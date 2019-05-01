PROS Holdings' Short Thesis Isn't Playing Out

We don't see the shares as an instant buy here as we consider them fairly valued.

Unless the Q1 surprise was a fluke, for which we see little evidence, the short thesis looks like not playing out.

However, it seems that the company is turning around its fortunes, increasing growth, margins and greatly reducing its cash burn.

For quite some time since, it looked like that short thesis could indeed play out.

A short thesis on the company was published on SA in 2017 containing an impressive amount of knowledge and research.

PROS Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is a CPQ (Configure, Price and Quote) software provider helps companies produce accurate and highly configured quotes making all of the complex product, pricing, and business rules centralized, automatic and available in real-time, enabled by big data and machine learning, that is, AI.

This is an expanding market, but the company is up against strong competition from big software companies like Oracle (ORCL), SAP (SAP) and Salesforce (CRM).

The excellent article from SA contributor Jan Svenda provides a useful introduction to markets, products and competition, so we refer that article for necessary background.

Still, the company has been doing well lately and produced surprisingly strong Q1 figures after which it raised guidance for the year. No surprise that the stock price has shared the enthusiasm:

Management isn't afraid of more general AI capabilities that are available through the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Google (GOOG) and Microsoft (MSFT), and neither is it afraid of the aforementioned software houses (Q1CC):

In a digital world the user is not going to view the results of the AI and it has to be self-learning. We think we have a huge competitive advantage and we don’t think anybody has really, I think our heritage from a B2C perspective where it’s purely machine run, that a human can intervene to look at the results and those results better be right because if you have the wrong price, I mean it can create bad sentiment within your customer base, it can cost you a pretty significant revenue loss. So having AI that’s trustworthy, that you know it’s going to perform scale and speed, and perform with the right pricing is really critical. And I think we’ve perfected that over decades. So I don’t see anybody that’s close to what we do in the marketplace.

The CPQ market itself is broadening and here is where their advantage lies, according to management (Q1CC):

I would tell you that, look we’ve been innovating on CPQ for quite a while, 3-plus years, and I would say when we initially made our investment into CPQ is to say, hey, we are coming from behind, we are having to innovate to get up. And I would say now we’re ahead of the market, and I think the market realizes the differentiation that we have because our CPQ wasn’t just designed to support sales. It was really designed around digital selling and how do you support an omni-channel capability, e-commerce partners and direct sales, embedded with AI. And I think as the world is moving and realizing we’re in this digital era, they’re realizing that there are all tools that are, you know pricing formula based and process orchestration aren’t going to get them to where they need to go... So, so far we feel we have a pretty competitive differentiation against the CPQ players, as well as strong competitive differentiation in the traditional pricing players. So, overall I would tell you our win rates are improving, they were really strong and are continuing to improve. So we’re very pleased with how we’re performing. But we’re seeing the companies don’t want to have separate products for CPQ and pricing. They want to have a holistic solution to power selling. And I think that’s definitely helping with the results.

It's no surprise AI plays an increasing role (Q1CC):

Our business AI has deep domain expertise in sales and pricing to identify buying patterns and prescribe personalized sales experiences for each customer. Companies use our AI to power their digital selling so they can run their sales autonomously and react to the market in real-time with our AI self-learning capabilities.

Growth

The company seems to be accelerating growth, although this is at least in part an optical effect from a shift to the cloud (overall revenue growth was 17% y/y in Q1 but subscription revenue growth was 45%). We see a number of promising growth areas:

Other services for the travel industry

B2B digital selling is still in the early innings

Move to the cloud with improved services

B2C

For Airlines revenue, or yield management (the art of keeping planes as close to capacity as possible while exploiting the demand curves of customers to the max) has always been crucial so it's these were first customers.

But the product portfolio has broadened with the help of acquisitions to include CPQ with three services, selling, pricing, eCommerce and the aforementioned yield management and includes AI, to name the most important.

So there is additional demand from new products and the migration to the cloud for these customers, even for the airlines, with the likes of ANA, Japan's largest airline which has migrated to the company's cloud services RM Essentials Solutions in Q1.

