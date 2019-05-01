Tesla Continues To Ask The Right Questions, Design Good Strategy, But Questions Remain On Execution

Tesla (NASDAQ:TLSA) is announcing substantial price cuts to its retail or domestic solar power installations. In one manner this isn't a huge surprise as the entire sector has been seeing successive price cuts for a couple of decades now. It's the manner in which Tesla is doing this, the analysis which leads to how they're going to try at least, which is impressive. It's evidence that they continue to ask the right questions, craft good strategy from those musings, but still leaves open that all important question - can they execute?

I start from being one of the few people around here that has been asked one of those interesting questions by Elon Musk. That story is told here. Long story short, he wanted a technical answer in my field of specialty, he managed to find me and ask. Impressive feat given that we were 9,000 miles separated and I was - yes, thank you, am - entirely obscure.

Today's announcement of up to 38% cuts in solar panel installations isn't all that much of a surprise. SolarCity - now subsumed into Tesla -has been underperforming for some time. The sector as a whole normally has price cuts, this is perhaps two years of normal system price reductions being announced in the one leap. As a whole that sector has been having 20% per annum price cuts for a couple of decades now That's what has been driving the continual expansion of the sector.

The thing to admire here is this:

He said that they plan on simplifying the quoting and buying process by cutting down on site visits and involving the homeowner more. Shah said: “We spent hours and hours and days and days on the process. It adds cost. It adds time. We needed to have a very streamlined process.” Homeowners will take pictures of their electric meters, circuit breaker boxes and other equipment and send the images to the company in order to design the system, which will now only be sold in increments of 4kW of solar panels.

Consider the basics here. We're in a system where hardware costs continually decline. That 20% a year perhaps. This is driven by the fact that essentially we're talking about two major costs, how to make an ingot of metal and then, how to print upon slices of it. Both are subject to learning curves, cost reductions just through continued efficiency gains, and so on. I've some experience of the metal ingot producing part and colloquially we can describe the silicon being used as boiled sand. We can and do get better at that sort of stuff over time.

However, that's not the total cost of the system. Installation costs matter. And the cheaper the hardware costs, the more those installation costs matter. Just to invent numbers, $5,000 of installation costs and $10,000 of hardware mean a $15,000 system. We cut hardware costs by $5k and we've cut system costs by $5k, yay! But that's only a 33% cut in systems costs from a 50% hardware cost reduction. As we continue down this path those installation costs become an ever larger part of the total.

This is where we run into Baumol's Cost Disease. Services rise cost compared to manufactures over time. Simply because we're better at increasing productivity in manufacturing but overall wage costs are driven by average productivity. It's this which explains why education and medical care - both largely services - rise in price against food or cars, both largely manufactures these days.

The way out of this is to try and change the technology we use for those services. End up using less labor to deliver them that is, raise productivity. Which is exactly what Tesla is trying to do and good on them. They've asked the right question.

How do we continue to reduce the price of a system installed? Hardware costs continue to fall, great, but that means the labor component of installation is an ever larger portion of total system cost. Thus to drive further price reductions, and faster, we've got to change the technology of installation.

Entirely correct analysis and good strategy designed off the back of it.

We can search for an analogy for this too. Sure, the personal computer changed the world and all that. But one of the major cost savings was that instead of a member of the priestly caste of well-paid engineers coming around to unpack, plug in then use upon your behalf the bleeping box that was all done by you. It wasn't just cheaper hardware that drove the effect, it was disintermediating around needing expensive professional time as well.

Which is, again, rather what is being tried here by Tesla. We can imagine those savings to be substantial too. I'd not expect much change out of $100 an hour in total costs of keeping an installer - perhaps the more senior type who does the measurements, design checking and so on - out on the road. Wages won't be that much, obviously, but add in overheads of car, transport, travel time, employment taxes and all the rest, an engineering qualified employee out on the road? Not much less than $100 an hour.

Cut those hours required and it's possible to start making substantial inroads into the costs of one of those installations. Simply because those falling hardware costs have meant that it's that installation which is becoming an ever larger part of the total system cost. Thus that's where the next round of cost savings have to come from in order to cut those overall costs.

So we've have two thirds of the process that we can praise Tesla for. It's the last one third that worries a little, of course. For just being right without being able to execute doesn't do much good. At which point, well, everyone's going to retreat to their extant prejudices about the company really, aren't they? They're visionaries who will get it right straight out of the box. They're incapables who talk a good game, but never deliver.

My own opinion is that they're doing vastly better than most companies do just by getting those first two stages right. So I regard this as entirely positive. Even as, quite obviously, the overall health of the firm is driven by the Model 3.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.