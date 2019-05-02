Asset Allocation In A High Debt, Low Growth World With Eric Basmajian (Podcast)

He concludes with some actionable recommendations for sectors he likes and sectors to avoid based on his macro thesis.

His underlying thesis: Spiraling debt is starting to take a real toll on current and future US and global growth prospects.

In the latest episode of the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast, Eric Basmajian explains the workings of his unique macro-driven approach to investing and reads the current macro tea leaves.

By Jonathan Liss

Eric Basmajian has always had a thing for macro-economic modeling and forecasting. After majoring in economics as an undergrad at NYU, he went to work at the decidedly non-macro focused Panorama Partners, a quant-based hedge fund that mainly traded individual stock options. "They didn't really do economics or macro at Panorama," explains Eric. "Everything was purely statistical and data oriented. But I had the benefit of sitting with the programmers and quant guys, learning how to use statistical models."

Eric maintained the belief from his undergrad days "that economic cycles were the main drivers of long-term asset class performance." When he left Panorama, Eric married his understanding of macro-economics to his newly acquired skill set in statistical analysis to produce his own predictive macro-economic models. These models - and the related asset allocation strategies he offers - form the centerpiece of his Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, EPB Macro Research.

So where does his current reading of the macro tea leaves point? During our conversation, Eric continued coming back to the accelerating growth of 'unproductive' debt - that is debt that detracts from future economic growth - in the US, Europe, Japan and even China over the last decade. The rapid growth of such debt greatly reduces the likelihood of accelerating global economic growth in the coming decades. The bottom line: we are likely locked into a low growth, low rate landscape for the foreseeable future. Investors need to take note and position their portfolios accordingly.

Topics covered

2:45 - Description of macro-driven process, key indicators

6:00 - 3 key time frames underlying Eric's models

10:15 - How much intuition is required in reading the output of Eric's economic models?

16:00 - The rapid acceleration of 'unproductive' debt in the world's largest economies and what that means for the outlook for US economic growth in the coming decades

26:30 - The primary driver of the "Japan-ification" of Europe and the US: Demographics vs. Debt

30:15 - Does China's more "stable" political system promote better economic policy and more productive debt?

35:45 - Portfolio strategy: Eric's favorite sectors: Utilities (XLU) and REITs (VNQ) on the equity side, long-term Treasuries (TLT) in fixed income

41:00 - Eric's least favorite sector: Regional banks (KRE)

44:15 - Is it finally a good time to be buying emerging markets?

Listen to the full conversation by clicking play above - and as always, feel free to weigh in with your comments and questions for Eric below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, EDV, IEI, SHY, SHV, SPY, XLU, VNQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Jonathan Liss doesn't have positions in any of the stocks or funds mentioned in this podcast. Eric Basmajian has long positions in TLT, EDV, IEI, SHY, SHV, SPY, XLU and VNQ. He is short KRE.