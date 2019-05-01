Timken's (TKR) CEO Rich Kyle on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Timken Co. (NYSE:TKR) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 11:00 AM ET

This is Jason Hershiser, Manager of Investor Relations for the Timken Company. We appreciate you joining us today.

Before we begin our remarks this morning, I want to point out that we have posted on the company's Web site presentation materials that we will reference as part of today's review of the quarterly results. You can also access this material through the download feature on the earnings call webcast link.

With me today are the Timken Company's President and CEO, Rich Kyle and Phil Fracassa, our Chief Financial Officer. We will have opening comments this morning from both Rich and Phil before we open up the call for your questions. During the Q&A, I would ask that you please limit your questions to one question and one follow-up at a time to allow everyone an opportunity to participate.

During today's call, you may hear forward-looking statements related to our future financial results, plans, and business operations. Our actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied due to a variety of factors, which we described in greater detail in today's press release and in our report filed with the SEC which are available on the Timken.com website. We have included reconciliations between non-GAAP financial information and its GAAP equivalent in the press release and presentation materials. Today's call is copyrighted by the Timken company. Without express written consent we prohibit any use recording or transmission of any portion of the call.

With that I would like to thank you for your interest in the Timken Company and I will now turn the call over to Rich.

Thanks Jason. Good morning everyone and thanks for joining us today. We delivered an excellent quarter start 2019 with revenue up 11% margins up over 300 basis points and record earnings per share of $1.35. We organically grew more than 6% over prior year which was in line with our expectations. We were up 8% inorganically driven by our 2018 acquisitions of Cone Drive, Rollon and ABC Bearings. All three acquisitions are off to excellent starts and we remain excited about the future of these businesses within Timken.

Our bottom line performance was even stronger. We expanded operating margins to 16.6%, 310 basis points over the first quarter of 2018. Mobile margins of 13.2% were up 260 basis points from prior year and put us ahead of our plan to exceed 12% margins for the full year. Process margins of 22.9% remained very strong. We saved several margin headwinds in the quarter and these included tariffs, a flood, material inflation, currency, and lower production levels due to reduced inventory billed from the prior year. Margin improvement in the face of these headwinds is indicative of the strength of our portfolio as well as our ability to operate and deliver through a variety of market scenarios.

Emerge and expansion was achieved through mix with strong organic sales and process industries, positive price-cost across the company, cost reductions in both costs of goods sold and SG&A, excellent operating performance, volume, and acquisitions. We increased earnings per share by 34% for a record $1.35 in the quarter. Free cash flow of $36 million was seasonally strong as we held working capital levels tighter than prior year on the strong EBITDA growth.

In regards to capital allocation, we paid our 387th dividend purchased 210,000 shares and at the beginning of April completed the acquisitions of diamond chain. Overall it was another excellent quarter for Timken which positions us for another record year in 2019. We continue to drive profitable growth through our strategy, our operating performance, and our diverse product and market mix.

I'll expand on the quarter and our outlook for the year through our three strategic categories of outgrowth, operational excellence, and capital allocation. First quarter from an organic revenue and pricing standpoint played out about as we expected. While growth has moderated and we are planning for further moderation in the second half we realized over 6% organic growth year-on-year as well as 7% organic growth sequentially. After two years of nearly all in markets and geographies expanding together we have moved into a market environment that has some flattened down segments but remain strong and provides opportunities for Timken to profitably grow.

From a pricing perspective we do expect to realize over 150 basis points of price and most of our price for 2019 is in our run rate at the end of the first quarter. From an outgrowth perspective we know that our final organic growth rate of 13% in 2018 stacked up well to peers and customers. We believe when we look back on 2019's first quarter rate of 6% it will also stack up well. We are winning in the marketplace with our differentiated products, our engineering, our innovation industry-leading service and our people. And our focus on expanding and profitable and growing markets like wind, solar, and food and beverage, as well as in places like India and China is delivering results.

