BHP Group: Copper Business Will Be The Growth Catalyst

The strength derives from strong copper demand from the EV industry that indicates an improvement in copper prices in future.

Thesis

This article includes a detailed discussion of BHP Group's (BBL) copper business. The significance of the company's copper business could be construed from the fact that this segment accounted for ~30% of the company's FY 2018 revenues and was second in line only to the company's iron ore business (that accounted for ~34% of the FY 2018 revenues). Similarly, BBL's copper business accounted for ~28% of the Group's EBITDA during FY 2018.

Figure-1 (Source: iMinco)

In this article, I have analyzed the performance of BBL's copper business during the quarter and nine months ended March 31st, 2019 and have included the factors that could significantly enhance the outlook for this segment and consequently impact the performance of the Group.

Performance Review

During the quarter and nine months ended March 31st, 2019 BBL copper production stood at ~420 kT (read: a thousand tons) and 1,245 kT, respectively. The quarterly production resulted in an ~8% Y/Y decline in copper production. However, this decline was countered (to some extent) by the copper prices that generally witnessed strength during the preceding 6 months (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Infomine)

As shown in Figure-3, BBL's Escondida operations accounted for a major portion of its total copper production. The Escondida mine is the world's largest copper mine in terms of reserves and BBL owns a 57.5% ownership interest in the asset.

Figure-3 (Source: BHP Presentation)

During the 9-months ended March 2019, the production from BBL's Escondida mine stood at ~850 kT and resulted in a 6% Y/Y decline. The declining mine production was primarily due to lower head grades. However, I believe that this production decline should not be a concern for the company because the impact of lower grades was partially offset by improved concentrator throughput at Escondida. Moreover, the copper production at BBL's OD (read: Olympic Dam) mine witnessed a 22% Y/Y increase, and this also helped to support BBL's copper business.

Lower production guidance should not be a problem for BBL

BBL's FY 2019 copper production guidance ranges between ~1,645-1,740 kT (refer to Figure-3) and the company expects the full year production to remain at the lower end of the guidance range. Have a look at Table-1 for details.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

In my view, the fact that BBL's FY 2019 copper production will lie at the lower end of the guidance range should not trouble the company primarily for two reasons.

A healthy outlook for copper prices

First, BBL's revenues will see support from improvement in copper prices. As shown in Figure-2, copper prices have significantly increased during the past 6 months. However, such an increase only depicts the implications for the short term. In the long term (say, the next 10 years or so) it's expected that there will be an acute shortage of copper supply in relation to demand (Figure-4) and in my view, this will enable copper prices to witness more upside in the long term.

Figure-4 (Source: Hudbay Minerals)

Furthermore, over the next decade copper is expected to experience a boom in demand primarily due to its significant use in the production of EVs (read: Electric Vehicles). On that note, the International Copper Association expects copper demand (generated by the EV industry) to spike from ~185 kT, in 2017 to ~1.74 Mt (read: a million tons), by 2027.

Improvements in BBL's operational front

Secondly, I believe that BBL's low copper production will be short-lived since the reasons that contributed to lower production were only temporary. For instance, the 11% Y/Y decline in production from the Pampa Norte region was due to planned maintenance and a production outage at the Spence mine. In contrast, BBL plans to invest $2.46 BB in the Spence expansion project to add ~95 kTpd (read: a thousand tons per day) capacity to the concentrator and this investment is anticipated to add ~185 kT in annual production capacity once the project goes live (expected 2021).

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that BBL delivered lower copper production Y/Y however, the adverse impact thereof on revenues was contained thanks to the improvement in copper prices.

The FY 2019 production is also expected to remain at the lower end of the guidance range but then again, I believe that this should not be a problem for the company. The company is investing in the development of its existing mining assets and this provides an opportunity to expand its copper production potential. Such investments come at a time when copper prices are likely to jump higher in the wake of strong demand from the EV industry. These factors contribute to a strong outlook for BBL's copper business that would definitely help improve the overall picture of the company, going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.