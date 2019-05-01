Unum Group (UNM) CEO Richard McKenney on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Unum Group First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Unum. Our remarks today, will include forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not of current or historical facts. As a result, actual results might differ materially from results suggested by these forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause results to differ appears in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and are also located in the sections titled Cautionary Statement regarding forward-looking statements and Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

Also a presentation of the most directly comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures included in today's presentation can be found in our statistical supplement, which is also on the website in the Investors section.

Participating this morning's conference call are Unum's President and CEO, Rick McKenney; our CFO, Jack McGarry; as well as our CEOs of the business segments, Mike Simonds for Unum US; Tim Arnold for Colonial Life; and Steve Zabel for the Closed Block.

And now, I'll turn the call over to Rick for his comments.

Richard McKenney

Great. Thank you, and good day, everyone. We started 2019 with good first quarter results. Our after-tax adjusted operating income per share increased approximately 5.5% to $1.31, right in line with our outlook range for the year 4% to 7% growth. We're pleased to the first quarter repeated many of the positive operating trends we've consistently experienced over the past several quarters. We'll cover these trends throughout our comments this morning.

To begin the growth trends in our core businesses, we remain quite healthy. We continue to see good levels of premium growth, including 4% growth in Unum US, 5% growth in Colonial Life and 10% growth in the international segment. This stable pattern is a result of our disciplined approach to sales growth and our ongoing focus on our current customers.

In addition to solid premium growth, we continue to see stable benefits experience across of operating businesses. This provides a very healthy margins with the strong cash generation and financial flexibility for the overall company.

Also in the first quarter, our Closed Block segment results were in line with our long-term outlook. We're encouraged that over the three quarters since the reserve assumption update last year, the interest adjusted loss ratio for the long-term care block is 86.4%. This is in line with our expectations of 85% to 90%. Jack will provide additional detail on these results as well as updates on other important aspects of the LTC business.

With this good financial performance, our capital metrics remained on track. The RBC ratio for our traditional U.S. insurance companies was on our expectations and holding company cash remains above our targeted level. We bought back $100 million of our shares as we consistently returning a portion of this capital to our shareholders.

Speaking about of our business in the aggregate, we continue to believe that the workplaces (technical difficulty) we consider of the financial production needs of our consumers. will continue to use our strong cash generation to execute on our long-term strategy of investing in the group of this business. We've seen a strategically expand our portfolio products and services over the last several years with the large just a couple being the general business. By scaling our acquisition through our distribution teams and Unum US and Colonial Life, we've created a meaningful position in the [Technical Difficulty] short period of time. In addition, we are investing not only [Technical Difficulty] but in the ways we delivered them to consumers. We're doing this to streamline integrated waste that are working with our distribution partners and digital tool to assist customers and the access and manage their benefits.

Investments can also come in the form of expanding our reach. Last year saw our extension in the Poland, which is a small relative to our U.K. business, but is a good platform and has real potential along [indiscernible] This expansion in the U.S. is also focused as we see opportunities in developing our Colonial Life footprint, with geographic expansion in the U.S. These activities underscore our purpose of providing essential, financial protection to millions of workers and families. All of these position us very well to drive continued growth in the future.

We're off to a good start in 2019. You can see that reflected in the results. I would also share is a high level of enthusiasm, their teams bring to serving our customers everyday. It solidifies the great position we have in our markets today and provides the energy to pursue the growth opportunities ahead of us.

Now I'll ask Jack to cover the details of the first quarter results. Jack?

John McGarry

Thank you, Rick, and good morning, everyone. To reiterate Rick's opening comments, we felt very good about the operating results for the first quarter and the momentum that gives us in 2019. I'll provide additional details on the performance of our business segments and provide an update on our capital position.

Beginning with Unum US, it was a good start for 2019 with adjusted operating income increasing 3.4% from the first quarter. The positive operating trends we've seen in the segment over the past several quarters continued into the first quarter, with solid growth in premium income, very good persistency in our group product lines and stable risk results across our major business lines.

These strong operating trends were offset somewhat by the ongoing decline in net investment income for the segment, which was driven by lower miscellaneous investment income as well as the ongoing pressure on the portfolio of years. In fact, miscellaneous investment income for the first quarter was lower for the total company relative to the year-ago quarter and relative to our historical quarter [indiscernible] The shortfall is a dampening effect on a number of our business lines.

Within Unum US, adjusted operating income for group disability declined by 0.5%, $82.6 million in the quarter. Continued good premium growth, and that's what benefited experience were offset this quarter by lowering the investment income. Premium income grew by 3.9% as the in-force block increased strong persistency levels and higher sales. The benefit ratio improved to 74.7% in the first quarter from 75.6% a year ago, driven by favorable new claims [indiscernible] recoveries in our long-term visibility line, which offset higher paid claim volumes in the group short-term disability product line.

Similar to recent trends, net investment income in the quarter declined by 7.6%, driven by a very low level of miscellaneous investment income, and the continuing trend to produce assets back in the line in lower portfolio yields on those assets.