As we look at the balance of 2019, we're planning for slightly weaker sequential demand off of the first quarter than what we experienced last year. That would result in a slight uptick in the second quarter and then modest sequential declines in the third and fourth quarters. As we have demonstrated the last few years the anticipated sequential decline in the second half does not imply that we will not grow again in 2020. While we have taken a slightly more conservative view of the second half than we had two months ago that view remains speculative and is based on forecast more than any firm trends that we have experienced.

I would say customers remain cautiously optimistic that they will grow their businesses this year and that demand remains solid. We are well positioned to respond if our second-half market outlook proves to be too conservative. One month into the second quarter we have the backlog and incoming orders to grow slightly from the first quarter excluding our diamond acquisition and before any impact from currency.

Additionally we will continue to drive market out growth initiatives throughout the year as we apply and extend our value proposition to new and existing markets. Repeating a point I made on the last call our mixes setting us up well for both revenue and margins in 2019. Our focus on operational excellence is also yielding strong results. In the quarter we delivered improved working capital performance and contributed to margin expansion with improved productivity and our structural cost reduction initiatives.

We are leveraging the investments we've made in our digital platforms. Our footprint, our supply chains, and our people and it’s showing. Despite acquisitions coming in at higher SG&A levels we have continued to reduce SG&A as a percentage of sales as we have grown. Our footprint and capital investment initiatives continue to advance and deliver value. Tariffs of material costs were up in the quarter but price cost remained modestly positive and we expect it to continue to remain positive through the full year.

We experienced a significant flood during the quarter that disrupted our global rail operations. But our teams responded quickly to mitigate the customer and operational impact. We expect that we will approximately hold the first quarter margins in the second quarter and then see some normal seasonal softening in the second half. That would bring us to about 16% margin for the company and above the 12% target we set for the full year for mobile.

Moving the capital allocation we are increasing our free cash flow outlook to the full year with the increase in EBITDA as well as moderating growth expanded margins and increased focus on working capital we expect better cash conversion this year as we consume less cash for working capital.

2018, acquisitions are all performing very well. The management teams are in place and I am just as positive on these businesses today as when we purchase them. As you can see from the revenue and EBIT walks we are delivering on the integration and synergy plans and the businesses are performing at high levels. In aggregate they are running above the company average for EBIT margins, above the company average for 6.4% organic growth in the first quarter much above the company average for EBITDA margins and they will be EPS accretive this year.

We are pleased to have recently added diamond chain to the Timken portfolio. The combination of Diamond and Drives Chain combines two North American chain leaders, greatly strengthens our position in the critical North American distribution channel, expands our power transmission portfolio and the higher growth Asia market, and provides significant costs energy opportunities. Diamonds fit within Timken is strong and we are moving quickly to integrate management teams and sales forces between the two chain businesses.

As we look forward we remain committed to our dividend and our internal CapEx initiatives as our top capital allocation priorities. After that we will look to M&A, debt reduction or buyback to deploy our excess free cash flow. The bias will be for both M&A and we believe our pipeline is active enough to support further activity this year.

However, I would continue to expect that activity to be less in magnitude than what we completed last year and likely lower than our full year of cash flow providing the opportunity to also reduce debt or buy back shares. We expect buyback to remain modest in the second quarter.

And finally, on the outlook it was a great start to the year and we are increasing our outlook to the full year at the midpoint to be up 9% revenue, 26% in earnings per share and over 200 basis points in margins while we generate $360 million in free cash flow.

Phil will now go into further detail.

Thanks Rich and good morning everyone. For the financial review I am going to start on slide 12 in the materials. Timken delivered a great first quarter and you can see a summary of our results on the slide. Revenue came in at 980 million up about 11% from last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $163 million or 16.6% of sales. This margin is expanding 310 basis points year-on-year and adjusted earnings came in at $1.35 per share a new record for the company for any quarter and up about 34% from last year.

Turning to slide 13, let's take a closer look at our first quarter sales performance. We delivered organic growth of around 6.5% reflecting continued strength across several end markets and sectors most notably in our process industry segment plus the ongoing benefits of outgrowth initiatives and positive pricing.

Acquisitions from 2018 added about 8% net to the top line in the quarter and currency translation with the fairly sizable headwind negatively impacting revenue by about 3.5% due to the stronger U.S. dollar. Sequentially, sales were up over 7% from the fourth quarter of last year.