But most of the growth came from their B2B solutions where the company also has domain specific knowledge in industries like high tech, food, B2B services, oil and gas and cargo and logistics. Growth came both from existing and new customers in a roughly 50/50 split.

Service growth as also pronounced in Q1 and will continue in Q2 from two sources:

Implementation as a result of strong subscription bookings

The completion of longer-term projects mostly for travel (airlines) will pop in Q2

Service revenue will grow in the mid-30s for the year as the completion of these longer-term projects will subside.

As a result of the shift to the cloud recurring revenue as a percentage of overall revenue keeps on increasing, reaching the upper 70s in Q2 and rising to 80%+ for the year.

Q3 Results

From the earnings deck:

Guidance

The solid results leads to improved guidance, particularly in Q2. Management now expects Q2:

Revenue at $61M-$62M up 30% y/y and 10% sequentially at midpoint.

Subscription revenues at $32.5M-$33M, up 49% at midpoint (y/y) with similar service revenue growth.

Recurring revenues will be in the upper 70s percentage.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3M-$4M.

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.09-$0.11.

Full year 2019:

Revenue $241M to $242M, $9M higher than the previous guidance, +23% y/y at midpoint.

Subscription revenue $135M-$136M ($5M higher than previous guidance), +42% y/y.

Service revenue growth in the mid 30s.

Recurring revenue at 80%+ for the full year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.5M-$9.5M ($3M better than previous guidance), $10M better than last year at midpoint.

Reiterating ARR and free cash flow guidance, which are $219-$221 and $0.0M-$2.0M respectively.

The EBITDA and operational cash flow will also increase for the year but not by the $9.5M in increased revenue guidance, but by roughly $3M each as the company keeps investing some of the additional revenue in S&M and R&D.

Free cash flow isn't guided higher at all because there will also be additional CapEx in computer equipment for personnel.

Margins

Data by YCharts

What's not visible in the GAAP margins above is that the company experienced a considerable gross margin expansion over the year, their non-GAAP subscription gross margins where up 750pb over last year's Q1 to 71%.

Management thinks there is another 100-200pb improvement possible this year. Operational margins are still deeply red, at least on a GAAP basis. Operating expenses increased by 15% y/y, slightly below the 17% revenue growth so there is some improvement on this front.

Cash

Data by YCharts

Cash flow is back to more decent levels after deteriorating sharply three years ago, and the company is bleeding little cash and in fact expects a small positive free cash flow this year ($1M at midpoint).

The company has splashed out quite a bit on (convertible) debt and one share offering as well. Not a dramatic one (4.37M shares), but still:

Data by YCharts

The debt is mostly in relation to acquisitions, like that of Cameleon Software (2014) and Vayant Travel Technologies (2017).

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation is fairly steep, given the losses and not inconsiderable amount of debt. But this is backwards looking and reduces to a somewhat more moderate 7.7x forward sales.

The company has a nice history of earnings beats. It might seem that Q1 was an exception, but these are GAAP figures:

Non-GAAP EPS was -$0.11 in Q1 2019 and that was 2 cents better than what analysts expected. Still, EPS estimates are for a loss of $1.43 this year falling to $1.06 next year, these are GAAP figures but still quite substantial.

Much of the net loss will disappear on an adjusted basis as share based comp and acquisition related amortization are pretty substantial. In any case, we find cash flow more important.

Conclusion

The company seems to be accelerating its growth, margins are expanding and the company is likely to stop the cash bleed this year, but for the moment we find these changes sufficiently valued in the shares.

However, if you look beyond this year a future looms where the company could be generating considerable amounts of cash, which would enable them to deleverage (much of the debt will convert into shares this year) or even start to buy back shares and/or make other acquisitions.

Profits are also within the realm of possibility (on an adjusted basis), so it's a company to keep an eye on. The short-thesis put forward by SA contributor Jan Svenda put forward in 2017 is losing out, at least so far and it's difficult to see any immediate deterioration to revive that thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.