With an average level of miscellaneous investment income, we expect to group disability lines of generating quarterly adjusted operating income in the mid-$80 million range. This quarter's risk results were consistent with that expectation.

The Group Life and line also had a good quarter, with adjusted operating income of $67.4 million, an increase of 4.3%. The primary driver of the performance was an increase in premium income of 4%, resulting from prior period sales growth in very good persistency trends. The benefit ratio was generally consistent with the year-ago quarter.

Sales for the Group Lines of business in Unum US were very good in the first quarter, increasing 8% over the year-ago quarter. The group disability lines primarily this growth increasing 24.6%, while we started to climb of 9% in Group Life. Persistency in the Unum US Group lines remain to highlight for us, an important driver of premium growth. Total group persistency for the first quarter of 2019 was 90.9%, up from 89.4% from the first quarter of 2018. Finally, for Unum US, the supplemental and voluntary lines showed strong results for the quarter with adjusted operating income of $102.3 million, an increase of 6.2%.

The primary drivers for the quarter with good premium growth in the overall favorable risk experience, which offset lower net investment income and higher amortization as deferred acquisition costs related to the impact of our higher level of policy terminations, particularly in the voluntary benefit product lines.

Premium income grew by 5.6%, primarily from prior period sales growth with increases in all 3 primarily product lines, particularly in dental and vision as we expanded distribution.

Focusing on risk experience, the benefit ratio for individual disability was lower due to favorable claims incidence at a lower average size in new claims. In the dental and vision line, the benefit ratio was also lower due to lower claims utilization. For the voluntary benefits business, the benefit ratio benefited from favorable underlying risk experience as well as the release of active life reserves resulting from a higher level of policy terminations. The active life reserve release is once offset by accelerated amortization of the deferred acquisition cost, so the earnings impact is muted.

Sales for the supplemental and voluntary lines declined by 2% for the quarter with lower sales in individual disability and voluntary benefits, partially offset by an increase in the dental and vision line. Persistency in the supplemental and voluntary lines was lower in the quarter relative to the year-ago quarter. Our Unum International segment reported adjusted operating income of $29.1 million for the quarter, a decline of 2.3%. The decline is largely due to unfavorable U.K. currency exchange rate relative to the prior year. In local currency, Unum UK produced adjusted operating income of GBP 21.6 million [indiscernible] in the quarter, an increase of just under 1%. Results for the U.K. business were driven by an increase in premium income of 4.7% from favorable persistency in sales growth, partially offset by the decline in net investment income, due to a lower yield on both fixed-rate bonds as well as inflation [indiscernible]

In addition, the benefits experience was favorable due primarily to the impact of inflation linked decreases in the benefits related to our group products. Our international segment also includes the earnings contribution from Unum Poland, which we acquired in the fourth quarter of last year. Unum International sales in U.S. dollars increased 32% in the first quarter, driven by strong growth of 19.5% from Unum UK and local currency and the inclusion of Unum Poland.

Persistency for the U.K. business increased over a strong 2018 level. A very positive sign given the high single-digit rent increases we're achieving from renewals of the group disability block. The Colonial Life segment produced another strong quarter with adjusted operating income of $85.2 million, an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter. The drivers of this performance continued to be very good premium growth of 5.3% in steady benefit experience.

The benefit ratio from the first quarter was generally consistent with the year-ago quarter with favorable experience in the life business, partially offset by less favorable results in the cancer and critical illness lines. Sales at Colonial Life increased 4.9% in the first quarter compared to the year-ago quarter. The growth was primarily driven by favorable sales trends in the -- commercial market and Public Sector.

Moving to the Closed Block. Adjusted operating income was $31 million for the quarter, an increase of 7.3% over the year-ago quarter. As expected, premium income declined to -- in this segment, declining by 3.6% in the first quarter, primarily due to the ongoing policy terminations and maturities for the individual disability line. Net investment income increased by 2.6% in the quarter, driven by an increase in the level of invested assets, which was partially offset by lower miscellaneous investment income. In the individual disability product lines, the interest adjusted loss ratio was 80.1% for the first quarter compared to the very favorable 77.1% last year, driven by less favorable mortality experience and a higher-average client -- The results of the long-term care business line for the first quarter reflected new reserve assumptions we've adopted in the third quarter of 2018. On this updated reserve basis, the interest adjusted loss ratio for long-term care was 88.5% in the quarter, which is in line with the range we outlined for 85% to 90%. The interest adjusted loss ratio in the year-ago quarter is not comparable, given the reserve basis change.

For the three quarters since the reserve assumption update last year, the interest adjusted loss ratio for long-term care was 86.4%. While the results of this block should be measured over a long time frame, we're pleased that the performance thus far has been solid within a targeted range. Since we updated the reserve assumptions in the third quarter of 2018, we continue to make good progress related to our long-term care premium rate increases assumption. And we're encouraged about the conversations within the NAIC to grant actually rate increases. In addition, the new money yield for long-term care investments in the first quarter exceeded the 5.5% new money yield assumption embedded in our updated reserve assumptions.

