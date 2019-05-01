What To Do After LG Display Shares Dip

Higher OLED-related research and development costs and slow smartphone sales forced LG Display (LPL) to issue an earnings warning. With valuations that are not compelling and weakening business activity ahead, why would any investor want to consider this company? Shares fell 11.7% and traded recently at $8.42, which is still around 25% above its 52-week low.

Earnings Warning

LG said that it expects a bigger loss and forecast weaker results for 2019. This is due to stalling smartphone sales and R&D costs related to the OLED unit. The poor timing of its heavy investments in OLED will result in costs out of equilibrium with smartphone demand. Foldable phones are not yet a fad that is catching on to drive display demand. And miniaturizing OLED screens mounted on plastic instead of glass is not a proven strategy for LG Display.

When Apple’s iPhone price cuts helped slow the decline in smartphone devices, markets clearly do not believe it will help LG’s prospects. Japan Display won the deal to supply display for Apple Watch later this year. If LG’s competitor wins a display deal for Apple’s iPhones, then its revenue is sure to worsen in the quarters ahead.

Weak Pricing Power

In LG’s fourth quarter, the company reported ASP rising sequentially from $550 from Q3 to $559 but down year-on-year. Q4 2017 ASP was $589. The quickest way for the company to realize better prices is for OLED television demand to improve. But WitsView reported that prices for LG’s 50-inch LCD TVs fell by up to 23%, further eroding the company’s performance. As competition from Chinese firms continues to worsen, LG needs to ramp up spending on R&D for TV displays or find more ways to cut costs.

The macro uncertainties LG faced in the fourth quarter should be less apparent in the current quarter. A global economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade frictions weighed on the industry last quarter but should be absent this quarter. With LG issuing a warning at this time, investors should not have much confidence that LPL's stock will rebound anytime soon.

8K Resolution Offers Hope

For a while now, LG talked about the prospects of 8K resolution in TVs as a positive catalyst for growth. The company has proprietary technology for producing OLED in 8K, which it demonstrated at CES. Another advantage LG has is that it has the ability to produce OLED at 8.5 Gen instead of 10.5 Gen. This will allow it to produce even bigger screens on the 8K resolution. Investors and LG Display will both need to wait for this technology to become a mainstream trend before 8K adds meaningfully to the business.

Though LG is not there yet, the company believes its OLED revenue share in its business portfolio will reach 30% in 2019 and 50% in 2021. To get there, LG needs to solidify its leadership in the OLED space. So long as it keeps generating value for its customers, improving sales will come. Investors need to look out for evidence that LG is delivering on improving customer satisfaction.

Valuation

Few analysts provide any coverage on LPL's stock. The last rating issued on it was 10 months ago, according to TipRanks. The pessimistic investor may model future cash flows of the company, discounted back to present value, to arrive at a fair value. Assuming revenue falls in the range of -5% to 0% annually over the next five years, LPL's stock has upside of just 7% (source: finbox.io).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.