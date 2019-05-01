My Update On Altria's Cigarette Volume Declines And Juul's Performance

Whilst I find these results concerning and require caution, I still believe it's too early to be alarmed until more volume data is released over the coming quarters.

Since this is the third largest quarterly year on year decline in over 20 years, this is concerning as they've had other quarters of weak volumes recently.

Introduction

Following Altria (MO) releasing their first quarter results last week, it's time to once again analyze their cigarette volumes. Despite their brother Philip Morris (PM) reporting surprisingly solid cigarette volumes, unfortunately this didn't extend to Altria with their year on year decline sitting at a large 14.27%.

Even though Altria's financial performance will ultimately drive their shareholder returns, if their cigarette volume declines don't stabilize it'll cast doubt over their ability to continue growing and possibly even maintaining their earnings. Whilst a year on year decline is normal, a result of 14.27% is abnormally large and one of the steepest declines in over twenty years. Although they have various other investments, such as Juul (JUUL), their cigarette business will remain at the core of their earnings for the foreseeable future.

Whilst my previous articles (1) (2) focused solely on their cigarette business, beginning with this article my analysis now also covers the performance of their Juul volumes. Since Philip Morris' IQOS heated tobacco products were just approved for sale in the United States, I expect to begin including these in subsequent analyzes. Since this is a new investment for Altria and Juul itself is only a young company, this section will begin relatively small and grow overtime as more data and insights become available.

Prelude

Before presenting my updated analysis, I will briefly restate the conclusion from my original analysis to provide further context. After conducting my original analysis I concluded there was currently "no reason to be concerned about Altria's cigarette volumes as thus far they are still in line with what I expect based on their historical secular decline trend". Given their weak year on year volumes during the first quarter of this year, it's reasonable to reassess this conclusion as perhaps there are now reasons to be concerned. Although I was firm and confident in my position, I did concede that "future events could upset this trend" whilst reaffirming my belief in their ability to traverse any potential rough waters in the future.

Methodology

If you've already read my previous article on Altria, you can afford to skip this section as my methodology has remained unchanged. It was quite simple, albeit time-consuming and involved collecting Altria's quarterly domestic cigarette volume data dating back to 1994 from their SEC filings, linked at the bottom of the article. Whilst beginning in 1994 may appear rather arbitrary, it was the earliest date accessible and still provides ample data to analyze.

After graphing this data, I was able to derive a trend line, which should represent the expected future direction of their cigarette volumes. The R-squared value indicates the percentage of observations explained by the trend line, with a higher value being viewed favorably and allowing for more accurate judgments regarding their current and future volumes. If the trend in their volumes has been steady and predictable thus far, the R-squared value should be quite high. A value of one is technically the maximum, however, this would be practically impossible to obtain. Similar to all models, there are limitations with my model stemming from its reliance on historical data that may not necessarily be indicative of the future.

Results & Discussion

Image Source: Author.

These two graphs are primarily included to provide historical context for anyone who hasn't read either of my two previous articles on Altria's cigarette volume trends. Since both models have quite high R-squared values of 0.9109 and 0.9752, it indicates that majority of the observations can be explained by the trend lines that are derived from their historical volumes.

If Altria's future cigarette volumes continuously fall beneath this trend line it would indicate a fundamental change has occurred. This would be considered a bearish development as further price increases have difficulty counteracting the lower volumes and thus would endanger their future earnings. Naturally their year on year cigarette volume decline of 14.27% in the first quarter fell well below their trend line, as the first graph indicates. Admittedly this situation has occurred previously before recovering, however, it still warrants attention and caution going forward.

Image Source: Author.

The weakness of Altria's first quarter cigarette volumes is clearly evident in these two graphs, with a year on year decline of 14.27% being the second worst first quarter result since 1995, see the first graph. The picture doesn't materially improve even if all quarterly results are included, as it's still the third worst result despite there being two times in 2002 and 2009 that were almost the same, see the second graph.

After adjusting for inventory movements and fewer shipping days, Altria claims their cigarette volumes declined by only 7%. Whilst significantly better than 14.27%, it's still quite a steep decline that I certainly wouldn't like to see continue consistently into the future.

