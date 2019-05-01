La-Z-Boy And Its Real Value

La-Z-Boy (LZB) has been offering its famous name-brand recliners since 1928. It’s a household name in the US and the company continues to sell its recliners, along with other furniture in the U.S., Canada, and about 60 other countries. Before thoroughly analyzing this company, I glanced at its above-average fundamentals and considering its well-known name and its popularity among baby boomers, I thought that it was worth looking at.

My thesis before doing a full analysis is that this once very powerful company with great growth potential will face instability in the foreseeable future because of a declining U.S. household furniture industry, which will continue to be fueled by cheaper recliners and furniture with similar functions being imported from China and other lower-cost supplying countries. Now, let’s dive into this company to reveal the facts and to see what the future might hold.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 73/100. Therefore, La-Z-Boy is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. LZB has high scores for 10 Year Price Per Share, Earnings per share, Ability to Recover from a Market Crash or Downturn, and Gross Margin Percent. It has mediocre scores for ROE and ROIC. It has a low score for PEG Ratio. A low PEG Ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that LZB seems to have slightly above average fundamentals since the majority of categories produce good scores.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer)

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been mostly increasing over the last 10 years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 220.4% over the past 10 years or a compound annual growth rate of 13.81%. This is a decent return.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown consistently over the past 10 years. The earnings have been mostly trending upwards except for a decline in this past year.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, LZB is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth or current value.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – EPS History)

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been increasing besides this past year where LZB’s return on equity declined. Five-year average ROE is very good below average at around 14013%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So LZB does notSo MO easily meet my requirements.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – ROE History)

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 30 Furniture/Home Furnishings companies is 6.33%.

Therefore, La-Z-Boy’s five-year average of 13.5% and current ROE of 13.4% are above average.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly consistent and increasing with the exception of this past year. Five-year average ROIC is lackluster at around 13%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So LZB does not pass this test either.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Return on Invested Capital History)

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent has been increasing over the last five years but has declined in this past year. Five-year GMP is good at around 37.4%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So LZB has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Price Per Share History)

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity is shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long-term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

LZB’s current ratio of 2.04 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a current ratio of more than 1, so LZB exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company seems fine with regard to its debt to equity. In the short term the company’s financial situation also is solid.

The price-earnings ratio of 15.4 indicates that LZB might be selling at a fair price when comparing LZB’s PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and five-year average PE ratio of LZB has typically been between 17.8 and 18.2, so this indicates that LZB could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to LZB’s average historical PE ratio range.

LZB currently pays a dividend of 1.58% (or 1.56% over the last 12 months).

(Source: BTMA Stock Analyzer – Misc. Fundamentals)

The Story Behind The Dividend

With regard to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 23%, which means that there's still a lot of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that LZB has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 1.32% to 1.77%. This stock pays out a modest dividend. Dividend yields have increased overall during the five-year period, but the increases haven’t been very consistent. Therefore, this should make LZB stock slightly desirable for dividend investors.

Although LZB participates in share buybacks, sometimes buybacks don’t make sense, as according to Warren Buffett: “There is only one combination of facts that makes it advisable for a company to repurchase its shares: First, the company has available funds - cash plus sensible borrowing capacity - beyond the near-term needs of the business and, second, finds its stock selling in the market below its intrinsic value, conservatively calculated.”

In the example of LZB, the company appears to have ample equity as indicated by its satisfactory debt-to-equity ratio, and it seems to have adequate short-term cash as indicted by its current ratio. Now let’s consider its borrowing capacity. According to Capital Cube, LZB “has the financial and operating capacity to borrow quickly.”

Now to see if the buyback timing made sense. From the view of a share price chart over the past five years, the worst times to do share buybacks would have been when LZB was climbing highest in stock price. This would have been around 2017, 2018, and 2019. If we look at the dividend chart above, we can see that during 2018 and 2019 was a time when LZB was curtailing its share buy backs, which would make sense. Therefore, it seems like LZB may have some purposeful planning of their buybacks, even though they do buy backs on a regular yearly basis.

