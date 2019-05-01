IPO Update: Parsons Proposes Terms For $500 Million IPO

Although its recent results are somewhat uneven, PSN is operating in a solid growth market and the IPO appears reasonably priced.

The employee-controlled firm provides systems integration services to the U.S. federal government.

Parsons Corporation has filed to raise $500 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Parsons Corporation (PSN) has filed to raise $500 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides systems integration services to U.S. federal and other government agencies.

PSN is a long-time government contractor operating in a growing systems integration market and the IPO appears reasonably valued.

Company & Technology

Centreville, Virginia-based Parsons was founded in 1944 to provide systems integration, software development, program management and critical mission support for the cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, connected communities, physical infrastructure, military training, and mobility industries.

Management is headed by Charles L. Harrington, who has been with the firm for over 30 years and is currently on the board of directors at AES Corporation and J.G. Boswell Company.

Parsons has developed a long-lasting client relationship with the US military, intelligence agencies as well as various state and local governments and agencies.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Parsons

The company provides integration solutions for large digital and physical systems throughout the entire product lifecycle, including design, implementation, testing as well as verification.

Parsons’ software engineers and developers are tasked with the design, development, integration, operation, and maintenance of mission-critical software applications and systems across the cyber, intelligence, defense and commercial sectors.

The company’s military-oriented services include “mission training, protecting national airspace, fighting infectious diseases, digitizing the health environment, performing contingency operations and providing operations and maintenance for physical infrastructure.”

Parsons sees cybersecurity, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud applications as the key technology investments to further expand its offerings.

Customer Acquisition

Indirect and G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have been largely stable in the past three years, per the table below:

Indirect, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2018 16.8% 2017 16.8% 2016 17.2%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of indirect G&A spend, was 1.2x in the most recent year.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Market Research Media, the U.S. federal cybersecurity market is projected to reach $22 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 12% between 2017 and 2022.

The company provides other types of services, such as military training, development, and maintenance of mission-critical software applications, as well as complex systems integration, among others.

Major areas of investment will be centered around the growing frequency and intensity of cyber attacks, mainly to address vulnerabilities and harden up critical infrastructure.

Management states that the budget of the U.S. intelligence community for 2019 was estimated at around $81 billion and has grown at a CAGR of 5% since 2017.

Moreover, the global infrastructure market was valued at $712.4 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% between 2018 and 2021, according to Fitch Solutions.

The connected communities market was expected to reach $921 million in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2018 and 2021, according to Bloomberg Government.

Major competitors that provide U.S. federal solutions include:

CACI International (CACI)

Leidos Holdings (LDOS)

Science Applications International (SAIC)

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

CSRA

The Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

Northrop Grumman (NOC)

Perspecta (PRSP)

ManTech International (MANT)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

PSN’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven but recently increased topline revenue

Growing gross profit

Slightly increased gross margin

Continued increase in operating income

Growing cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $3,560,508,000 18.0% 2017 $3,017,011,000 -0.7% 2016 $3,039,191,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $765,503,000 24.1% 2017 $616,871,000 1.5% 2016 $607,998,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2018 21.50% 2017 20.45% 2016 20.01% Operating Income Period Operating Income EBITDA Margin 2018 $205,008,000 5.8% 2017 $150,702,000 5.0% 2016 $35,407,000 1.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $284,634,000 2017 $265,029,000 2016 $198,559,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $228.1 million in cash and $1.66 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $255.8 million.

IPO Details

PSN intends to sell 18.5 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $27.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $500 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $2.86 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.16%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to fund the IPO Dividend of $52.1 million, repay the outstanding balance of $150.5 million under our Term Loan and repay outstanding indebtedness under our Revolving Credit Facility.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Wells Fargo Securities, Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, MUFG, and Scotiabank.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,609,747,937 Enterprise Value $2,857,271,937 Price / Sales 0.73 EV / Revenue 0.80 EV / EBITDA 13.94 Earnings Per Share $2.24 Total Debt To Equity -1.84 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 19.16% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $27.00 Net Free Cash Flow $255,790,000 Revenue Growth Rate 18.01%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

As a reference, PSN’s clearest public comparable would be CACI International; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric CACI International Parsons Variance Price / Sales 1.02 0.73 -28.1% EV / Revenue 1.23 0.80 -34.8% EV / EBITDA 12.53 13.94 11.2% Earnings Per Share $10.41 $2.24 -78.5% Revenue Growth Rate 5.6% 18.0% 224.6%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 7, 2019.

