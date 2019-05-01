Analysis Of PDL's Investment In Evofem

As of my last post about PDL BioPharma (PDLI), I was taking profits on a third of my position and writing covered calls on the another third. My covered calls - at $4 - were out of the money for April, and I was strongly considering writing another one-third position for the May or June $4 strike. However, two changes to the investment landscape recently gave me pause. First, one- to two-month out premiums on covered calls on $4 are paltry, at .05 per contract. Even for a big position, this isn’t enough premium to offset the risk of a significant upside move over a surprise earnings. Secondly, the April 11th PDL equity investment in Evofem (EVFM) provided an interesting plot twist. After reviewing the Evofem investment and the company's product lineup, I have renewed faith in PDL's investment philosophy, and I am holding two-thirds of my initial investment. If the Evofem investment pans out, then it could yield an internal rate of return at 42%.

Evofem - A Disruptor in the Women’s Contraceptive Business:

Evofem is a micro-cap stock, with a market cap hovering around $144 million as of April 2019. The company intends to make profits from a licensed drug from Rush University. The drug is a multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator. Page 7 of the 10-K explains the details of this lead product, the MVP-R drug (multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator). To summarize, the drug is injected into the vagina up to one hour before intercourse. Once injected, it regulates pH levels to create an environment inhospitable to semen, thus preventing sperm from reaching the ovum. The MVP-R drug product is called Amphora, and it recently passed stage 3 clinical trails, hitting endpoints agreed upon by the FDA. Upon successful completion of the phase 3 trails - Ampower study - Evofem plans on submitting a new drug application (NDA) to the FDA in the second half of 2019 in the hopes of commercializing by 2020.

The Amphora drug is far and away Evofem's top drug candidate for commercialization, and it has the potential to become a blockbuster in the contraceptive industry. Female contraception is a fragmented industry with lots of different players. The Guttmacher Institute - a non-profit focused on advancing sexual and reproductive health - produced the following data chart on contraception:

Alongside the Guttmacher chart, I have included a graphic from page 4 of Evofem’s most recent 10-K. Both charts show that the total US market for female contraception is in the 61-64 million range, or roughly 20% of the US population. Evofem intends to target 16 million members of that market with Amphora.

Amphora has a differentiated approach to contraception. Indeed, I believe these differentiated factors could not only make Amphora a popular US contraception method, but I believe multinational non-profit agencies and governments across the globe could see the drug as a possible solution to contraception in third-world or hard-to-reach rural communities. Unlike competitors in the space, Amphora can be used on-demand. There is no need for daily use, like the pill. Additionally, Amphora acts as a lubricant; it is non-hormonal, non-invasive; and the drug has no side effects. The following chart illustrates the differentiators compared to competitors (page 7 of the 10-K):

These unique characteristics brought a bit of stardom to the company, as they were featured on local news in the San Diego area. Yet another reason Amphora could be an investment target of multinational non-profits - like the Gates Foundation - is the potential prevention of sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Amphora is currently being studied in a Phase 2B trail for the prevention of clamydia and gonorrhea. In pre-clinical mice trails, Amphora demonstrated 81% lower genital tract protection and 100% upper tract protection of chlamydia (p. 11). Should the STI prevention studies succeed, Amphora would hold a truly unique place in the female contraception landscape in its dual role of pregnancy and STI prevention.

In an effort to be the product of choice for 16.5 million female Americans, Evofem believes that one million users equals $1 billion in annual revenue (slide 3). The company forecasts Amphora will reach $965 million in peak contraception revenue and $268 million in annual STI prevention revenue in the US, totaling $1.23 billion (slide 9). In the same investor slide deck, they claim total US and ex-US peak revenue will be $3.7 billion. The audio presentation of the investor slides indicates that ex-US revenue would be with a joint venture, which makes it difficult to model without JV terms. For the purposes of producing an IRR model, I focused exclusively on US revenue and assumed similar margins to other major contraception drug companies, Pfizer (PFE), Merck (MRK) and Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA). Of the three, Pfizer has the highest 10-year average net income margin of 19%, and Teva has the lowest at 10%. In my internal rate of return model, I estimate Evofem's margins will be in the 12% range. Of that 12% margins, 29% would fall to PDL’s income statement, using the equity method of accounting. Were PDL BioPharma to own 29% ownership, they would have to make two tranche investments and exercise warrants associated therein.

Below is a cash flow valuation metric using IRR for the Evofem investment:

(Calculations my own)

Additionally, the model assumes 10 years of patent exclusivity and the ability to reach peak revenue of $1.23 billion by 2024. In this scenario, the IRR on the investment is 42% and a modified IRR of 20%, if proceeds are invested at the current risk-free rate of treasuries at 2%. Given PDL’s current WACC of 4.9%, the Evofem investment seems like an investment with great potential. Indeed, both the IRR and MIRR exceed the PDL's historical ROIC of 16%.

PDLI’s Investment in Evofem:

The press release announcing the Evofem investment arrived on April 11, 2019. It outlines that PDL made an initial investment of $30 million with the option to purchase an additional tranche of $30 million by June 2019. Included in the deal were warrants to purchase 3.3 million additional shares of Evofem for $6.38 for up to 7 years after the initial investment. Assuming both investment tranches are made, PDL will own 29% of the company. And if my forecasts for Q1 2019 are accurate, they will still have roughly $320 million of cash after the Evofem equity investment.

Conclusion:

It’s worth noting that my IRR model may very well be conservative because it does not include ex-US income attributable to PDL. Were ex-US revenue to reach $3 billion annually, the IRR could be substantially greater. That being said, PDL's Evofem investment is not without risks. In all of 2017, approximately 74% of NDAs were approved, which is in line with recent historical averages in the 70-77% range. With those odds, it’s more likely than not that Amphora will receive approval to move to commercialization by 2020. However, therein lies one risk. Another is that Evofem will need to receive patent renewal for MVP-R, which expires in 2021 (p. 33). It seems quite normal for companies to extend drug patents after FDA approval for five years and even extend beyond that for another three years with new formulations. Nevertheless, these are all risks, and they should be considered. For those reasons, I am keeping my investment in PDL instead of going long directly in Evofem. If you like the prospects of Evofem, you could go long directly at a fraction of PDL's investment price. As of April 30, 2019, Evofem is trading at $3.5, which is well below the $4.5 per share that PDL paid. However, a more conservative approach - which is my own strategy - is staying long PDL as way to hedge going long a direct ownership position in Evofem. I have been burned a couple times by cash rich biopharma companies in clinical trial, and I don’t intend to make that mistake again. If Amphora fails to pass NDA, the rest of PDL’s assets may act as a hedge against the downside.

The Evofem equity stake is the first major equity investment of PDL's since Dominique Monnet took over as CEO and activists SevenSaoi received board seats. The company did purchase additional Depomed royalties back in August 2018; however, those assets were familiar to the company, as they already existed in the portfolio. Evofem is totally different. As a long time PDL BioPharma shareholder, I am willing to see how the Evofem instrument works out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PDLI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.