Shutterstock: Cash Rich But Cannot Meet Growth Expectations

The stock got hammered after earnings. Any signs of revenue re-acceleration in coming quarters could propel shares upward again.

Thesis

Shutterstock (SSTK) got hammered after another disappointing earnings report. Revenue growth did not meet expectations.

The company consists of two channels: E-Commerce and Enterprise. Individual creators buy from the E-Commerce platform and organizations buy from Enterprise. In past quarters, Enterprise had grown at torrid rates and the company had hoped to maintain double-digit Enterprise revenue growth.

But this quarter, E-Commerce revenue growth narrowly outpaced that of Enterprise, which clocked in at the mid-single digits. The company continues to retool its product lines and is attempting to better understand the needs of its Enterprise clients. Not only has Enterprise revenue growth decelerated sharply year over year, but sequential growth over the last four quarters is flat.

On a discounted free cash flow basis, the company looks like a value. The market cap is at $1.45 billion and the company is sitting on $240 million in cash. But it remains to be seen if the company can re-accelerate revenue growth, which has taken a dramatic hit in recent quarters while rival Adobe Stock continues to post strong double digit growth.

Q1 - E-Commerce Channel Drives Revenue Growth

The E-Commerce channel, which comprises 60% of company revenue, saw an uptick in growth, the company attributing this boost to improvements made to the technology platform in past quarters, such as enhancements to improve page load speeds, increased functionality on mobile devices and overall user experience improvements through increased website stability. The below chart provides a snapshot to channel revenue growth over the last four quarters.

Business Unit Q1-19 Rev Growth Rate Q4-18 Growth Q3-18 Growth Q2-18 Growth E-Commerce 9.4% 8.9% 8.4% 11.6% Enterprise 7.6% 12.1% 14.2% 40.4%

Over the last 12 months, E-Commerce appears to have leveled off in the 8-12% growth rate window, but Enterprise growth continues to decelerate.

Source

Despite the above trend of what appears to be two growth rates hovering in the high single digits, the company maintained its guidance for 10-12 percent growth for 2019. The company has focused on new marketing initiatives that are expected to help boost revenue growth. The recent uptick in E-Commerce growth is a sign of more to growth acceleration in the quarters ahead, the company stated. On the Enterprise side, the company is working on improving its product in the hopes of re-accelerating growth.

Competition From Adobe

Though competition was not discussed on the earnings call, it is possible that the rise of Adobe Stock, the direct competitor to Shutterstock, is eating into Shutterstock's market. Last year, Adobe Stock revenue grew 25% and grew 20% in Q1-19, according to Adobe earnings call transcripts.

Shutterstock is the market leader in online royalty-free stock photos that are available for purchase by news organizations, advertisers, marketers, etc. Shutterstock acts as an intermediary for photography sellers and buyers. Amateur and professional photographers upload their photos to the site and Shutterstock gives the photographer a cut of each sale of that image.

In 2015, Adobe entered the market by acquiring Fotolia, later rebranding it Adobe Stock. Adobe's entrance into the market was probably inevitable. Adobe is the dominant player in graphic design, video production, and publishing software. As Adobe stated in 2015, 85% of stock content users were users of Adobe software. And 90% of stock image photos in existence at the time were created with Adobe tools.

News of Adobe's 2014 Fotolia acquisition sent Shutterstock tumbling. In the years since, Shutterstock's revenue growth has contracted sharply - from 39% in 2014 to 12% in 2018 - and the stock has gotten crushed by the S&P 500, as the below chart illustrates. The stock had performed well in the first three quarters of 2018, appreciating nearly 30%, before getting crushed again after the Q3-18 report and the subsequent general market sell-off that closed out the year. As of today, Shutterstock has severely underperformed the market since Jan. 1, 2015.

Adobe entered the market in 2015 with 40 million stock images vs. Shutterstock's library of 53 million and 2.5 million videos. Though both companies have grown their content libraries markedly since 2015, Adobe has a reputation of procuring and reselling higher quality content than Shutterstock. I pieced together online records in a prior article to note that Shutterstock's content library still dwarfed Adobe's.

Mid-2015 Library Image/Video Count Most Recent 2018 Library Image Count Shutterstock (as of Oct. 2018) 55.5 million 233 million Adobe Stock (as of June 2018) 40 million 100 million

If we're playing the long game, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Adobe does not become a more dominant player in the stock photo market. Adobe is a great company and has an iron grip on the market for content creation software. Adobe ($140B) is also much larger than Shutterstock ($1.45B) and has the resources to develop a solution over time that could dwarf Shutterstock on overall quality, content volume, and value.

Valuation

On a discounted free cash flow basis, Shutterstock looks deeply undervalued at $40 a share. At a $1.45 billion market cap, the company has $240 million in cash. The strong cash generation of the business led the company to pay a special one-time dividend of $3/share in 2018.

Frankly, if you believe in the future of Shutterstock, $40 looks like a great price. Shares peaked at $55 last year before getting crushed after reports of growth deceleration, notably in Enterprise. The stock hit an all-time high of $100+ in 2014 before Adobe entered the market via acquisition.

Conclusion

The question about Shutterstock is future revenue growth potential. The company has really struggled to maintain double-digit growth, particularly in Enterprise, which was a skyrocketing growth business just 12 months ago. It remains to be seen if the company can produce the double-digit revenue growth it has guided for this year. If the company posts a great double-digit revenue growth quarter that exceeds expectations, the stock will pop. However, I am uncertain about the future growth prospects of the business in the face of competition from Adobe. I will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.