To achieve an annual decline rate of 5% for this year, Altria's next three quarterly year on year cigarette volume declines cannot exceed approximately 1.5%. Given their history this is quite a tough feat to accomplish and thus it's most likely their full year volume decline will be worse than their estimated industry decline of 4% to 5%.

When conducting my previous analysis for their fourth quarter results I commented that their quarterly year on year decline of 4.44% was "a large improvement from one year ago" and that perhaps the situation was "beginning to improve". Unfortunately this has proven premature as the following updated graph from my previous article indicates, both their reported and adjusted inventory volumes fell well below my bullish scenario.

Image Source: Author.

The graph above provides a visual representation of Altria's year on year cigarette volume changes in the four quarters before and after bottoming during their current and previous plunges in 1999, 2002 and 2009. All of the four events are indexed where quarter zero marks the bottom of their quarterly year on year volume change, unfortunately their volume change during this last quarter actually exceeded what I previously believed was the bottom.

It's debatable whether this is concerning as they have previously suffered similar cigarette volume declines in other instances and were able to recover every time. There is always the overarching concern that this time will be different, however, until there is further evidence it's simply too early to ignore the historical precedence. I expect the remainder of this year will provide clarity and I may be alarmed if their volumes continue declining in the high single digits to low double digits, depending on the background environment.

Image Source: Altria First Quarter 2019 Presentation.

When presenting their results, Altria's management highlighted the large increase in gasoline prices during the first quarter as a contributing factor to their cigarette volume declines. Although I can understand and appreciate this factor, gasoline prices only reached their previous level from one year earlier. Hence I'm rather skeptical of this explanation, especially since the United States wasn't the only country that faced higher gasoline prices and Philip Morris reported that their volumes only decreased 0.2% after adjusting for inventory movements. It's possible this could simply be due to differing ways in which consumers react to higher gasoline prices across countries and cultures, however, it's a very stark difference. If this was the case, then Altria's volumes should stabilize in the remainder of the year providing gasoline prices stay under control. One other take away for investors is that Philip Morris' geographical diversification was particularly useful during the first three months of this year, despite the foreign currency exposure it brings.

Image Source: Author.

Regardless of Altria's weak first quarter cigarette volumes, the market share for their flagship Marlboro brand cigarettes remained the same as their last year at 43.1%. When assessing their market share since 1994 their performance is considerably more impressive, as they have grown it from a respectable 30% to its current level. Even though they have occasionally taken a hit in the past, such as in the early 2000's, they've always rebounded. Although for this to continue they'll need to ensure they don't lose control of their current volume declines.

Image Source: Altria First Quarter 2019 Presentation (previously linked).

Since Juul is a young and rapidly growing company there isn't nearly as much data to analyze as there is for Altria's cigarette business. Although it's too early to accurately determine whether Altria overpaid for this controversial investment the initial signs seem mixed. The sequential growth in the E-Vapor category slowed during the first quarter due to "actions to prevent youth access and appeal", which raises questions about both ethics and future growth potential. On the flip side, Juul's domestic refill kit pods volume increased a massive 173.44% year on year during the first quarter. Now that Juul's products are being released throughout various international markets it will be interesting to see if they can replicate their success abroad, as well as if they impact demand for Philip Morris' IQOS product line.

Conclusion

Unfortunately no one can accurately predict the future, however, given the high R-squared values of my models their historical trend line should predict their future volumes quite accurately, unless something fundamentally changes. Hence I can only assess their results as they're released to evaluate whether they're within the expected range, which they certainly weren't this time.

Despite this, after reviewing Altria's first quarter results it appears there is still no cause for alarm, however, the weakness in their cigarette volumes is concerning and the next few quarters will be very important to monitor. I may be alarmed if their volumes continue declining in the high single digits to low double digits, depending on the background environment. Therefore, since I currently own Altria shares I will continue holding steady for the time being awaiting further information.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Altria's and Philip Morris' SEC filings contained in the following four links (1)(2)(3)(4) and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.