For our other U.S. businesses, new money yields for the first quarter were in line with the fourth quarter, but remain below our portfolio yields, so we expect to continue to see some pressure on the portfolio yield in overall net investment income. Wrapping up with the Corporate segment, the adjusted operating loss was higher in the first quarter at $45.4 million compared to a loss of $40.3 million in the year-ago quarter, due in large part to a higher level of outstanding debt, the higher rate of interest and higher pension cost. This quarter's results are consistent with our expectations of quarterly losses in the mid-$40 million range.

That's our earnings for the traditional U.S. insurance companies remain at healthy levels and adequately support our capital management plans. In the first quarter, statutory asset operating earnings totaled $223 million compared to $242 million in the year-ago quarter. [indiscernible] you may recall that last year's results benefited from an IBNR update for the group long-term disability line. We closed the first quarter with a strong capital position. The risk-based capital ratio for our U.S. traditional life insurance companies was approximately 360%, which was in line with our expectations. [indiscernible] our holding companies totaled $594 million at the end of the quarter, comfortably above our expected 2019 fixed cost estimate of approximately $390 million. Share buybacks in the first quarter were $100 million consistent with our outlook for the year.

I'll conclude my comments this morning by reiterating the expectation of growth and adjusted operating income per share in the range of 4% to 7% for full year 2019. The base of adjusted operating earnings from 2018 is $5.20 per share, which excludes net realized investment losses in the reserve increase for long-term care from our 2018 net income. This is consistent with the view we shared with you at our outlook meeting in December.

Now I'll turn the call back to Rick for his closing comments.

Richard McKenney

So thank you, Jack and -- to wrap up our comments, it was a solid quarter for the company and solid start to the year. We're pleased with the reporting trends we're seeing in the core businesses, and they are driving strong operating earnings and cash flow to the company. We're happy to move your questions. ask Lisa to begin the question-and-answer session. Lisa?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We'll take our first question from Jimmy Bhullar with JPMorgan.

Jamminder Bhullar

I had a question first just under long-term care business. The interest adjusted loss ratio, it was within your guidance, but it has picked up a little bit. So is it normal sort of in the business? And if it is, what did you see? Or are you seeing a slight in claims trends?

John McGarry

Yes. I would say that's normal volatility. Look at what happened since we did the reserve updates in that third quarter. The third quarter loss ratio was at 87.5, so spot on the middle of the range. This quarter it was slightly above that, but still low within the range. And we noted when we did the reserve update, that we would see volatility in the loss ratio. Fortunately that volatility was positive this time. So I would look at -- the fourth quarter 2018 as kind of the aberration in that and a little bit of unusual positive volatility there, but overall, we're really pleased with our loss ratio will we're pleased with their experiences on folding, and it is really positive that, that 3 quarter loss ratio indicated is in the low end our 85% to 90% range.

Jamminder Bhullar

And you sort of review or do a more detail adjustment to your assumptions every few years. If the loss ratio high end of the range a little higher than the range in a given quarter, would that the sort of drive you to maybe reassess your reserves, again? Or you more -- are you going to look more at sort of more at it on an annual basis or longer-term basis?

John McGarry

If you're looking at a longer-term basis. By way of example, when we have 3.4% loss ratio in the fourth quarter, we didn't realize our assumptions downwards if we had on 90-plus percent loss ratio in the quarter, we will revise our assumptions upward. So we're looking at the overall loss ratio [indiscernible] it would take in better than a year actually to cause us to revise made, and so let something that could be happening that we could point to the higher loss ratio.

Jamminder Bhullar

Okay. And then just lastly, any comments on what you are seeing in terms of competition in U.S. disability market? Seems like there is more interest among competitors in that -- in the group benefits business, in general?

Richard McKenney

Mike, do you want to take that?

Michael Simonds

I appreciate it. So well, first quarter is a huge and for the group insurance place and your question is specific to group disability, but we were pleased with Israel's a strong with quarter-over-quarter, which is good. Probably as more importantly, please refer the possibility business with over 90% and really good there. And I would say, in the mid- to large end of the market and to properties that will be directly continued to invest in around helping our clients, manage their affected on a integrated basis with disability, it's been a strong differentiator for us in the market and that with our investments to deeply integrate with the HR technology that our clients are increasingly adopting on a cloud basis. I think it's put us in a really good spot going forward.

The smaller end to the market, I'd say, where we've got a off to a slower start overall and that is already taken some actions at the margin and underwriting point if you, because this is a profitable and important market to us, and probably even more important as I look at some of the capabilities that we have to ease the administrative relatively imply that will be rolling out for the second half of the year. I felt confident that momentum will build in the core market as we head towards the all-important quarter in the one-one cycle.

