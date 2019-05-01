Sarepta: Buy The Pfizer Selloff

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) had a rough day after a rough few months as Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) conference call highlighted an upcoming gene therapy data release for its DMD candidate PF-06939926. This early data release for Pfizer should be taken with a grain of salt as the road to DMD drug success is littered with failures for many companies. Sarepta has a stranglehold on the DMD space with additional candidates coming to market in the near future and gene therapy results that Pfizer can only hope to replicate. With plenty of catalysts for its own pipeline in the coming months, stick with the clear DMD leader in the space and use this latest sell the news opportunity as a great entry point or to add to current positions.

Pfizer plans to report preliminary data from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating its mini-dystrophin gene therapy candidate PF-06939926 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy at the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy conference this coming June. This latest news sent shares of Sarepta tumbling even though any direct competition to its FDA approved DMD drug Exondys 51 is potentially still years away.

Data by YCharts

First off, Pfizer's data will be very preliminary with potentially 2-month biopsy data expected for all 6 patients along with some 12-month data for 2-3 of the patients including the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate given in two different doses. Pfizer does not expect the primary study's completion until May of 2020 with the full results not expected until May of 2024. This is a potentially long road of hope to follow while Sarepta fortifies and secures its monopoly in the DMD space with years of Exondys 51 use (~13% of the DMD population) plus additional DMD candidates golodirsen's (~8% of the DMD population) potential approval scheduled for August of 2019 and casimersen's (~8% of the DMD population) potential approval coming in Q1 of 2020.

Sarepta's gene therapy results have been phenomenal so far setting a high bar for competitors like Pfizer to follow. Sarepta's initial gene therapy results caused a 37.5% spike in the company's share price as well as some memorable quotes such as "If you want to own something really transformative, buy this stock," from Baird analyst Brian Skorney. RBC called the results "dramatic and far exceeding expectations" while JPMorgan said Sarepta was "Transitioning to the next emerging large-cap". This is what Pfizer's data reveal will be compared against as Sarepta's gene therapy results continue to impress and even non-scientists can easily see the difference in results from its gene therapy treatment.

Slide from JPMorgan's 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Sarepta currently has a monopoly in the DMD space because the path to DMD drug approval has been fraught with many failures over the past years for many companies. These include Solid Biosciences Inc.'s (SLDB) SGT-001 candidate whose first participant experienced a severe reaction requiring hospitalization. Summit Therapeutics' (SMMT) DMD candidate ezutromid crashed and burned causing an 80% drop in that company's share price. Even Pfizer itself has not been immune as its Phase II DMD drug candidate domagrozumab failed to meet its study's endpoints in August of 2018 and was discontinued.

Even if Pfizer beats the odds and finds continued success with its candidate PF-06939926, the DMD space is not a zero sum game as there should be room for multiple drugs and companies as there are still a ton of unmet needs in the DMD population. Competition will eventually come for Sarepta in the DMD space, but most of the potential competition continues to be years away from any potential commercialization.

Sarepta has a moat already set up for its Exondys 51 drug with follow on candidates golodirsen and casimersen soon potentially providing reinforcements to this moat. Completion of Sarepta's Essence study later this year could also serve as the confirmatory study that the FDA required upon Exondys 51's conditional approval in 2016. This would significantly derisk the company's current and future commercial pipeline along with potentially opening up the door to official European commercial approval. Sarepta also continues to be a leader in the gene therapy race with results of its lead gene therapy candidate at least one year ahead of Pfizer's candidate.

The selloff in Sarepta's stock price continues as the last few months have been disappointing for shareholders as the latest Pfizer news on the upcoming data release for its DMD candidate PF-06939926 is stirring potential fear of competition in the space. This should not be a huge fear for Sarepta shareholders as there is potentially room in the DMD space for multiple companies and drugs. DMD continues to be a very difficult disease to treat as candidate failures have occurred for many companies including Pfizer itself in the space. Sarepta continues to form an impressive moat in the DMD space with additional candidates potentially coming to market soon as its gene therapy data continues to impress in each successive data release. Use this latest sell the news opportunity to add to a current position in Sarepta or to initiate a new position in Sarepta as the risk/reward scenario for the company at this stock price is currently very favorable. I continue to be long Sarepta with no intent on selling shares any time soon. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRPT, SMMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.