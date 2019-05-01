Resideo Technologies: A Classic Spin-Off Play

In my three short years as a student of investing, I’ve found uninformed sell-off situations like spin-offs to be wonderful grounds for value investing. In a purely business perspective, once a company is on its own, the lack of bureaucracy lights a strong spirit of entrepreneurship in the C-suite offices. As Mr. Joel Greenblatt once wrote, “The combination of accountability, responsibility, and more direct incentives take their natural course”. In terms of investor sentiment, spin-offs are victims of uninformed sell-off right after they go public, mainly because most investors’ first instinct after a spin is to sell their new holdings and invest the proceeds back into the parent. This creates attractive situations where sometimes high-quality businesses become vastly undervalued for the wrong reasons.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) appears to have very similar characteristics. A recent spin-off from Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Resideo is a leading global provider of critical residential comfort and security solutions. Their products are installed in 150 million homes globally, and that number is increasing incrementally by 15 million new installs each year. It’s important to note that 80% of these new installs are related to remodeling and refurbishment, while only 20% are related to new home construction. The business is divided into two segments: Products and Distribution. There is approximately a 50/50 revenue split between both segments, but the products segment brings in almost 75% of the total profits with an EBITDA margin of 13%, compared to 5% for the distribution segment.

The products business markets under the Honeywell brand name under a 40-year licensing agreement, selling thermostats, security systems, indoor systems, and various other comfort and security products through its professional contractor base. According to management, the company has more than 50% market share in most of its product groups. The distribution segment is known as ADI Global Distribution and is one of the leading wholesale distributors of low voltage products. This segment operates through a distribution network of more than 200 stocking locations worldwide, delivering to over 100,000 professional contractors providing solutions to residential and non-residential environments.

It’s important to understand the professional contractor base, as in my opinion, Resideo’s relationship with the 100,000 contractors in both the products and distribution segment is something that gives the company a huge competitive advantage over similar businesses. Most of the home comfort and security products need a professional installer to install them, and Resideo is the only company in the industry to have generational relationships with over 100,000 professional contractors in each of its segments who are trained to install these devices. These contractors include security dealers, system integrators, and other professionals who are the go-to people for homeowners that like to have anything like a leak detection system or a security system installed in their homes. Resideo’s relationship with these contractors means that it’s always the Resideo products that make it to the homes.

So here we have a simple, predictable, high free cash flow generating dominant business with a competitive advantage that has traded down significantly since its spin-off listing in October 2018. Pieces of Resideo trade at around $19/share, down more than 34% from their listing price of $29/share. Most of the sell-off took place during the first few weeks of trading on heavy volume, as the large-cap industrials sector focused Honeywell shareholder base rotated out from Resideo, a mid-cap company focused on home technology. Volume numbers show that 60% of the total shares exchanged hands in the first few weeks of trading. Point me out if I’m wrong, but when the equity value of a company is bid down just because some big institutions can’t own a mid-cap or a specific sector stock, or just because investors are rotating to the parent without even looking at the spin, it’s safe to say that there’s a forced sell-off situation. Here we have a seller who most probably hasn’t looked at the financials of the spin-off, and is selling without material information.

That said, it’s been six months since Resideo spun off and the stock is still trading near its lows after somewhat of a roller coaster ride. The valuation disconnect from the listing price and the $19 level started narrowing in January through February, before the stock slumped on Q4 2018 earnings release in early March. Most people attribute the earnings slump to the company’s reiteration of FY 2019 guidance from 6% top-line growth to 4%. However, I have a different opinion here. If you look at all company's presentations before Q4 2018, there was a huge emphasis on capital return through a possible dividend in 2019. This was a major contributor to the stock price recovery. However, the Q4 2018 company presentation clearly showed that the focus of capital allocation would be on deleveraging and growth through small tuck-in acquisitions. In other words, they delayed the prospect of dividend payouts to 2020. This, in my opinion, is what really caused the stock to rerate on Q4 2018 earnings date.