Jamminder Bhullar

What I was trying to get more to it was pricing as you've seen very good loss ratios by most companies. Have you seen that flow-through to sort of -- have you seen that an uptick in competition in pricing perhaps by competitors?

Richard McKenney

I got it. So I would say, it remains a very competitive market, but I would say the rational market from a pricing point of view. It's our best data points, so looking at things like our ability to tolerate increases with annual cycle, we had a really good one-one in terms of profit improvement and that percentage number overall. Again, there is some pockets where, like I said, we've taken a few actions, because these are important and profitable segments for us. It is competitive, no doubt about it. But I'd say, I've seen significantly worse.

Operator

We will take our next question from Humphrey Lee with Dowling & Partners.

Humphrey Lee

Looking at Unum US supplemental and voluntary as well Colonial Life, premium growth was good 5% but probably a little lighter than what you have been having, and then also kind of relative to your guidance. I believe there was some nuances like the exit of the individual dental business running through the numbers. But I was just wondering if you can provide some additional color in terms of the moving process on the premium and the sales growth in both segments? And then in terms of your outlook for both -- do you feel like that you're remaining intact?

Richard McKenney

We will start with the U.S. Michael, and then I'll turn it over to Tim.

Timothy Arnold

Humphrey, and yes, you did [indiscernible] a tough comp [indiscernible] because we made the decision to exit relatively small Director of The consumer business, we are focused entirely on the work segment, and you need about Unum here in the U.S. And then still -- we don't have the individual sales for dental in the current quarter number to compare to. So if you got that back, that will look at what we are taking forward, which is the group dental and vision business we saw a sales growth over 45% in the quarter. So really strong and an exciting momentum building for group dental and group vision going forward, and we anticipate and let me talk and the outlook and that will be a meaningful distributor to overall Unum US, not just often but overall Unum US sales in 2019 and a pretty significant premium contributor in 2020. So feel very good about that.

On the voluntary benefits, I guess, what was the committee dampener on premium growth as we did see a poor quarter from persistency. So we reported 73% versus 77% a year ago 1Q that's a tough comparable. 77% is at the high end, what we've seen historically, which is in the 75% to 77% range. And we dig into it, and stayed an average case size issues, so if you took -- the relatively comparable number of terms that you apply historical average is -- the average size of the term, that's where about 2 points [indiscernible] that percent into the bottom of the range.

So I wouldn't say it is the better it looks, I would highlight the large case voluntary benefits market as one that is competitive. We've seen some existing competitors get more aggressive there. We've seen some new entrants. And hopefully [indiscernible] that we can provide expert us, we're going to be disappointed about our approach there, in terms of our underwriting and the expense profile. So I do remain optimistic in the long-term about voluntary benefits. But in that large case market, I think, there is probably a little bit of whether what we have to do.

Richard McKenney

Do you want to add Colonial Life?

Timothy Arnold

Yes. I'll start with the overall level premium and we are seeing some of the same trends that Mike talk about. Our persistency this year was lighter than last year and a little lighter than our plan, and a big part of that is the large case of component. And we do see some seasonality and volatility there. The first quarter, typically has the largest percentage of clients who had their medical client renewals, and so much of their voluntary benefits also -- renewal in the first quarter, and so we see some volatility there.

From a sales perspective, this is a 22nd consecutive quarter that Colonial Life has producing year-over-year growth in sales. So we think about the sales results overall, little lighter than we have projected -- we saw very strong growth in our core commercial market, in the Public Sector market and from 3 of our 4 sales regions. And there was pressure in large case there from a sales perspective as well, at large case market can be a little bit more volatile. I'll just remind everyone that first quarter for Colonial Life is typically our lower sales volume quarter of the year. So we feel good about our prospects of recovering from a little bit of a shortfall here.

Humphrey Lee

Appreciate the color, that's helpful. And then shifting gear to net investment income. Jack talked about prepayment being low, I was just wondering do you see that as a timing issue or one-off issue as opposed to a slowdown in overall prepayment activities? And maybe talk about in your outlook for prepayments in the coming quarters?

John McGarry

Yes. I prepayments have been volatile, and we expect them to continue to be -- So I view that as volatility. I think prepayments will be -- we're not changing our expectations for payments going forward. So I think we feel good about where it is. The foot side of prepayments is that, although it hurts you a little bit in earnings, it actually helps you maintain discount rates going forward. And so, although it did cost somewhat in the quarterly earnings. It's -- from a long-term perspective, it's still a decent outcome.

Operator

We will take our next question from John Nadel with UBS.

John Nadel

So I don't want to be overly here. I have a general question about sort of the pace of operating expense growth, relative to the revenue growth. It's really only segments where revenue growth exceeded operating expense growth this quarter, Group Life and Closed Block. But otherwise, operating expense growing faster than your revenues in the other segments. And I'm wondering what you think is the overarching driver of that? Is that more investment in technology and digital and things of that sort that are sort of stick to the overall business these days? Or is it really just more about the fact that sales growth was pretty strong this quarter and maybe you've got some higher non-deferable?

