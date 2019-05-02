Enbridge: This 6% Income Machine Is A Dividend Seekers Dream

The energy infrastructure industry is one of my favorite sectors for dividends and Enbridge Inc. (ENB) is one of my top picks in the sector. ENB is one of the leading energy delivery companies in North America which moves roughly two-thirds of Canada's crude oil exports to the United States, transports around 20% of the natural gas consumed in the U.S and operates North Americas third largest natural gas utility by consumer count. ENB is diversified throughout liquid pipelines, natural gas pipelines and utilities & power which is why they are one of my top picks in the space. ENB has paid a dividend for over 64 years and in December of 2018, the board announced another 10% increase to ENB's dividend. With a dividend which currently sits at $2.952 per share (Canadian) and an average compound annual growth rate of 12.1% for the past 20 years, ENB is a dividend seekers dream. I believe ENB is undervalued and I am happy to hold ENB and let my dividends compound while I wait for the share price to appreciate.

(Source: Enbridge)

The crude oil and liquid pipeline business segment

Enbridge operates 8,626 miles of active crude pipelines in the United States and 8,409 of active crude pipelines in Canada which connect millions of people to the energy they need. The 17,035 miles of crude pipeline across North America is the world's largest crude oil and liquids transportation system. ENB delivers more than 3 million barrels of crude oil and liquids on a daily basis throughout North America. Over the past decade, ENB has a 99.99971% safe delivery record on the 24.6 billion barrels which have been delivered via their transportation system. 25% of the crude oil produced in North America, 63% of the US-bound Canadian exports and 30% of the total crude oil imports within the U.S are moved through ENB's pipelines. On any single day, ENB is the largest single conduit of oil in the U.S as they transport almost 80 separate commodities which include ten types of refined products.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation April 2019)

Natural Gas Pipelines

ENB's Natural Gas network transports roughly 18% of all the gas consumed in the United States. The gas transmission and midstream pipelines cover approximately 26,000 miles across 31 states in the U.S, five Canadian provinces and reach offshore into the Gulf of Mexico. This system connects North America's largest natural gas supply basins with the largest demand centers which include New York, Chicago, and Vancouver. This infrastructure as a whole transports roughly 19.4 Bcf of natural gas, 3.1 Bcf/d of processing capacity and 159.3 Bcf of net working storage.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation April 2019)

Utilities and Power

ENB's third business segment sets them apart from other energy infrastructure plays as they compete in utilities and power in addition to transporting different types of energy sources. Currently, 3.7 million residential, commercial, institutional and industrial customers get their gas delivered through Enbridge Gas Inc. Enbridge Gas is the largest utility in North American on a volume basis as over 2.5 Bcf/d of natural gas are distributed throughout Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and New York. Enbridge gas has a long history of 170 years distributing gas and their network has grown to incorporate 92,500 miles of gas distribution mainlines and service lines. This massive network also features 278.7 Bcf net working storage with much of its capacity located at the Dawn hub in Ontario.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation April 2019)

Over the years ENB has been diversifying its power segment by growing a substantial renewable energy business unit. ENB's renewable portfolio includes onshore & offshore wind, solar and geothermal projects across North America and Europe. Between the projects which are in service and under construction, ENB has roughly 1,750 megawatts of net renewable generation capacity which is enough energy to power 700,000 homes. ENB has 20 wind farms in operation and under construction which will account for 1,643 megawatts of net power generation. ENB estimates that 668,211 homes will be powered from their wind generation projects. ENB's solar operations round out their renewable portfolio as it generates 152 megawatts of power. The power generation from solar will power 15,188 homes.

Enbridge has $16 billion of secured capital projects slated for 2019 & 2020 with $5-6 billion in annual self-funding projects projected for post-2020 organic growth

One of the things I look for in any company is a roadmap for growth. It's critical for an organization in any business to have a plan to increase their revenues and not become stagnant. The beautiful thing about the energy is humans can't live without continuous sustainable energy. Almost every area of life is touched by energy in one form or another and the projections indicate that the utilization of energy will continue to increase through 2040. I believe that BP p.l.c (BP) puts out some of the best free research you can read if you're interested in the energy landscape. BP has indicated that the energy demand will continue to grow substantially through 2040 lead by China and India. In BP's outlook, they are projecting that from 2020 - 2040 oil will increase a bit and taper off and natural gas & renewables will show the most growth as coal starts to decrease. The energy mix of the next 20 years sets up well for Enbridge as they have a solid infrastructure to move crude oil products and natural gas. As the demand for energy increases more fossil fuels will be produced then transported through ENB's system generating increased revenues for shareholders.