On the right hand side of this slide we outlined organic growth by region. So we are excluding both currency and acquisitions. You can see that most regions are up in the quarter organically. Let me touch on reach region briefly. In North America our largest region we were up 6% led by broad growth and process industries as well as strength in aerospace offset partially by lower shipments and up highway.

In Asia we were up 12%, as we saw continued growth in wind energy, distribution, heavy industries and rail offset partially by lower demand and heavy truck. China and India are two largest markets in Asia were each up double-digits in the quarter. In Europe we were up 8% with notable gains in wind energy, rail and distribution and finally in Latin America we were down 11% as we saw declines across most sectors in the quarter.

Turning to slide 14, adjusted EBIT was 163 million or 16.6% of sales with margins up 310 basis points from last year. Before I move to the EBIT walk I would point out that adjusted EBITDA margins were over 20% in the quarter a nice milestone for us. As you can see in the first quarter we benefited from higher volume, price mix, improved manufacturing performance, lower SG&A cost and the benefit of acquisitions which were offset partially by higher material costs and the impact of currency.

Let me comment further on a few of these items. As I mentioned price mix was positive in the quarter. Pricing was positive in both segments but with more coming in process industries. Price cost was also positive for the first quarter despite material cost inflation and the impact of tariffs. On tariffs as planned we are more than offsetting the negative impact through mitigating tactics and pricing. Our favorable manufacturing performance in the quarter was driven by improved productivity and the benefit of our operational excellence initiatives which more than offset the impact of moderating growth and cost inflation.

With respect to SG&A, we continue to leverage our cost structure extremely well as we grow. As a percentage of sales SG&A expense improved 120 basis points year-on-year.

And finally our acquisitions from last year are contributing positively to our results adding 13 million of EBIT on a net basis in the quarter. That represents an adjusted EBIT margin of roughly 18% on the acquisition revenue and that's after purchase accounting amortization.

On slide 15, you'll see that we posted net income of $92 million or $1.19 per diluted share for the quarter on a GAAP basis. Among the special items in the quarter was a $6 million six pre-tax charge for a property loss from storm related flood damage that impacted one of our U.S. rail facilities. On an adjusted basis we earned a $1.35 per share a new record for the company for any quarter and up 34% from last year. In the first quarter our GAAP tax rate was around 30%. The higher tax rate was driven by a discrete tax expense in the period the bulk of which related to U.S. tax reform. Our adjusted tax rate in the quarter was 26.5% down from 27% last year and in line with our expectations. We expect to maintain an adjusted tax rate of 26.5% for the rest of the year.

Now let's take a look at our business segment results starting with process industries on slide 16. Process industry sales for the first quarter were 480 million up over 21% from last year. Organically, sales were up 47 million or about 12% with growth across virtually all sectors led by wind energy, industrial distribution and heavy industries. We also saw positive pricing in the quarter. Acquisitions added over 13% of the top line while currency translation was unfavorable by almost 4%.

Looking a bit more closely at some of the markets, in the distribution channel we saw growth in all regions except Latin America with the largest gains in Asia. Wind energy was also up in the quarter with strong growth in both Asia and Europe and in heavy industries we saw a growth in North America and Asia with notable increases in metals, oil and gas, aggregate cement.

For the quarter process industries EBIT was 106 million. Adjusted EBIT was 110 million or 22.9% of sales compared to 82 million or 20.7% of sales last year. The increase in EBIT was driven by higher volume, favorable price mix and the benefit of acquisition offset partially by higher material cost.

Process industry adjusted EBIT margin expanded 220 basis points year-on-year. Our outlook for process industry for 2019 sales to be up 16% to 18% organically we are planning for sales to increase 6% to 8% unchanged from our prior guidance with the growth across most sectors led by industrial distribution and wind energy. We expect price cost to be positive for the year and for process industry to adjusted EBIT margin to expand by around 200 basis points from 2018.