Richard McKenney

Yes. John, let me hear from a higher level and let me dig in a little bit in each of our business segment. Overall, nothing has changed really well to how we manage expenses, the discipline we have. We have been making investments all long, so there is nothing incremental investment sides with some of these digital footprints that we're talking about. So I think it's all pretty steady. You may be seeing somethings quarter-to-quarter relative to that. You mentioned a couple of things, whether sales growth is higher or lower. But we feel really good about the expense management side. We think about it. Just now you're talking about it. Operating expense ratio that's how we manage the businesses. So we want to invest. We want to be efficient. And I think our motto around being efficient hasn't changed -- So maybe I'll let Mike and Tim talk a little bit about how they are managing and thinking about it, but I would tell you from a macro prospective, we're still discipline when it comes to current expenses are managed. Mike?

Michael Simonds

Yes. The expenses across segment, the group line and -- relatively flat year-over-year, 20.4 in the quarter as an ROE versus 20, 26 a year ago. So a little bit of improvement there, I would say. And may be [indiscernible]. So I mentioned it earlier as one of the drivers of success in group disability, but we're growing our lead management business. And that's a fee-based business, so that's going to put natural pressure upward on your operating expense ratio as a percentage of insured -- But we look at a really favorable loss ratio in group disability, John, and they're really favorable persistency. That fee-based business is a big driver of sticky and productive client relationship. So we feel pretty good about that. And -- to take a bigger step to explain it, quarter-to-quarter, but over the last 4 years, Unum US overall ratio come down by about 200 basis points, and that's a nothing -- That's a continued gradual improvement there expected over the coming years as we continue to invest, like I said,

Richard McKenney

Tim, do you want to talk about --

Timothy Arnold

So we see seasonality in all expenses here in the first half of the year. Our ROE is a little bit higher than we had for the full year 2018. We think that same pattern will emerge. We're using current number of non-recurring expenses in the first quarter of 2019, but also the continued investments for making in growth and the customer experience and digital and technology are investments that we think make sense for the long-term a little bit of pressure on the near-term expense ratio.

Richard McKenney

I think add to John --

John McGarry

To say, we look at relatively into one of the things you -- the NII has been coming down, so that will cause lot of pressure, which we really think about in managing relative to premium.

John Nadel

Yes. I appreciate that. NII was definitely pressured. And there is a couple of places where your other income, which I assume as -- especially in disability that's where Mike's talking about fee revenue. Is the growth there was pretty strong. Just a second and unrelated question, I was just open, Jack, can you maybe give us an update, in the last quarter, you had really positive -- does it related to LTC premium rate increases approval? I think you had mentioned that, something in order of magnitude $500 billion of the assume rate increases been approved. Any further progress there? I know, it's only been 90 days, but any further progress for that full assumption that's embedded in your reserves?

Richard McKenney

John, we've got Steve here --

Steven Zabel

Yes, great. Thanks for the question, John. And you are right. We announced earlier in the year, we have really nice success coming out of the gate on our new program. Just to go back in ground, we had about $1.4 billion of value of premiums in our current reserve assumption. About 1/2 of that was related to filings or pending with the states, and about 1/2 of that was on new filings that we're going to be making from that point going forward. We continue to have good progress, and really building off of the California approval that we received earlier as well as some of the group exempt states that we were able to implement. We did make continued progress, where we have several strong approvals since that point in time, and I think one of the important things about those approvals, we are starting to get approvals on the new filings that we made at the latter part of last year and the earlier part of this year. So that's a positive sign for us as well.

And then I just close it off by saying that we're encouraged by what's going on at the NAIC. We've had a lot of discussions over the years with the actuarial teams and some of the staff at the states around consistency of approving actuarial just a slight rate increases. And that conversations starting to get elevated up to the commissioner level. And so we're very happy about executive task force that they announced at the last meeting in Orlando. We think that's positive. We will get the commissioners actually talking about their approaches and drive consistency. But we feel good about our program, and we continue to make progress against our target.

John Nadel

Just a quick follow-up on the NAIC and the movements there. Is it your expectations that ultimately what that -- a more standardized or consistent premium rat increased filing and process -- determining yes or no?

Timothy Arnold

Yes. I think the simple answer is yes. We would hope that, that would drive better consistency. The actual calculation and the math that used to support those rate increases, it is fairly consistent state to state. Really where we find inconsistencies are around things like [indiscernible] type of caps. And that happened more at the commissioner level, and sometimes even at the governor level. So that's really what we think it can be positive for the commissioners to talk to each other about what's right things for the states to do, to really balance protecting consumers, but also protecting the financial stability of caregivers. So yes, we think, all things being equal that it should increase the consistency, and that should be a positive thing.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Erik Bass with Autonomous Research.

Erik Bass

With the year-to-date decline in interest rates, this change how you think about discount rates for new business in Group disability at all? And if you do make an adjustment, do you think you'll be able to pass that through in pricing? And will it be more difficult given the favorable claims experience and margins across the industry?