If I were currently interested in buying LZB now for the dividend, I would be trying to buy when the dividend yield was highest relative to its past. From the chart below, we can see that the dividend yield is near a somewhat low mid-point relative to the past 10 years. Therefore, it’s not an ideal time to buy now if my priority is a better than average return through dividends.

Overall, the dividend situation with LZB is better than average. On the positive side, the stock pays a consistent dividend. The dividend yield has been increasing over the years. La-Z-Boy also aims to regularly return value back to shareholders through buy backs and may be doing so with some strategic planning.

On the negative side, the dividend is modest, the dividend yields have not increased consistently year-over-year, and the dividend yield is at a low mid-point when compared with the past 10 years.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 1.67. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total rquity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is toward the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

(Source: Wealth Builders Club)

According to this valuation analysis, LZB is overpriced..

If LZB continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If LZB continues with a growth average similar to its past five years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If LZB continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If LZB continues with a growth average similar to its past five years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If LZB continues with a growth average similar to its past five years total equity growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

According to LZB’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE ratio, LZB is undervalued.

If LZB continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $28 per share versus its current price of about $33, this would indicate that La-Z-Boy is overpriced.

Predicted Growth

“This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 20.63% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 10.38% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

Zacks' current quarterly growth forecasts are at 4.55% and CNN Money’s low future forecast is 6.9%.

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect an average of about 7.27% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current 1.58% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 8.85%.

Here's an alternative scenario based on LZB’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and five-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 10% and 13%, respectively. Plus the average 5-year dividend yield was about 1.56%. So we’re at a total return of 11.56% to 14.56%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and five years, the growth has been 6% and 7%, respectively. Plus the average five-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 7.56% to 8.56 %. Therefore, our annual return could likely be around 8%-10%.

If considering actual past results of La-Z-Boy, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and five-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in LZB:

Initial Investment Date: 4/29/2009

End Date: 4/29/2019

Cost per Share: $2.58

End Date Price: $32.90

Total Dividends Received: $2.30

Total Return: 1264.34%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 30%

_______________

5-Year Return Results if Invested in LZB:

Initial Investment Date: 4/29/2014

End Date: 4/29/2019

Cost per Share: $24.01

End Date Price: $32.90

Total Dividends Received: $2.02

Total Return: 45.44%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 8%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 30% to 8%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in LZB, and willing to hold onto the stock through short-term dips, you could expect LZB to provide you with around at least 8% annual return and possibly around 12%-plus annual return if you wait to sell at an opportune time.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with LZB, you could expect to earn a lower short-term return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, this company has proven that it is able to perform as good or better than the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

La-Z-Boy currently only holds 4.8% of the U.S. market share in the household furniture manufacturing industry. Furniture sales of IKEA, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Costco (NASDAQ:COST), along with a future of millennials moving toward apartment rentals and more minimalistic/lower-cost furnishings will continue to add pressure to challenge La-Z-Boy’s bottom line. We are seeing the results of these pressures in the declining ROE, ROIC, and gross margin data above. LZB has tried to combat this situation and planned to add more growth by acquiring Joybird, a growing e-commerce furniture business. But I don’t believe it will provide enough growth to overcome La-Z-Boy’s fate.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at La-Z-Boy and realize that it has been a good company producing quality and even iconic recliners for about 100 years. But the company’s other furnishing products and even its recliners are having a hard time and will continue struggling to compete with similar-looking, similar-functioning, lower-cost products from China. The added pressures of a changing millennial demand for furniture, higher costs for lumber, steel, and foam, along with the U.S. furniture industry decline, will all contribute to future headwinds. La-Z-Boy may pull off a miracle, but the risks are just too many and the growth potential is not enough. I’d rather put my money in a company with more growth and less associated risks.