Now let's turn to mobile industry on slide 17, in the first quarter mobile industry sales were 500 million up over 2% from last year. Organically sales were up 9 million or just under 2% reflecting growth in the aerospace sector as well as the impact of positive pricing. Rail was up slightly in the quarter while off highway and heavy trucks were each down slightly. Acquisitions added almost 4% of the top-line in the quarter. Our currency translation was unfavorable by over 3%.

Looking a bit more closely at some of the markets, our growth in aerospace was in North America and mainly defense related. In rail we were up in Asia and Europe but down slightly in the Americas. Heavy truck was down slight in the quarter driven by slight declines in Europe and Asia offset by some growth in North America and in highway we were down slightly in mining and agriculture and up slightly in construction but note that we had a relatively tough comp in North America highway in the year ago period.

Mobile industry EBIT was 61 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBIT was 66 million or 13.2% of sales compared to 52 million or 10.6% of sales last year. The increase in EBIT reflects the impact of favorable price mix, improved manufacturing performance, lower logistics and SG&A cost and the benefit of acquisitions offset partially by higher material costs, mobile industry with adjusted EBIT margins were up 260 basis points year-on-year.

Our outlook for mobile industry as for 2019 sales to be up 1% to 3%. Organically we are planning for sales to be flat to up 2% compared to last year. This is below our prior guidance and takes into account a more moderate outlook for the rail and off highway sectors. For the year we expect aerospace to be up, offset by flattish revenue across the other mobile sectors on a net basis. We expect positive price cost for the year and we expect mobile industry adjusted EBIT margins to exceed 12% with margins expanding over 150 basis points from 2018.

Turning to slide 18, you will see that we generated seasonally strong operating cash flow at 52 million during the quarter. After CapEx spending our first quarter free cash flow was around 36 million which was up 98 million from last year. The increase in free cash flow reflects higher earnings and improved working capital management versus the year ago period. We ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet.

Net debt was around $1.5 billion at quarter end or 47.5% of capital down slightly from the end of last year. Net debt the pro forma adjusted EBITDA was around 2.1 times at March 31st also down slightly from year-end.

You can see some of the highlights in regards to capital allocation at the bottom of this slide. Rich covered most of the items already so let me just make a few comments on the outlook. We expect to spend roughly 150 million or less than 4% of sales on CapEx with most of spend aimed at driving growth and margin expansion. We will continue to pay an attractive dividend with respect to M&A. We're focused on integrating our recent acquisitions and looking for additional times.

And finally, we have the ability to repurchase stock but we expect more modest buyback in 2019 than prior years. In all cases we intend to maintain a strong balance sheet. Our cash flow and earnings growth should provide the opportunity for us to deliver below 2 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA by year-end.

I will now look at outlook with a summary on slide 19. We're planning for 2019 revenue to be up 8% to 10% in total versus last year. Organically we expect sales to increase 3% to 5%. We see positive momentum and strong fundamentals in several end markets and sectors including industrial distribution, wind energy and aerospace and we expect positive pricing for the year.

Our backlog supports our revenue guidance. Acquisition should add 6.5% to 7% to the top line. This includes the acquisitions we closed last year as well as the recently announced diamond chain acquisition. And we expect currency translation to be negative 1.5% based on March 31 exchange rates.

On the bottom line based on our year-to-date performance and outlook for the rest of the year we now estimate that earnings will be in the range of $4.95 to $5.15 per diluted share gap basis excluding anticipated next special charges totaling roughly $0.20 per share we expect a record adjusted earnings per share in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 which at the midpoint is $0.445 above our prior guidance and up 26% from last year.

The midpoint of our 2019 outlook implies adjusted EBIT margin expansion of over 200 basis points at the corporate level or just above 16% for the year and that's after incremental amortization from the acquisitions and finally we estimate that we will generate very strong free cash flow of around 360 million in 2019. So in summary it was a great first quarter and year off to a great start. As Rich said our strategy is working and we will continue to focus on driving profitable growth, operational excellence, and optimal capital deployment.

This concludes our formal remarks. And we will now open the line for questions. operator?