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2019 Edition)

Enbridge should see many years of growth due to the combination of their capital growth projects and the increasing demand of energy. In 2019 ENB has $3 billion of growth projects coming online lead by the Hohe See Wind & Expansion project in Germany and the PennEast Pipeline Project. ENB acquired a 50% ownership stake in the 497-megawatt Hohe See Offshore Wind Project 90 kilometers off the German coast. This project is protected by the German governments offshore wind incentive structure where the power generated by the project will receive long-term fixed pricing for periods of 20 years. This wind farm will consist of 71 turbines which will be in service in late 2019 and ENB's partnership with EnBW has an option for an additional planned 112-megawatt expansion for the Hohe See wind farm. The PennEast Pipeline Project is a natural gas pipeline which is estimated to be 118 miles in length and will transport 1.1 Bcf/d. ENB has a 20% stake in this project which will support the growing demand for energy needed in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This project will transport enough natural gas to serve 4.7 million homes between the two states.

In 2020+ ENB has $13 billion across ten capital projects budgeted led by the Line 3 Replacement in Canada and the United States and the T-South Expansion. The Line 3 Replacement Program in Canada will cost an estimated $5.3 billion (Canadian) and $2.9 billion for the U.S portion. This pipeline is a crude oil and liquids pipeline which will be 1031 miles in length and transport light, medium and heavy crude. The expected initial capacity is 760,000 barrels per day. The T-South Reliability and Expansion Program will upgrade and enhance the southern portion of ENB's natural gas transmission system which stretches from Chetwynd British Columbia to the Canadian / U.S border. This project will replace old compressor station units, adding an additional compressor station and making small upgrades throughout the system. This will allow ENB to accommodate a peak day average of up to 190 MMcf/d of capacity in natural gas throughout this system.

Dividend

ENB offers a quality dividend which has been paid to shareholders for over 64 years. It's often stated that the safest dividend is one which has just been increased. When a company pays part of their earnings out as a dividend to shareholders it represents stability in the company and diligent future planning. ENB has increased its dividend for 24 years and has stated that 2018-2020 will have annual dividend increases of 10%. Over the past 24 years, ENB's dividend has grown at an average compound annual growth rate of 11%. ENB's dividend is quite safe as the payout ratio is below 65% of the distributable cash flow. This should be music to any divined seekers ears because with a sub 65% payout ratio combined with a post-2020 $5-$6 billion annual self-funding capital growth program the past of substantial dividend increases should continue to occur.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation April 2019)

Enbridge is setting themselves up for strategic growth opportunities

The current and future investments ENB is making in their capital growth projects should fuel their distributable cash flow at a rate of 5-7% post-2020. This will be led by strategic growth opportunities from their three core businesses. The liquid pipelines growth projects including Mainline toll framework, throughput optimization, toll indexing, and efficiency and productivity should add 2-3% annual business growth post-2020. The mainline optimizations will provide an opportunity to increase market access pipelines by up to 350kbpd.

ENB's gas transmission segment is what I am most excited about because of the global outlook on energy exports. The EIA Annual Energy Outlook published on 1/24/2019 indicates two important metrics which should benefit ENB tremendously. First, the United States will become a net energy exporter after 2020 and second the U.S net exports of natural gas will continue to grow through 2050. ENB should recognize increased revenues from their existing infrastructure and expedited growth from additional capacity coming online compounded with increased exports of natural gas.

(Source: EIA Annual Energy Outlook 2019)

ENB's strategic growth projects are positioned for significant growth in for key regions which include Western Canada, Northeast & New England, Gulf Coast Markets and Southeast Markets. The Northeast & New England present a $1-3 Billion opportunity as commercial and residential load growth increase, the incremental demand drives Marcellus gas expansion opportunities and through exporting LNG. The southeast markets have a $1-2 billion opportunity as the continued growth in natural gas-fired power generation fulfills the demand in Florida's capacity as it is expected to increase by more than 15% by 2026. The gulf coast markets are witnessing a natural gas demand which should drive growth opportunities between $2-4 billion. Exports to the Gulf Coast and Mexico will increase as the Texas Eastern, Brazoria Interconnector Gas and Valley Crossing assets are integrated to deliver LNG to markets in the Gulf Coast and Mexico. Western Canada has the most potential growth prospects as the growing supply presents infrastructure opportunities. Through pipeline expansions at the T-North, T-South, and Alliance, NGL infrastructure solutions and Greenfield LNG Enbridge is positioned to capitalize on $4-6 billion in gas & NGL pipeline opportunities and %5-10 billion in LNG opportunities.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation April 2019)

Conclusion

Enbridge is a true North American Bellwether Infrastructure Company delivering 25% of the crude oil and 18% of the natural gas transported across North America. Unlike other energy infrastructure plays, ENB is diversified across liquids pipelines, gas transmission, and utilities. All of the reports I have read which include the reports from FERC, the EIA all indicate that the population and demand for energy will continue to increase throughout 2040. Companies such as ENB should thrive in this type of environment as a continuous demand in energy should result in more fuels being transported throughout their system. ENB's current and future growth projects should increase their distributable cash flows and continue their impressive track record of dividend increases. Shareholders just got a 10% dividend increase and are slated for an additional 10% in 2020 with projections of 5-7% DCF growth beyond 2020. ENB is a dividend seekers dream as they are positioned for future growth which should not only continue the 24 years of dividend increases but drive the share price higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.