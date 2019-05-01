The Big Problem With Alibaba

"If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings-assuming the company in question has earnings. As you'll see in this text, I subscribe to the crusty notion that sooner or later earnings make or break an investment in equities. What the stock price does today, tomorrow, or next week is only a distraction." ― Peter Lynch, One up on Wall Street

Although this quote is over 30 years old, its message still holds just as true (and if not more so) today. Despite many companies seeing revenues grow through the roof, and being valued at multi-billion dollar valuations due to their amazing growth prospects, most of these companies are destined to fail due to them only really succeeding at one thing - the rate at which they can burn money.

Unfortunately, this kind of behavior is not confined to recent tech-start-ups. When Alibaba (BABA) announced in March Last year that they were investing $866 million onto the Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo, many investors (myself included) cheered at how the company was "expanding its ecosystem" and investing into a great growth opportunity. It wasn't long until the company was increasing its stake in Ofo, investing another $343 million into the company, increasing its stake to 12%. During this time, the CEO of the company, Dai Wei, even had this to say about the company, reaffirming the markets positive outlook:

"Ofo has been transitioning from a phase of rapid growth to a stage of high-quality development."

Yet despite this, things weren't as they appeared at Ofo. A prolonged rivalry in many of its key markets led to sustained losses in an attempt to gain market share, ultimately leading to the company effectively declaring bankruptcy a month ago. Due to the company owing its' suppliers large amounts of money, it is extremely unlikely it will be able to become operational again. The only person who ended up making money out of the whole deal was the company's management, with Dai Wei becoming a multi-millionaire (although he is now on the government's blacklist for debt default). Moreover, contrary to what some believe, Ofo's demise isn't a surprise involved with the industry - the source above describing Alibaba's 2nd investment even called the company "cash-strapped", which makes it hard to believe that Alibaba's management still believed in its future at that time.

This event is just one example of an investment that has cost Alibaba's shareholders significantly, but which is scarcely picked up on by analysts covering the firm. With it being just a fraction of the company overall value, most simply chalk it up to a cost of doing business and move on. This "diworsification" isn't a good sign for anyone who believes that Alibaba's profits are around the corner, and is a symptom of a larger problem which troubles many companies throughout the world. Should it continue, Alibaba's valuation increasingly appears stretched, which will result in underperformance for the company in the future.

Diworsification: When you want to mine diamonds, don't look for coal

Diworsificaition is a portmanteau of the words diversification and worse. The usage of the word has been extended from when it was invented by Peter Lynch (it now is used to describe portfolio over-diversification), but its original usage is still very relevant today. This is when a business spends money on investments which have no or very little relevance to their main business in the pursuit of growth, which ends up hurting the company's shareholders. Crucially, this comes about when the company either overpays for a good investment, or pays fair value for a business with ROIC below the rest of the company, resulting in inefficient capital use.

In these scenarios, a far better course of action for a company would be to either reinvest into growing current operations (when they produce good ROIC) or simply return money to shareholders through dividends and buybacks (when the companies business is mature). All too often I see management instead, seeing little growth ahead, look to improve growth over the short term, at the expense of the business' long term sustainability. This is not done by mistake either, but due to a problem that affects much of the corporate world; management's incentives not being aligned with shareholders. When a large acquisition occurs, management typically receives large bonuses, to reward them from being able to complete the merger. Not only this, but due to the company being bigger, CEO's are able to ask for a pay rise to compensate the added work they will now be doing. In comparison, share buybacks and dividend increases look boring, and as such management gets paid far less, despite it helping shareholders far more.

As long as this is the case, diworcifiation will continue to occur. Seeing what ends up happening when this occurs [General Electric (GE) being the most recent large example] investors need to avoid this at all costs, especially due to what it highlights about the company's integrity.

When you can't grow organically, Diworsify

Going back to Alibaba, the parallels are obvious. Despite being able to grow revenues at 30% plus YOY, the company's earnings have begun to stagnate, even without factoring the dubious accounting that has occurred to allow this to be the case. Because of this, their PE hasn't changed much in the last few years, even with the share price remaining flat.

Data by YCharts

Even though the company may have once deserved such a high valuation, now that growth has slowed, it should be expected that the PE starts to compress over the next 5 years, especially since there are many other companies growing at around the same rate valued at cheaper rates. Therefore for the stock price to increase, the company needs to grow into its valuation and therefore start to grow their earnings significantly.

This is where the problems facing the company begin to appear. Whereas increased revenues should lead to higher profitability, they have come at a cost: a worse ROIC. It is now over 50% lower than in 2016, and at only 11% currently.

Data by YCharts

As you can probably expect, these numbers are extremely varied from each section of Alibaba's business. According to their Q4 earnings report, Core E-commerce, which makes up 87% of sales, accounts for 133% of EBITDA, (i.e. it makes more separately than the whole company together.) It also has an adjusted EBITDA margin of 45% - a remarkable figure which is a testimony to the potential earnings power Alibaba has (and why I bought into the company in the first place.) Even though this is lower than its previous 53% [due to the company investing into its logistics network to fend off against rival JD.com (JD)] this is an 18% difference compared to the average for the company, highlighting just how much the rest is dragging it down.

