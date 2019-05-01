S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a value score (V-score) and a quality score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price Earning for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentage to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over- or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher is the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher is the better.

GICS sectors had major changes in 2016 (real estate) and in 2018 (communication). Historical averages have been calculated using the current sub-industry structure in the past (almost), so as to compare things that are comparable.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation metrics on 5/1/2019

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -28.46 21.66 19.18 12.95 16.33 14.83 10.13 2.67 1.58 68.87 30.11 24.7 21.90 Cs. Discretionary -20.99 20.94 18.15 15.35 15.30 14.11 8.44 1.57 1.01 54.98 25.65 24.38 5.21 Cs. Staples -27.60 22.71 20.48 10.89 18.97 16.27 16.59 2.42 1.54 56.86 49.51 39.28 26.05 Energy -11.68 16.46 17.8 -7.55 15.47 14.38 7.58 2.28 1.94 17.67 39.47 30.59 29.02 Financials -7.86 12.94 15.02 -13.85 11.13 11.55 -3.60 2.42 1.89 28.18 12.11 10.03 20.71 Healthcare -13.76 25.86 23.76 8.86 16.33 16.85 -3.07 3.95 2.93 34.97 34.34 30.04 14.30 Industrials -26.47 20.71 18.75 10.45 15.24 14.52 4.97 1.71 1.24 37.80 39.17 25.66 52.66 Technology -20.29 28.32 28.14 0.63 18.89 19.29 -2.10 4.77 2.84 68.06 28.77 25.11 14.57 Communication 2.98 20.51 21.28 -3.60 19.18 17.09 12.20 2.03 2.01 0.93 20.66 26.31 -21.48 Materials -24.92 21.76 19.74 10.23 15.33 14.36 6.77 1.84 1.15 59.80 33.83 27.53 22.89 Utilities -56.18 22.28 15.21 46.48 18.51 13.15 40.79 2.64 1.11 137.44 12.50 43.5 N/A Real Estate -15.66 43.55 40.71 6.97 45.36 36 25.99 7.91 6.67 18.55 57.56 51.8 11.12

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart:

Sector quality metrics

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All 1.85 16.78 14.93 Cs. Discretionary 4.77 22.65 17.88 Cs. Staples 1.03 25.09 24.06 Energy -5.97 8.92 14.89 Financials -0.43 12.10 12.53 Healthcare -1.05 16.55 17.6 Industrials 8.12 25.07 16.95 Technology 14.79 28.54 13.75 Communication 8.72 20.69 11.97 Materials 4.84 18.73 13.89 Utilities -1.27 10.08 11.35 Real Estate 0.85 7.68 6.83

Q-score chart:

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 4.09% 12.44% Cs. Discretionary XLY 5.46% 16.83% Cs. Staples XLP 2.85% 17.05% Energy XLE -0.02% -7.65% Financials XLF 8.98% 3.20% Healthcare XLV -2.71% 8.55% Industrials XLI 3.97% 8.82% Technology XLK 6.36% 21.20% Communication XLC 7.06% N/A Materials XLB 3.51% 1.49% Utilities XLU 0.93% 17.43% Real Estate XLRE -0.52% 20.49%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

For median-based metrics, S&P 500 companies look overpriced by about 28.5%, with a quality factor above the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up 4.1%.

The V-score has deteriorated by 3 percentage points.

The Q-score has improved a bit.

Looking only at the median P/E, S&P 500 companies are overpriced by 13% relative to the average from 2000 to 2015.

Financials, technology and communication are the leading sectors with monthly gains above 6%. Healthcare and real estate are the only sectors in loss.

V-Score has improved in energy and healthcare, and deteriorated in other sectors.

Q-Score is almost unchanged in all sectors, except a small deterioration in consumer discretionary.

The 1-year momentum in technology and consumer discretionary is not consistent with sector components after the GICS changes of September 2018 (major companies have been moved to communication). It will be consistent again in September 2019.

Communication is underpriced by about 3%. The financial sector is overpriced by about 8%; technology, real estate, energy, healthcare and consumer discretionary by 10% to 20%; consumer staples, industrials and materials by 25% to 30%; and utilities by more than 50%. Communication, technology, industrials, materials and consumer discretionary are far above their historical averages in quality metric. Energy is the worst performer in Q-score. Combining these valuation and quality metrics, communication is the most attractive sector and utilities the worst one.

Most of my stock holdings are based on quantitative value models. However, value is a bad timing indicator. Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) provides you with a more realistic quantitative approach, for a world of probabilities instead of just risk on/risk off . It includes a systemic risk indicator and strategies based on it. Get started with a two-week free trial and see how QRV can improve your investing decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in stocks