Stephen Volkmann

Rich Kyle

Stephen Volkmann

Rich Kyle

Rich Kyle

We lost a facility in Tennessee or part of the facility in Tennessee was under water for about a week. No production equipment was damaged, but a warehouse which was primarily raw material on a global although mostly U.S. but global rail operations was under water and we weren't able to get into the facility for over a week.

So that caused some scrambling and some effects on production as well as modest effects on sales we think in the quarter, the first quarter was a relatively modest impact but as we look at the second quarter we are a little lower than what we had anticipated in the second quarter as well and as we look since the quarter has been over we look at what's been happening in the rail industry, it looks like our numbers might be a little softer through the first half than the industry.

But we reflected that for the full year. If it is then I am very confident we will not lose any share long term in that market but our customers may have taken some actions and we are still sorting through some of that. So I think we probably need a little more time on the rail side if we are being a little too pessimistic there and more of it was one time stuff and the market is stronger that we will obviously bode well for us in the second half as you know rail mixes up mobile and we were counting on rail to be a little bit stronger this year.

So that way I think we did a little more time because again the U.S. market looks pretty good and we're doing well outside the market in the first quarter as I said was up slightly. Off highway OEMs still growing moderating growth probably working on inventory more just like we are. No share issues for us. I would say mining and construction a little bit better than AG for us.

Second quarter looks good sequentially but a little weaker than last year and that's how we ended up choosing to forecast it that we would take that slightly weaker outlook into the rest of the year. So I'd say the demand for both those markets remain strong. We're just being a little more conservative on the second half with some of the uncertainty out there.

Rich Kyle

I think we're seeing what you generally read about that China is coming back from that a little bit and the outlook looks pretty good in China. And the other thing I would say about China not just wind it is an area where we generally have longer lead time items and more order book visibility. And it looks very good for the second quarter as well the third quarter.

Stephen Volkmann

Rich Kyle

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Rich Kyle

So, I would say seasonally this year with also moderating growth we would expect to reduce inventory in the second half of the year. So, flat slightly up in the second quarter and then slightly down in the second half and generating very strong cash. And with the sequential revenue that we see in the second half too, that's one of the reasons why seasonally we liquidate receivables typically in the second half as well and why our cash flow is weighted into the second half.

So, very good start to the year. I feel very good about the cash outlook and really the probably the biggest risk. The cash outlook would be second half sales being stronger than what we have modelled and that would probably be a good problem for us now.

And I could just maybe add, Mike, this is Phil. The deployment obviously with controlling inventory much but we dealt a lot of inventory last year. We talked about it throughout the year that put us in a really good position at the end of the year. We're leveraging that now, if I can use that terminology and you're right when we're building less inventory or taking inventory out, it does result less cost absorption.

But that's where we are seeing really terrific productivity in our facilities right now. So, in a moderate growth environment, we generally see step-ups in productivity which help a lot. We're continuing to pursue operational excellence initiatives in our plans which are contributing.

And then finally, we had a couple of new clients last year on the mobile side of the house in Romania and Russia which are up the curve now and we're kind of through the initial growing change if you will in those plans and that's benefitting us as well.

So, it's while we are seeing less naturally less fixed cost absorption with the production volumes, we're up -- we're more than our setting, it was with productivity and other cost reduction initiatives.

Rich Kyle

And so, in that event you're doing more training, more hiring, adding of shifts but again we leveraged that well with the volume but as you look where we are today, we're in a much more balanced standpoint, much better focus on productivity and in inventory in addition to service and we're going to see the benefit of that through the course of this year.

Michael Feniger

And anything particular in March and April when you look at mining construction and Ag?

Rich Kyle

So, nothing in March/April necessarily per se but as you look what we shipped in the first quarter are what we believe we'll ship in the second quarter definitely in the other two segments of our highway but a little bit lighter than what we would have anticipated.

Michael Feniger

I understand it to be probably smaller scale of what we’ve seen in the past but where your stocks kind of trade in, I'm just curious how you guys are gauging that that's how the dynamic between having that bias more to the bolt-ons rather than your own shares where you guys are clearly operating well.