Richard McKenney

Well, [indiscernible]

John McGarry

Yes. So it's been a recent decline in interest rates. It actually rebounded for a while. But they are not lower than they have been over the last several years. We feel pretty good about where our discount rates are. In terms of -- we've lowered our discount rate, and we're still comfortable that at new money rates today, we're earning a decent margin over our discount rate, particularly on disability. So we're comfortable there. Given our Investment Strategy, we continue to see 5.5% hurdle for long-term care. Certainly we'd love to see interest rates go higher, and we're going to see spread embedded -- But I don't think there is -- we're not feeling kind of the immediate pressure as a result of some of these fluctuations in the interest rates.

Erik Bass

Got it. And then, I think, you have previously talked about potentially completing the $400 million of buybacks originally planned to do in 2018. I guess, this quarter, you did the $100 million kind of in line with your 2019 outlook. Can you talk about what drove that decision? And bigger picture, how you're thinking about future capital return?

John McGarry

Yes. So I'd say, we originally thought about, we did repurchased $115 million in fourth quarter of 2018. I'd say that's not so we're off the table at this point. But just our sense around what's in the best interest of our shareholders, where our stock pricing was and the reaction that the stock prices been having the share repurchase, we thought just returning to our normal kind of $400 million year rate was a very reasonable thing to do.

Erik Bass

Okay. So no change then in terms of kind of the level of liquidity or other targets you're planning to maintain, just to -- more of a tactical timing issue?

John McGarry

Yes. Let's say, yes. I don't think any of the metrics changed, that would cause us to -- that was not what we were somewhere with the other with the other markets.

Operator

Our next question comes from Alex Scott with Goldman Sachs.

Taylor Scott

First question I had was just on -- I think you guys hit your marked cash for the C1 changes to the risk way and assets. And just in light of, it's looking like that's, I guess, not happening this year. Have you given any consideration the prioritization of what you're doing there, whether it's capital return deleveraging, building RBC, et cetera?

John McGarry

Yes. So first, I would say that, we did have it in our cash plans. That was the contribution to the subsidiaries. Most of the capital was going to come out of RBC and our traditional insurance companies. It's not happening this year, but we still expect it to happen in 2020. So it's a timing difference. I don't think we will do anything different other than the hold higher RBC ratios than we originally anticipated in the insurance companies until it gets implemented next year. And probably, we'll clearly hold the cash to fund that when it happens.

Taylor Scott

Got it. So the follow-up question I had was just thinking higher level about risk capital and appropriate targets. I mean, my understanding of long-term care risk-based capital is based, I think, on premiums and some of the commentary we've heard from, I guess, peers and reinsurers and so forth, it suggest that maybe RBC is in the best measure of capital adequacy, relates to LTC specifically. And we see similar situations and things like annuities. So it's not a great reflection. And some times companies run with materially higher RBC to reflect that, because their internal capital models show greater risk relative to what RBC would suggest. So just be interested to hear your take on how RBC reflects LTC risk? And why you're comfortable being able to target, I guess, an RBC ratio that's materially lower than peers?

John McGarry

Yes. My response to that is -- when you look at capital adequacy of the company, not at a single line, there are lines that maybe the LTC, the RBC. Ratios don't reflect the risk in long-term care, but I'll guarantee those are same RBC ratios, way overstated the things like Colonial Life business. They don't reflect or always take that capital needs of the Group businesses, which are less volatile than that, those ratios would assume. And even within long-term care, so a piece of the RBC ratio is their premium. But you're also holding risk-based capital and the reserves. You're holding risk-based capital on the assets underlying the long-term care business. So I -- so we look at it in an aggregate basis. When we look at economic capital, it reflects the fact that we are a very profitable company that we generate a lot of free cash flow, and we feel more than adequate capitalized at our current levels.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Gallagher with Evercore.

Thomas Gallagher

First question, just on group disability, the loss ratio was pretty favorable this quarter. Can you talk a bit about whether we should -- is there any reason I think that's not sustainable based on the trends you are see, meaning like was there any favorable prior year development? Or -- can you just provide some color for: a, what drove it; and b, do you think that's sustainable at around this level?

Richard McKenney

[Indiscernible].

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure. Thanks for the question. As you said, favorable quarter from group disability point of view. And to your question about drivers, I'd said, it's encouraging and that the drivers are pretty wide spread across LTC. So behaved and I would say, is probably even move favorable than our expectations, not dramatically. So recoveries continue to be very and slightly favorable that. Good experience with social security offsets. Our settlement practices are rate lines with expectations. So pretty much across the Board. It's that because that's been a pretty good spot. [indiscernible] To really question that it is insurance. So I wouldn't say, anything is going to stick exactly, but I would -- think that -- than at the current level that we were at 747% reasonable in the range. Also within the group segment, group disability segment, in short-term disability business, they actually say, we started of the opposite in terms of lack of favorability. And so that's something that we continue to watch pretty closely addressing through the normal renewal thought process. So that mean, we'll be able to a bit of a tailwind to the loss ratio over the next four quarters or so.