Yet, this doesn't give us the whole picture. Notwithstanding the fact that is doesn't currently make a profit, the company's Cloud business is definitely a large positive for the company overall. This is since, unlike its other ventures, this business is both growing fast and has the potential to not only have higher margins than the rest of the business, but actually account for the lion's share of the company's profits in a decade time. In terms of growth, the segment grew at a rate of 84% YOY from Q4 2017, resulting in revenue of 6.6 billion yuan, smaller than the over 100 billion from E-commerce but above the 3rd biggest, Entertainment which brings in only 6.4 billion.

Crucially, cloud computing is a field expected to get far bigger in the future, with the potential be 3 times the size it currently is by 2026. More importantly, judging by its western equivalent, Amazon's AWS, the cloud boasts good enough EBITDA margins to rival even E-commerce. They currently stand at 38%, and are expected to rise to 50% over the long-term, once the industry matures.

(Source)

Judging by this, it is easy to see why it is in Alibaba's interest to invest heavily into the cloud, and why short-term losses to build up their network shouldn't be disliked. Unlike diworcifications, this segment also has clear synergies with their main business, due to the fact that is the biggest user of its services.

The problems are instead due to their Entertainment section. Unlike the other two, this is an industry which is well-known for being competitive and having relatively low margins. Because of this, it makes little sense for a company with so much potential and growth to even consider investing in it, and is a classic firm of diworsification. In fact, instead of making a small loss, this segment is losing the company 6 billion yuan. Including the share-based compensation (something I have discussed before is a problem for the company here) the figure is even higher at 7 billion. Against the 6.4 billion worth of revenue I mentioned above this means the business manages to lose more than it makes in revenue - not exactly the type of company I wanted to invest in!

Even if the company manages to eventually control the cash burn, it will be not because the business' fundamentals have improved, but instead due to the company not being able to grow the business at such a rapid pace any further, at which they will move on to the next venture to fuel growth. Yet, this slight profit (if it ever does occur) will be on the back of many years of losses, meaning they are unlikely to break-even for a long time. Had this money instead have been invested in building up its data centers for the cloud even faster, it is clear the returns would have been far greater, and the fact this is not happening should be inexcusable for shareholders. It is for this reason I strongly believe Alibaba would be worth more money if it was just E-commerce and the Cloud, and at this time I assign a negative value to its entertainment business.

While we are on the topic, the company's "New Retail" initiative is also something I believe will not end well. Unlike JD, who by using a franchise model is starting to develop a high margin expanding retail network, Alibaba has chosen to invest large amounts of money into building its own stores. With the exception of flagship stores, this bound to end badly, as Amazon's (AMZN) Whole Foods acquisition has done in the west, with the company only growing by 1% last quarter. In spite of this, if it is to be made successful, the company needs to focus on purely profitable ventures, not billion dollar investments (one even with your main competitor) that currently lose money. As you may already expect, I would rather them simply invest in their two main business, although this would at the very least give an alright ROIC. More importantly, it has the potential to lead onto other investments, such as its stake in Lazada, an Indonesian E-commerce company, which helps them expand the best parts of their business to other markets.

Why revenue growth isn't as good as many think - and why last quarters increase in profits was a myth

Finally, I would like to mention some of the questionable accounting practices I have discovered relating to the company. Unlike what some on this site like to suggest, none of this suggests Alibaba is a large scam (all of what they do is legal and is done by other corporations), but the scale at which they do it makes me more skeptical about the company and their growth potential altogether.

What I am talking about is the rampant revaluation of the company's different investments. By doing this, they are able to appear to achieve an increase in net income YOY, despite actual profits not increasing at all. This is, in fact, the only reason the company beat earnings last quarter, due to their "revaluation of holdings in Kubei" by an extra 10 billion yuan.

Whilst on its own this wouldn't an issue worth discussing - holdings change in value all the time and so it is necessary to reflect this, the timings of Alibaba's revaluations are strange to say the least. As this Reddit post shows (and where I found about it originally), in 2017 the company increased Cainiao's valuation by 23 billion yuan, and at the same time decreased Alibaba Pictures worth by 18 billion. That decrease didn't change much though, since in 2015, Alibaba Pictures was increased by 18 billion - meaning its actual valuation didn't change at all!

The problem behind all of this is the fact Alibaba's balance sheet is so heavily taken up by both goodwill and subsidiaries. These makeup over 50% of Alibaba's total "value", far more than any other large tech company by a large margin. This opaque nature makes it easy for Alibaba to distort its balance sheet, with the company able to keep investments such as OFO - which is clearly now worth a fraction of what they paid for it, valued at its original cost for extended amounts of time.

Ultimately, all of this causes Alibaba's balance sheet to be a mess, causing me to question both how much profit they really make (and will make), along with how much of their revenue growth is simply due to its investments, artificially inflating growth above what their long-term average should be. This isn't what I want from an investment, especially not one where such growth is critical to the investment thesis as Alibaba's is.

Conclusion

For all that I have mentioned in this article, as of writing this article, I am still currently long Alibaba. This is since despite its flaws, its E-commerce and Cloud operations are still great businesses, and on their own would make a very investable company. Since this is not the case, and in light of the clear accounting problems that come with this mentioned above, I am now far more skeptical about the earnings Alibaba will be able to achieve in the future, and just how far their growth is likely to decelerate (especially in a recession). Because of this, I currently believe Alibaba is at best a hold, and for people willing to research the Chinese market, there are far better buys available in terms of risk/reward at current prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently considering selling my position in the company