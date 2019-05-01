Continental Resources: Expecting Close To $1 Billion Positive Cash Flow In 2019

Continental benefits from low operating and G&A costs, and the positive cash flow will help it reduce its interest costs in the future as well.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) delivered a good Q1 2019 report and noted that its positive cash flow could end up near $1 billion now due to improved oil prices. Continental benefits from low operating and G&A costs and should be able to reduce its interest costs over time with the large amount of positive cash flow that it is generating. It also demonstrates strong results with its step-out wells in the Bakken, indicating that it can likely generate good returns throughout its Bakken inventory.

The Outlook For 2019

Continental hasn't changed its production guidance or capital expenditure budget from earlier in the year but should deliver significantly increased positive cash flow with the improvement in oil prices. Oil accounts for around 59% of Continental's production, and it has no oil hedges, allowing it to fully participate in any upside from oil price increases. I do think that Continental could benefit from adding some oil hedges in the low-to-mid $60s though, as that is a reasonable level to lock in prices, especially since Continental's breakeven point is close to $20 below that.

Continental is now expected to generate around $4.716 billion in oil and gas revenue in 2019 at roughly $61 WTI oil and $2.80 Henry Hub natural gas. After hedges and net revenue from service operations, it may end up with around $4.783 billion in net revenue. Continental's natural gas hedges have modestly positive value at current strip prices (having received $13 million in Q1 2019 and with its remaining hedges having around $19 million in value).

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 71,175,000 $56.00 $3,986 Natural Gas [MCF] 292,000,000 $2.50 $730 Net Service Operations $35 Hedge Value $32 Total $4,783

Continental is projected to have around $3.887 billion in cash expenditures in 2019 now. This would result in it generating around $896 million in positive cash flow at $61 WTI oil and its $2.6 billion capital expenditure budget. With the Franco-Nevada reimbursement related to the mineral royalty venture, Continental could end up with close to $1 billion in positive cash flow in 2019.

$ Million Operating Costs $479 Production Tax $384 Cash SG&A $162 Cash Interest $262 Capital Expenditures $2,600 Total Expenditures $3,887

The positive cash flow comes in conjunction with modest production growth as well, so this isn't a situation where Continental has to choose between positive cash flow or production growth. A scenario with mid-$50s WTI oil or above should allow Continental to grow production by a decent amount along with generating a significant amount of positive cash flow.

Low Operating Costs

Continental benefits by having low operating costs relative to its oil production percentage, as well as relatively low G&A costs. Its guidance does call for its operating costs to average slightly higher ($3.75 to $4.25 per BOE) for 2019, but that would still put it at around the low end of the peers shown below.

Source: Continental Resources

Continental is slightly weaker in terms of interest costs. Its interest costs are estimated at around $2.19 per BOE. This isn't bad (and Continental's net debt may be reduced to around 1.2x EBITDAX by the end of 2019). However, Continental could stand to reduce its interest costs to make it near the best in class on that metric too. For example, Diamondback Energy's cash interest costs are around $1.80 per BOE for 2019, with slightly oilier (69% oil) production as well.

Continental does look able to pay back its upcoming 2022 debt maturity via 2019 and 2020 cash flow. This is its highest interest debt, and eliminating that debt would reduce its interest costs to around $1.52 per BOE at 2019 production levels.

Source: Continental Resources

Bakken Inventory

Continental has also managed to demonstrate strong results from its step-out wells in the Bakken. It drilled wells to the far south and far west of its acreage (along with a bit further north) with results that were 80% to 110% better than nearby legacy wells after 60 days, along with a rate of return that is estimated at up to 100% at current prices.

Source: Continental Resources

This shows that Continental may be able to generate high rates of return throughout its Bakken inventory, and not just what was previously considered the core. The outlying areas also benefit from lower costs, with D&C costs in Montana (Richland County) estimated at $6.5 million to $7.0 million (compared to $8.4 million for core Bakken), helping to partially make up for the lower initial production.

Conclusion

Continental remains a top-notch producer that is capable of delivering substantial positive cash flow along with some production growth as well at current strip prices. This should allow it to repay some of its upcoming debt maturities without needing to refinance, which will result in further benefit from lowered interest costs and a lower breakeven point. Continental also has plenty of strong performing inventory, with its Bakken step-out wells pointing to the potential for non-core area wells to provide excellent rates of return as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.