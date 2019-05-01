Choice Properties REIT And Its 5.4%-Yielding Dividend: A Good Long-Term Investment Choice

Choice Properties has a healthy development pipeline that will help it to grow its rental revenue in the next few years.

Investment Thesis

Choice Properties REIT (OTC:PPRQF) (TSX:CHP.UN) delivered solid Q1 2019. Looking forward, the company's focus in urban properties should help it to achieve above average top and bottom lines growth than its peers. Its top tenants are either grocery store retailers or specialty retailers that are less impacted by the threat of e-commerce. Choice Properties also has a robust development pipeline that should provide a long runway of growth. The company's dividend is attractive with a 5.4%-yielding dividend. Choice Properties is a good long-term investment choice for income investors. Any pullbacks should provide good investment opportunities.

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Choice Properties delivered a good quarter. As can be seen from the chart below, its rental revenue increased significantly from C$215.2 million in Q1 2018 to C$323 million in Q1 2019. The growth was primarily due to acquisitions in the past year. Its same-asset net operating income increased by 2.4% to C$140 million. The REIT's occupancy ratio remained at a high level though declined by about 30 basis points sequentially to 97.4%. The decline was primarily due to transient vacancy in completed development projects in Q1 2019.

What we like about Choice Properties REIT

A diversified portfolio of properties focused in urban markets

Choice Properties has a diversified portfolio that includes 601 retail properties, 115 industrial properties, 15 office complexes, and 4 multi-family residential buildings. The REIT also has 21 development properties.

The REIT is also focused in small, medium, and large urban markets in Canada. In fact, over half of its portfolio of properties are located in Canada's top 6 urban markets (see pie chart below). We like this focus as these large urban markets have above national average population growth. In fact, most of Canada's new immigrants have also chosen to reside in these urban markets. In addition, these large urban centers also have above national average economic growth rates. These factors should help support the demand for Choice Properties' retail, office, industrial, and residential properties.

Having Loblaw as its largest tenant

Choice Properties' largest tenant is Canada's largest grocery retailer, Loblaw (OTCPK:LBLCF). As can be seen from the table below, 56.3% of the REIT's gross rental revenue is derived from Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart (a subsidiary of Loblaw). While dependence on one single tenant can be risky, grocery stores are typically much more resilient to the threat of e-commerce than other retailers. The recent trend towards more online order and in-store pickups by different retailers also show the importance of having a network of retail locations. We think Loblaw will continue to be an anchored tenant and contribute to Choice Properties' revenue meaningfully in the future. Besides Loblaw, the company's top 10 tenants are mostly retailers that are less impacted by e-commerce. The list includes Sobeys, specialty stores (Canadian Tire (OTC:CDNTF), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), GoodLife Fitness, TD Canada Trust), etc.

The chart below shows Choice Properties' lease expiry by year. As can be seen from the chart, there are no meaningful lease expires before 2023. In addition, Loblaw's average remaining lease term of 9.5 years is also nearly 2 years longer than its overall average remaining lease term of 7.7 years.

Potential development opportunities due to urban intensification

Choice Properties has a robust development pipeline. The pipeline includes intensification, redevelopment, greenfield development, mixed use development, and residential development projects. As can be seen from the table below, these projects will add nearly 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area to its portfolio. If all are developed, it will expand its total gross leasable area by 4.3%. These projects will be a strong revenue growth driver in the next few years.

Staggered debt ladder

Choice Properties has a staggering debt maturity profile. As can be seen from the chart below, not one year of its debts maturing before 2022 represents more than 10% of its total debt outstanding. In addition, the REIT has a low weighted average interest rate. Its average weighted interest rate for its unsecured debentures and mortgages are 3.61% and 4.08% respectively.

Besides the staggering debt ladder, Choice Properties has an interest coverage ratio of 3.4x and net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 8.2x. Although we would prefer a lower debt to EBITDA ratio, we recognize that this ratio is actually quite good compared to its peers. For example, First Capital Realty (OTCPK:FCRGF) has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.4x and a much lower interest coverage ratio of 2.5x.

Risks and Challenges

Although Loblaw is an anchored tenant, Choice Properties faces risk such as high tenant concentration to Loblaw. If consumers gradually shift towards online grocery shopping, it may eventually impact Loblaw's business negatively. This may also impact Choice Properties' rental revenue.

Valuation Analysis

Choice Properties generated adjusted funds from operations of C$0.87 per share in 2018. Therefore, its price to 2018 AFFO ratio is about 15.8x. This is slightly higher than the 14~15x average of Canadian diversified and retail REITs. We believe Choice Properties deserve higher valuation than most of its peers as it has a urban focused portfolio of properties with Loblaw as its anchored tenant.

A 5.4%-yielding dividend

The REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06177 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.4%. It has a sustainable dividend with a payout ratio of about 80% (based on its AFFO in Q1 2019).

Investor Takeaway

We like Choice Properties' focus in urban markets, its e-commerce resilient tenants, and its robust development pipeline. Investors may want to grab some shares on any pullback.