John McGarry

Yes. Tom, the underlying fundamentals were good and pretty consistent. But I would say, it's never a good idea that think the best loss ratio you've never had in forever. Just said, it's never a good idea to take the loss ratio you'll ever had in the cement last forever. So I would say good quarter we'll glad to happened, but I think our kind of deal level -- where since been run into for the last several quarters is kind of a I would -- to that.

Thomas Gallagher

Got you. And then question on long-term care. Can -- Jack, can you put the 88.5 benefit ratio and some context was higher than 4Q, but it's still within your range. But when I think about 1Q trends, normally there is a seasonal favorable claim termination, consideration. And -- so just curious, did you see the favorability of claim terminations in the quarter? And also can you provide some color -- what are you seeing kind of beneath the surface on what's driving that ratio as it relates to frequency, severity or claim terminations?

John McGarry

Yes. So let me put it in the context of fourth quarter and first quarter. We did see favorable claim terminations kind of relative to like the summer months. We intent to have less mortality driving claim recoveries. It wasn't markedly favorable. We don't have the same season this year that we had last year. But we saw favorable mortality in both the fourth quarter and the first quarter. We saw extremely favorable new claim volumes in the first quarter. We saw unfavorable new claim volumes in the first quarter. If you take those two quarters combine, then look like pretty average around that 86 for long-term trends. So there was nothing other than volatility. I think the best perspective I can give you on the long-term care loss ratio is to remember that we have $10 billion of active life reserves that are funding claims, and we have $150 million of annual -- of quarterly premium that's generating the loss ratio. And so anytime you have a situation like that with the reserves are funding claims and premiums are relatively small, relative to that reserve funding, you're going to have volatility.

Thomas Gallagher

Got you. And then my final question, just on the 5.5% new money yield for LTC in the quarter. You said that came in above your Just given where rates are, where credit spreads are. How do you feel about that playing out for the rest of the year? And do you have some flexibility within reserving assumptions were, even if you're below it, it's manageable?

John McGarry

Yes. First of all, we take a long-term view of this. This is a 30-, 40-year time horizon. So we're not going to react to things that happen quarter-by-quarter. First three quarters were positive, so there is some build up of margin in there. I think that -- even if they had a couple of quarters below it, I don't think we will be to react to that given the time horizon that we're thinking about here. So -- we're not overly -- we'd love to see interest rates higher, but we're not overly concerned with where they are at least in the short-term.

Operator

Our next question comes from Josh Shanker with Deutsche Bank.

Joshua Shanker

I want to follow-up on something that Humphrey was asking about. You made the comments about the competitive conditions of the markets, such that you might whether things out for few years. I was hoping you might be able to talk about a little bit, what are the competitive tools, may be technologies that can make a winner in the supplemental and marketplace over the next 5 years, let's call it? And two, are the -- I don't want to use the word losers, but let's say the, the non-winners, are they going to be businesses that sell to the winners? And therefore, are they repositories of account will be one that will be transferred?

Richard McKenney

So relative to first and I'll talk about the -- John --

John McGarry

Yes. I appreciate the follow-up question. And so -- I think, I pretty speak to the entire set of that are going to make for winners versus, I think, your term non-winners. But I could tell you what our strategy is, and that is to compete on the delivery of the benefits and particularly when we were talking about employee pay and I think what stands out over time is making life simpler for the employer and for their end consumer. So our strategy is about investing, as I mentioned, and continuing to invest in integrating our product and process into the capital management, HR technologies that our clients are increasingly adopting. And they move to those cloud-based software and gives you the ability to integrate really ones and then carry that instance across -- when Software-as-a Service. So we see that as a long-term trend where our focus on the benefits market on that integration gives us a competitive advantage for us.

And then the second piece is, and this is a really important one for us, is increasingly integrated with our group insurance business. If you think about the things that drive of $0.05 or disability, those are very often the same sentences and accidents in health events that are going to volatility benefits. And so we're seeing the majority of our growth coming when we integrate with the group insurance, and we see a pretty significantly -- significant uptick in persistency on voluntary side when it's integrated leverage group insurance. So that will be the path which, I think, over time will play --

Richard McKenney

And I think, Josh, an important point you make that over time, if you look to the history of it, this is the business that we were in. We invest heavily to make sure we have a lead in this business. It -- is a very good business. So it attracts competitors, nontraditional competitors that have come in over time, that haven't done this business. Often times, they find out it's a little bit higher than they might think it is, and so we're able to work through. And whether the different periods of times of competition do so in a disciplined way. And let you see, particularly in the group space was -- similar people up selling because they don't have the scale, they don't have the capabilities, and it doesn't fit with their business model. Will that be what the future looks like, hard to tell, but this will be the business that we were in. And competition -- sometimes makes us better as well and we'll continue to look to lead.