Phil Fracassa

So, I would say they're looking at growth rates that would be in line with what we would see in the company as a whole. And their higher growth happened in prior years similar to what we have seen. So, not a big delta in forward revenue and versus backward revenue or EBITDA that we saw in the '17 and '18 acquisitions.

Although the forward EBITDA will really come much more from what will be a pretty good synergy case between two businesses with a fair amount of redundancy that we can get at.

Michael Feniger

Rich Kyle

So, we are looking at all those. And then, also I think if you look at the acquisitions to the point about diamonds trailing versus forward EBITDA, most of the business we look at have some element of industrial cyclicality and just like buying our stock that has to be taken into account.

And so I don’t think if we were looking at buying Groeneveld today, we would probably have quite the same revenue outlook that we had on in the forward 24 months that we've experienced in the 24 months that we bought it, still positive but slightly more moderate. And all those factor in.

So, we still like the share buyback and I think we -- our EBITDA multiples that we paid for these business both through organic growth as well as synergies have come down quickly. So, I think the headline multiple versus what's embedded in our results today are two very different numbers.

Michael Feniger

Rich Kyle

Chris Dankert

Phil Fracassa

Chris Dankert

Is that just conservatism or there's something discrete that we should be keeping in mind as we're modeling that out?

Rich Kyle

So, I don’t think we have anything there that would be too unlike what we've seen on average over the last few years.

Chris Dankert

So, any help there?

Rich Kyle

So, our SG&A is actually going up marginally and processed industries. But from a target standpoint, it's probably something what will give a little bit more color on in terms of a long-term targeted range. But we feel like we're going to continue to leverage the SG&A cost structure. And I would tell you as we're making the acquisitions rich alluded to an earlier most of the acquisitions are coming in with higher gross margins but also higher SG&A.

And we're still able to bring that SG&A as a percentage of the sales down. So, if you look in the quarter, I mean obviously most of the growth in SG&A absolute dollars basis was driven by the acquisition. Excluding the acquisitions, we were down and it was both controlling cost as well as lower compensation or incentive compensation expenses, well but we continue to look to leverage it as we grow.

Phil Fracassa

So, now for the big part of the SG&A in the core and it's said we've done well with that as well but I think we still have a pretty active pipeline on of things to come that will improve our productivity if you will across SG&A.

Chris Dankert

Phil Fracassa

Rich Kyle

Joe Ritchie

Rich Kyle

Joe Ritchie

Price cost expected to get better as the year progresses. Is there any other color you can give around there would be helpful.

Phil Fracassa

But we have a natural hedge for that; our cost and pass through. So, I would expect that to hold certainly for the full-year and not to see dramatic changes on that through the balance of the year. Or from a cost standpoint, I would say on the what I call the cyclical side of cost meaning steel cost going up, general inflationary cost, those have coming better, then what we would have planned on prior to the start of the year.

And as we look at with moderating growth on our mitigating tactics, feel good that that will continue to be the case. On restrucutal cost side, so when I both talked about some various things that we've done there to deliver in that or pipeline on that remains active. So, I think that all looks very good. Mix has been a big driver of that. And I believe as you look at the strength we see in process industries, the back log there, the visibility that we have.

That looks positive, certainly though the third quarter. The acquisitions have had some benefit on it on the EBIT margins and again see that as solid for the full-year. And then volume. And I think again we've already hit on that that feel the process side is lower risk and there's certainly some upside and downside I think scenarios where you could play out on the mobile volumes.

But overall, and I assume guided to we feel the margin attainment that we're looking at is sustainable and we've obviously already completed April and have May and June in front of us and with that we've already got with May we got five months behind us a pretty firm orders and we look at the volume sides. So, I think it looks pretty good.

Joe Ritchie

Rich Kyle

Rich Kyle

Joe O'Dea

Joe O'Dea

Rich Kyle

Staying on wind the other one that is newer to us but is been extremely strong since we completed the acquisition of Cone Drive is solar and the outlook it's a shorter lead time market a little more project-based than what we have with wind but through 7-8 months of [indiscernible] in the portfolio well over double-digit revenue growth levels there and a market that is projected to sustain that longer term.

