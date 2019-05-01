Align Technology Has Plans To Make Invisalign A Household Name

Align Technology is a profitable growth company that appears to be expensive, but has strong earnings growth potential making it a solid long-term investment.

Align Technology has a solid history of revenue and earnings growth which is expected to continue into 2020.

The company is marketing to teenagers through online video and through its online SmileView simulator.

Financials

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has produced strong growth over the last decade and the analysts are expecting this growth to continue heading into 2020. The company operates with high profit margins and strong returns on equity. Over the last decade the company’s profit margins have averaged around 15% and its return on equity has averaged around 25%.

The company is financially sound with moderate debt levels and operates with ample working capital. Align Technology’s total debt is 39% of the value of its assets and it operates with a generous amount of working capital (with a current ratio of 1.9). The company can easily pay its bills with its working capital rather than having to dip into its long-term debt.

With the moderate total debt level the company can easily take on more debt if needed (for any future capital expenditure plans the company may have). I prefer companies that have a total debt that’s under 50% of its total asset value - as this gives the company plenty of leeway before debt becomes excessive. When debt levels raise so does the bankruptcy risk which is something I like to avoid when investing with a long-term view.

Align Technology’s forward PE multiple is 45x with a stock price of $318. The company’s trailing PE multiple is 64x and its book value multiple is 16x. These multiples imply that Align Technology is expensive.

Align Technology has a strong history of growth with its revenue increasing 27% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Align Technology’s revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Align Technology data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Align Technology’s revenue has consistently increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020. The earnings have broadly trended upwards over the last decade with some minor dips. The analysts are expecting Align Technology’s earnings growth to continue into 2020.

Business Plans

Align Technology is making every effort to ensure its strong historical growth continues well into the future. This starts with making Align Technology’s Invisalign a household name, thereby giving it brand power.

The company’s President and CEO, Joe Hogan stated in their latest earnings call,

Our goals are to make the Invisalign brand a household name worldwide and to motivate consumers to seek Invisalign treatment through a doctor’s office.

The Invisalign brand involves a range of dental products for aligning teeth without the visual impact of conventional metal braces. I think this is a smart business move as misaligned teeth are a common problem with teenage kids, but kids are often self-conscious and don’t like the idea of having a mouth full of metal braces.

The CEO’s idea of making Invisalign a household name means that kids (before they become teenagers) are already familiar with the idea that they can straighten their teeth using an essentially invisible product. Making Invisalign a household name also makes adults with misaligned teeth aware that they too can do something about it (as these adults avoided traditional metal braces while they were teenagers).

Making Invisalign a household name gives Align Technology brand power. In order to achieve this goal management has several plans. This includes advertising, with the company spending $100 million on TV and social media advertising during 2018 with plans for a similar amount in 2019. The company is targeting popular teenage digital content such as videos shown on popular teenage websites with the CEO stating,

Our teen focused content developed by Awesomeness TV, the fastest growing youth channel and teen influencer program helps strengthen our brand presence among teens and parents.

A quick look at Awesomeness TV and their video content immediately tells me that management has found its target market – teenagers! I think that money spent advertising on Awesomeness TV is a solid investment in driving product awareness that will lead to future sales.

Align Technology is experiencing high traffic to its websites and the company has capitalized on this by producing an online simulator called SmileView. The simulator shows teenagers and adults what their face and smile would look like with perfectly aligned teeth. I think this is a real growth driver for the company and its essentially free marketing. Using the simulator simply requires taking a selfie and uploading it through their website and your face is shown on the screen with computer generated teeth. I can see plenty of teens playing around with the simulator – all of which helps promote Invisalign, which in turn helps turn Invisalign into a household name. Now I think this is clever marketing.

Align Technology is also working on increasing its Invisalign brand awareness through marketing to orthodontists and dentists, with the CEO stating,

On the professional marketing side, we recently launched two dedicated professional Invisalign brand campaigns that feature Orthodontists and GP Dentists.

Marketing to orthodontists and dentists makes sense as they will recommend to their patients the products that they are familiar with, and Align Technology certainly wants them to be aware of their Invisalign products.

The company has released a new model for its iTero Element 5D scanner which produces 3D dental images. While Align Technology does derive revenue from sales of its oral scanners, this only represents around 10% of the company’s revenue. It’s certainly a revenue boost, but the company’s main revenue driver is with its Invisalign product line.

Stock Valuation

Align Technology has a history of growth with its earnings increasing at an average rate of 27% per year over the last five years and the forecast growth rate is 25% heading into 2020. The PEG (PE divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its earnings growth.

Using the forecast earnings growth rate of 25% gives a forward PEG of around 1.8 with a 2020 PE multiple of 45x.

It’s commonly accepted that a stock is fairly valued when its forward PEG is 1.0 which means that Align Technology is overvalued with a stock price of $318. Its fair value would be around $175.

Stock Price

As an active investor I personally like to determine some likely price targets. This gives me a feel for how high the stock price could go in the short term and how soon it could get there.

Align Technology chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Align Technology’s stock price surged higher to peak in 2018 with the stock price really picking up pace from 2017. The stock then plunges down 50% to bottom late in 2018. The plunge started as the stock market pulled back from its all-time high and intensified when Align Technology reported Q3 2018 earnings. The stock price had dropped to $300 before the reporting date and gapped down to $225 immediately after the announcement. Apparently the market didn’t like that the company’s Invisalign dental product’s price had dropped 6% even though it reported better-than-expected third quarter earnings. The stock then rallied this year as the stock market recovered from its sell-off to continue trading higher.

In the short-term the stocks strong rally could continue if the stock market continues its rally. The stock’s strong advances seen in 2018 and 2017 could be replicated again this year. The stock climbed $170 with the 2018 rally and when this is added to the $185 low of this year's rally gives a target of $355.

Align Technology has a history of strong earnings growth and this growth is expected to continue. As the stock is quite expensive I suspect that it will be vulnerable to future corrections if it disappoints the market. However, over the longer term I think that Align Technology has the potential to produce significant gains.

Conclusion

Align Technology has produced strong earnings growth over the last decade and management has plans to continue this growth by making their main product line Invisalign a household name. This will give the company brand power helping to drive its revenue growth.

The product has strong appeal to teenagers who are image conscious and generally try to avoid conventional metal braces for aesthetic reasons. To help with its household name goal, the company is targeting teenagers through advertising on teen video sites like Awesomeness TV.

To help drive growth, Align Technology has released an online simulator called SmileView that shows teenagers and adults what their face would look like with perfectly aligned teeth.

Align Technology is a profitable company that operates with moderate debt levels and ample working capital. At first the stock seems very expensive with a forward PE of 45x, but the company’s earnings are growing at a rate of around 25% per year which is expected to continue. The forward PEG is 1.8 which is quite reasonable considering that most good growth stocks have PEG’s in the 1.5 to 2.5 range. Based on the Align Technology’s strong growth potential I think the stock provides a solid long-term investment opportunity.