Investors are being short-sighted here. They’re underestimating the importance of deleveraging and acquisitions. Resideo’s total debt is around 2.5 times TTM EBITDA, compared to the average peer’s 2.0 times EBITDA number. As I explain later the huge discount at which Resideo is trading relative to its peers, it’s certainly important in order to narrow the valuation discrepancy that the company reduces the total debt/EBITDA ratio. Resideo’s goal is to reduce this ratio to 2.0. The small acquisitions are incredibly great for the company, as instead of trying to “buy growth”, they’re trying to find innovative businesses that need Resideo’s channels for global reach. Here’s a quote from Resideo CEO Mike Nefkens on the Q4 2018 Earnings Call:

"We’re most interested in companies with products that can leverage our distribution channels all around our connected portfolio." - Mike Nefkens, CEO, Q4 2018 Earnings Call

Coming towards valuation, it’s important to note that Resideo trades at a huge discount relative to similar businesses. Using Bloomberg Industry Classification System (BICS) Best Fit algorithm, it can be seen that the average peer trades at an EV/EBITDA ratio of 13 times, while Resideo is at 6.5 times. Interestingly, Resideo also has a higher 1-year revenue growth number at 6.8%, compared to the 4.5% peer average.

One of the fear factors contributing to the low valuation is an indemnification agreement that Resideo signed with Honeywell as part of the spin-off. According to the agreement, “Honeywell historically operated in businesses whose activities have resulted in certain environmental remediation liabilities subject to indemnification by the Honeywell Group.” As part of the spin-off, Resideo agreed to pay 90% of these yearly environmental obligations. This may sound alarming. However, the catch here is that there is a cap on these payments. The agreement mentions the word “cap” everywhere, but the dollar amount for this cap is only mentioned once in the definitions section (clever lawyers!), where it says “Cap shall mean $140,000,000.” While the average investor may think that Honeywell is dumping all its environmental liability on to Resideo, the fact here is that Resideo isn’t obliged to pay anything above the $140mm level, which means that the unlimited liability on these claims is still stuck with Honeywell. Honeywell shareholders better watch out! Also, the EBITDA numbers put out by Resideo's management are after accounting for the $140mm indemnity payments, so this doesn’t change numbers.

Speaking of the relationship with Honeywell, some investors are also passing on Resideo because they think it’s just a bad part of Honeywell that was dumped, and therefore labeling it a bad business without even looking at it. Honeywell didn’t spin off Resideo because it was a bad business, but because it didn’t fit Honeywell’s core business. Here’s what Honeywell’s CEO thinks about this:

"...And then I defined what is it that defines a Honeywell business, and then there are a couple businesses that frankly are terrific businesses, Garrett and Resideo, but frankly they didn’t fit the Honeywell profile..." - Darius Adamczyk, CEO Honeywell, Mad Money, 6th Sept. 2018.

Not typical for a parent CEO to praise a spin-off, is it? Unless they’re really great businesses. Lastly, another “valuation-depressing” misunderstanding is the new housing starts data. Just because Resideo provides home security and comfort products, top-down investors like to directly relate it to home construction. As I mentioned above, 80% of Resideo’s products go towards refurbishments or reinstalls, and only 20% go towards new home construction. While it’s true that people would spend less money on refurbishments in a sluggish economy, it still wouldn’t be as cyclical as home construction. And that’s if we do have a sluggish economy in the near future, which is very uncertain.

Valuation:

I have two simple valuation models, one for a twelve-month price target, and another for a 2023 target. For the twelve-month price target, I believe that the valuation spread between the listing price and today’s price will narrow completely, catalyzed by small tuck-in acquisitions, introduction of the Global Residential Intrusion Platform, and a possible dividend initiation in early 2020. It’s also important to note that since the spin, management has bought more than 100,000 shares with only one open market sale of 18 shares. My long-term model projects an EV/EBITDA multiple expansion to 13x, closer to peers' average. Here’s the EBITDA build for 2023 from the Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation:

In conclusion, I believe that there's strong upside to Resideo's stock over the next couple of months as the valuation disconnect between the listing price and the current price narrows, catalyzed by the introduction of Resideo's Global Intrusion Platform in late 2019, small tuck-in acquisitions, and a possible dividend initiation in early 2020. Over the long run, I believe that the market will put away fears of unlimited liability from indemnity payments and fears of a housing bust, ultimately appreciating Resideo's strong competitive advantage and giving it a higher valuation. Current prices provide an opportunity to buy this great business at a discounted price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REZI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Numbers including Current Share price, Market Capitalization and Expected return are a few weeks off, as I originally submitted this piece for the Sohn Investment Idea Contest.