Looking at the sheet marine is another area where I've seen not a high growth and we've got it in the neutral category but has been an area where we saw some significant growth and have a really nice market position and as you look over multi years it's been part of the growth story. Aerospace is a segment for us that have been I would say from the 12 to 15-16 timeframe bit of an underperformer for us.

We did the restructuring end of 14 beginning of 15. It's a long sales cycle. I think we are beginning to see the benefits of that today. I believe we are outperforming the market in the aerospace sector and if you go back to 14-15 that would have been an area where we were underperforming. So that's even a bigger swing. Distribution in total and again both bearing business, acquisitions, geographic expansion, lot of things there.

There is small wins and they are incremental. But a big focus for us as a company to have more than our share of aftermarket demand for bearings coupling, chain, belt etc. and take that story around the world. We have been adding some people in sales people in inventory for some new geographical work in Africa. It's very small base so it's – these aren't big numbers but it's a good growth outlook for us as well. So that's the sample and there will be a lot of others in that are $500,000 year to million dollars there but I think as you add all it together if you go into last few years we are doing pretty well.

Phil Fracassa

So, bearings serving general industrial markets as well as markets like [indiscernible] we talked about the metric taper bearing plant that we built a couple of years ago. We are now seeing some shared gains on the metric side of house where we have the world leader in tapered bearings we have a relatively modest share in metric size tapered bearings and this new facility has given us the ability to outgrow there. So as Rich said and known products that tends to be small wins but they definitely add up and you do see it more on the process industry side of the house certainly.

Rich Kyle

Rich Kyle

Joe O'Dea

Rich Kyle

Rich Kyle

From a cost standpoint we continue to take a lot of actions the variable [indiscernible] are our cost structure so I guess the only thing I would say on that the last 14 to 16 contraction we went down 20% to 25% in earnings per share. No two cycles are the same. We've taken a lot of actions organically, inorganically to be better the next time around and we'll get more specific when we get to that point but we're fresh off a quarter of 7% sequential growth.

Joe O'Dea

Unidentified Analyst

Rich Kyle

But still quite good and then sequentially as you walk first to second and then into the second half of the year I mean we would expect relatively I would say a relatively normal or consistent incremental decrement as the volume moves. I mean obviously there's a little bit of mixed differential quarter-to-quarter but putting that aside relatively consistent.

Unidentified Analyst

Rich Kyle

I would say April was good and May is going to be good. The only thing in the first quarter January maybe the first week of January got off to a little better start than what we would historically see but also December was a little weaker and we're talking millions of dollars of revenue. It's nothing material on the quarter.

So when you look from if you just for that and again I think that it's fairly typical for us in a market that's not quite as hot as it was in between 17 and 18 that we get a little more inventory management at the end of the year from our customers. Just for that I'd say the rest of the quarter was normal and backlog in global distribution remains strong.

Phil Fracassa

Unidentified Analyst

Rich Kyle

Justin Bergner

Justin Bergner

Rich Kyle

On the mix side I would say first the fact that process industries it was running 800-900 basis points higher the mobile industries and is the current growth engine of the company, and the fact that we have done more M&A work in that space clearly mixes up the corporation and then I think the other fact than the corporation really is look at the global bearing industry the fact that we are niche on automotive is a good thing and the fact that we are niche is in U.S. pickup trucks is even a better thing.

So there is that one. Coming back to question on process industries I think are again outside of wind, solar is another part within that space I think are heavier mix to North America and China and wider in Europe is generally a positive for us when you look at peers and then from an end market standpoint it's all just I would say a pretty solid where we participate.

Justin Bergner

Rich Kyle

So for us to overcome that and bump the outlook shows you that quite a few of these others are [indiscernible]. So I'd say there's no one driver with the exception of every dollar of revenue in process industries at 22% margin versus mobile at 13 makes a fairly sizable difference in the companies mix.

Phil Fracassa

Justin Bergner

Rich Kyle

ABC is definitely going to be a margin expansion story but I would say six months in we've still got more work to do there to make that happen. It all looks very encouraging and positive but it'll come in and really frankly it's too small to move the needle on the corporate number anyway.