Joshua Shanker

And how long do you expect this period of to be before competitive advantages show themself?

Michael Simonds

Yes. Mike, I would say it is very difficult to say. So we saw first for taking care of our existing clients, and then making sure that we can deliver a consistent and manageable margin on the business. And then take the growth with an opportunity presents it. And so our -- optimistic that is not going to be multiple years, and that things will punch too quicker than that. But just having seen some of the cycles before, sometimes it takes over bit of time, so I would just single is, when you think about guidance of sales between 6% and 8%, that's what we rate our at Investor Day. That continues to be, on my best estimate, of where the year is going to come in, that being message number one. Message number two would be, we're going to remain disciplined, and whether it's a disability market and like the market, the voluntary market, we're going to be a disciplined underwriter.

Richard McKenney

And I think, as Mike articulated those growth targets that we have, that's -- we talked about as -- we're still doing well. We're still growing well, at very high margins. And so as much as we look at it and be disciplined, really consider that -- that's growing. And we want to grow faster. We want to protect more people, but -- we'll do so in

Operator

Our next question comes from Ryan Krueger with KBW.

Ryan Krueger

I have a question on the investment portfolio. We've seen some life insurers take some derisking actions, just given that we're late in the cycle. Just curious, if you change to anything about the investment portfolio about this point? Or you're considering changes going forward?

Richard McKenney

Thanks Ryan for the question. I think when you think about how we manage our investment portfolio, your liability driven investors. So we've been very consistent through periods of time to think about backing up our liabilities, our products with a consistent portfolio, both from a risk management perspective and making sure that we're matched up from an perspective. So I think we feel [indiscernible] invest the way that we have. No elements that we -- we don't take risk in higher levels cycles or -- we think we're steady investor over a longer period of time.

Operator

Our next question comes from Suneet Kamath to Citi.

Suneet Kamath

Jack, I wanted to start with that Closed Block, IDI block. I think when we chatted with you earlier in the year, you seemed a little bit more open to perhaps bring some capital there, at least, that was our -- So just want to get an update, particularly given the amount of capital that seems to be interested in these types of mortality based blocks?

John McGarry

Yes. I mean -- I would tell you that we are always connected to the capital markets. We're always looking for ways to optimize our use of capital. So we will continue to aggressively seek solutions to do that.

Suneet Kamath

Okay. Got it. And then in terms -- I just wanted to go back to the supplemental and voluntary business. Again, just want to get a sense of -- sorry, something really changing here in terms of the activity that we saw? Or is this sort of a normal volatility? And it was just a couple of cases here and there, just incremental competition? Just kind of want a get sense of -- if this is a something that we should be expecting in terms of higher lapses over the next couple of quarters?

Michael Simonds

Suneet, it's Mike. I would say, just going back to it. Average size volatility is what the driver of it is, if we're seeing pretty difficult average size -- right in the of the range where we would have anticipate. So the short answer is, no. I don't see a fundamental shifts in the voluntary benefits business. I would say that the way the metric is constructed is a 12-month rolling average in 1 effective is to be pretty dominate. So this -- the actual metric will stay depressed over the next few quarters, that's not representative of anything, that's actually occurring in the next couple of quarters. But, again, not a fundamental shift. I think it's just a watch area of us around competition.

Suneet Kamath

And did you site whether or not the increased competition is coming from some of the more traditional players? Or some of the companies that are may be new entrants that entered through acquisition in recent years, any color on that?

Richard McKenney

Yes, a little bit of both, actually. So we've seen some non-traditional that have not been in the group benefits space enter into voluntary. And then we've seen some well-established voluntary players, I think that got a bit more aggressive in trying to grow share.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Mark Hughes with SunTrust.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Michael on for Mark. So how did you pole in itself to an organic foot basis in the quarter? And can you please give us a sense of how they organically this year? And what is the rough outlook for next year at Unum for a while?

Richard McKenney

Thanks, Michael. It's a good question. I think I mentioned in our comments, businesses were small today, we're looking to grow it over time. They had a great quarter. So they continue to grow the business. It's small relative to our U.K. business and our international segments. It's been small relative to the enterprise. But we're still very optimistic about it. So you won't see those numbers materially moving anything in the company, but this is one for longer term growth. We like the market, The team has done a great job, and I'm sure we'll keep talking about it for a longer period of time.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. And then, maybe one follow-up. What was the net bottom line impact of the lower persistency and voluntary benefits, which, I guess, reduce the benefit ratio, but presumably had a offsetting increase debt amortization?

John McGarry

It was very immaterial. The amortization and the active life reserve release almost offset each other [indiscernible]

Thomas White

Thanks, Michael. That's actually all the questions we've got. So I would thank you all for taking the time to joining us this morning. I look forward to seeing many of you at the various conferences and investor meetings over the course of spring and summer. So operator, this completes our first quarter 2019 call.

Operator

Thank you, sir. And that does conclude today's production. Thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.