Foods. In the plant-based industry, it competes with Boca Foods, Gardein, Turtle Island Foods, and many others. The chart below depicts the meat substitute industry market (in billions) from the past year as well as what it is expected to reach in the years 2023 and 2025:

Source: Business Wire, Kyle Yeatman, Markets and Markets

A Look at Past and Future Finances

Beyond Meat’s financial performance indicates positive future outlook:

Revenue growth increased 101% from 2016 to 2017 and 170% from 2017 to 2018.

The company as of 2018 finally reported positive gross profit, an increase in 902% from 2017.

As long as health trends and consumer preferences do not alter, we believe that there is a possibility for Beyond Meat to be acquired. A young, growth company like Beyond Meat could be an attractive purchase for a company like Tyson looking to diversify their product line.

Source: Beyond Meat, INC Form S-1 Filed 2018 11-16

Investment-Related Risks

Within the meat substitute industry, there are a few risks associated with Beyond Meat:

One area of caution to take when looking into BYND deals with the fact that they have yet to see a positive net income. As seen in the income statement above, Beyond Meat saw a loss of $30.38 million in 2017 followed by another negative net income of $29.89 million in 2019. While their net revenue has more than doubled from 2018 to 2019, they still did not turn a profit. Even though this may be true, based on our valuation of the company, we can see it potentially turning a profit soon, especially with the coming IPO and its plans to reinvest the proceeds to better itself. This is because they are different than the traditional meat substitute business in the sense that they are selling their product as a plant-based meat instead of a meat replacement.

Another risk that could impact Beyond Meat deals with one of the main ingredients that is used in its products: pea protein. It notes that it gets its source of pea protein from a single supplier which has caused problems in the past with delays in delivery. This supplier accounted for around 79% of Beyond Meat’s net revenues throughout the first three quarters of the 2018 fiscal year. The price Beyond Meat pays for their supply of pea protein could be affected by a number of events, such as bad weather, poor harvest seasons, pests, and changing conditions in the economy.

While Beyond Meat produces their own product, a sizable portion of their revenue originates from co-manufacturers it works with. Two of their most significant co-manufacturers, CLW Foods LLC and FLP Foods LLC, produce some of Beyond Meat’s best-selling products. The uncertainty here is that there is no formal contract between the parties involved. This leaves the opportunity for the co-manufacturers to change or even end their association with Beyond Meat, which could affect the ability for it to make and sell its product.

The market for plant-based alternatives for meat could be heating up in the coming years. Tyson recently sold its 6.5% position in Beyond Meats a week before Beyond Meat’s planned IPO. At the current valuation of 1.2 billion, this would make Tyson’s sale of stock worth $79 million. Recent reports indicate this sale is more than likely due to Tyson creating their own form of plant based meat. Tyson confirmed these theories in a statement issued to CNBC. They are currently in the process of creating a new business intended to provide alternative protein. New products associated with this business will be rolled out this summer. If Tyson and other large companies start diversifying their product line, the available market for plant-based meat could become very competitive for Beyond Meat, and they would be challenged to grow at the rate they currently are.

Valuation of Stock Using EBITDA Method

We valued the stock using an EBITDA FCFF method. The company currently has debt of $30.388 million and equity of $262.74 million. The company’s equity was valued at $78.94 million, and they expect to generate $183.8 million from the IPO. This brought the company’s pro forma weighted distribution to 10% debt, 90% equity. We used the WACC as a substitute for the rate of return, which amounted to 12.6%. We used this as the rate to discount our cash flows to the current year using the net present value function in Microsoft Excel. This brought Beyond Meat’s market cap to $2,374,810,590, which, when divided by the shares outstanding of 57,433,044, derived a stock price of $41.35.

Source: Kyle Yeatman, Bloomberg Terminal, S-1

Source: Kyle Yeatman, S-1

Overall Risk to Market: Beta

To find the expected beta of Beyond Meat when it goes public, we looked at the betas of some of their competitors (Maple Leaf Foods (MFI), Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC), etc.) and found an average of them. We then used this average, a tax rate of 21%, and the debt/equity ratio we calculated to find the unlevered beta which helped in determining the levered beta of 0.94. We then plugged the levered beta into the cost of equity formula along with Beyond Meat’s risk-free rate of 2.6% and expected growth rate of 6.5%. We implied a small cap premium risk of 5% and added it to the cost of equity to find a final cost of equity of 13.7%

Source: Kyle Yeatman, Bloomberg Terminal

Summary

Beyond Meat has room to grow in the current market. Choosing to market the product to more than just vegans has been a strength for the company. Currently, 93% of people who have tried the Beyond Burger do not consider themselves to be vegetarian or vegan, and this is their most popular product. The company has done well to market their Beyond Burger, but hopefully, in the future, they work on developing a more diversified product line.

Source: Carnivore Approved. Instagram @Beyondmeat

If the company plays their cards right, an investment in Beyond Meat could be a solid growth play with a large upside and limited risk. We feel that they could be a worthwhile investment based on our findings. With their exceptional growth and position in the plant-based market, Beyond Meat could become a front-runner in the industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.